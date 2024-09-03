Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Does it Mean to Fight? Some Numbers

What Does it Mean to Fight? Some Numbers

I unintentionally started a series of posts on what it means to fight by asking questions about the Colin Allred campaign in Texas (post 1) and the Tim Ryan campaign in Ohio (post 2).  I was cleaning out my feed reader and found two posts about Texas that are deep dives into what it takes to win in that state and, more importantly, how we judge progress even if we lose there.

First, from the people that run the LBJ account on Twitter, who are a bunch of historians as far as I can tell,  a summary of how they would judge “success” for Allred:

THE STANDARD, AGAIN: Beto won Harris by 15.5. He won Ft. Bend by 12. He won Tarrant by less than one. He lost Collin by 6. He lost Denton by 8. He won Williamson by 2.5. Beto won Hays by 15.

THE TARGETS: And here, we’ll set the target margins based on the minimum for what a Democratic statewide victory would look like in Texas. In a cycle a Democrat won in Texas — Harris would be +30. Fort Bend +20. Tarrant, Collin and Denton in the +5-7 range. Williamson +10. Hays +20. Those are the numbers Allred should be reaching for. Those are numbers, for the most part, I don’t expect Allred to reach. Anything between the numbers Beto put up and the targets of where those numbers need to be is measurable progress.

WHY I HAVEN’T DISCUSSED THE RGV: Because, while it’s not unimportant, it isn’t and shouldn’t be the central focus of the Democratic strategy here. The field of battle is in the suburbs. It shouldn’t be the focus of Hispanic voting outreach either. Quickly — The entire RGV is 1.3 million people. Harris County has 2 million Hispanic people. The choice isn’t Hispanic outreach or the suburbs. The key is Hispanic outreach in the suburbs.

If the county names are confusing, read the whole thing, because they explain both the location of the counties and how they have evolved over the years.  “RGV” is the Rio Grande Valley, a heavily Latino area which everyone in Democratic politics was concerned about when it swung towards Republicans in 2020.  Over at Split Ticket, a couple of the data nerds have mined as much as they can from RGV voting statistics, and have an interesting theory tying the Sanders primary vote to the Trump general election vote:

While it’s true Democratic primary voters are not representative of all general election voters, the sheer correlational strength suggests there is at least some relationship between Trump’s success in Latino communities with economic populism. Additionally, because most Latinos identify as Democrats (44–25%), heavily-Latino areas have much more overlap between their Democratic primary and general electorates. Even if it was not pro-Sanders Latino Democrats who shifted towards Trump, it was their neighbors and family members. These voters live in the same communities and face the same economic realities, and were subsequently attracted to both economically populist candidates.

Looking ahead to 2024, a campaign which wishes to be successful among these voters must have a strong, populist economic plank. Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign appears to be starting to do just that. Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson notes that Harris could be climbing in the polls because she is regaining trust that President Joe Biden lost on handling the economy while simultaneously reviving Latino support that Biden had lost.

Beyond the 2024 election, the growing “nonwhite populism” could transform American partisan politics. If Democrats want to contest increasingly-Latino Texas, they should consider Sanders’ success in Latino areas when forming their economic legislative agenda and electoral platform. If someone seen as racially inflammatory as Trump can win record vote shares along the Mexican border, a Democratic Party seen as weak on working class economic issues could slow or even reverse Democrats’ ascent in Texas and flip the RGV’s 3 congressional districts — and swing Latino communities beyond Texas.

So, just to re-emphasize their point, it isn’t that a bunch of Democratic primary voters voted for Sanders and then decided to vote for Trump in the general, it’s that Sanders’ economic message resonated with them, and the same message delivered by Trump resonated with their lower-information friends and neighbors, who chose to vote for Trump, despite his racism.

Anyway, this is pretty Texas-specific, but Texas is a long-term Democratic project.  Allred might lose, but if he beats Beto’s numbers in the spots that the LBJ team identifies, his campaign did something right.  If the Trump gains in the RGV are reversed, Harris’ message is better for non-college-educated, non-white voters.   And, just like Republicans, we need to keep and nourish our long-term projects, and Texas is definitely a key one of those.

    130Comments

    3. 3.

      rm

      I don’t think Sanders-Trump voters are motivated by good-faith interest in economic populism. I think they like shouty, angry old men.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Dudes with serious mommy issues need to get the fuck outta politics.

      NEW VIDEO: As reported first by @nytimes, JD Vance was the keynote speaker at a 2017 Heritage Foundation launch event for their 2017 Index of Culture and Opportunity. In the collection of 29 essays, authors argued that IVF was harmful to women, that hunger was a “great motivation” for Americans to find work and that abortion should become “unthinkable.”

      “I think what the Heritage Foundation is doing with this index is so important and so worthwhile, and I hope it’s the beginning of a conversation…”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Some of these explanations revolve around the conservative social, racial, and cultural aspects of Latino communities. Latinos, according to these theories, skew ideologically moderate and are moving away from an increasingly-liberal Democratic Party.

      However, the same year Latinos shifted to Trump, they had also voted for Democratic Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primaries.

      Sanders both vastly improved on his 2016 performance and outright won most Latino communities across the early primary states when the race for the Democratic Party nomination was competitive — especially in heavily-Latino areas of Texas.

