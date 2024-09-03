So the holiday has come and gone, and so the “Angels will match anything that goes into the thermometer until it reaches $22,500” has come and gone, too.

$2,500 of Angel match money has been added added to the thermometer, and a bit more is on the way.

But we still have a ways to go to hit our $30,000 goal!

Remember, we have an external match, and with this double-angel match, your donation will be 6x until we hit $750 dollars in small donations – up to $25 per person.

Step right up for your double angel match. :-) To be double-matched, add a comment with your donation amount or send me an email message. my nym at balloon-juice.com