Yes They Would Do This

Yes They Would Do This

Delete Facebook:

In a pitch deck to prospective customers, one of Facebook’s alleged marketing partners explained how it listens to users’ smartphone microphones and advertises to them accordingly.

As 404 Media reports based on documents leaked to its reporters, the TV and radio news giant Cox Media Group (CMG) claims that its so-called “Active Listening” software uses artificial intelligence to “capture real-time intent data by listening to our conversations.”

“Advertisers can pair this voice-data with behavioral data to target in-market consumers,” the deck continues.

In the same slideshow, CMG counted Facebook, Google, and Amazon as clients, though it didn’t specify whether they were involved in the “Active Listening” service. After 404 reached out to Google about its partnership, the tech giant removed the media group from the site for its “Partners Program.”

A Meta spokesperson also pushed back in a statement, saying that CMG was a general partner, not a partner in the program advertised in the deck.

“Meta does not use your phone’s microphone for ads and we’ve been public about this for years,” the statement read. “We are reaching out to CMG to get them to clarify that their program is not based on Meta data.”

I use Facebook with an fake identity, and I don’t have it on my phone.  My wife has it on her phone, and she swears that she gets ads pushed to her based on things she’s said.  Example:  last night we were chatting about a possible cruise outing and a couple of minutes later, she got a cruise ad relevant to what she was talking about and relevant to our location in her Facebook feed.

Now this could just be a coincidence, but I’m sure not going to trust Zuck’s word on this shit.  I hope this is one of Lina Khan’s next priorities at the FTC — she’s already doing a great job there.

    1. 1.

      The Audacity of Krope

      I’ve long suspected this, simply from looking at my phone and accessing anything on the internet after a conversation.  Nice to have it confirmed, though.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JiveTurkin

      I used to work for a company that used Facebook data.  We used personal data from users.  It is part of the terms of service you agree to when you sign up with Facebook.  I use Facebook, but at least I know that they use my persona data.  I never understand why people are surprised that Facebook does this, how do they think Facebook makes money?

      There were four people in the world who knew the algorithm used for the Facebook data.  And I wasn’t one of them (but I did do some work on projects for one of them on several occasions).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      matt

      Mark Zuckerberg is an absolutely horrible human being, and he is still the guy who glibly and gleefully said ‘I can’t believe users are trusting us with all this data!’

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steve LaBonne

      My wife and I are pretty sure we have experienced this. We have gotten FB ads for things we’re virtually certain we only talked about but never searched online. Frankly I have always assumed that crap like this is going on all the time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      In the same slideshow, CMG counted Facebook, Google, and Amazon as clients, though it didn’t specify whether they were involved in the “Active Listening” service.

      It sure implies it.  The slide reads:

      Our technology analyzes over 1.9 trillion behaviors daily and collects opt-in customer behavior data from hundreds of popular websites that offer top display, video platforms, social applications, and mobile marketplaces that allow laser-focused media buying.

      Sources include: Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, Amazon and many more.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Yes, Facebook lies about the data it collects and uses. It collects the data from and about everyone, whether or not they are a Facebook user, sells it to anyone who will offer enough money for it, and will never never never ever delete it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      @Raven:

      Ha!

      When it comes to social media, we are the product which is why access is free for users.  We are bought and sold by companies and other actors who manipulate and market to us. We volunteer so much information about ourselves which is commodified.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dm

      We were talking about good media sources. 404 Media is employee owned investigative journalism with a tech focus. Subscriptions pay for their investigations.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

      Trump says absolutely nothing happened at Arlington last week.  Why are people still talking about this?

      From TruthSocial:

      There was no conflict or “fighting” at Arlington National Cemetery last week. It was a made up story by Comrade Kamala and her misinformation squad.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Parfigliano

      My wife and I were talking about this 2 days ago.  We both get adds for things we discuss but have never actually searced on the internet.  Products, vacation ideas…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SatanicPanic

      I kinda don’t care. If I’m thinking about a trip to Belize and it starts showing up on my internet searches it might actually prompt me to getting around to doing it.

      I can see the problems this could cause if it were driving people to cults or to political radicalization, but it seems like the algorithms are already set to do this without listening to us talk. I suppose it could get worse if some evil person decides to combine machine learning + listening to your phone + cult recruiting. That would be bad. Just think the focus on advertising points to something that’s just not that important.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Coyoteville

      OT, I just donated $55 for Four Directions Montana 2024 Phase II.

      And I see that it has shown up on the Thermometer.

      Coyoteville

      Reply
    20. 20.

      @mistermix.bsky.social

      @SatanicPanic:

      I kinda don’t care. If I’m thinking about a trip to Belize and it starts showing up on my internet searches it might actually prompt me to getting around to doing it.

