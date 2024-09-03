Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Blue Wave? How About a Silver Wave?

78 Comments

Elections 2024

It’s my opinion that the likely voters polling is off because the powers that be haven’t adjusted their model to reflect the last month or so.  I think they are missing the new “youngs”, the new “olds”, and the new “formerly engaged”.

So I wasn’t at all surprised to see this article from The Rolling Stone.

Will a Silver Wave Help Elect Kamala Harris?

Polls suggest Donald Trump can’t count on older voters this November. Here’s why.
by Bill McKibben

LET’S SAY YOU were going to your high school prom in the spring of 1969, and you turned on the (probably AM) radio in your Mustang on the way to the school cafeteria — the Number One song in America? Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In. Fast forward 55 years, and you’re 73, right about the median age for surviving baby boomers. Which means, as we start casting votes next month, you’re going to play a disproportionate role in the outcome of the coming election. That’s because candidates have to work hard to lure younger voters to the polls, but not so with the old, who have the habit of democracy most strongly ingrained. There’s no known way to stop old people from voting.

Donald Trump might be inclined to think that’s good news for him — that as the oldest man ever to win a presidential nomination and one whose campaign is rooted in nostalgic appeals to past greatness, he should harvest most of those votes from the boomers and the Silent Generation. After all, he won those categories in 2020, though by reduced margins from 2016. But not so fast this time — remember that tune from Hair on the radio. We’re turning out more older voters all the time — about 10,000 people a day pass the 65-year mark. And increasingly, they’re starting to make that caricature — older voters are more conservative — irrelevant. Older voters come from the past — but the past they come from is changing. Which means new polling indicates that something like a silver wave may be building as November approaches.

Consider, for instance, the Fairleigh Dickinson poll last week that found the biggest lead yet for Kamala Harris — a seven-point national edge that came largely from her 16-point lead among people over the age of 65. On Thursday, a Suffolk University poll for USA Today found Harris leading Trump 53-42 among voters over 60 — her largest vote share of any demographic. And it’s the same in many of the swing states: A New York Times/Siena College poll showed her with a modest lead among older voters in Arizona — and there are a lot of older voters in Arizona. In North Carolina, another swing state crowded with retirees, she’s up by 10 points among older voters. In Maine, statistically the oldest state in the union, Harris led by 20 points among older voters. In Vermont, the second-oldest state, 61 percent of older voters thought Trump’s mental and physical health were “very poor,” higher than any other group. (Which is worth thinking about — if anyone’s an expert on gauging decline, it’s those of us who see it around us regularly, and perhaps sense it in ourselves).

h/t Mousebumples

How about you guys?  Is anyone surprised by this?

Open thread.

 

  • Baud
  • BR
  • Capri
  • eclare
  • FastEdD
  • FelonyGovt
  • Greg Stone
  • hrprogressive
  • Hungry Joe
  • Ishiyama
  • JWR
  • karen marie
  • Kirk
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Maxim
  • Miki
  • Misterpuff
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Mustang Bobby
  • narya
  • Nelle
  • OId Man Shadow
  • PatrickG
  • Redshift
  • SatanicPanic
  • Scout211
  • Steve LaBonne
  • SW
  • TBone
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • Tim in SF
  • Tom Q
  • Ukai
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl

    78 Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Don’t forget to catch the 6x donations with the $750 of double-angel match in the previous post.

      Up to $25 per person for a total of $750, which would come to 30 donations or so.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mousebumples

      As I’ve stated previously, I’m not sure if polling is right, representative of today but not Election Day, or way off base. Some of these numbers for specific groups seem off (*see above), but if it’s repeatable… Maybe it’s accurate?

      Or maybe seniors are remembering the Old argument against Biden and thinking it still fits for Don-OLD… And not for Kamala.

      As a Millennial, I can’t really offer any more insight. But I’m going to keep putting in the work. If we are up, I want to run up the score.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      No idea.

      I do think we lose sight of the fact that, though the stereotype of Boomers has somehow gone from hippie to reactionary, the pre-Boomer “Silent Generation” was way more conservative than they are, and those people are dying off.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mustang Bobby

      He’s describing me except I’m two years younger… Class of ’71… but all else is the same: Mustang, AM radio, and Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine.  Speaking for myself, I haven’t gotten more conservative as I got older… just more pragmatic, knowing that 20 years from now, if I’m not taking a dirt nap, I’ll still be out there standing up, however awkwardly, for my goddam gay rights, and the basic principle of mind your own fucking business.  And that’s how it went for my parents, both who made it to 93 and went off more liberal than me.

