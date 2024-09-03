Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Elections 2024 / (Already) Tuesday Morning Open Thread: *Now*, It's Serious

(Already) Tuesday Morning Open Thread: *Now*, It’s Serious

by | 90 Comments

This post is in: Elections 2024



 
Weird AI of the weekend:


The Angry Incel Brigade, and their chosen ‘God-Emperor’, seem to be… deeply conflicted about VP Harris. If The AI just produces what it’s told its users want, it would almost appear that what they really want is a fierce, stunningly attractive woman in a Repub-red authoritarian uniform, a mommy-domme who’ll tell them they’re filthy little piglets to whom she shall mete out the punishment they so richly deserve. Well, that should be some consolation when we win in November!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    90Comments

    1. 1.

      TBone

      We have our very own Fulton County here in Pennsylvania and they just Found Out!

      A million times😆😍

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/09/pa-election-deniers-ordered-pay-1m-voting

      Recommendations from the judge, who was appointed to serve as a special master overseeing the case, attach a dollar figure to sanctions previously imposed by the state’s Supreme Court against two Republican county commissioners and their attorney for allowing an outside firm to examine voting equipment after the 2020 election – despite a court order prohibiting them to do so, according to the new filings.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      Okay, I thought it was a “Weird Al tweet,” and I was wondering what had happened to Yankovic.

      And I do not understand the caption on that picture of Kamala in the stunning red ensemble at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Wait, Biden is still alive? And campaigning?

      Cue Trump rant about Harris cheating by having three people out there when he’s only got Vance, followed by sad tears from Don Jr. who thought he was helping too…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @EthylEster: I think he believes that she wears a uniform like that underneath her street cloths, sort of like Clark Kent before he turns into Superman.

      Unfortunately for Elon’s fantasy life, phone booths are essentially extinct these days.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      Aaron Rupar’s work on reporting all of the campaigns just by quoting what’s said is so old school it’s cool again. His site Public Notice has a great article up this morning:

      Kamala Harris is cutting off Trump’s oxygen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @EthylEster: I think he thinks you’re stupid enough to believe it’s real.

      Or he thinks SOMEONE is stupid enough to believe it’s real. He’s probably right about that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jonas: Right, he thinks there’ll be no social penalty for him for just lying outrageously in this public forum he owns. That, in the words of that old Arendt quote, his fans will, if they understand he’s lying, just “take refuge in cynicism” and snicker about what that scamp is getting away with.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Thanks. My only issue with pieces like that is that they always emphasize actions by people at the top and miss the evolution of the culture that make those changes possible.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Did anyone hear about a group arguing that Kamala is ineligible to run for president and citing… the Dred Scott Decision?

      IANAL but I’m pretty sure Dred Scott is no longer considered the law of the land.

      I think it was a Michael Popok video at Meidas Touch Network who flagged this. I’ll see if I can find the link.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      Some good news: Harris to transfer nearly $25 million to help down-ballot Democratic candidates

      Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee plan to transfer nearly $25 million to support down-ballot Democratic candidates in state and federal races this year, a significant boost to those efforts following record fundraising for her campaign this summer.

      The funds include $10 million transfers to both the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which are leading the efforts to win Democratic majorities next January on Capitol Hill.

      The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which focuses on winning control of state legislative bodies, will receive $2.5 million, while the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association will each receive $1 million.

      Honestly would have liked to had the state legislature effort get a bigger piece of the pie. There’s a lot of fuckery that happens in GOP dominated state legs, and supporting people who can block that sort of crap and push better policies is important.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Dave

      @EthylEster: He’s just a schmuck; kidding on the sly.

      And treating it as if it’s real signals to him is minions that you are an “NPC” who doesn’t get it.

      Regardless if you think Musk counts as a fascist or not it is a classic fascist approach.

      He is just a not that effective troll with far too many resources and far too much reach

      Also aimed at platinum tier members of the common clay of the new west.  You know morons that will see it and believe and our boy Elon’s ideas about how many of them are as well as their voting tendencies.  This may actually be the area where is closest to in touch with reality.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      @Matt McIrvin: Yep. And the Arendt reference is particularly apropos of so much Musk, Trump and the rest of MAGA do with their lies. It’s not that people literally believe them. They’re meant to make you accept that they can tell them with impunity.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Did anyone hear about a group arguing that Kamala is ineligible to run for president and citing… the Dred Scott Decision?

