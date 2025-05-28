Trump pardoned cop beaters in his first week, so why wouldn't he pardon the clowns who tried to kidnap one of his political opponents?!
— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 2:38 PM
The Internet Owes Gretchen Whitmer an Apology endlessurgency.substack.com/p/the-intern…
— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM
Okay, I have a soft spot in my hard heart for Gretchen Whitmer… and it seemed pretty obvious that Our Savvy Major Media was pushing their Behold, Midwestern Dem woman governor sucks up to Our Favorite Preznident!!! narrative in a blatant attempt to kneecap her. But, yeah, this seems fair (and I have added Mike Nellis to my reading list):
Since the presidential election, I’ve seen a shocking number of polls showing that the vast majority of Americans—including Democrats—don’t know who the Democratic Party is fighting for. Worse, they fundamentally don’t believe that Democrats can get anything done. Whether or not that’s fair is almost beside the point now, because the political problem it creates for Democrats in 2026 and 2028 is massive. Existential, even.
Too many Democratic leaders still don’t seem to understand just how deep this trust issue runs. But one who does is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer—who, by the way, just clocked a 63% approval rating in a poll released today—is showing exactly what Democratic leadership can look like when it’s focused on results, not theater. That number didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a direct result of her recent (and admittedly controversial) decision to work across the aisle—including with Donald Trump—to get actual shit done for the people of Michigan. And for that, she deserves her flowers now, not in a retrospective afterthought decades from today.
She got slammed online by a lot of misguided people over the past couple of weeks for working with Trump and Republicans to bring disaster relief to victims of brutal ice storms in northern Michigan and to save 30,000 jobs at a military base in her state. Some people lost their minds over the optics of a Democratic governor standing next to Trump—even if it meant helping tens of thousands of constituents.
But here’s the thing: Gretchen Whitmer understands that her job is to deliver. Not to posture. Not to play for applause from blue-check Twitter. To deliver. And in a moment when voters don’t believe that either party is capable of producing real results in their daily lives, getting shit done isn’t just good governance—it’s great politics…
This is the kind of leadership Democrats need to showcase if they want to get back into power nationally. It’s not about being afraid to throw punches—we absolutely have to fight Trump and the corruption and incompetence he brings. We have to defend our rights, protect immigrant communities, and push back against the cruelty. No question.
But we also have to deliver. Especially our governors and mayors. Their job is essentially constituent services. It’s not about climbing the ladder or launching vanity podcasts (looking at you, Gavin Newsom). It’s about waking up every single day and improving people’s lives. Period…
(*Not* my emphasis.)
Kay has a reality check for Michigan — Whitmer is polling at 63% approval, a good number, despite what happened in the Oval Office. Normies don't always think like us.
— mistermix (@heymistermix.com) May 27, 2025 at 9:43 AM
This poll feels planted so I guess Whitmer is testing the waters for a presidential run. Still, she is quite popular – compare to Newsom at 46% and Pritzker at 50%.
For me, it’s a reminder that my personal preference for an approach to Trump may not be the best politically – Whitmer is at 90% with Michigan Democrats despite that (disastrous, IMO) appearance with Trump.
Normies aren’t like us.
I honestly miss Kay and MisterMix, but I respect their choices.
Trump pardon attorney taking “hard look” at defendants convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. The effort to rewrite history and normalize political violence continues.
www.detroitnews.com/story/news/p…
— Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) May 24, 2025 at 8:45 PM
Michigan is showing the nation how to put aside our differences and unite under a shared value: We want to get things done.
I will work with anyone who shares that sentiment. Michiganders don’t want petty fights. They want food on the table and money back in their pockets.
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 28, 2025