      I can see the problems this could cause if it were driving people to cults or to political radicalization, but it seems like the algorithms are already set to do this without listening to us talk. I suppose it could get worse if some evil person decides to combine machine learning + listening to your phone + cult recruiting. That would be bad. Just think the focus on advertising points to something that’s just not that important.

      But wouldn’t it be better if:

      • You had granular opt-in/out on data collection (meaning for example that you could let FB track your browsing history but not your voice)
      • You were able to see everything FB and others have collected on you, similar to the way you can see your credit report?

      In my view, those are the bare minimum of what consumers should expect from any platform that harvests their data.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Trollhattan

      I operate my teevee from the stream box remote and the teevee remote sits on the media stand next to the speakers.

      The other day an actor ordered a product using voice command and the teevee remote picked up the audio and next thing I know, the teevee was trying to place the order in front of my eyes.

      I have no moral, just wow, life is complicated.

      With Firefox I use Facebook Container extension.

      Prevent Facebook from tracking you around the web. The Facebook Container extension for Firefox helps you take control and isolate your web activity from Facebook.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      Even taking their statement at face value, META does not use your microphone for ads, and they are “seeking clarification” that CMG is not using Meta DATA, but that certainly seems to leave a lot of room for their “partner” to use a, let’s call it “service capability” that’s built into the Facebook app.

      It IS worth remembering though, that we all voluntarily carry tracking devices AND bugs around with us everywhere we go.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      p.a.

      1. Gotta say, tRump’s 50’s style commieCommieCOMMIEKamala-eon is so fucking stupid he may lose even some of the 45%.  Just a few.  Could he come up with anything that made him seem older & more out-of-touch to normies?
      Reply
    25. 25.

      SatanicPanic

      @@mistermix.bsky.social: Sure, that would be good. This is pretty low down on my wishlist though. Bad actors using the platform to spread propaganda is a much bigger concern for me. And I know that propagandists target based on user data so it’s not entirely a separate problem.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      If Facebook’s getting info about me, they’re definitely getting it from sources other than Facebook, since the only reason I open FB these days is to see what the specials are at Pinky’s Eatery, a local carryout which doesn’t have a website outside of its FB presence. I’m blissfully unaware of what ads they’re putting in my FB feed, so if they’re targeted, it’s not doing them any good in my case.

      They’d even have to get my cell phone number from somewhere else since I’ve never accessed FB from my phone, and I didn’t have this phone number when I originally set up my FB account, so I couldn’t have given it to them then.

      There are advantages to being a Luddite.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NutmegAgain

      I only do FB on my laptop, and that’s only so I can connect with dog-related things, like the newfy rescue. I’ve never thought that anything I put in any kind of communication on my computer, never mind the phone, is potentially available to somebody I won’t like. I also don’t have an Alexa or whatever; I don’t need my coffee pot spying on me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ishiyama

      Open topic – I watched the launch of the Reproductive Rights tour in Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_kMawqm1j0

      I’ve been waiting for someone to say what Jaime Harrison said: “We have our MVP in Kamala Harris, and we have our Coach in Tim Walz, but any winning team needs some role players.” Run the ball clear down the field, it’s touchdown sure this time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      I’ve tried very, very hard to keep any apps that I’m not forced into having off of my phone.  They all steal your data – text messages, locations, phone logs, other apps, etc. – and it’s just not worth having their app on my phone in exchange for making them rich with my data.

      But I am old so I’m sure my opinion on this doesn’t matter/is totally wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Lumpy

      The first link (that says Delete Facebook) doesn’t work for me… maybe it works for other people? I would share a working link.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: The claim is that they can listen to your microphone even if you don’t have Facebook open.

      Is it technically possible for them to do this? Yes, I’m pretty sure it is. Do they do it? I know of no one ever managing to prove that they do, and they claim they don’t, but it’s difficult to prove the negative without access to their source code.

      I suspect they can already glean enough of a model of you from the behavior that people have explicitly allowed them to track to create the *appearance* that they’re listening to everything you say. They’re certainly peeping at everything you read or say on Facebook.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      BethanyAnne

      Amazon has a “creep filter” that is on, on the default public site. It degrades their recommendations so that users don’t get creeped out. My old boss used their dev beta site, and that had it turned off for a few weeks. And he said it was truly creepy. They were recommending books and albums to complete different collections he had, that they should have had no knowledge of – likely harvested from the backgrounds of video calls. His position at HP made the access plausible to me, and he wasn’t the sort to exaggerate for effect. Our conversation on this was 9 years ago.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Anyway

      The real reason to h8 Zuck is his cowering before GQP pols and his second thoughts regarding “suppressing” vaccine misinformation. I think he envies Apartheid Clyde …

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Splitting Image

      @lowtechcyclist:

      “Siri, who’s collecting information on me right now?”

      Siri: Every major company except Apple. I have no information on whether Apple is collecting information.

