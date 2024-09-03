“When unions are strong, America is strong!” – @VP at Labor Day rally in Michigan. https://t.co/2MdTarJesH — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans) September 2, 2024

Vice President Harris: When I am President, we will pass the PRO Act and end union-busting once and for all#LaborDay pic.twitter.com/OfQ9RnzKve — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 2, 2024

Tim Walz continues to be very good at this pic.twitter.com/he2ovVCDUg — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

Walz: They talk about small government. Small enough to be in your bedroom, small enough to be in your exam room, small enough to be in your library telling you the things you should make decisions about. pic.twitter.com/CxsPsAYhZw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

Walz: The Wall Street Journal… they did another story that said oh, he's actually richer than his statement says because he has a “defined benefit pension plan.” That is my wish for every American to have a defined benefit pension plan. pic.twitter.com/kVYYLa3rNK — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024





Biden on Trump: "Do you think this guy gives a damn about your pensions? No, I'm serious. Do you think he loses even an instant of sleep over it? … Hell, he regards picket lines — he'd rather cross one than walk one." pic.twitter.com/bskUHC0n6P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2024





Weird AI of the weekend:

You’d think the guy with all the money would get someone on his payroll to write better tweets for him and make him better AI pictures pic.twitter.com/LR7O6Zqwd2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 2, 2024



The Angry Incel Brigade, and their chosen ‘God-Emperor’, seem to be… deeply conflicted about VP Harris. If The AI just produces what it’s told its users want, it would almost appear that what they really want is a fierce, stunningly attractive woman in a Repub-red authoritarian uniform, a mommy-domme who’ll tell them they’re filthy little piglets to whom she shall mete out the punishment they so richly deserve. Well, that should be some consolation when we win in November!