      We may be silver, but we’re still blue and likely to remain so until the end of our days.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nelle

      Nailed it for me, class of ’69, then boyfriend with a Mustang.  So many of my older neighbors in this small neighborhood are voting Blue.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      @The Audacity of Krope: I think Nate Silver’s mathing is garbage. Idk if I can find it again, but someone posted over the weekend on bsky asking if Nate’s tweets read like someone gaming the political betting markets. And, yup, that explains a lot…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ukai

      The article doesn’t mention the possibility that more Republican voters didn’t reach age 65 because of the pandemic than Democratic voters. Given how there’s a mortality gap between Republican and Democratic counties that started to become more pronounced even before COVID (Scientifici American, 7/18/2022), I’d guess that had to have some effect.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hrprogressive

      On the one hand, a lot of us are forever scarred by the massive polling miss that led to CFDT being POTUS in the first place.

      On the other, polling in 2018 and 2022 massively understated how well Dems were going to do, so much so in 2022 that the much ballyhooed “Red Wave” was barely a red drip.

      I do legitimately believe that polling just has not caught up with modern living, plus, all the pollsters that decided to give outsized weight to all those phantom “Hidden CFDT Voters from 2016” just haven’t really come around to a “happy medium” of how to poll today’s populace when it’s much, much, much harder to reach so many of us.

      Polls said Biden was losing before The Switch, polls now seem to indicate Harris/Walz are winning.

      Much rather be on the current side of polling than before.

      Still apt to not trust any polling, but also think the somewhat defeatest rallying cry of “work like we’re down 10 points” isn’t as motivating to normie voters as those who parrot it think it is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Mousebumples: someone posted over the weekend on bsky asking if Nate’s tweets read like someone gaming the political betting markets.

      Wouldn’t surprise me. I’m only really bothered if it influences the actual voting.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OId Man Shadow

      I don’t have a fucking clue what’s going on with voters. I mean, I get that 42% of them are motherfucking assholes and another 42% of them are decent people, but it’s the 18% that are just fucking weird and fuck if I know what motivates them, cause it ain’t policy or achievements. And it sure as fuck ain’t saving democracy in America.

      Maybe try shaking some keys in front of one of them and see if they’ll follow you to the polls on election day.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tim in SF

      I wish every time any article mentioned polling, the story carried an obligatory tagline: “as long as the electoral college exists, if you live in a blue state or a red state, your vote for president doesn’t matter. You might as well vote for Taylor Swift.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @hrprogressive: People who say that just don’t understand how far down “down 10 points” is. What they *mean* is something like “fight like we’re down 0.3 points”

      (Or, accounting for the Electoral College, “fight like we’re up 2 points and therefore still barely losing”).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SW

      Old people know that past a certain age (diff for everyone)  taking care of yourself physically becomes your prime consideration.  This is not simply a selfish impulse.  Being able to care for yourself as long as possible means that someone else doesn’t have to do it.  I believe that is why many of us who have great affection for Joe Biden were uncomfortable with his running this time around.  Biden’s apparent frailty masked the fact that Trump is damn near as old as he is.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OId Man Shadow

      @Tim in SF: I mean, she’s pretty, personable, decent by most accounts, and comes with her own army of loyalists ready to phone bank and make social media videos for free promoting her.

      We could do a lot worse.

      I sound like I’m joking, but I’m not.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @hrprogressive:  “work like we’re down 10 points” isn’t as motivating to normie voters as those who parrot it think it is.

      Work like the goal is 60 rather than 51. Earn that landslide, baby.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steve LaBonne

      Soon to be 69 and I have moved significantly left over the years. When I was young and stupid I did stupid things like voting for Gerald Ford (my first presidential vote, alas) and John Anderson (fortunately I was in New York for the former and Illinois for the latter so it didn’t do any harm). No more mistakes after that, though for a time I was definitely a centrist Bill Clinton Democrat.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Maxim

      I have no idea if these numbers are close to accurate — it would depend on all the usual polling details, the size of the sample, how the questions were phrased, etc. Sure would be nice if it were true, though.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BR

      @hrprogressive: ​

      Yeah, I would rather a message of “Crush them with Joy” — a message that we want a landslide but that it’s with optimism that we’re going to go to the polls rather than fear.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tim in SF: I don’t wish that, because I want people to vote. Both for the downticket races, and because “safe” margins can become unsafe in the presence of mass voter apathy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      hrprogressive

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
       

      My point is, they want people to work hard and not rest on their laurels of “oh the polls say we’re up”. Which, I get that.

      But in today’s society if a candidate is -10% to their opponent, I think most folks on the opposite side would call that a “lost cause”.