      Sanders’ success in 2020 disputes the theory that Latinos shifted right solely because they’re socially conservative and ideologically moderate. Sanders is socially liberal and is ideologically neither moderate nor similar to the former President.

      Misogyny aligns voting for Sanders with being conservative and voting for Trump.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Geoduck: That’s what I’ve been wondering. I sometimes wonder if some of the good candidates who run in the high profile  hard to win races aren’t doing it for the $$$ made from campaign fundraising and the attached grifting. I just remember reading a piece several years ago about how the Rand+Ron Paul extended families were making big $$$ from their campaign infrastructure. You get a cut of the TV ads you get paid for strategy, PR, office space, media presentation  skills teaching, clothing etc etc I’ve been getting the Obama ad on YouTube for donations for Kamala. She’s already got $500M and she needs more $$$. Seriously ??? GTFO.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jerry

      If we want “fight” to be our motivation this year, I nominate Negative Approach’s classic early ’80 hardcore song, “Ready to Fight“. I mean, it fits very well:

      We won’t take any shit and we’re not about to leave
      Just cause you don’t like who and what we want to be
      Who are you to say what’s wrong what’s right
      If it’s what it takes, we’re ready to fight

      Ready to fight, ready to fight
      Ready to fight, fight, fight, fight, fight

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @Geoduck: I spoke to my elderly step-mother-in-law who lives in the DFW area and she noted that there is a definite buzz about what is going on with Harris/Walz.  The problems that are Texas mimic a lot of the issues elsewhere…

      • the Governor initiated a swatting event against latino organizers by doing a no-knock search into an 87 year old woman’s home in the name of “election fraud”.
      • the rolling purge of voters from the election rolls, that has little to no transparency

      to say that might chill some of the organizing fervor could be expected but it very much depends on if latinos feel that they are being targeted and there’s a portion of texas latinos that see themselves as “white” regardless if their last name ends in “ez”.

      perhaps there’s a long simmering sense of resentment going on?  Also, the Texas actions on Abortion and Immigration could finally be fracture points… I dunno, but I assume that we have to let Allred run his own campaign.  Ted Cruz is NOT well liked.  Perhaps with Ms. Crocket being named a campaign co-chair will make a difference.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      I have said that I am unimpressed with Allred’s campaign.

      Beto came that close – in an OFF-ELECTION YEAR

      I would have duplicated what Beto did, and then try to run up the score in Blue areas to pull me over the hump- during a Presidential Election Year.

      I don’t understand why Jasmine Crockett is going to Georgia to campaign for the Vice President

      and NOT doing the same for Allred in Texas

      Makes no sense to me.

      He needs to GET OUT DEMOCRATIC PARTY VOTERS.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OId Man Shadow

      that President Joe Biden lost on handling the economy

      Yes, curse that bastard for personally raising prices at the grocery store.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      She’s already got $500M and she needs more $$$. Seriously ??? GTFO.

       

      Will never forget someone commenting on the 2008 Election.

      Obama raised nearly 1 Billion Dollars.

      Someone wrote- he needed every penny to combat the White Supremacist tropes against Black men that had been baked into this country since 1619.

       

      Harris has to deal with the racism against her being Black.

      And the misogyny against her being a woman.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trollhattan

      Meanwhile, California Republicans’ One Weird Trick done broke.

      The latest effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom from office failed to gather enough signatures, the campaign confirmed Tuesday, the deadline to submit the necessary 1.3 million signatures. “We’re not turning in any signatures,” Anne Hyde Dunsmore, chief petitioner with the campaign, said in an interview Tuesday. “The process is time consuming and we felt that we had done what we needed to do.”

      The group’s failure to gather enough signatures means Newsom will not face a second recall election. In 2021, he defeated a recall attempt with 62% of California voters opting to keep him in office. A year later he won a second term in office with 59%. Newsom is term-limited and will leave office in 2027. “Serial losers, losing,” Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click said.

      The latest recall campaign set out in February to remove Newsom from the highest elected office in California but Dunsmore said their mission quickly pivoted to keep him from moving further up, into the White House. Newsom was actively campaigning for president Joe Biden’s reelection this summer before Biden dropped out of the race.

      Dunsmore and other critics of the governor saw it as an attempt for Newsom to raise his national profile and leverage himself onto the presidential ticket. “You’d have to be blind and deaf not to recognize the fact that his trips to China, his active fundraising for candidates in other states — which he’s never done before — his constant acceleration of press opportunities around the world, weren’t designed with immediate presidential aspirations in mind,” she said.

      Dunsmore said with another Democrat, Vice President Kamala Harris, now leading the party, Newsom faded into the background. Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee last month. “When you read about Gavin Newsom today, he is termed as irrelevant and that’s a victory,” she said. “He is not on a track to the White House. That’s a victory. He is now having to fix the problems he’s created. That’s a victory.”

