Marcel Ophuls died on Saturday at age 97. He was an acclaimed filmmaker who documented the Holocaust in The Sorrow and The Pity and Hôtel Terminus.

In this NPR article on Ophuls, he addresses the subject of his famously lengthy films:

Ophuls knew that by creating hours-long documentaries, he ran the danger of “not only seeming pretentious, but being pretentious.” But, as he told NPR in 1978, “there’s a relationship between attention span and morality. I think that, if you shorten people’s attention span a great deal, you are left with only the attraction of power.”

Interesting theory, huh? I think many of us recognize that short attention spans are a huge problem, and the general public’s net capacity for focus is only more splintered today than it was when Ophuls made his observation in 1978.

Short of an electromagnetic pulse that knocks Fox News and “Apprentice” re-runs off the air and simultaneously kills the internet, freeing everyone from the sensation of fending off attacks from waves of angry geese 24/7, I don’t know how we fix it. Pity!

