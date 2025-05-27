On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

It was with much excitement that we headed out to watch the annual Procession of the Species parade, as part of Olympia’s Arts Walk weekend. Held the last weekend of April every year, it is a fun and festive time for the whole city. Crowds line the streets to see all the creative costumes and displays, and dance along with the marching bands.

This year’s parade did not disappoint. Many old favorites and some new ones too.

It was a beautiful sunny day. Could not have asked for better weather, which is not always the case in western Washington in April. We got to take two family members this year who had not seen it before, and it was great fun to see their excitement at all the creativity. Here are some highlights.