      The group, Rescue California, began calling itself “Rescue California, Save America.” While backed by thousands of volunteers, it failed to raise the millions of dollars needed to support a major statewide recall campaign and gather the more than 1.3 million voter signatures needed to force an election.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article291878525.html#storylink=cpy

      “Victory” not unlike how George Custer stole several arrows for himself that day.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JML

      @rikyrah: we’ll see what Allred is looking like in a couple of weeks. Labor Day is frequently the kickoff for ad blitzes and so forth, and you can have very successful campaigns that spend the summer doing organizing and fundraising efforts that don’t necessarily generate much media. It’s hard for me to believe that he’s raised this much money and is just going to coast. But you never know. I knew a congressional candidate who raised a ton of money and held back a portion at the end for “transition” costs. If they’d spent it, they might have actually won.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SatanicPanic

      @Trollhattan:“We’re not turning in any signatures,” Anne Hyde Dunsmore, chief petitioner with the campaign, said in an interview Tuesday. “The process is time consuming and we felt that we had done what we needed to do.”

      I love this. “Mom, I know I didn’t sweep the entire garage, but the process is time consuming and I felt that I had done what I needed to do.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @JML: I read that Rep. Scott Tipton, the Republican incumbent bone-headed Boebert beat in 2020, finished that primary with $300,000 in the bank. He took Boebert lightly so he saved the money for the general election campaign he never ran.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Redshift

      While our questions about what oppo Ryan should have employed against Vance are fair, it should be noted that Vance won by 6% in the same election where the R governor won re-election by 25%. Per Wikipedia:

      Overall, however, this election marked the worst victorious Republican performance in the Class III seat since 1968, and the best Democratic performance since 1992. It is also the closest election since 1992.

      Of course we want to win, but that doesn’t always mean the person who didn’t win didn’t try hard enough.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trollhattan

      @SatanicPanic:

      Right? They set out intending to remove him from the governor’s office and now that he’s not going to be [checks notes] president, “Our work here is done.”

      IIRC the Sec of State’s office tallied total costs for the Newsom recall special election at $200 million.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      Biden did do better in Texas overall than Hillary did. And the goal is to win the state, not win any particular demo. I don’t get paid enough to figure out how to untie that Gordian knot.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SatanicPanic

      WaPo has an interesting investigation into the CCP basically hiring or recruiting goons to attack anti-China protesters during Xi’s visit to San Francisco. Kind of nuts that China thinks it can do this on US soil.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      VFX Lurker

      @rikyrah:

      Will never forget someone commenting on the 2008 Election.

      Obama raised nearly 1 Billion Dollars.

      Someone wrote- he needed every penny to combat the White Supremacist tropes against Black men that had been baked into this country since 1619.

       

      Harris has to deal with the racism against her being Black.

      And the misogyny against her being a woman.

      This, plus the media gifted the convicted felon $2 billion in free media coverage in 2016. Plus the shenanigans of purging voter rolls in Texas, Georgia and Ohio. Plus Elon trying to put his thumb on the scale at Twitter.

      2024 will NOT be a fair contest.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Burnspbesq

      @rikyrah:

      Allred apparently thinks that the key to beating Cruz is hiding the fact that he’s a Democrat to the greatest extent possible. He’s keeping Harris at arm’s length, and he wants nothing at all to do with Crockett (which IMO is a real, and potentially fatal, mistake).

      Now is the time for Dems to stop cowering in the corner. Allred either hasn’t gotten the memo or is ignoring it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Fake Irishman

      @rikyrah:

      In a off-year in which a full-fledged backlash to Trump happened. It wasn’t just Beto: three other statewide Dems came within five points. Dems picked up 13 state legs seats and a pair of House seats (including Allred, who took down a ten term incumbent)

      Also remember that Allred isn’t Beto. They have different strengths. They can’t run the same campaign.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: That could be part of it, but there may be an underlying transactional economic logic at work that’s tied to the persistent polling advantage that Trump gets on “managing the economy.”   These voters may have been interested in Sanders because Sanders promises to provide direct, tangible economic benefits to them, e.g., better health insurance, social security, etc.   Other Dems haven’t given them as much of a direct offer.  In the absence of that, they may think “well, the economy will be better under Trump, so maybe that’s a better choice.”  They have to be convinced that they will get a tangible benefit, which either involves offering them direct benefits like Sanders did (Harris’ $25k for down payment assistance is a good example) or convince them the economy is better under Dems. The latter is hard to do when mythology about who is best for the economy is so deeply entrenched in the current narratives in media and elsewhere.

      There was a recent discussion of this with a pollster on PSA with respect to the small but persistent group of black voters who say they’re leaning towards Trump.   The pollster said that in focus groups these folks will acknowledge that Trump is a racist, but they think all white pols are racists.  Therefore, it comes down to who is offering what they think is a better deal.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      I don’t understand how Trump could have any “economic populism” appeal after his single term. His one policy achievement was a tax cut so skewed toward the rich that it was actually unpopular with the public, which might be an unprecedented achievement. If you want to be extra charitable, maybe it made sense in 2016 because he lied a lot. But in 2020? Even the low-infos knew what he was.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OId Man Shadow

      @Baud: “Sure, the DOW is down, my boss cut my wages and hours, my friends got laid off, and the factory might close, but McDonald’s dollar menu is back!!!! WOOOOO! HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BR

      @SatanicPanic:

      Yeah, and China has even sent actual police to do policing on US soil. Other countries do it too — India has sent killers after Sikhs in the US and Canada. Russia has poisoned people in Europe.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker:

      My large bag ‘o nickels is one each from every individual who I’ve heard claim and/or believe “the economy did great” 2017-2020.