      If Trump is to believed, he’s ineligible to be elected again.  He was elected in 2016, and he claims he was elected in 2020.  And the 22nd Amendment states very clearly that nobody can be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: yep. Their claim, which is ridiculous, is that being a “natural-born citizen” requires being born to citizen parents, not just being born a citizen. There is of course no credible precedent for this, but one of the cases they cited as precedent was Dred Scott. Another one, IIRC, specifically stated the opposite of what they claimed.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Because of the makeup of the current Supreme Court, there’s no fantasy legal theory that is too extreme to put out there.

      Depending on which party would benefit from that theory, of course.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dave

      @lowtechcyclist: Yeah but he gets a mulligan because he is very special boy that we treated very poorly or something.  It isn’t supposed to make sense or be applied across the board.

      The entire movement is in some ways a failure to understand the lessons of history and why we try to keep political conflicts and the exercise of power channeled and pruned.

      Musk also doesn’t grok this he cares about his liberty but not your freedom and doesn’t imagine that the world he wants significantly increases the likelihood that he would meet a very ugly end.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jonas: If I may pearl-clutch for a moment, the reason I stayed away from the “couchfucker” jokes about JD Vance wasn’t that they were vulgar (vulgar is great), it’s that they were based on a hoax that was intended to be taken as real and was briefly taken as real. I’d rather bend over backwards to avoid that. Even if pretty much everyone knows it’s a joke by the time it goes big. Too close to this kind of Big Lie japery, where you accept the lies because “it’s saying something that it even seems plausible”.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      PST

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: The theory that Kamala Harris was ineligible to be president or vice president was popularized by the notorious John Eastman back in 2020. Writing in Newsweek, where legal scholars typically publish their most important academic theories, he claimed that she is not a “natural born citizen” because at the time of her birth, admittedly in the United States, her parents might not have been permanent legal residents. They might have been here only temporarily, on a student visa or something like that, and still owe their allegiance to foreign powers (Jamaica or India). In other words, she could be like the child of a foreign diplomat, born here but not within the meaning of the 14th amendment. This has been convincingly refuted many times by real lawyers, which is why it gets hardly any play even from the likes of the Trump campaign.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      satby

      @Baud: well, these are younger writers and some of that evolution is “normal” context to them. I get frustrated trying to get the historical context across to my kids sometimes too. But the echos of 1933 Germany, those most of them get. And that’s what matters right now.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      @Dave: In fact, it’s just about the only way he meets an ugly end, unless he’s driving himself in one of his company’s vehicles and strays too close to a lake or pond.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      rusty

      @Ken: You raise a good point.  There are only Trump and Vance, neither of their wives are campaigning as surrogates.  Harris has Doug, Walz has Gwen, and with also have Joe and even Jill.  Along with just the families, there are the Obama’s and various cabinet members and senators that are reliable surrogates.  Bush wasn’t even invited to the Republican convention, and I don’t see any Republican senators outside of their states, other than the Sunday morning political shows where they would show up normally.  I’m hoping this turns out to be an advantage.  Every time a surrogate is in a state, the local news picks it up and it’s a chance to rally volunteers and maintain enthusiasm.  Finally, the Democrats are willing to campaign, I was frankly stunned that neither Trump nor Vance had a single campaign event over Labor weekend, the traditional kick-off for the intense part of the election.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Dave

      @hueyplong: Exactly even if you think the guy is genuinely intelligent he has used wisdom as his dump stat. Miserable dude

      Musk reminds me of the sort of Christian who defines true freedom and liberty to be the liberty to follow their particular interpretation of what they “know” The Bible tells them he just doesn’t bother to launder it through an ancient source.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dave:

      @lowtechcyclist: Yeah but he gets a mulligan because he is very special boy that we treated very poorly or something.  It isn’t supposed to make sense or be applied across the board.