      And nobody wants to fight for a “lost cause”.

      But they do want to fight for a close race that can be won.

      But, to your point, it’s really hard to soundbite “Act like we’re within the margin of error and the electoral college is going to fuck us over if we don’t win by more”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      FelonyGovt

      Class of 1970 here. Yes, Age of Aquarius, psychedelic music, peace and love and protesting against the Vietnam War. I’m in a Huddle post carding group of angry older ladies.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Miki

      @Matt McIrvin: Yep – waaaay more conservative.

      As a Boomer (born in 1955), my experience of my cohorts is many were just a tad too timid to do much more than dip their toes into the immensely interesting and vibrant counter culture of the 60s, but they certainly were attracted to the beautiful noise (see, e.g., birth control pills, weed, etc.).  Over time the reluctance morphed into resentment (stupidly so but consider it a byproduct of privilege). IMO, some, maybe a lot, of them are frankly repulsed by and unwilling to embrace the RWNJs of MAGA.

      So, yeah. A silver wave might be out there.

      But, perhaps like their parents, they default to silence.

      Did I mention they’re timid?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Matt McIrvin: In football and basketball, 10 points is only a couple of possessions of the ball.  Ten point swings can happen in just a minute or two.  But when I hear the expression I always think of single point increments (like runs in baseball or goals in soccer) where ten points is damn near insurmountable.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It’s also not true at a societal level. If California voters are apathetic, it’s more likely than not that Pennsylvania voters will be too. It’s why those “protest votes” by liberals and lefties in red or blue states are a bad idea. It’s not easy to contain a sentiment geographically.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      hrprogressive

      @BR: ​
       

      “Bury Fascism With Joy” or something.

      I’d love to see 400 EV’s. I don’t see it happening, but that level of victory would be the kind that is not going to be called into question.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      FastEdD

      Yep I’m silver and of course I’m voting Harris. Of course polls are garbage. One thing for sure is that older voters always show up. I am thrilled to see a huge increase in registration of younger voters. I just hope they vote. Damn kids. Get off my lawn.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I don’t wish that, because I want people to vote. Both for the downticket races, and because “safe” margins can become unsafe in the presence of mass voter apathy. 

      Exactly this.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Tom Q

      @hrprogressive: ​
       Yeah, I’d say “work like it’s a dead heat” is a more useful rallying cry.

      I’m yet another person who fits the article’s demo perfectly — graduated high school in 1969, to the tune of Aquarius. I’ll chime in with what Matt McIrvin said above: the silent-generation-and-older were always more reliably Republican than the Boomers; losing them from the voting population via actuarial table has made the oldest cohort less red. Though this will change yet again as Gen X ages, because they, in turn, have been more conservative than boomers.

      The great hope is still the youngest — and that group now extends to as old as 40, folks who started off voting Obama and have been reliably Dem even if they haven’t always turned out in the numbers we’d prefer. The 2012 GOP post-Romney autopsy saw this coming, but the fluky Trump EC win ended any hope of the party modernizing enough to reverse the trend.

      And now Harris seems to have ignited these young folk, giving me hope they deliver an unexpectedly strong punch in November.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      narya

      No clue about the polls–BUT! Dobbs Dobbs Dobbs (and Obergefell, too, I think). We olds may be more “conservative” in some ways, but the notion that LGBTQ folks should disappear and that women shouldn’t have bodily autonomy are, I hope, bridges too far. I’m a terrible judge, as I’m all the way on the left (I’ve never voted for a R) and I live in a blue enclave. And did I mention Dobbs?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      The Audacity of Krope

      Sitting on a bench outside the gym with my Planet Fitness app open and half my heart telling me I can go downstairs back to the train home…

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ishiyama

      Hey, we’re the “Don’t trust anybody over 30” generation; Acid, Amnesty & Abortion, it is all coming back full circle now. Yes, we vote. We just couldn’t outweigh the votes of our elders. Until lately.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @OId Man Shadow: I get that 42% of them are motherfucking assholes and another 42% of them are decent people, but it’s the 18% that are just fucking weird

      Especially in that they should only be 16.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      PatrickG

      @Matt McIrvin: I had always understood the “10 points” to reference American football, ie you’re down at least two scoring plays. It’s a lot but it’s not impossible to come back from. Teams do it all the time!

      edit: UncleEbeneezer beat me to it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Redshift

      @hrprogressive:

      But, to your point, it’s really hard to soundbite “Act like we’re within the margin of error and the electoral college is going to fuck us over if we don’t win by more”

      I’ve always liked Howard Dean’s “It’s not enough to beat the margin of error, we have to beat the margin of cheating!”