      I was apparently elsewhere, then.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      SatanicPanic

      @BR: I remember a similar thing with Turkey as well. It should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law but I gather it’s not.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JML

      @Geminid: well, it’s a little different having money “left over” after a primary, because it’s not unusual for an incumbent to have raised general election funds at the same time they’re raising for the primary. But it does happen that incumbents lose primaries because they’re banking all their money and don’t take the threat seriously.

      There seem to be real questions about Allred’s messaging and tactics. But I think we’ll know a lot more about what his campaign is (or isn’t) in 2 weeks.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kirk

      re Allred, I’ll offer the data point that there are two yard signs for him in my east Dallas almost Mesquite neighborhood that weren’t there last week.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BR

      @Betty Cracker: ​

      My understanding it’s 95% the stupid COVID stimulus checks which he put his name on. It was so obvious that he was going to pull that stunt, and Dems could have put it in the bill that the checks had to bear the name of the US treasurer, but they didn’t. (I saw some “man on the street” interviews during the DNC that didn’t seem cherrypicked among young Black voters in Chicago, and one of the women chastised her guy who was standing next to her that he likes Trump because of the checks.)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      squid696

      I live in Houston and Allred ads have been running here since long before the primary in March.  For the longest time they were the typical introduce the candidate ads and then in the summer they shifted to attacking Cruz on the border.  The last couple of weeks Allred has gotten much more agressive in his ads.  He is going after Cruz on raising the retirement age and raising prescription drug prices while reminding voters that Cruz bailed on Texas during the ice storm.  In response, Cruz has started running ads against Allred on the border and including audio of Allred saying he wants to “bring down the racist wall”.   I don’t know what else Allred’s campaign is doing, but they are spending money on TV ads in Houston (Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend counties).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      OId Man Shadow

      @Betty Cracker: Vibes. Just vibes. Trump is a “billionaire”, so he must know money.

      Meanwhile, the price of eggs went up during Joe’s first term! I’m paying for all these workers at McDonald’s making $20 an hour!!! Joe sucks!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      Who knows? Biden sent out checks to help people recover from covid and was derided for it. From the left because they weren’t big enough and from the right because of inflation.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      BR

      @OId Man Shadow:

      During the CNN interview Bash was like “housing prices were lower during Trump’s presidency” and I wanted the response to be “Yeah, and they were lower under president Obama than under Trump, so?”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      I’m reluctant to jump in and say the results are wrong, as my engineer brain is wont to do sometimes, but looking at the precinct map and red vs green, there’s a bright green spot on the Mexico border that seems to be in the middle of nowhere. I don’t see all the data on github yet (only an explanatory table without the raw numbers), but that area of the border seems to have ghost towns and similar things. I hope that small numbers with big swings aren’t dominating the results.

      Humans are weird.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chet Murthy

      @Baud:

      Misogyny aligns voting for Sanders with being conservative and voting for Trump.

      This.  And furthermore, that Split Ticket quote is ….. damn, everybody who read came out knowing less afterwards, than before they started.  That’s some world-class stupid right there.  TCFG is “economically populist”?  Biden was “weak on working class issues” ?  Only if you believe these people have all sustained near-fatal doses of lead as infants and children.  Yeah, no, that’s too complicated a theory.  A simpler one is that (like BernieBros everywhere) there’s way too many misogynists down there in the RGV, and when their Bro object-of-adulation left the stage, they turned to another.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      When a woman starts bleeding out after labor, every second matters. But soon, under a new state law, Louisiana doctors might not be able to quickly access one of the most widely used life-saving medications for postpartum hemorrhage.

      The Louisiana Illuminator spoke with several doctors across the state that voiced extreme concern about how the rescheduling of misoprostol as a controlled dangerous substance will impact inpatient care at hospitals. Misoprostol is prescribed in a number of medical scenarios — it’s an essential part of reproductive health care that can be used during emergencies, as well as for miscarriage treatment, labor induction, or intrauterine device (IUD) insertion.

      But because it is used for abortion, misoprostol has been targeted by conservatives in Louisiana — an unprecedented move for a medication that routinely saves lives. A controlled dangerous substance has extra barriers for access, which can delay care.

      “My fear is that someone could eventually die,” said Dr. Tara Morse, an OB-GYN who practices at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. “And that’s not why we all went into medicine. Our goal is to prevent everything and be able to use every drug at our disposal.”
      Every hospital has its own system for obstetric hemorrhage care. Some use rolling carts or kits in birthing rooms with easily accessible medications and equipment in case of hemorrhage after delivery.
      In May, Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation reclassifying misoprostol and mifepristone as Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances, despite more than 200 doctors signing a letter against the measure. The law goes into effect on Oct. 1, and doctors and pharmacists are scrambling to come up with postpartum hemorrhage policies that will comply with the law while still providing proper medical care for women.
      Some hospitals have already preemptively pulled misoprostol from their obstetric hemorrhage carts and kits because controlled dangerous substances need to be stored and accessed differently from other medications.

      This exact scenario happened to me with my youngest child, but I got “best practices” emergency health care (misoprostol) immediately so I survived and my youngest is entering his senior year in college. Hopefully I’ll see him graduate.

