In a pitch deck to prospective customers, one of Facebook’s alleged marketing partners explained how it listens to users’ smartphone microphones and advertises to them accordingly.
As 404 Media reports based on documents leaked to its reporters, the TV and radio news giant Cox Media Group (CMG) claims that its so-called “Active Listening” software uses artificial intelligence to “capture real-time intent data by listening to our conversations.”
“Advertisers can pair this voice-data with behavioral data to target in-market consumers,” the deck continues.
In the same slideshow, CMG counted Facebook, Google, and Amazon as clients, though it didn’t specify whether they were involved in the “Active Listening” service. After 404 reached out to Google about its partnership, the tech giant removed the media group from the site for its “Partners Program.”
A Meta spokesperson also pushed back in a statement, saying that CMG was a general partner, not a partner in the program advertised in the deck.
“Meta does not use your phone’s microphone for ads and we’ve been public about this for years,” the statement read. “We are reaching out to CMG to get them to clarify that their program is not based on Meta data.”
I use Facebook with an fake identity, and I don’t have it on my phone. My wife has it on her phone, and she swears that she gets ads pushed to her based on things she’s said. Example: last night we were chatting about a possible cruise outing and a couple of minutes later, she got a cruise ad relevant to what she was talking about and relevant to our location in her Facebook feed.
Now this could just be a coincidence, but I’m sure not going to trust Zuck’s word on this shit. I hope this is one of Lina Khan’s next priorities at the FTC — she’s already doing a great job there.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings