You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Double Angel Match for Four Directions Montana (6x $25 donations while it lasts)

Double Angel Match for Four Directions Montana (6x $25 donations while it lasts)

by

So the holiday has come and gone, and so the “Angels will match anything that goes into the thermometer until it reaches $22,500” has come and gone, too.

$2,500 of Angel match money has been added added to the thermometer, and a bit more is on the way.

But we still have a ways to go to hit our $30,000 goal!

Remember, we have an external match, and with this double-angel match, your donation will be 6x until we hit $750 dollars in small donations – up to $25 per person.

Step right up for your double angel match. :-)  To be double-matched, add a comment with your donation amount or send me an email message.  my nym at balloon-juice.com

    18 Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I will have a post up tomorrow about Jon Tester’s opponent, who has gotten himself into his very own “macaca” situation in Montana.

      If I were writing the headline for an article, it might be something along the lines of Racist Pig & Carpetbagger Poser Shows His True Colors, Yucking It Up with His Big Donors, Laughing at Those “Stupid” Indians.

      Caught on tape, of course.

      Let’s hope this goes the way of the race in Virginia all those years ago.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I wonder if you mean “Macaca.” That’s  the slur George Allen called the Indian-American videographer who was filming an Allen rally on behalf of Jim Webb’s campaign in 2006.

      Allen later said that he made the word up, but the epithet was commonly used by French residents of Algeria to disparage native Algerians. Allen’s mom was French Algerian so he probably picked “Macaca” up from her but did not want to throw her under the bus. The damage was already done anyway, and Allen lost by ~10,000 votes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      The quilt raffle is coming along.  I think we’re at $4,300 or so – I was hoping for $5,000 for the quilt raffle, and we still have several more days until Sunday.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rodwell

      Donated $25.  Watergirl, thanks for doing this and the other things.  It allows me to help with the effort to defeat Trump and the rest.

      Reply