      This will kill some women.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      BR

      @Chet Murthy:

      This is a real contingent, for sure. It’s like Matt Stoller and the other horseshoe left dudes, who are all about Vance the VC and Trump the racist landlord as the everyman types (seriously — it’s nuts) vs. Harris the neoliberal shill.

      I mentioned in the other thread I know someone who fits the bill. He won’t vote for Trump, but he’s almost certain to vote third party — he liked Bernie, thinks there was some DNC conspiracy that prevented him from being the nominee in 2016 and 2020, and curiously hates every woman on the left — Warren, AOC, etc. — and thinks that incels get a bad rap.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Maxim

      Excellent post, thanks.

      @rm:  We know Walz is a good guy, but I’ve seen several clips of his campaign appearances now, and a lot of his presentation could come across in a not-dissimilar way to normie voters. Just saw one this morning in which he was more or less ranting about the felon giving tax cuts to the rich while telling everyone else they make too much money. Sure, it’s righteous anger for legitimate reasons, but voters who want some shouty economic populism might like Walz a lot.

      If what they really want is the racism and the misogyny, on the other hand, then Walz won’t have much appeal. I think it will be very instructive to see how Harris-Walz do in those heavily-Latino areas, in Texas and elsewhere, that went for Sanders and then Trump.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Scout211

      @BR: I wanted the response to be “Yeah, and they were lower under president Obama than under Trump, so?”

      And I wanted to say, “We bought our first starter home in 1978 and it was only only $44,000.  In California! I owe it all to President Jimmy Carter!” 🙄

      This myth that the president controls all economics during their term is just absurd.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Big Mango

      I believe Trump’s gain in the RGV with Hispanics was due to covid and cries to open up the economy.

      A condition that will not be in place this year.  Texas is huge geographically with 5 fairly major cities…

      the dem infrastructure is  weak and the GOP suppression efforts are strong.

      I block walked for Allred in his first run.  He isn’t a dynamic personality; he is a worker.

      If Texas is to go blue it is up to the Texans to outwork the GOP.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Baud

      I accept thay many voters aren’t logical in their “vibes” but I dislike experts who insist that voters are in fact logical.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) posted at 8:05 AM on Tue, Sep 03, 2024:
      Joe Scarborough: “I hate criticizing the mainstream media…almost a desperation for them to pretend this race is like every other race. And the false moral equivalency is getting pretty bad” Jeffrey Goldberg: “he is saying abnormal things and we’re treating them the same” https://t.co/5LD0oHiII5
      (https://x.com/alexchristy17/status/1830955196731507034?t=vVCGvKrsqZ_TjtRth8oa8w&s=03)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Scout211

      I’ve read this label here often but what is the definition of “horse shoe left?”  The names mentioned that get that label seem like just attention-seeking contrarians with big egos.  But what is their political point of view?

      ETA. Removed redundancy

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: No doubt it is more a matter of perception than reality, but that’s what you’re dealing with.  It’s probably easier to manage perceptions with direct offers than by selling more abstract ideas about the economy, however.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      @Geoduck:

      Don’t know, but he spoke at the convention, and I happen to catch him on MSNBC since then, and I don’t really watch MSNBC much anymore.

      Allred has been on MSNBC about a half dozen times since the DNC convention. Reports from others besides Allred seem cautiously optimistic.

      I’m starting to suspect Allred seems quiet to “us” – because he doesn’t want his campaign race to go national. He wants a more mano a mano battle – Texas-style.

      Most pollsters seemed to think Beto didn’t beat Cruz because a lot of Texas voters resented Beto taking his campaign national.

      Just my developing hunch. I could be completely off base.🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    69. 69.

      BR

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​

      I blame the online algorithm radicalization pipeline. This guy I’m talking about at one point got sucked into watching hours and hours of recommended Youtube videos every day until he was literally telling me about “interesting economic analysis that talked about how all the greatest inventions in history come from Russia” and I was like “what are you talking about and where did you see that?” and he said “oh I was watching Youtube and a lot of stuff from something called RT”. Yikes.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      Maybe. We offer to raise the minimum wage and it just seems to create resentment among people making just above the minimum wage.

      Just gotta keep trying to find the magic formula.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Kirk

      @Scout211: Horseshoe – a bar that’s been bent so the ends are approaching each other.

      The simple political spectrum is not the straight bar typically pictured. Instead that the extreme ends of both left and right start curving toward each other, sometimes even meeting in their extremism.

      More serious study shows it’s a multidimensional matrix with fuzzy positioning, but there are a few curves of points that tend to move similar to one another such that we can get a very rough approximations with models like the horseshoe or the Nolan chart.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: The idea is that in some abstract political space, the extreme ends of the political spectrum bend toward each other, like a horseshoe–that you can be so left you’re kind of right.

      I use it to refer to people like Matt Taibbi or the Red Scare podcast people who somehow behave exactly like MAGA folk except that they claim it’s a radical leftist position. Or Glenn Greenwald insisting that Tucker Carlson is a socialist (and that’s a good thing). Or the guy who popped up here the first time Putin invaded Ukraine and kept supporting Putin’s party line on “leftist” grounds.

