This is some of Trump’s jabbering at his Moms for Liberty appearance. Jamelle Bouie on TikTok points out that Trump is totally off the rails, but the coverage of the appearance in print media doesn’t indicate that at all.

There’s a big story here, and the big story is that, even in the most relaxed environment possible, Trump is addled. He is unable not just to speak truthfully about a topic, but to speak coherently about a topic, even total softball topics. Trump hasn’t just deteriorated, he’s clearly cognitively impaired, and it’s bizarre to me that this isn’t just a major story. My understanding for most of this year is that whether someone could actually do the job of President was the major issue, it was why Biden was subject to so much scrutiny. But now that Biden is no longer in the race, it’s not an area of concern for anyone, even though you can watch Trump clearly and he has declined precipitously from 2020 even, and he wasn’t particularly coherent then. […] Trump is just not there.

For anyone thinking Trump’s obvious mental decline means that he’ll do terrible in the debate, you might be right, but I’d be cautious with that prediction. In the last debate he just word-vomited nonsense, and he got very little negative attention for it. Even if he’s in a mental decline, he’s still perfectly capable of verbal diarrhea, and the debate format will allow him to spew for a couple of minutes without answering the question. This puts Harris in a position where she either has to pick one of the dozen lies that he told to refute, or try to make her own positive point. In other words, even dementia Donny is still in the driver’s seat in the current debate format. (And, yes, I know that Biden’s performance was the shock of the night so that got more coverage, but I assume Harris will do well and she will get zero credit for it, since that’s the expectation.)

If Republican primary of 2016 taught us anything, it’s that there’s nothing to be gained politically by debating Trump. The format and the moderators can’t handle him, and neither the format nor the moderators have changed in 8 years. For example, does anyone reading this think that a moderator will ask him about the statement quoted above?

Of course, I was hoping that he wouldn’t show and would therefore give Harris 90 minutes of free media, but a dream is a wish your heart makes, and sometimes your heart gets broken.

Finally, just to drill in on Trump’s anti-trans bigotry for a moment, anyone who sent their kids to school in the current century knows that it’s almost impossible to have the nurse give your kid Advil, much less kidnap them for gender reassignment surgery. And in red states, they’re so paranoid about kids turning trans that a friend in one of them told me that they had to give his kid’s teachers permission to use a nickname (and it was like “Pete” for “Peter”, nothing gender non-conforming). So, Trump’s blather should be seen by any parent, R or D, as idiotic on its face. The fact that a bunch of R parents will take what Trump said seriously is at the core of the deep problem we’re facing with his hardcore supporters.

(The Bouie video is via LGM.)