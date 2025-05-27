Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

In after Baud. Damn.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Food / Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread: Natural History

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread: Natural History

by | 115 Comments

This post is in: ,

The only reason you love chocolate is because of FUNGUS.
Cacao seeds contain high amounts of polyphenols, making them intensely bitter & unpleasant. There are two natural fungi that do the heavy lifting in turning them into chocolate.
Let's do a quick tour of the process of chocolate making.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Seed pods grow directly on the trunk or main branches of the Theobroma cacao (unlike most fruit that grows on branch-ends).
Pods are broken open & pulp allowed to liquefy on grates ("sweating"). Then a fermentation in piles or tubs for 3-7 days.
The final step is sun-drying then shipment.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

There are two fungi naturally found on seed pods:
1. Picha kudriavzevii (a unicellular yeast)
2. Geotrichum candidum (multicellular fungus)
Also present are lactic acid & acetic acid bacteria. Between them all they acidify & break down as much as 90% of the bitter polyphenols.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Along the way, they kill the plant embryo, preventing germination. They also release peptides & amino acids from the seed, adding flavor elements.
The result of this fermentation is a smooth-tasting, high-fat seed that doesn't rot easily & won't germinate in transport.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

After roasting, grinding, mixing with sugar, 'conching' (mixing & aeration), and tempering… we have the delicious taste & texture we love.
But we haven't explored the *dark side* of these lovable fungi yet!

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM


P. kudriavzevii is ALSO an emerging human pathogen & is naturally resistant to standard anti-fungal therapy.
Most disease is associated with newborns, those with immunocompromise, the elderly. It's an opportunist: as happy to eat YOU as a cacao pod.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Geotrichum is well established as a fungus of aged cheese rinds & there are >100 species in the genus… but some of them are opportunistic pathogens with mortality rates above 70%, especially in cancer patients & the immunocompromised.

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

That's the bargain we make with fungi: they make things more edible or tasty for us, but it's a Faustian deal with a devil that would just as happily eat US.
For now, however, victory is ours!

[image or embed]

— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • BethanyAnne
  • cain
  • catclub
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Cowgirl in the Sandi
  • Craig
  • Dan B
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Indycat32
  • J.
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • lee
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NeenerNeener
  • Old School
  • Randal Sexton
  • RevRick
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Satanley (aka weasel)
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • Ten Bears
  • They Call Me Noni
  • Trivia Man
  • Trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wapiti
  • waspuppet
  • WaterGirl
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    115Comments

    2. 2.

      They Call Me Noni

      Very informative.  Thank you AL.  I had no idea chocolate was fermented.  But it does make sense as a lot of life’s favorite vices involve fermentation.  Nothing is better than a meal including steak, red wine and dark chocolate.  Nothing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      Michael Pollan had a short series on Netflix (Cooked) that included detail on this. It was a four part thing and I liked it, despite occasional issues with Pollan.

      ETA: reminds me of calling a vanilla soy latte “three bean soup.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I saw the first few images and had to look away.  I don’t want to risk my love of chocolate by knowing how the sausage is made!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Craig

      In the context of me watching The Last of Us this week I didn’t really need to know that chocolate is going to maybe infect me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Trollhattan

      The Swiss are working on using more of the entire pod, which could save the chocolate industry.

      Imagine picking up a nice juicy apple – but instead of biting into it you keep the seeds and throw the rest away.
      That’s what chocolate producers have traditionally done with the cocoa fruit – used the beans and disposed of the rest.
      But now food scientists in Switzerland have come up with a way to make chocolate using the entire cocoa fruit rather than just the beans – and without using sugar.
      The chocolate, developed at Zurich’s prestigious Federal Institute of Technology by scientist Kim Mishra and his team includes the cocoa fruit pulp, the juice, and the husk, or endocarp.