      I think it’s an oversimplification but there’s some truth to it, and the people who most loudly scream “THE HORSESHOE THEORY IS BULLSHIT”? Yeah, they’re the horseshoe leftists.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      (Though honestly, some of them like Greenwald are not really horseshoe leftists so much as transparently fake leftists–he was a right-winger from square one who just got associated with the left because he criticized George W. Bush a lot after the Iraq war had already gone sour.)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Trollhattan

      @Matt McIrvin:

      See also: antivaxxers. When California ended the religious exemption for school vaccination requirements, the two in our area with highest unvaccinated %s were the Waldorf school and the Christian megachurch primary school.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Fake Irishman

      @Burnspbesq:

      1. Most polling I’ve seen suggests he’s running a few points ahead of Biden and Harris, so I’m not sure he’s making a mistake.

      2. He’s been pretty out and proud about abortion rights.

      3. Beto ran on a pretty non-partisan message. He wielded it against Cruz and somewhat against Trump, but his campaign wasn’t straightforward progressive.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Matt McIrvin: Another way to approach that question is a two-axis system; one being liberty vs authority, the other communitarian vs individualist (left v right). This gives you a little more latitude to describe a wider range of ideologies and recognize that the tendency toward authoritarianism doesn’t necessarily arise from an absolutely community-based or individual outlook.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      dm

      @Mai Naem mobile: I read today that the Harris campaign is sharing some of its wealth with down-ballot Democrats, I imagine hoping for a Dem trifecta, and causing Republicans heartburn, as their fundraising hasn’t been as good (as well as having to get past the Trump grift vacuum suck).

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Scout211

      @Chet Murthy@Kirk@Matt McIrvin:

      Thank you all, especially Chet with the wiki link.  It’s all clear as mud.  It still doesn’t seem as though those two opposite political theories are at all similar.  I guess I need to learn more.

      This from the wiki link:

      While formal academic or journalistic analysis of horseshoe theory is fairly recent, criticism of its antecedents is long-standing, and a frequent basis for criticism has been the tendency of commentators to group disparate opposing movements together.

      That is how it looks from my point of view.  They just don’t seem at all similar, except for the personalities of the theorists.

      But I guess I have more to learn.  Or maybe not since it seems to be above my pay grade.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud:Maybe. We offer to raise the minimum wage and it just seems to create resentment among people making just above the minimum wage.

      Like me? I won’t be resentful. I’d be happy for the negotiating leverage that provides me.  I’m not so attached to the work I carry a professional license for to the point where I wouldn’t happily walk away for less responsibility if it paid the same money.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Fake Irishman

      @Jackie:

      Could you point me toward some of that pollster analysis about Beto losing to Cruz because he ran a national style campaign?  I had never heard that theory before and am genuinely curious.

      That’s certainly a (not the) reason why he got beat by Abbott — the positions he took in his 2020 presidential campaign bit him in 2022.

      All I remember in 2018 is a being skeptical of the polling showing him close and being happily gobsmacked to be wrong.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      sab

      @Geminid: Sherrod Brown was running a similar sort of campaign this summer, and he certainly knows Ohio. But with Labor Day he started really attacking Moreno on a personal level. Maybe Tim Ryan just couldn’t be that mean.

      Though to be fair, I don’t think anyone in Ohio realized what a vile piece of work Vance actually is.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Baud: I prefer to use a 6 dimensional tensor.

      If you can demonstrate to me that this increases precision while maintaining clarity, I’m in.

      @Baud: No, like people who are worse than you.

      There aren’t a lot of standards that will define this as a particularly large population

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Fake Irishman

      @Baud:

      Of course the issue with that take is when minimum wage increases go on the ballot, they almost always get passed, even in red states (Arkansas comes to mind)

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Scout211

      Re: “horse shoe left.” edit: or “online left”

      The thing that bothers me when I read it here is it seems to be used as a form of triangulation of Democrats.  I don’t see it as helpful, but YMMV.

      @Matt McIrvin: Yes, exactly like that.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Baud

      @sab:

      I don’t think anyone in Ohio realized what a vile piece of work Vance actually is.

       
      If they had, he might have won by more. #NakedCynicism

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Old School

      Take Me Back to Constantinople

      Whether it’s Eric Adams being bribed by the Turks or it’s Chatty Kathy Hochul being spied on by the Chinese or it’s Bob Menendez selling meat for the Egyptians, when it comes to egos of tri-state pols, they might be giants!

      by Maureen Dowd— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 3, 2024

      Reply
    99. 99.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Scout211: The thing that bothers me when I read it here is it seems to be used as a form of triangulation of Democrats.  I don’t see it as helpful, but YMMV.

      My problem is that this is a simple way of dismissing the left broadly without engaging the ideas involved. It gets applied here on BJ even if the interlocutor is making an effort to argue in good faith.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Kay: I keep waiting for this kind of scenario to turn into lawsuits. Practicing medicine w/o a license, person v state congress, or wrongful death suits in the cases where women have died.

      a friend from high school bled out after labor, and while she was under, I guess the drugs weren’t working, bcs her husband, also a friend from hs, had to decide, a. sign here we will take out her uterus b.she’s going to die.

      this whole range of gyn care being interfered with, and the damages and risks of death, have been bothering me a lot.

      im glad you got the care you needed, and lived. Your body knows what a big deal this was.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Trollhattan

      Well lookie there, RFK Jr can still siphon votes from Trump in MI.

