Mike in Oly
Part two of the Procession of the Species parade. Part of the annual Arts Walk celebration in Olympia, WA.
A large armadillo.
A very well done rhinoceros.
Love this grass snake.
A lovely scarab in iridescent green.
The giraffe was very well done.
African savannah coming thru.
The skunk posse was fun. Every so often they would trigger smoke to erupt from the back end to cheers from the crowd.
Giant tree frog.
A cute red panda.
Housecats turned out too.