      I didn’t intend my comment to be taken seriously – it’s a bit like the old joke about ‘how many legs does a dog have if you call a tail a leg?’  The answer is still four, because calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one, and Trump repeatedly claiming he was elected in 2020 doesn’t make it true. But if you know people who claim it IS true, then it can be useful for (briefly) shutting them up.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: Yes, but he has also openly claimed the presidential term limit doesn’t apply to him, because of [nonsense word salad]. The idea seems to be that he deserves extra terms as compensation for something “unfair” that was done to him, as he always complains about (I think it was originally something about Obama “spying on him” back in 2016).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Baud

      @satby:

      It’s a good approach to getting people excited about Kamala. But we have a big problem IMHO with people believing that finding a Great Man/Woman will solve all our problems.  So I cringe a little when I see comparisons between people that ignore context.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trnc

      @lowtechcyclist: If Trump is to believed, he’s ineligible to be elected again.  He was elected in 2016, and he claims he was elected in 2020.  And the 22nd Amendment states very clearly that nobody can be elected to the office of the President more than twice.

      True, but that idea has no real value for us since shameless hypocrisy is their superpower.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Baud

      @PST:

      he claimed that she is not a “natural born citizen” because at the time of her birth, admittedly in the United States, her parents might not have been permanent legal residents

       
      The early presidents also weren’t children of American citizens.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      Yes, I left out “right wing.”

      TBF the fantasy legal theories all emanate from the RW and John Eastman-Leonard Leo Axis of EvilCrazy.

      My candidate for LW (or non-RW) fantasy is “Combine the Dakotas – who needs two?”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Falling Diphthong

      @Ken: He’s got RFK Jr and Tulsi Gabbard, too.

      Any minute now people are going to remember that RFK dropped out shortly after a lone reporter said “Hey wait a minute, accusing the Jews of being behind the covid-19 pandemic is an alarming take for a presidential candidate.”

      (Though for his dropping out, I believe it was actually the Quinnipiac poll released at the same time that showed Democrats though RFKJ was an annoying twit, while 30% of Republicans were intrigued by his conspiracy theories.)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      rodwell

      I am pleased with how the Harris/Walz campaign is performing.  It is just another sign that our side has a strong organization at nationally.  Harris at the top of the ticket has really generated enthusiasm (donations and volunteers) with the part of our coalition that was not enthused with a second Biden term.  Also, the Trump campaign has not figured out how to proceed.  Trump thought the three years of dirty up President Biden (he is old, senile and his corrupt family) with the help of the MSM was enough to win this election.  They do not know how to campaign against MVP.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: The Constitution says “a natural-born citizen, or a citizen of the United States at the time of the adoption of this Constitution”, specifically to deal with that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      PST

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t recommend that anyone waste time on this stupid argument, like I’m doing, but if interested, the place to go is a letter signed by 40 eminent constitutional scholars that can be found on a blog called Balkinization from 08/17/2020. I was surprised how many names I recognize, including regulars on cable news like Erwin Chemerinsky, Melissa Murray, and Laurence Tribe. It’s a real Who’s Who and includes some conservatives.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: We have a lot of fantasies about how to make the Constitution better that would require amendments that are not happening because the same antidemocratic inequities locked into the current system go double for the Constitutional amendment process itself.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      satby

      @Baud: agree with you on that. It was part of the push to replace an already great president because he wasn’t in the Green Lantern mold after his debate. Every time someone announces they need to be excited to vote they in reality announce they never mentally got out of high school. Voting is a collaboration with other people to achieve desired policies, and collaboration can be frustrating and mundane as well as occasionally exciting. That shouldn’t matter. We have a childish electorate.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Matt McIrvin

      @PST: There was also a huge Congressional Research Service document on the subject of presidential eligibility and “natural-born citizenship” that was released during the heyday of Obama birtherism. It’s a great read (PDF link):

      https://sgp.fas.org/crs/misc/R42097.pdf

      One of the things it covers is the slightly murky question of John McCain’s eligibility–he was born in the Panama Canal Zone during a window of time for which the citizenship status of babies born there was only decided retroactively. So are you natural-born if your citizenship is by birth but it was only decided after you were born? Someone actually tried suing over that and it got laughed out of court.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin:

      @lowtechcyclist: Yes, but he has also openly claimed the presidential term limit doesn’t apply to him, because of [nonsense word salad]. The idea seems to be that he deserves extra terms as compensation for something “unfair” that was done to him, as he always complains about (I think it was originally something about Obama “spying on him” back in 2016).

