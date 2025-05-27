The only reason you love chocolate is because of FUNGUS.
Cacao seeds contain high amounts of polyphenols, making them intensely bitter & unpleasant. There are two natural fungi that do the heavy lifting in turning them into chocolate.
Let's do a quick tour of the process of chocolate making.
— c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM
Seed pods grow directly on the trunk or main branches of the Theobroma cacao (unlike most fruit that grows on branch-ends).
Pods are broken open & pulp allowed to liquefy on grates ("sweating"). Then a fermentation in piles or tubs for 3-7 days.
The final step is sun-drying then shipment.
There are two fungi naturally found on seed pods:
1. Picha kudriavzevii (a unicellular yeast)
2. Geotrichum candidum (multicellular fungus)
Also present are lactic acid & acetic acid bacteria. Between them all they acidify & break down as much as 90% of the bitter polyphenols.
Along the way, they kill the plant embryo, preventing germination. They also release peptides & amino acids from the seed, adding flavor elements.
The result of this fermentation is a smooth-tasting, high-fat seed that doesn't rot easily & won't germinate in transport.
After roasting, grinding, mixing with sugar, 'conching' (mixing & aeration), and tempering… we have the delicious taste & texture we love.
But we haven't explored the *dark side* of these lovable fungi yet!
P. kudriavzevii is ALSO an emerging human pathogen & is naturally resistant to standard anti-fungal therapy.
Most disease is associated with newborns, those with immunocompromise, the elderly. It's an opportunist: as happy to eat YOU as a cacao pod.
Geotrichum is well established as a fungus of aged cheese rinds & there are >100 species in the genus… but some of them are opportunistic pathogens with mortality rates above 70%, especially in cancer patients & the immunocompromised.
That's the bargain we make with fungi: they make things more edible or tasty for us, but it's a Faustian deal with a devil that would just as happily eat US.
For now, however, victory is ours!
