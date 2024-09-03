Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans don’t trust women.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The problem people have with Biden’s age is the color of the VPs skin.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We won’t go back.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

I was promised a recession.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – JanieM – On the Road

On The Road – JanieM – On the Road

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

“The road goes ever on and on” – Bilbo Baggins

When I first subscribed to Photoshop and Lightroom, I expected to use them to edit pictures. But Steve from Mendocino and I quickly fell into a pattern where I took the pictures and he did the post-processing, and for me, Lightroom became primarily a tool for keeping my pictures organized.

At a certain point along way I started to use Lightroom’s “Collections” feature to put pictures into categories, like “snow” and “fall color” and “Augusta” and – to my own surprise – “paths and roads.”

These pictures are some of our favorites from the “paths and roads” collection.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 9
Ohio

A path in a cemetery in the town where I grew up. The picture was in the OTR set in 2020 that prompted Steve to wave at me from afar and ask if we could talk about my pictures. This is his edit of the original, which had had no post-processing; at that time I was so uninformed that I thought Photoshop was for adding flying saucers to pictures of American cities. (Per this cover from the July 1985 issue of Whole Earth Review.)

Bigger version of the picture here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 8
Hallowell, Maine

The Kennebec River Rail Trail from one of the Hallowell access points.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 7
Readfield, Maine

Looking west from the village center of Readfield, Maine. I passed an even better pair of adjacent signs the other day, one of which said “9 East” and the other “196 West,” but I was in traffic and couldn’t stop to take a picture.

The signs are a perfect symbol of the way roadways meander in a state as hilly as Maine. The pattern is very unlike the midwestern grid in the town where I grew up, much less the perfectly NSEW grid in Milwaukee, where I lived in the early 1980s.

The town where I grew up is on Lake Erie, and my mother could never understand how/why some of our friends had no grasp of maps or directions. “Could you get to the lake from here?” she would ask a longsuffering friend of one of her kids. “Yes” was usually the answer. “Well, the lake is north” – and everything else followed (as far as my mother was concerned). Milwaukee was an even more regular grid, and more rigidly oriented to the points of the compass, but the lake was east, which did mess up my brain a bit when I lived there. Now there’s a lake to the south….

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 6
Augusta, Maine

A neighborhood in Augusta, near where I go to get my car worked on. Since covid, unless it’s really pouring outside I take walks (and sometimes pictures) instead of sitting in the repair shop waiting room.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 5
Westbrook, Maine

An intersection in Westbrook, Maine, in the spring.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 4
Central Maine

“The school road” (its nickname). I live on the corner of this road, a half-mile-long dead end leading to a middle school / high school complex that serves four rural towns. I’ve walked up and down this road several thousand times in the thirty-seven years I’ve lived here. When I was younger I went up the hill almost every day, usually past the school and into the woods, where there are x-country skiing and running trails as well as nicely groomed snowmobile trails, perfect for walking in the snowy woods under a bright moon. In recent years some trails have also been constructed specifically as walking paths.

The road has changed over the years – been tamed, made more civilized – acquired a sidewalk with Obama infrastructure money – and as I get older I don’t go far into the woods much anymore. A school is an interesting neighbor – busy with traffic nine months of the year, but also offering fun activities that are open to the public (sports, music, theater…).

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 3
Belgrade, Maine

Castle Island Road, looking west in the early evening.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 2
South of Albion, California.

California Route 1. Turns out Steve takes pictures of paths and roads too.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road 1
Ten Mile River, California

Also California Route 1, north of Fort Bragg. This one has been posted as part of an OTR set before, but just as I keep learning more about taking pictures, Steve keeps getting better at editing, making new, improved versions of old pictures as he goes along. This is one of those.

Bigger version here.

On The Road - JanieM - On the Road
Belgrade, Maine

Castle Island Road again, half a year onward and further west.

Bigger version here.

*****

“The path is under your feet” – Issan Dorsey, Street Zen

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • frosty
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • JanieM
  • JPL
  • Layer8Problem
  • MelissaM
  • Steve from Mendocino

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Geo Wilcox

      Cemeteries are where you can find some of the biggest trees outside of the redwood forests. We scout them out whenever we stumble across an old cemetery.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gloria DryGarden

      A friend used to live near ft Bragg; it’s sweet to see the scenery she must have driven through, though I never visited her there.

      The Maine photos take me back to a few trips I took to visit my parents, and then to attend a funeral for one of them. I did some driving around around  Bangor, and to Eastport, lubec, and also over to Augusta. Such wonderful lush trees. Sweet memory

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Layer8Problem

      Lovely work here.  They put me in mind of how some the of the best times my partner and I have had together have been on scenic roads on a long drive between one place and another.

      How is Steve from Mendocino?  I haven’t heard anything and for me the last time I recall him active on Balloon Juice was when he had his French Pyrénées and Basque country pictures in On The Road.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      frosty

      Interesting topic! Technical details? What kind of editing is Steve doing? I’ve basically just changed exposure, brightness, and maybe contrast in MS Photos because I haven’t mastered the camera settings yet.​ What kind of camera are you using? (Sony a6000 here)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steve from Mendocino

      Steve from Mendocino is well and feeling old, visiting his adult kids in Canada at the moment.  I’ve stopped posting here for complicated reasons that include not taking pictures any longer.  You can see my work in Janie’s photos.

      I’ve always enjoyed darkroom work, and with Lightroom/Photoshop there is so much more I can do.  Janie’s photos have gotten better (and more similar to mine) over the past several years and speak for me aesthetically.  As a result I no longer have a need to take pictures… and I’m lazy.  I’ve said what I want to say about Mendocino (although I still have a couple of posts worth of unposted good ones in my portfolio).  As I said, it’s complicated.

      I read Balloon Juice faithfully every morning and would miss it terribly if it went away.

      Best wishes to all.

      Steve

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MelissaM

      I’m curious to see the befores with the afters, possibly with one marked up.

      Janie, you do have a great eye! All these paths are intriguing and makes me want to click on the google maps arrow to go further down the road.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JanieM

      Will get back to questions in a bit, but the link to the bigger version of Steve’s picture in #8 (“South of Albion”) is incorrect — the real one is here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.