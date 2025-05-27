Well, it’s “overnight” for you lot. Here it’s nearly 9 a.m. and the clouds are gathering. Glad I was able to take Friday off and go down to the Cotswolds with a friend. We visited Broadway Tower, an 18th-century folly – a fake “ancient” building – that a rich landowner had built for his wife. In this case, it’s supposed to be a Saxon tower:

This particular folly has had a useful life, serving as a printing press, as a vacation home for a number of late-19th/early-20th century artists (including William Morris, Dante Gabriel Rossetti, and the American John Singer Sargent), and then as an observation post during WWII – the tower has clear views to the north towards Birmingham and Coventry, two industrial centers that the Germans bombed frequently.

For about 30 years there was an artists’ and writers’ colony in the town of Broadway, which entered around Sargent, Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie, and an actress-turned-society-hostess named Mary Anderson. Broadway Museum had some works by Sargent on display. I liked this sketch of Mary Anderson best:

Elsewhere in the museum there was a lot of material related to Broadway’s past as a key hub on the coaching network. I was particularly struck by this . . . horse? from an 18th-century painting.

That horse – if it is indeed a horse, and not some alien species – has Seen Things. That horse is all of us these days. Anyway, it was good to switch off after a very intense week of news, both here and in the US, and look at pretty things. And now here we go into another week, God (or alien horses) help us all. Open thread.