      The process has already attracted the attention of sustainable food companies.
      They say traditional chocolate production, using only the beans, involves leaving the rest of the cocoa fruit – the size of a pumpkin and full of nutritious value – to rot in the fields.
      The key to the new chocolate lies in its very sweet juice, which tastes, Mr Mishra explains, “very fruity, a bit like pineapple”.
      This juice, which is 14% sugar, is distilled down to form a highly concentrated syrup, combined with the pulp and then, taking sustainability to new levels, mixed with the dried husk, or endocarp, to form a very sweet cocoa gel.
      The gel, when added to the cocoa beans to make chocolate, eliminates the need for refined sugar.
      Mr Mishra sees his invention as the latest in a long line of innovations by Swiss chocolate producers.
      Mr Mishra was partnered in his project by KOA, a Swiss start-up working in sustainable cocoa growing. Its co-founder, Anian Schreiber, believes using the entire cocoa fruit could solve many of the cocoa industry’s problems, from the soaring price of cocoa beans to endemic poverty among cocoa farmers.
      “‘Instead of fighting over who gets how much of the cake, you make the cake bigger and make everybody benefit,” he explains.
      “The farmers get significantly extra income through utilising cocoa pulp, but also the important industrial processing is happening in the country of origin. Creating jobs, creating value that can be distributed in the country of origin.”
      Mr Schreiber describes the traditional system of chocolate production, in which farmers in Africa or South America sell their cocoa beans to big chocolate producers based in wealthy countries as “unsustainable”.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn47zg3xgxxo

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lee

      Went on a tour of a cacao farm in Kauai. It was really amazing. We got to sample each step of the process.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NeenerNeener

      This makes me wonder who first had the idea to do all this to cocoa beans and get something edible out of it. Because this process is not intuitively obvious.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      waspuppet

      Definitely one of those foods where you’re like, “Who was the first person to look at this and go ‘Yeah I can work with this!’?”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      waspuppet

      @NeenerNeener: HA just said the same thing.
      Same thing with tamarind. I got some paste and make my own tamarind chutney, but yikes it’s two parts sugar to one part tamarind and it’s still not exactly sweet.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      I do want to express my appreciation for not only having AL back but for all the cool political and non-political content she finds for us.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old School

      @NeenerNeener:

      This makes me wonder who first had the idea to do all this to cocoa beans and get something edible out of it.

      People had longer attention spans back then.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: There’s nothing really gross about it. You let the cacao sit and sun dry, and the fungi breaks down bitter stuff, leaving behind tasty chocolate pre-cursor. You can ignore weird stuff like “fermentation” because you know the end result is just going to be a cacao bean.

      @Geminid: I want to call one “Violation of the Confessional Seals” with on horrified seal face per band member, all staring at a cross. Thankfully, I suck at music, and band name creation, so it’ll never happen.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Satanley (aka weasel)

      This is a great opportunity to share this entertaining thread on making chocolate from scratch at home…
      https://bsky.app/profile/seamus.bsky.social/post/3lakrb63n7s27
      “OK- here we go. Sorry for the delay, I was not prepared for the exertion required in the thrill-a-minute adventure that is… CACAO FERMENTATION.
      Yes, this will actually take 5 days. After that two days of drying. I’m not making this up.
      Nothing happens.
      Really.
      You’ll see.
      Anyway, off we go!”
      (and if you enjoy this thread, you might also enjoy another by the same author on making sourdough from wild rye yeast. Easy to find from his profile page)​​​​

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Old School

      Tommy Tuberville is not running for reelection.  He’s leaving the Senate to run for governor of Alabama.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MattF

      One does wonder about early humanoids— they seemed to have tried to eat a rather wide variety of… whatever. Like, ‘Hmm, that slimy stuff inside those seashells. How does that taste?” I should add a helpful link here for your high-end chocolate needs… how about the Chocosphere.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I always fell that way about textiles.

      Fell = felt

      Quite literally, according to best current anthropological guesses.  Soft materials (down, loose wool, vegetable fluff) stuffed inside ‘clothing’ would pack down (‘felt’) over time…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @Old School:

      He’s one of the worst. Sadly, I don’t see another Doug Jones coming out of AL, and I only give the Alabama GOP a 35% chance of nominating a child molester.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Old School

      House Democrats are teeing up a caucus election on June 24 to fill the party’s top job on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, vacated by the late Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, according to two people granted anonymity to speak freely.

      Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, Kweisi Mfume of Maryland and Robert Garcia of California are all expected to run for the position.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jonas

      @NeenerNeener: Probably some desperate starving guy who came across a cracked, dessicated, mold-covered cacao pod on the footpath with a few dried-out pods left in it, wiped them off, tried one, and went “hey, this isn’t half bad!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      jonas

      @Old School: Ugh. That means a GOP primary in Alabama. My bet is on them nominating whatever tatted-up skinhead is the current head of the Aryan Nation gang in the state’s largest prison.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      When we were in Costa Rica, we had a tour of a chocolate farm where they demonstrated the process from pod to bar.  It was really interesting.  At the end, they had a vat of molten chocolate and lots of options to add to it like herbs, nuts, and many kinds of hot peppers.  Each person was given a spoon so you could scoop up some chocolate and add whatever you wanted.  There were several young boys on the tour and they went back multiple times to try them all.  Glad I wasn’t in the car with them on the way home!  :-)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @jonas:

      There was a time when it would be which person is the most racist, but now it’s which person is the most slavish worshipper of that asshole.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JML

      @Baud: they’ll absolutely nominate another child molester, just a question of whether they get outed for it or not…and whether or not enough non-democrats will care. standards keep going down in the GOP. All that’s left is: slavish worship of the Current Occupant.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: women invented/ made beer. Long history.

       

      @Lyrebird: my guess is practicality. There are so many of them in a well watered garden, eating the lettuces and such. Gather them up, waste not, let’s try cooking them up. Voila…I think about this as I pick them off my plants after a rain..

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Josie

      @They Call Me Noni: ​
       I think the love of dark chocolate is genetic. I loved it from the beginning and my brothers did not. One granddaughter is a devotee and one is not. It must have to do with taste buds.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @jonas: maybe the person who found those cacao seeds had some dates in her travel snacks, and found the combination quite good. Hmm

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WTFGhost

      @Josie: There’s also a great difference in chocolate quality. A good dark chocolate will melt in the mouth like butter, leaving a smooth texture, no grit (from the chocolate, at least!), and should have a complex flavor, like coffee or red wine. It might be a flavor you don’t like, mind you… but you’d still notice different types of flavors in it.

      It’s possible to be turned off by dark chocolate, and never become re-interested in it. It’s also perfectly possible to find it bad, or at least, not good.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WTFGhost

      @Lyrebird: It’s funny to think about, but, most of the time, humans decided to try what “that animal over there is eating.” Otters break open oysters on a rock, so early seaside humans would learn from that. Now, who first saw snails being consumed… well, I’ve heard escargot can be tasty, but you need to starve the snails (or so I’ve heard) before killing and eating them, to make sure the alimentary canal is empty.

      I don’t know why or who figured that out. Maybe Ratatouille showed up with some butter and garlic?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      RevRick

      @Old School: Then there are the original cashews with their high arsenic content! That had to be bred out.
      And what about all the vegetables bred from the mustard plant?

      BTW, escargot — it leaves a slime trail, let’s eat that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @jonas: I really love this image, and short story, the possible discovery of chocolate.

      in terms of what that animal over there is eating, I read that’s how coffee was discovered or put into use. The local goats, in Ethiopia I think, were more energetic and jumpy, so they watched to see what they were eating. Let me have some of that…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RevRick

      @Josie: The one great genetic food divide is cilantro. Many like it in their Thai or Mexican food. Others say it tastes like soap. Those who enjoy it are the genetic mutation.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Gloria DryGarden

      On fungus, fermentation, and natural things.

      tea is fermented. The differences between green black and oolong teas is somehow related to which process the leaves undergo, for how long. I wish I knew more. But it’s so yummy.

      thinking about “death by natural causes” : some natural things: fungus, virus, ticks, bacteria, parasites, amoebas. Sorry, morbid thoughts. I work hard to stave off or get through the viral illness cultured in school children. Not my favorite part of “natural” or of “culture”

      Time to go eat more dark chocolate, maybe with a cup of jasmine green tea…

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @sab: arugula is pretty good, too, kind of spicy nutty. It doesn’t taste like cilantro positive, but it is an interesting flavor. And basil comes in several varietals and flavors, cinnamon basil, lemon basil, etc.. interesting flavors that you like, that’s the point.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick:

      The one great genetic food divide is cilantro. Many like it in their Thai or Mexican food. Others say it tastes like soap. Those who enjoy it are the genetic mutation.

