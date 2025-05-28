

A reminder that CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations are directly tied to:

– requirements for what health insurance is required to cover with no out-of-pocket costs

– liability protections expanding access to COVID shots in places like pharmacies

www.cbsnews.com/news/rfk-jr-… [image or embed] — Alexander Tin (@alexander-a-tin.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 3:16 PM



By changing CDC guidelines on who can get the COVID vaccine

It will likely not be covered by insurance and Medicare/Medicaid

So if people want it, they’re going to have to pay for it

Meaning that those who can’t afford it are out of luck [image or embed] — Adam Cohen (@axidentaliberal.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 3:19 PM



From the CIDRAP Vaccine Integrity Project

Viewpoint: Making key COVID vaccine decisions without input, transparency is a public disservice

Rollout of new rules suggests that federal officials are opposed to open discussion & transparency

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) May 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM



FDA Commissioner Makary: "The day of rubber-stamping covid vaccines for young healthy kids is over. You cannot send us an application for a new covid booster each year with no new updated clinical trial data and expect the FDA to just blindly rubber-stamp it … people don't trust us." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) May 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM



“A CDC report found that among pregnant U.S. women infected with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 deliveries was a stillbirth — the loss of a fetus anytime after 20 weeks. That’s compared with 1 in 155 among uninfected women”

Pregnant women need access to Covid boosters.

TW for photos of Covid placenta: [image or embed] — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 5:50 PM



“Experts have been closely watching the variant, which is now dominant in China and is on the rise in parts of Asia. Hong Kong authorities say that rates of COVID-19 in the city have climbed to the worst levels they have seen in at least a year…” [image or embed] — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) May 22, 2025 at 9:14 PM



WHO adds NB.1.8.1 as SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring

TAG-VE said illnesses don't seem more severe and more studies are needed to further assess the risk of antibody escape.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: NIAID/Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 2:55 PM



CDC posted updated #SARSCoV2 genomic surveillance today (<-that's good)

XFC is now showing growth, ~10% of new cases. It's a recombinant of LP.8.1 (dominant variant) + LF.7 (not the same as XFG, but related).

Unclear if this or the others in the mix (XFG or NB.1.8.1) can/will drive a wave here. [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 6:25 PM



A reminder that South African researchers gave the world crucial early insights into the Beta, Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 variants, as well as valuable ongoing work into many other pathogens/outbreaks… [image or embed] — Adam Kucharski (@adamjkucharski.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 1:38 AM



Macedo and Lee are cranks.

20% of the population got COVID in 2020, pre-vaccine, and 350k died.

If we’d just thrown caution go the wind, as these crackpots suggest (views that editors should be more skeptical of), the death count would have been MUCH, MUCH higher and hosp. capacity collapsed. [image or embed] — Clean Observer (@hammbear2024.bsky.social) May 26, 2025 at 8:37 AM



#USDA confirmed 2 more #H5N1 #birdflu infected dairy herds in Idaho, bringing the state's total to 107.

The cumulative national total is 1072 in 17 states.

www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-po… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) May 23, 2025 at 12:29 PM