      “Hmmm. Alexa, who’s collecting information on me right now?”

      Alexa: Every major company except Amazon. I have no information on whether Amazon is collecting information.

      “Hmmm. Cortana, who’s collecting information on me right now?”

      Cortana: Every major company except Microsoft. If Microsoft collected information from its users, every second version of Windows wouldn’t have been the total trainwreck that they were.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gin & Tonic

      Funny thing about FB – my younger daughter was an undergrad at an Ivy the year FB was launched; for a couple of years it was only open to people with .edu e-mails, which I happen to have even though I’m not a student or faculty member. So when I said “huh, maybe I should open an account” she said “absolutely not.” So I never did, inertia being what it is. Now everybody and their aunt uses FB, and the original target market wants nothing to do with it – I don’t think she has posted anything on FB in years. I’ve never missed it.

      And, yes, I have an Instagram account, under a completely fake name and e-mail that I use for *nothing* else.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      How can anyone in 2024 be surprised that our phones are listening to us?  I don’t think deleting FB would do a gd thing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      different-church-lady

      The modern Apple mobile devices have indicator lights for when the microphone is active. You also need to give specifically give individual apps permission to use the mic.

      * Do other manufacturers have the same features nowadays?

      * Obviously none of this is foolproof: I’m sure there are ways dishonest actors can hack around it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: How can anyone in 2024 be surprised that our phones are listening to us? I don’t think deleting FB would do a gd thing.

      First of all, do you know how many other technology brands Facebook owns?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TBone

      Nuking from orbit is the way to be sure it’s dead.

      …your smartphone probably doesn’t have a removable battery and your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other internal radios are operated by a software switch—not a physical kill-switch. In other words, you have no way of knowing that your device is really not sending and receiving data when you put it in airplane mode or toggle Wi-Fi off.

      Faraday bags are portable containers fabricated with metallic materials that are used to contain devices in order to protect them from electromagnetic transmissions for a wide range of applications, from enhancing digital privacy of cell telephones to protecting credit cards from RFID skimming.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      different-church-lady

      “Alexa, why does Jeff Bezos have all the money?”

      “Because you all gave it to him, so you’d never have to get off the couch ever again.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      prostratedragon

      From Joyce Vance just now:

      It’s a big NO from the fed’l court in NY on Trump’s last ditch effort to delay sentencing in the hush money case, arguing it should be moved to fed’l court. Trump tried a similar move pre-trial, which the same judge rejected because DANY case is about pre-presidential conduct.

      Related comment seen elsewhere:
      A live look at Mar-a-Lago

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BigJimSlade

      Cruise marketers can read your mind, whenever you think about cruises specifically, so that might not be the best test scenario ;-)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      TBone

      I had to cancel a new credit card, never used, because Bezos charged me $99 for a Prime account – how in the hell did he get my card number?  I asked the customer service rep to review my purchases on my old card. “Do YOU see any purchases from Amazon made by me, ever?” “Uh, no.”

      The gatdamned credit card company sold the numbers to him.  That fraud report was fun to make!

      Reply
    65. 65.

      PatrickG

      @Gin & Tonic:

      All you people on B-J who complain about LGM – there’s a very simple solution to your problem.

      Bring Loomis on as a front pager here so he can ban me twice? Intriguing idea!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @The Audacity of Krope: I do not know and I don’t care.  I was driving through Oswego in 2010 before I had FB.  I drove by a JC Penney’s and said out loud.  “Since when do they still have JC Pennwy stores?”  Later that night i was getting JC Penney ads and emails.  Our phones know everything whether we like it or not.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m not on Facebook.  I also cover the camera on my computer and iPad with tape.  People tell me I’m paranoid.

      I respond with a blank stare.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Kristine

      @SatanicPanic: idk. Prior to the 2020 election, I was grocery shopping and overheard a woman on her phone telling whoever that if Biden won the country would turn communist. Granted she may already have been an unreachable hardcore trumper.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Redshift

      I uninstalled the FB Android app something like ten years ago because the list of permissions it requested on installation made it clear it was basically spyware. (Android was a lot less picky about what access it would let an app request in those days.) Since then, I’ve only accessed it on the web.

      So would they do this? Absolutely, if they could. I remain unconvinced that they can, though. I’m sure it’s technically possible (like that Israeli spyware), but not without blatantly violating the app store requirements in a way that would get you banned. You could argue that Google or Apple could be in on it, but letting Facebook do it, and for the purpose of cutting into Google’s core advertising business? I just don’t buy it.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      TBone

      @prostratedragon: lookee here, what we can do when we focus:

      This is interesting: The U.S. seized Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s plane after determining that its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions, among other criminal issues. The U.S flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday,…

      Tick tock, Donvict!

      The plane has been described by officials as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One and it has been pictured in previous state visits by Maduro around the world.

