Trump pardoned cop beaters in his first week, so why wouldn't he pardon the clowns who tried to kidnap one of his political opponents?!

Okay, I have a soft spot in my hard heart for Gretchen Whitmer… and it seemed pretty obvious that Our Savvy Major Media was pushing their Behold, Midwestern Dem woman governor sucks up to Our Favorite Preznident!!! narrative in a blatant attempt to kneecap her. But, yeah, this seems fair (and I have added Mike Nellis to my reading list):

Since the presidential election, I’ve seen a shocking number of polls showing that the vast majority of Americans—including Democrats—don’t know who the Democratic Party is fighting for. Worse, they fundamentally don’t believe that Democrats can get anything done. Whether or not that’s fair is almost beside the point now, because the political problem it creates for Democrats in 2026 and 2028 is massive. Existential, even.

Too many Democratic leaders still don’t seem to understand just how deep this trust issue runs. But one who does is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer—who, by the way, just clocked a 63% approval rating in a poll released today—is showing exactly what Democratic leadership can look like when it’s focused on results, not theater. That number didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a direct result of her recent (and admittedly controversial) decision to work across the aisle—including with Donald Trump—to get actual shit done for the people of Michigan. And for that, she deserves her flowers now, not in a retrospective afterthought decades from today.

She got slammed online by a lot of misguided people over the past couple of weeks for working with Trump and Republicans to bring disaster relief to victims of brutal ice storms in northern Michigan and to save 30,000 jobs at a military base in her state. Some people lost their minds over the optics of a Democratic governor standing next to Trump—even if it meant helping tens of thousands of constituents.

But here’s the thing: Gretchen Whitmer understands that her job is to deliver. Not to posture. Not to play for applause from blue-check Twitter. To deliver. And in a moment when voters don’t believe that either party is capable of producing real results in their daily lives, getting shit done isn’t just good governance—it’s great politics…