      Well, I already knew I was a mutation, this just confirms it!

      My wife thinks it tastes like soap, but I like it in food.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​
       

      There was a time when it would be which person is the most racist, but now it’s which person is the most slavish worshipper of that asshole.

      Not that there tends to be a whole lot of daylight between the two.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Trollhattan: the natural grocers had some cacao fruit for sale. As a dried fruit. I haven’t finished the package…

      And I think I found some chocolate with more of the whole plant in it, it wasn’t bad. I think it’s a work in progress.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Old School: ​
       

      Tommy Tuberville is not running for reelection. He’s leaving the Senate to run for governor of Alabama.

      And the scary thing is, a majority of Alabamans will decide that he’s the sort of intellect they need in the job.

      There are six states I’ve never been to. Alabama is one of them. I’m not in any hurry to rectify this.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: There is a RawStory editor, Sarah Burris, who people complain about all the time because she leaves a lot of typos and confusing parts in the stories she submits.  She’s not perfect, and yes she could use an editor before she posts occasionally, but Sarah Burris picks out half of the things on that website that I end up reading.  She has great instincts for stories, and her interests are always dependable.

      Anne Laurie is like our Sarah Burris without the mistakes and with even better interests.  She finds so much good stuff and saves me so much time each day surfing around the internet.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Trivia Man

      @Old School: Hooray! Ron Johnson gets his title back! Dumbest senator in America, to match his peer Glen Grothman (aka America’s dumbest congressman)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Harrison Wesley

      @RevRick: That’s how the tradition of washing rice before cooking started. Rice hulls have lots of arsenic. I guess it just became a practice identfied with cooking rice, since it shouldn’t be necessary with white rice.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      MattF

      @RevRick: I’m in the ‘tastes like soap’ group. Some say that tasting-like-soap can be ‘fixed’ by eating a lot of cilantro, but I’m not going to be the one to try that.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      RevRick

      @schrodingers_cat: I had a momentary brain fart. I should have said almonds. Cashew skins have the same compound as poison ivy and the nut needs to be roasted or blanched, because the oil can contaminate the nut.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Trivia Man

      @MattF: I avoided it for years because of the soap taste. One day i ate something with it and realized it no linger tastes like soap. Still nothing to rave about, but much more convenient. We were in some food place, maybe chipotle, and every single item on the menu had cilantro. Mrs T cant eat it so we left.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      MattF

      @Harrison Wesley: But I’ve found that washing is needed for brown rice. Without washing, the hot water doesn’t penetrate into the grain  and you get rice grains that are mushy on the outside and undercooked on the inside.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      sab

      @Dan B: I am also that sensitive. Catch it from my dog every summer. And of course when the neighbor weedwhacked his at the property line.

      Mangos are also a problem. Same chemical in the peel. I break out if I eat them in  the summer when I am also exposed to poison ivy. Not a lot. Just tiny sores around my mouth.

      I never had a problem with cashews, but Notmax showed me how difficult the harvesting and processing is on the women who do it. Their arms and faces are completely enflamed.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab: Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa.