      September 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will remain on Michigan’s Nov. 5 ballot after a judge sided with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who said it’s too late under state election law to have Kennedy’s name removed from the presidential ballot,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Fake Irishman

      @Big Mango:

      well done in block walking for Allred. He and Lizzie Fletcher were the two races I took a ton of satisfaction in.

      I’d concur with your thoughts on statewide Dems. There are county parties that are pretty strong, tho. It’s been very

      i’ll be interested to see how your theory about COVID plays out.

      Also a reference for everyone here: Hillary 2016 and Obama 2013 were high water marks for Hispanics. Bush in 2004 got something like 44 percent of the Hispanic vote.

      For all his success, Beto fell back significantly in the RGV. If he had performed at Clinto’s percentages (not raw votes) down there, he wouldn’t have won, but would have delayed the networks’ calls by several hours. I don’t know what his statewide numbers were with Hispanics.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      SatanicPanic

      @Scout211: Just to preface- I think it’s kind of a facile theory. But in my life, my Berner mother, embraces the horseshoe theory concept and loves to find right-wingers she can bro down with. Based on what I’ve observed, the main things that far right and far left people can often agree on include:

      The government is corrupt

      Big business is corrupt

      The media is corrupt and not telling you everything

      War is bad

      Natural things are better than human created things, usually

      and, finally, Jews are untrustworthy  (sorry mom)

      IOW a lot of conspiratorial thinking, and usually some naturalistic fallacy clouds their thinking. Obviously the two sides disagree on a lot- racism, sexism, national healthcare, etc. so in the end most don’t end up working together. But they can tend to think alike in certain contexts, hence the horseshoe.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      TBone

      @Scout211: I simply think of it as they are so far to the left that they can reach the right.  And frequently do, as they spout Kremlin talking points and pretend to be unaware that’s where it came from.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Back in the day, my dad was registered republican, mom, too. Dad insisted he’d vote for Ralph Nader, and I insisted that took a possible dem vote, and helped bush. He didn’t want bush, but said he felt strongly about voting for such an important third party candidate. We went back and forth. A few years later he conceded that he’d help put bush in the WH, by voting for Nader.

      but the idea of a third party candidate, here, seems to be a consistent conflict between, promoting someone beyond the 2 parties, and diluting the vote for one of the main party’s candidates.
      oh dear.

      there was a news piece this morning, maybe AP, About elections in Germany. So many parties and factions, and someone way far R won in a province. And another slightly less conservative won in a different province. And it all sounded like a hot mess. The European Parliament is being affected.
      I don’t have ideas, or enough clarity to pose an actual question.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Geminid

      @Burnspbesq:

       

      @SatanicPanic: I have a theory about that incident where the Turkish embassy guards assaulted the protesters. I can imagine a conversation between President Erdogan and his intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, before Erdogan’s Washington visit:

      Erdogan: How do I get that fucker’s attention? All he thinks about is himself!

      Fidan: I have an idea. Trump respects strength. I’ll send some of my guys out to beat up protesters. They’ll say they saw someone stomp on a Turkish flag and couldn’t help themselves.

      Erdogan: I like it. Repercussions?

      Fidan: The Yankees will get over it. The New York Times sure won’t like it though.

      Erdogan: Fuck the fucking New York Times.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SatanicPanic: It’s actually not “War is bad” so much as “the foreign policy of the United States is bad, whatever that may be”. They’re usually fine with Vladimir Putin doing any war he likes, or they blame Americans or NATO for it.

      And, yes, it’s an understandable reaction to the post-9/11 embrace of neocon ideas by mainstream liberals in the 2000s. There’s a neocon/paleocon split on the right over foreign policy and the paleocons tend to be the ones who ally with anti-liberal leftists. The most neocon neocons are more likely to be never-Trumpers these days.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Gloria DryGarden: but the idea of a third party candidate, here, seems to be a consistent conflict between, promoting someone beyond the 2 parties, and diluting the vote for one of the main party’s candidates.

      Voting ought to be improved so that we can rank preferences. This can ensure elected officials with broader bases of proven electoral support.

      As far as the Presidency, I’ll just say you need to build a pretty rigorous support structure before you shoot for the moon.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: Which is just plain stupid. The minimum wage goes up, EVERYONE’S wages are forced up. Seeing that in New York as they’ve raised their MW to $15/hr. My state worker’s union, PEF, is already in heavy negotations to bump everyone’s salary grade up +2, because the lowest grades were rendered illegal by the minimum wage raise.

      But then, this is the American electorate we’re talking about.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      brantl

      Pet peeve: define the goddamn acronym the first time you use it. Don’t bury it , don’t put it 2 paragraphs down, parenthetically define it right there; I very nearly didn’t even finish the piece, since I didn’t know what the f*ck you were talking about. TL:DR starts with this shit.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      SatanicPanic

      @Matt McIrvin: Sure, because the parallels that people drawn only work if you really don’t look too closely at the details. The far left think government is corrupt because it’s bought off by business, Libertarians think government is corrupt because it’s not like a business. Horseshoe theory is overall pretty shallow.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Coyoteville

      I just donated $55 for Four Directions Montana 2024 Phase II.

