On The Road – Mike in Oly – Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

Mike in Oly

It was with much excitement that we headed out to watch the annual Procession of the Species parade, as part of Olympia’s Arts Walk weekend. Held the last weekend of April every year, it is a fun and festive time for the whole city. Crowds line the streets to see all the creative costumes and displays, and dance along with the marching bands.

This year’s parade did not disappoint. Many old favorites and some new ones too.

It was a beautiful sunny day. Could not have asked for better weather, which is not always the case in western Washington in April. We got to take two family members this year who had not seen it before, and it was great fun to see their excitement at all the creativity. Here are some highlights.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 7
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Leading the parade was a murder of crows and ravens, accompanied by their own corvid musicians.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 8
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Bald eagle out front too.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 9
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This person was serving spotted owl couture.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 4
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The giant peacock is always a crowd pleaser. They fully expand the tail at every intersection to cheers from the crowd.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 5
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

I thought this egret was well done.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 6
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

A large flock of birds.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 1
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Followed by a sky-themed band.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 2
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Here come the butterflies.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3 3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The giant monarch was a hit!

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species Parade, Olympia, WA 1/3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

It’s the PNW so there has to be a banana slug.

