House Republicans passed their bill that’d rip health insurance from millions and take food assistance away from millions including households with kids as young as 7 in the largest Medicaid and SNAP cuts in history – while giving giant tax cuts to the rich. Thread on the next steps of the process. — Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) May 22, 2025 at 8:06 AM

The bill now goes to the Senate. Bcuz this is a reconciliation bill, it can’t be filibustered. This means that, even w/ all Ds opposed, Rs can pass it through the Senate on their own – as long as they follow the rules of reconciliation. This is the same process they used to try to repeal the ACA. Rs will be allowed to skip the committee process and go straight to the floor. But before any voting can happen, they’ll need text, and Ds and Rs will comb through it & spend weeks debating every single part of it in front of the Senate Parliamentarian, arguing about whether they violate the rules. This is adjudicated line by line, clause by clause, and sometimes word by word. Entire sections will fall out because they do not comply with the rules of reconciliation (like the AI section, for instance). Sometimes specific clauses or words will drop. Eventually, Republicans will move to proceed, there will be 20 hours of debate split evenly (and Republicans can yield their 10 hours, so there really could be only 10 hours of debate), and then we go into vote-o-rama and then to final passage of the bill. If Republicans know exactly what they’re doing and have pre-baked the politics and the language, the entire Senate process, from start to finish, could be less than a month. This means we do not have much time to convince them to vote no.

Importantly, there is a 0.00% chance the Senate version is identical to the House version, so the House will have to vote again (and they might even go to conference). A lot of Republicans voted yes, assuaging worries by telling themselves it would change in the Senate. If the Senate can pass something, that will no longer be true. And so when it comes back through the House, it’ll be for real, and we’ll have another chance to defeat it there. The most important thing you can do, by a parsec, is attend a town hall with your Republican Senator and with your Republican member of Congress. There is nothing more useful than spending even a minute talking face-to-face with them and telling them you do not want them to vote for this. Calling your Republican Senate and your Republican member of Congress is also very useful. They need to hear from you. They need to know why you don’t want this to become law. It is also useful to talk to your Republican governor because they talk to the Senators and House members and they have feelings about how this would negatively affect their citizens and how many costs it would push onto them.

This bill would cause so much additional suffering. It would be by far the largest Medicaid cuts in history, kicking millions off their health insurance and condemning thousands of those people each year to die due to lack of coverage. (note the House-passed version is actually worse than this) [image or embed] — Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) May 22, 2025 at 8:25 AM

It would also be by far the largest SNAP cuts in history, ripping food assistance away from millions, including households with children as young as seven years old. [image or embed] — Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) May 22, 2025 at 8:26 AM