      Coyoteville

      And I see that it shows up on the Thermometer.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Kent

      I lived in central Texas for a decade and a half (Waco area) and knew a ton of Hispanics.  I coached youth soccer for a decade and my coaching partner for many of those years was a Hispanic dad who was an ex-marine who owned a tile and stone contracting business.   Probably a third of my students in all the years I taught were Hispanic and I knew a ton of their parents.

      The way to think of Hispanics in Texas is to think of them as “White Working Class adjacent”   A lot of the BS we have heard about the white working class in the Midwest  pretty well describes a lot of Hispanics in Texas.   Most are in the trades or own small businesses (although their kids are going on to more educated professions).   They live in the suburbs and rural areas (especially in Texas).  They drive big trucks and have a culture of machismo.  They can be racist as hell towards African Americans.  They have disdain for welfare programs and people who don’t work.  Many are religious Catholics or evangelicals.  Most of the 2nd and 3rd generations who are citizens are of Mexican roots and they have disdain for more recent immigrants from Central America, Venezuela, etc.  Common language is not that unifying.  For example, do white liberals from Brooklyn or Marin County feel unifying solidary with rednecks from Alabama just because they share a common race and language?  I think not.

      Political campaigns who don’t come to grips with these realities are not going to be successful.  And tone-deaf crap like using “Latinx” is not going to win anyone over.  You want to appeal to the kinds of Hispanics that I know?  Talk about economic issues, jobs and rewarding hard work, schools, crime, and that sort of thing.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @BR:This gif of Vance failing at a fist bump is the other side of his weirdness.

      As a person with consistent trouble with both social cues and handsy stuff, this is the most relatable I have ever seen Vance.

      Like a single grain of relatability on the vast shores of creepy weirdness.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Jackie

      @Fake Irishman: I’m still searching, but this is a hint of what I’m remembering…

      …”We saw an assault that was unprecedented,” Cruz said. “We saw a $100 million race with Hollywood coming in against the state, with the national media coming in against the state. But all the money in the world was no match for the good people of Texas and their hard work.”

      https://www.texastribune.org/2018/11/06/ted-cruz-beto-orourke-texas-midterm-election-results/

      And this:

      …2012’s unknown newcomer was 2018’s national brand name. It helped him a lot, but it appeared to help O’Rourke more. The Democrat combined his attention-getting travel (all 254 counties, did you hear?) with the attraction of being not-Ted-Cruz at a time where there was an ample audience for that. It was attractive outside the state, too, pulling in money for the campaign and scads and scads of national media coverage….
      https://www.texastribune.org/2018/11/06/analysis-last-ted-cruz-beto-orourke-texas-election/

      So maybe no official polls, but these articles, plus Allred’s recent interviews suggest Allred is chilly about seeking too much national support.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Geminid

      @Kent: I think the “Latinx” thing is pretty much played out. Some proponents switched to “Latine” for a while but that didn’t get any traction either.

      Ed. I agree about what issues to center in courting Hispanic voters. I think the ones I’ve worked and interacted with want good jobs with good pay, decent medical care, good education for their kids and the potential for upward mobility. In short, what any perceptive working class person would want.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: That might be more about a perceived failure to deliver the promised benefit.  Example being student loans, e.g., Biden promises student loan relief but is stymied by Republicans and SC.  To some of these voters, this means Biden didn’t deliver.  In contrast, the prevailing myth, reinforced by media, is that Trump delivers a good economy because he cuts taxes and that makes the economy boom.  So he gets away with it.  Again, we get back to the Democrats not being able to control the message space.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Big Mango

      @Fake Irishman:

      You are most welcome…

      I got about 5 minutes with John Lewis and a picture) as he pulled over to talk to the two us out there door knocking.  There were about 30 of us at the start and roughly 160 to hear john Lewis speak…..All I could think was “you sorry folks show up for a picture but not the work”

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Kineslaw

      Beto’s biggest contribution to Texas politics was changing the permission structure to allow people in the suburbs to show public support for a Democrat.  Biden would not have won Tarrant County (population 2m), if Beto had not gotten yard signs out to everyone that would take one.  All of a sudden you saw indications of more Democrats than you ever thought existed.

      Allred seems to be taking the opposite approach.  Allred should be making a push for Tarrant County, but I have seen fewer than five Allred ads.  Based on conversations, I suspect he’s put way more money into cable/broadcast than streaming.  My sense is consultants have told him to run a campaign straight out of the 90s.

      Even if he wants to stay arms-length from Harris, he needs to get Walz down here.  Early voting starts October 21, so he is running out of time to shift strategies.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Fair Economist

      @Matt McIrvin: The real cause of “horseshoe theory” is people pretending to be leftists to get rightists elected. See Roseanne Barr. Wealthy ones are ideological, most are paid. Real hardcore leftists like Chomsky may criticize Democrats, but they’re all in on defeating Trump.

      Proof? You never see “horseshoe rightists”. We’re too honest, and we don’t have enough billionaires to fund the troll armies.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Geminid

      It sounds to me that Rep. Allred is running a campaign similar to Sherrod Brown’s. If Allred wins he’ll be a genius, and if he loses he’ll be a lousy Centrist.

      Reply

