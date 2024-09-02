On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Happy Monday! Looks like a great week ahead!
Albatrossity
In late August I took a long road trip (nearly 3000 miles) from my home in eastern Flyover Country to see some birds in the mountain ranges/sky islands of southeastern Arizona. I had some recent health news that was not good, and it seemed like a fine time to hit the road. I enjoyed the trip, I enjoyed the destination, and you all will see some bird photos from that photo walkabout in the next few Mondays.
But I beg your indulgence today, as this post is not about birds. As the election season looms, and we face a stark choice between a government that can work for all of us and a government that wants to deport some people and immiserate many others, I chose to make this Monday morning post about history and what it can teach us. The lesson I took was that we cannot, must not, go backward.
On other trips west, I’ve stopped to see the site of the Amache Camp in eastern Colorado (aka Grenada War Relocation Center), one of the 10 sites where Japanese-Americans were interned during the years 1942-1945. I spent more time there on this trip; if you have not visited one of these historic sites, I’d recommend it. Bill had a lovely post about a more famous camp, Manzanar, a while back, and there are a couple more easterly ones in southeastern Arkansas. Amache is not as scenic or mountainous as Manzanar, it is barely west of the KS/CO border, a mile south of US-50 in a flat and hot part of Colorado. It’s not exactly a touristy part of that state, but if you ever find yourself in the area, take an hour or so to visit it. But since most of you will never get there, here are some photos from my most recent visit. Most of them are unreadable on this page, but much larger versions are available by clicking through the links provided.
This is a map of the camp. Even though the War Relocation Authority preferred not to use that word, it was basically a camp modeled after military POW camps of the era. During the time it was in operation, it held approximately 7300 citizens, and had 560 buildings which were mostly demolished after the war. Generally just the foundations remain today. Most of them were flimsy barracks buildings, poorly insulated and with no cooking or toilet facilities. The entire camp was surrounded by barbed wire, with guard towers, searchlights, and armed sentries. Click here for larger image.
The signage is worn and sun-degraded; this is basically a high semi-desert area that is blisteringly hot in the summer and wretchedly cold and windy in the winter. Click here for larger image.
More signage. I appreciate the quote from Milton Eisenhower, who was the first head of the War Relocation Authority (he lasted about three months in this job) and later was the president of Kansas State University, where I taught for many years (although not in the Eisenhower years). Camps such as this are “…illustrative of how an entire society can somehow plunge off course”. That sounds familiar. Click here for larger image.
The camps had a meager food allowance of $0.50 per day per internee (guards and officers were fed much better, of course), so the individual gardens and the communal farm provided a welcome addition to that starvation diet. Much of the food raised here also was used to supplement the rations at the nine other internment camps. Click here for larger image.
One of the most heartbreakingly ironic aspects of the tour was an honor roll of the people from this camp who served in the military in an all-Japanese unit, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Note the Japanese surnames combined with all-American first names like Emory, or Ken, or Fred, or Buddy. Deployed to Italy and Germany, this is the most highly decorated unit in the US military. Their motto was “Go for broke!”, and they often did. This is one of four sides of that honor roll monument. Remember that they served at a time when their relatives were incarcerated in their own country, and they were in a military organization commanded by folks like Admiral Halsey who made the cover of Time with a slogan so offensive that I won’t type it out here. Click here for larger image.
The small part of the cemetery honoring the military veterans who were killed during the war has a couple of cherry trees and some concrete Japanese garden sculptures. A small green oasis in an otherwise harsh landscape. Click here for larger image.
A reconstructed guard tower, octagonal in shape and with a searchlight mounted atop it. There were eight of these on the perimeter of the camp. This shot also gives you some idea of the surrounding landscape. Click here for larger image.
The War Relocation Authority did not include K-12 education in their plans; schools were basically an afterthought. This speech from the valedictorian of the 1943 Amache High School class resonates today. Click here for larger image.
More signage. Some of those elms, windblown and broken, are indeed still standing. Click here for larger image.
For some reason I found it comforting that the most common bird I saw that day was also an immigrant, as well as a symbol of peace. Eurasian Collared-Dove (Strepopilia decaocto), on the roof of a small Japanese-style shed near the cemetery. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings