First, some housekeeping. Apple is forcing Patreon to use their app store billing for anyone who uses the Patreon app to follow creators and then taking 30% of revenue from said creators. What this means is that if you use APPLE’s Patreon app to donate to the patreon, your 10 dollar monthly donation is now only going to come to us as $7 before Patreon’s fees and then taxes.

This will not be the case if you simply used the patreon link on this here website, and absolutely nothing will change- your $10 dollars will show up as the full ten bucks before patreon takes their fee and taxes. So unless you are using the apple app to manage patreon, this will not impact you. Similarly, this is not an issue for Venmo/Paypal.

The change is coming out “by November” but I have no idea wtf that means so I want to try to get everyone registered the other way (if there even is anyone using the Apple app) because I am tired of shoveling money to billionaires and fuck them. This is also a reminder that for those of you who may have subscribed earlier when financial times were better for you personally to revisit your donation if you need to cut back. I know I was living lean for the last few months so please don’t spend money you do not have.

We’ll do a proper site maintenance/fundraiser after the election (anything you donate prior to that will ABSOLUTELY NOT be spent on hookers and blow), but I wanted that information out there so you can make changes if you want.

***

Absolutely a perfect gem of a day today- never got above 75, some light clouds and a blue sky with a good breeze, and I got lots done. Did a bunch of work/work, got the last boxes delivered to the last two counties in the northern panhandle, and then spent 5 hours mowing.

I was thinking today about just how much I love driving. And I don’t mean driving certain cars- I’ve never had the kind of financial means to buy and own expensive cars, and still, at the age of 54, have only ever had four vehicles and got all of them used- the 83 Chevy Celebrity, the ’97 Subaru Outback (yes this is the one that rolled into a field), the ’06 Outback, and the 2013 Honda CRV I currently drive. I’ve really enjoyed all of the vehicles. The Celebrity was just a tank and the engine simply refused to die until around 2006, and by then the felt lining of the ceiling was held up by staples, thumbtacks, and anything else that worked. My friends all hated that car because it was so uncool and had the pleather couch seats and big whitewalls, and every time they crapped on it I thought about the fact I had no car payment and was putting it all away to retire.

You all know how the ’97 Subie went out, and the ’06 Subie just became a maintenance nightmare in 2016 and had to be replaced. None of these were sports cars, although the ’06 Subie was a sleeper build because it was the 3.0 VDC iwth close to 260 hp. The funnest one to drive, by a wide margin, was the 97 Outbback. It was like a big go cart and would go ANYWHERE through ANYTHING. The sheer numbers of jeeps and SUV’s I just drove on by up and down hills in the winter in hilly Morgantown was inspiring. Just an absolute beast of a car- too bad the engine was a little underpowered. But it handled deceptively well with the long wheel base and was just a blast to drive.

I just love driving though- just the open road, the radio, and me and my thoughts. I know not everyone experiences the pleasure I get while driving, but I wish they could.

***

With summer waning and all the major fruits done or ending with the exception of pears and the beginning of apple season, I have been thinking a lot about the trek west to Arizona for the winter. I’m excited to go. Get to see Joelle, eat some real Mexican food, and live the west coast life for a bit. She’s having a knee surgery while I am there- she needs to have both replaced, but they will only do one at a time- and I am so excited for that. She is just going to feel so much better when it is done.

Speaking of Joelle, today I learned that when the spouse tells you she is watching the Labor Day hot dog eat off with Joey Chestnut v. Kobayashi the appropriate response is not “looking to pick um some pointers, ehh?” is not the right response and might lead to a DISCUSSION. I still think she is moderately enthused to see me in a couple weeks, but if not, I understand. I hate me a lot of the time, too.

I am also soooooooo excited for some decent middle eastern. Oh, Haji-Baba how I have missed you.

I see that Kamala was in the Burgh today. I wish I had more time and advanced warning- I would have gone. Speaking of, it’s been six months since my anxiety was so bad i convinced myself I was having a heart attack and walked around the house sweating with a blood pressure cuff on my arm before remembering I have a pill I’m supposed to take in this situation, so what I guess what am saying is I really need Kamala to ace this god damned debate next week. It’s really embarrassing having to call your therapist during normal business hours and ask them to ignore the three increasingly distressed messages you left last night before remembering to take the pill that is only in the house for this exact fucking reason.

I got more issues than readers digest.