      (From when he was DNC chair, not a primary candidate, just to be clear.)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      All these slogans are kind of weird. Who’s the audience for them? What are you trying to get them to do that they’re not doing?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PatrickG

      @Baud: you’re way past me in sportsball expertise now. My wife has forced me to learn some things in sheer self defense, but…

      Fun fact about me: Until my mid teens I had this vague impression that bunting in baseball meant hanging some kind of drapery to distract the opposing pitcher. I still maintain that makes more sense than what they actually do.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Capri

      I once read an article that said that the idea that folks become more conservative as they age is a crock.

      Rather, their political bent is set in early adulthood and then persists. All the conservative old people we’ve seen in the past 1-2 decades became R due to Reagan and the “shining city on the hill” prose and were conservative young people first.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SatanicPanic

      Who knows. I would guess that some old people are self aware enough to have concerns about another elderly person being in such a high stress job. They’ve probably seen someone decline in the same way Trump is. But I’m just speculating AKA being responsible

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      Can anyone tell me which post from the last 3 days and the Shaun Fein video linked in it?  He was wearing a pink t-shirt and I commented that it was essentially the same as his speech at the DNC.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tom Q:

      Though this will change yet again as Gen X ages, because they, in turn, have been more conservative than boomers.

      I hear this a lot and I’m not 100% convinced–I think that we GenXers were more conservative than boomers when we were younger, but it’s no longer true. I keep coming back to this Pew poll that breaks down party ID trends by age cohorts:

      https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2024/04/09/age-generational-cohorts-and-party-identification/

      If you scroll down there’s this really interesting breakdown where they look at how different cohorts evolved over time. In 1990, GenXers were the most Republican generation of all! By 2023, older cohorts had moved way to the right and Gen X basically hadn’t moved. And younger people were overwhelmingly Democratic.

      There’s also a gender breakdown in there that suggests that the supposed wave of reactionary young men has been greatly exaggerated.

      There does seem to an interesting blip in that survey that might be relevant to this thread, which shows people in their 70s slightly more Democratic than either older Silents or younger Boomers. But it’s small enough that it could just be noise.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Capri: I’m inclined toward the theory that younger leftists and liberals are activated early out of empathy. “Conservatives,” so called, in the same age cohort get activated later as they become interested in the two things that might involve a selfish person, taxes and deregulation.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      BR

      @hrprogressive:

      I just tried generating an image with one of the AI image generators of this prompt:

      Make an image in the style of a campaign poster of the word “JOY” in capital letters crushing the word “WEIRD” in capital letters. Make sure that the word JOY is clearly visible and the word WEIRD is being crushed as if it is crumbling concrete.

      It didn’t do a great job, but that’s because AI image generators are bad at text.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Redshift

      @Baud: They’re aimed at supporters/volunteers and potential ones, to motivate them to do more (or maybe to feel good about what they’re doing.)

      I don’t know if they’re much good other than rah rah team, because in my experience, there aren’t many volunteers who decide it’s in the bag and stop volunteering.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      TBone

      I thought this was laying it on a little thick:

      whose campaign is rooted in nostalgic appeals to past greatness

      I mean I get why it’s there, but his campaign shoved a female employee at Arlington, and the whole entire point of the cemetery is nostalgic appeal to past greatness, so he fucked that up but good.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Scout211

      I wouldn’t be surprised if there were senior women who will vote for Kamala Harris who didn’t vote for Hillary. There was just so much irrational Hillary resentment in 2016.  In 2024, Kamala Harris is young, competent and a champion for women and women’s rights. I can see senior women seeing Kamala Harris a much better choice than Trump for the future of our country and for their own female family members’ future.

      I don’t see that many senior men changing their vote from Trump to Kamala Harris, though.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Capri: That Pew survey I just linked to suggests that Boomers really have become more Republican between the 1990s and the 2020s.

      But that might be partly due to differential survival: non-white and poor people die sooner, leaving a cohort more likely to vote Republican.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      JWR

      I was just watching a clip of Morning Joe, and one of them, either a host or a guest, said that the excitement following the grand switcheroo added up to a “pre-convention” Harris bounce, and that’s why the polls since then don’t show much of a bounce.

      They also had fun with Trump claiming that his word salad is actually a brilliant, nine dimensional ruse that he calls “The Weave”. Here’s that clip:

      Trump praises his own rambling as part of brilliant strategy called ‘the weave’

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Redshift

      @TBone: Yeah, the core of all conservatism is the promise of a return to an ideal past that never existed. TCFG’s is much more rooted in “punish our enemies and force everyone to conform to our new reality.”

      Reply