      “This sends a message all the way up to the top,” one of the US officials told CNN. “Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/09/us-seizes-maduros-airplane-sanctions

      Reply
    74. 74.

      cain

      I stay the hell away from FB – I know it is spying on me. Your alexa and google assistant are spying on you. The whole industry is worth billions of being able to understand real time customer interactions.

      But humans are chaotic people, you’ll never really learn anything about them based on their behaviors. Except for conservatives. You can figure those people out right quick as they all follow the same pattern, and watch the same stuff.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      cain

      @TBone: Except in the U.S. where an ex-president can do anything he wants and a president in office can also do any number of law breaking things as an ‘official act’.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      TBone

      @cain: it was the U.S. that did the seizing.  Lest we forget, Donvict is still just an ordinary, plain old citizen and convicted felon.  Let me have my hopes and dreams, please.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Bill Arnold

      @bbleh:
      Anyone who uses an iPhone can control what accesses apps have.
      It’s worth going through the access lists at least once and pruning/limiting access, at least for the apps normally used. Location, camera, microphone in particular. Location “while using” for most apps that location is sufficient.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Matt McIrvin: I heard it is even when your phone is off, and try an experiment, w phone off. Mention some thing you don’t normally, something y don’t want to buy. And see what ads y get

      Reply
    86. 86.

      different-church-lady

      One thing I’ve noticed with my friends: they never close apps on their phones. They give me their phone to fix or do something with, and I find like literally 38 apps open. It’s as if they don’t know they can close an app. Any one of those might be a listening culprit.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: ​”Suddenly someone’ll say, like, plate, or shrimp, or plate o’ shrimp out of the blue, no explanation. No point in lookin’ for one, either.”

      Reply
    88. 88.

      KM in NS

      This absolutely happens! About 6 months ago, I was walking back to the office with my colleagues, and I said something about those cool, expensive shoes with the funky heels. By the time I got back to the office, I had an ad for Fluevog: https://www.fluevog.com/

      Even in Canada…

      …now to read the comments from the beginning…

      Reply
    89. 89.

      different-church-lady

      So, in addition: in iOS, there’s a place you can go in the settings (can’t remember where exactly) where you can go an review all the apps you’ve given microphone permission to, and switch them off if you want. I think just as a general security thing it pays to review that page every once in a while. Like, maybe there was one time when I needed to give Firefox access to my mic and I forgot to switch it back off, for example.

      So, everyone, go check to see if the mic is even active to your browser and switch it off if you don’t need it.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @different-church-lady: It’s easy to forget they’re running. I close mine pretty routinely and am still often shocked at how many are running.

      One habit my new phone has that I hate is every time I open my web browser from my home screen, it opens a new tab. Even if I’m just opening it up to resume looking at what I had been just before minimizing the page.

      On a typical day I generate 5 or 6 unique tabs on my browser from maybe 2 Balloon Juice threads then notice them in bunches when I do cleanup.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Bill Arnold

      @SatanicPanic:

      Bad actors using the platform to spread propaganda is a much bigger concern for me

      Well, yeah, but propaganda and marketing are closely related, sharing many similar methods.
      This article is not long, and their differentiation disappears if you squint hard enough:
      3. What Is The Difference Between Marketing Vs Propaganda?

      4.1. Can you elaborate on the intent of marketing and propaganda?
      Certainly. The primary intent of marketing is to promote and sell products or services, build brand awareness, and establish relationships with customers. Propaganda, however, seeks to strategically influence public opinion, often promoting a specific ideology or political viewpoint.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Baud

      FWIW, newer android versions are more ios-like privacy settlings than the older ones did. It’s still a more open OS, however, for better or worse.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      different-church-lady

      @TBone: No no, it’s app specific (on iOS at least): you can tell Safari to ‘eff off but still give the phone/text/facetime apps permission to use the mic.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Another Scott

      “Meta does not use your phone’s microphone for ads and we’ve been public about this for years,”

      Of course they don’t use your phone’s microphone for ads.

      They use your phone’s microphone to convert changes in sound pressure level and changes in frequency response into analog electrical signals which your phone changes into digital data and metadata information which are sent by Meta’s apps to Meta’s servers which they feed into their algorithms that serve ads.

      Who knows what the algorithm does? It’s computer stuff. Nobody understands that. It’s very complicated and totally objective and not nefarious at all. It’s just adding and subtracting 1s and 0s. Not spying and selling everything about your life to anyone who will pay them, not at all. Whatever would give you that idea??

      But the really important thing is that they don’t use your phone’s microphone for ads.

      HTH!!1

      [groucho-roll-eyes.gif]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      VOR

      @SatanicPanic: the YouTube algorithm is convinced I secretly want more Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Tate content. There are a myriad of channels which re-package the core content using innocuous channel names. YouTube keeps putting this bilge in front of me and I keep blocking the channels.

      Reply

