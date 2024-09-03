It’s my opinion that the likely voters polling is off because the powers that be haven’t adjusted their model to reflect the last month or so. I think they are missing the new “youngs”, the new “olds”, and the new “formerly engaged”.

So I wasn’t at all surprised to see this article from The Rolling Stone.

Polls suggest Donald Trump can’t count on older voters this November. Here’s why.

by Bill McKibben

LET’S SAY YOU were going to your high school prom in the spring of 1969, and you turned on the (probably AM) radio in your Mustang on the way to the school cafeteria — the Number One song in America? Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In. Fast forward 55 years, and you’re 73, right about the median age for surviving baby boomers. Which means, as we start casting votes next month, you’re going to play a disproportionate role in the outcome of the coming election. That’s because candidates have to work hard to lure younger voters to the polls, but not so with the old, who have the habit of democracy most strongly ingrained. There’s no known way to stop old people from voting. Donald Trump might be inclined to think that’s good news for him — that as the oldest man ever to win a presidential nomination and one whose campaign is rooted in nostalgic appeals to past greatness, he should harvest most of those votes from the boomers and the Silent Generation. After all, he won those categories in 2020, though by reduced margins from 2016. But not so fast this time — remember that tune from Hair on the radio. We’re turning out more older voters all the time — about 10,000 people a day pass the 65-year mark. And increasingly, they’re starting to make that caricature — older voters are more conservative — irrelevant. Older voters come from the past — but the past they come from is changing. Which means new polling indicates that something like a silver wave may be building as November approaches. Consider, for instance, the Fairleigh Dickinson poll last week that found the biggest lead yet for Kamala Harris — a seven-point national edge that came largely from her 16-point lead among people over the age of 65. On Thursday, a Suffolk University poll for USA Today found Harris leading Trump 53-42 among voters over 60 — her largest vote share of any demographic. And it’s the same in many of the swing states: A New York Times/Siena College poll showed her with a modest lead among older voters in Arizona — and there are a lot of older voters in Arizona. In North Carolina, another swing state crowded with retirees, she’s up by 10 points among older voters. In Maine, statistically the oldest state in the union, Harris led by 20 points among older voters. In Vermont, the second-oldest state, 61 percent of older voters thought Trump’s mental and physical health were “very poor,” higher than any other group. (Which is worth thinking about — if anyone’s an expert on gauging decline, it’s those of us who see it around us regularly, and perhaps sense it in ourselves).

How about you guys? Is anyone surprised by this?

