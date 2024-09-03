On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
JanieM
“The road goes ever on and on” – Bilbo Baggins
When I first subscribed to Photoshop and Lightroom, I expected to use them to edit pictures. But Steve from Mendocino and I quickly fell into a pattern where I took the pictures and he did the post-processing, and for me, Lightroom became primarily a tool for keeping my pictures organized.
At a certain point along way I started to use Lightroom’s “Collections” feature to put pictures into categories, like “snow” and “fall color” and “Augusta” and – to my own surprise – “paths and roads.”
These pictures are some of our favorites from the “paths and roads” collection.
A path in a cemetery in the town where I grew up. The picture was in the OTR set in 2020 that prompted Steve to wave at me from afar and ask if we could talk about my pictures. This is his edit of the original, which had had no post-processing; at that time I was so uninformed that I thought Photoshop was for adding flying saucers to pictures of American cities. (Per this cover from the July 1985 issue of Whole Earth Review.)
Bigger version of the picture here.
The Kennebec River Rail Trail from one of the Hallowell access points.
Bigger version here.
Looking west from the village center of Readfield, Maine. I passed an even better pair of adjacent signs the other day, one of which said “9 East” and the other “196 West,” but I was in traffic and couldn’t stop to take a picture.
The signs are a perfect symbol of the way roadways meander in a state as hilly as Maine. The pattern is very unlike the midwestern grid in the town where I grew up, much less the perfectly NSEW grid in Milwaukee, where I lived in the early 1980s.
The town where I grew up is on Lake Erie, and my mother could never understand how/why some of our friends had no grasp of maps or directions. “Could you get to the lake from here?” she would ask a longsuffering friend of one of her kids. “Yes” was usually the answer. “Well, the lake is north” – and everything else followed (as far as my mother was concerned). Milwaukee was an even more regular grid, and more rigidly oriented to the points of the compass, but the lake was east, which did mess up my brain a bit when I lived there. Now there’s a lake to the south….
Bigger version here.
A neighborhood in Augusta, near where I go to get my car worked on. Since covid, unless it’s really pouring outside I take walks (and sometimes pictures) instead of sitting in the repair shop waiting room.
Bigger version here.
An intersection in Westbrook, Maine, in the spring.
Bigger version here.
“The school road” (its nickname). I live on the corner of this road, a half-mile-long dead end leading to a middle school / high school complex that serves four rural towns. I’ve walked up and down this road several thousand times in the thirty-seven years I’ve lived here. When I was younger I went up the hill almost every day, usually past the school and into the woods, where there are x-country skiing and running trails as well as nicely groomed snowmobile trails, perfect for walking in the snowy woods under a bright moon. In recent years some trails have also been constructed specifically as walking paths.
The road has changed over the years – been tamed, made more civilized – acquired a sidewalk with Obama infrastructure money – and as I get older I don’t go far into the woods much anymore. A school is an interesting neighbor – busy with traffic nine months of the year, but also offering fun activities that are open to the public (sports, music, theater…).
Bigger version here.
Castle Island Road, looking west in the early evening.
Bigger version here.
California Route 1. Turns out Steve takes pictures of paths and roads too.
Bigger version here.
Also California Route 1, north of Fort Bragg. This one has been posted as part of an OTR set before, but just as I keep learning more about taking pictures, Steve keeps getting better at editing, making new, improved versions of old pictures as he goes along. This is one of those.
Bigger version here.
Castle Island Road again, half a year onward and further west.
Bigger version here.
*****
“The path is under your feet” – Issan Dorsey, Street Zen
