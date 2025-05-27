Joelle and I were talking earlier on facetime and I remarked that she looks ten years younger than she did earlier at work, and the sole reason was the lighting. We started talking about that and got to wondering why we as a society continue to tolerate shitty light in office like environments. No one fucking likes it. Ask anyone if they like brilliant overhead lighting and most everyone will say they hate it although you might find a few freaks out there who say “I don’t mind it” or “It doesn’t bother me.” Stay away from those people, they are daywalkers or something.

Seriously, though, this has a constituency of zero. If it was any less popular Republicans would nominate it as Vice President. So why does it keep happening? Is it codes? Cost? Lack of creativity?