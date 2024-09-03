On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

JanieM

“The road goes ever on and on” – Bilbo Baggins

When I first subscribed to Photoshop and Lightroom, I expected to use them to edit pictures. But Steve from Mendocino and I quickly fell into a pattern where I took the pictures and he did the post-processing, and for me, Lightroom became primarily a tool for keeping my pictures organized.

At a certain point along way I started to use Lightroom’s “Collections” feature to put pictures into categories, like “snow” and “fall color” and “Augusta” and – to my own surprise – “paths and roads.”

These pictures are some of our favorites from the “paths and roads” collection.