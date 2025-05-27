The only reason you love chocolate is because of FUNGUS.

Cacao seeds contain high amounts of polyphenols, making them intensely bitter & unpleasant. There are two natural fungi that do the heavy lifting in turning them into chocolate.

Let's do a quick tour of the process of chocolate making. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Seed pods grow directly on the trunk or main branches of the Theobroma cacao (unlike most fruit that grows on branch-ends).

Pods are broken open & pulp allowed to liquefy on grates ("sweating"). Then a fermentation in piles or tubs for 3-7 days.

The final step is sun-drying then shipment. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

There are two fungi naturally found on seed pods:

1. Picha kudriavzevii (a unicellular yeast)

2. Geotrichum candidum (multicellular fungus)

Also present are lactic acid & acetic acid bacteria. Between them all they acidify & break down as much as 90% of the bitter polyphenols. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Along the way, they kill the plant embryo, preventing germination. They also release peptides & amino acids from the seed, adding flavor elements.

The result of this fermentation is a smooth-tasting, high-fat seed that doesn't rot easily & won't germinate in transport. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

After roasting, grinding, mixing with sugar, 'conching' (mixing & aeration), and tempering… we have the delicious taste & texture we love.

But we haven't explored the *dark side* of these lovable fungi yet! [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM





P. kudriavzevii is ALSO an emerging human pathogen & is naturally resistant to standard anti-fungal therapy.

Most disease is associated with newborns, those with immunocompromise, the elderly. It's an opportunist: as happy to eat YOU as a cacao pod. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM

Geotrichum is well established as a fungus of aged cheese rinds & there are >100 species in the genus… but some of them are opportunistic pathogens with mortality rates above 70%, especially in cancer patients & the immunocompromised. [image or embed] — c0nc0rdance (@c0nc0rdance.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 5:19 PM