      Which is why we need to defeat him this year, because if he wins, it won’t matter whether there’s any rational justification for a third term – he’ll have one anyway, even if he’s deep into dementia by then.

      Absent that, his word salad means nothing. For one thing, he’ll still only have been elected once, and as long as that’s true, the question of a third term is moot.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I think it’s not the arguing about “natural born citizen” that shocks me so much. As people point out, that’s one they’ve been trotting out for years.

      I think it’s specifically someone trying to cite Dred Scott that shows me I’m still capable of being shocked. But maybe I’m naive (wouldn’t be the first time) and that’s always been part of the natural-born citizen argument?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Chris

      @Baud:

      Does he really have Vance?

      He does, yes.  But whether he’s better off with Vance on his side than against him is another question.

      Sort of reminds me of what Rommel once said about the Italians: “well, if they’re on our side, we’ll need one division to support them, if they’re on the other side, we’ll need one division to defeat them.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trnc

      @Baud: ​
        It doesn’t have to be “enforceable.” If SCOTUS rules in favor of NFRA, that’s all Georgia needs to remove her from the ballot and create chaos around the election even if she wins.

      I guess we’ll see just how much Calvinball they have in them this month.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Matt McIrvin:

      We have a lot of fantasies about how to make the Constitution better that would require amendments that are not happening because the same antidemocratic inequities locked into the current system go double for the Constitutional amendment process itself.

      It’s still worth pushing some amendments (like the ‘no one is above the law’ amendment, a right-to-vote amendment, and hell, let’s give the ERA another go) just to make the Rethugs show their true colors even more blatantly than usual by opposing them.

      It’s not like Congress has been doing much for these past few months, so it isn’t like there’s never the time for it.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      sdhays

      @satby: It’s a good article, but I feel it’s a bit unfair to Hillary. In the media environment of 2016, I don’t think Hillary would have been able to do what Harris is.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Chris

      @Matt McIrvin:

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: yep. Their claim, which is ridiculous, is that being a “natural-born citizen” requires being born to citizen parents, not just being born a citizen. There is of course no credible precedent for this, but one of the cases they cited as precedent was Dred Scott. Another one, IIRC, specifically stated the opposite of what they claimed.

      This doesn’t feel like an accident.  Nor does it even feel like it’s primarily about Harris.  Birthright citizenship is right there in black and white in the Fourteenth Amendment.  They’re doing this because they’re hoping to entice the Supreme Court, or at least some wingnutty court somewhere in the system, to come right out and nullify the Fourteenth Amendment.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      cmorenc

      @hueyplong:

      It’s amateur hour until they come out with that Harris picture in black.

      Are you referring to GOP ads / pics on Fox back in 2008 in which Obama’s skin color was deliberately darkened to make him appear more starkly AA-featured?   And predicting that it’s only a matter of time before they tweak Harris’s image in ads and on Fox to emphasize her black Jamaican heritage such that it strongly overdominates the Asian-ish elements thereof?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      sdhays

      @Matt McIrvin: I see it closer to “Al Gore said he invented the internet”. It was a “joke” which was treated as “true” by our very savvy media because, that Gore guy really is insufferable, am I right?

      Whats good for the goose…

      Reply
    89. 89.

      BritinChicago

      @satby: About people who need to be excited to vote: For some reason I’ve been thinking about the line: “You may not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you.”

      That version of it (more or less) apparently goes back to Pericles, in Fifth Century (BCE) Athens, so we’ve had a little time to think it over. (The version using “war” instead of “politics” is attributed to Trotsky.)

      Reply
    90. 90.

      satby

      @sdhays: I don’t think it’s unfair, because it’s just stating how the media coverage changed and how the normal responses in a new, but abnormal situation didn’t work.  Eight years on, we know better now and the Harris team is using the lessons learned. That’s not a slam on Hillary at all.

      Reply

