



A little schadenfreude, as we gird up for the work week…

This feels like the start of a Transformers movie where Optimus Prime gets divorced. pic.twitter.com/icY3RLSQFv — Andrew Ti (@ANDREWTI) August 26, 2024



(Optimus Prime, Transformer)

Elsewhere in the Cybergork Universe:

The mysteries of life, a story in two parts pic.twitter.com/xUEWzCjgi6 — lcamtuf (@lcamtuf) August 27, 2024



Responses from a whole bunch of snarksters…

didn’t even flag the load smh Maybe he didn’t think he would actually get far and was just proving his concept? They didn’t come out before he started driving, so why would you expect that to change just because he drove? Checkmate, moran! I’m mostly thinking how lucky it is they fell out *before* they got on the highway. I wonder if there are connection points for straps in the bed? I’m guessing not.

ok, I looked it up. It’s got tie-down connection points, this guy has no idea he needs to use them. After seeing what happened to the bumper of a cybertruck when a guy tried to pull half the load it is rated for, my guess is the tie-downs are secured by an Elmer’s glue stick. HE’S IN THE PRO PARKING. 😂



Getting laughed at by the contractors, I hope 😉 That’s Trex, plastic decking boards. Slippery stuff.

Yes, I’m pedantic.

Anyway, great stuff! 10/10 no notes.

In conclusion…