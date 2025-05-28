Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Mike in Oly

Part two of the Procession of the Species parade. Part of the annual Arts Walk celebration in Olympia, WA.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 9
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

A large armadillo.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 7
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

A very well done rhinoceros.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 8
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Love this grass snake.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 4
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

A lovely scarab in iridescent green.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 5
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The giraffe was very well done.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 6
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

African savannah coming thru.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 2
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The skunk posse was fun. Every so often they would trigger smoke to erupt from the back end to cheers from the crowd.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Giant tree frog.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

A cute red panda.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 2/3 1
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Housecats turned out too.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Every so often they would trigger smoke to erupt from the back end to cheers from the crowd.

      I’ve done that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Years ago, I had a friend who went to Evergreen State, and she described the Procession of the Species parade. It sounded so whimsical and cool and earnest — I never forgot it. Thanks for sharing pics. Looks like it was even better than I imagined!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      pieceofpeace

      So much fun to see these pictures.  I hope they keep the ‘homemade’ charm.  This is a good project-event that would build community ties and be fun, while meeting and getting to know one another.  I remember massive tire-bonfires and homecoming parades where the planning and execution was as much fun as the parade.  The high school did all the decor, lighting and other planning and work for proms, graduations, etc, with students and parents working away.  Good times!

      Like the photo, WG.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      I was at a mushroom foraging festival that had a homemade costume parade; so many kinds of fungus costumes!  Morels featured widely, plus an excellent example of corn smut.  I have a soft spot for the mom and baby in banana slug costumes, each with a “slime trail” of a piece of shimmery semi-clear fabric trailing behind them.

      Reply