      Alaska’s on my bucket list, the others not so much.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MattF:

      Some say that tasting-like-soap can be ‘fixed’ by eating a lot of cilantro 

      I can’t see that happening.  Food can be overseasoned with cilantro, so eating a ton of it can’t be pleasant even if you don’t have the tastes-like-soap gene.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Dan B

      @BethanyAnne: I lived in Arkansas as a kid.  I understand needing people you can connect with.  This is true in much of the south and the upper Midwest.  I was in Arkansas during Jim Crow and the Klan.  I doubt it’s changed much.   The bigotry and ignorance were formidable.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      BethanyAnne

      @Dan B: I almost never have any talk of substance with anyone here. I moved up here because I was Mom’s caregiver, and she wanted to be next to her great grandkids before she passed away. Which took about six months. My sister took me in, and I live in her garage apartment now. I’m slowly clawing my way back into a sustainable financial position, and then I’m figuring out how to live near the people that I love.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @sab: I got a horrible case of poison oak on a camping trip when I made the mistake of drunkenly walking around barefoot at night.  Got it all on the bottom of my feet, between my toes…it was miserable.  Ending up going to the ER for it and the nurse said it was one of the worst cases he’d ever seen.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Dan B

      @BethanyAnne: We lived in Northeast Arkansas.  My mother was from Fort Smith in the Northwest and had aunts and uncles in Clarksville.  The women taught at the college, now the University of the Ozarks thanks to Helen Walton.

      Her father, my grandfather, owned a coal mine, a grocery wholesale business, and a 600 acre ranch.  He studied Greek and Latin and read the classics in the original language so they were all well educated.  But the people in Northeast Arkansas were not and were hostile to education.  I suspect that Fayetteville might be different.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Elizabelle

      @BethanyAnne:  No idea where the people you love live, but Virginia is a wonderful state.  Suspect most of it is still relatively affordable, and our politics are not that embarrassing.   Lots of good universities and culture, FWIW.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      BethanyAnne

      @Elizabelle: Most of my chosen family ended up following me to the SF Bay Area in 98. When the crash of 2008 happened, I had to move back to Houston. Then Mom got older and sicker, and I dropped my career to care for her. I’m hoping to move back to Berkeley, or find somewhere my love and I can settle, instead of being 600 miles apart like now.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @MattF: the secret to brown rice is 1) get the good stuff from your nearest Asian market, because the brown rice in regular supermarkets is always stale, and 2) cook it in the instapot:  24 minutes at high pressure, no washing, no worry because the instapot always shuts off automatically & just leaves it on warm

      Reply
    107. 107.

      BethanyAnne

      @Elizabelle: Thanks. Yeah, that’s always the rub. But no place has felt as much like home as Berkeley has. And 2 people that I’ve been close to for 40 years live there. I’ll find a way.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Elizabelle: I guess you’re going to be rid of Youngkin soon. (I always thought the one-term limit for governor was kind of draconian, but it has its advantages.

      Hasn’t DOGE kind of blown a hole in the state’s economy?

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Ruckus

      @sab:

      I’ve lived in three but have traveled/worked in 49 states.

      Born west coast, lived on east coast for 2 years and in upper middle for 3-4 months and in both southern and northern CA.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab: ​
       

      Any regrets about visiting Ohio?

      None whatsoever. I was most recently there with my wife and son last spring to visit some old friends of ours in NW Ohio and see the eclipse. I figured it was one area along the path of totality that wouldn’t be mobbed, and I was right.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: Wasn’t that interesting? All the quiet birds.

      Our neighbor let her cat out and it almost got run over by the mailtruck while cat was chasing a quiet bird. But all three (mailman, bird, cat)  surived. So that was good.

      I loved the all around the horizen dusk/dawn during the eclipse.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: My dad saw it a few weeks before he died. He was interested. Thank God we got him in the new place because in the old place he would have been stuck in his room.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      frosty

      @sab: In 5th grade my younger son had an assignment to color all the states he’d been in and put a dot in each state one of his parents had been in. He blew the class away with 33 for him and 49 for me. We’d gone to California then Yellowstone the two previous summers, seeing the big National Parks.

      I got to Alaska (#49) with my grandmother in 1978. It took me until 2023 to finally get to Hawaii.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      sab

      @frosty: That is impressive. True partiots. No snark there. You can’t truly love what you haven’t seen. Plus why go there otherwise,

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.