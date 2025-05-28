Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Michigan Update

Trump pardoned cop beaters in his first week, so why wouldn't he pardon the clowns who tried to kidnap one of his political opponents?!

[image or embed]

— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 2:38 PM

The Internet Owes Gretchen Whitmer an Apology endlessurgency.substack.com/p/the-intern…

[image or embed]

— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM

Okay, I have a soft spot in my hard heart for Gretchen Whitmer… and it seemed pretty obvious that Our Savvy Major Media was pushing their Behold, Midwestern Dem woman governor sucks up to Our Favorite Preznident!!! narrative in a blatant attempt to kneecap her. But, yeah, this seems fair (and I have added Mike Nellis to my reading list):

Since the presidential election, I’ve seen a shocking number of polls showing that the vast majority of Americans—including Democrats—don’t know who the Democratic Party is fighting for. Worse, they fundamentally don’t believe that Democrats can get anything done. Whether or not that’s fair is almost beside the point now, because the political problem it creates for Democrats in 2026 and 2028 is massive. Existential, even.

Too many Democratic leaders still don’t seem to understand just how deep this trust issue runs. But one who does is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer—who, by the way, just clocked a 63% approval rating in a poll released today—is showing exactly what Democratic leadership can look like when it’s focused on results, not theater. That number didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a direct result of her recent (and admittedly controversial) decision to work across the aisle—including with Donald Trump—to get actual shit done for the people of Michigan. And for that, she deserves her flowers now, not in a retrospective afterthought decades from today.

She got slammed online by a lot of misguided people over the past couple of weeks for working with Trump and Republicans to bring disaster relief to victims of brutal ice storms in northern Michigan and to save 30,000 jobs at a military base in her state. Some people lost their minds over the optics of a Democratic governor standing next to Trump—even if it meant helping tens of thousands of constituents.

But here’s the thing: Gretchen Whitmer understands that her job is to deliver. Not to posture. Not to play for applause from blue-check Twitter. To deliver. And in a moment when voters don’t believe that either party is capable of producing real results in their daily lives, getting shit done isn’t just good governance—it’s great politics…

This is the kind of leadership Democrats need to showcase if they want to get back into power nationally. It’s not about being afraid to throw punches—we absolutely have to fight Trump and the corruption and incompetence he brings. We have to defend our rights, protect immigrant communities, and push back against the cruelty. No question.

But we also have to deliver. Especially our governors and mayors. Their job is essentially constituent services. It’s not about climbing the ladder or launching vanity podcasts (looking at you, Gavin Newsom). It’s about waking up every single day and improving people’s lives. Period…

(*Not* my emphasis.)

Kay has a reality check for Michigan — Whitmer is polling at 63% approval, a good number, despite what happened in the Oval Office. Normies don't always think like us.

[image or embed]

— mistermix (@heymistermix.com) May 27, 2025 at 9:43 AM

This poll feels planted so I guess Whitmer is testing the waters for a presidential run. Still, she is quite popular – compare to Newsom at 46% and Pritzker at 50%.

For me, it’s a reminder that my personal preference for an approach to Trump may not be the best politically – Whitmer is at 90% with Michigan Democrats despite that (disastrous, IMO) appearance with Trump.

Normies aren’t like us.

I honestly miss Kay and MisterMix, but I respect their choices.

Trump pardon attorney taking “hard look” at defendants convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. The effort to rewrite history and normalize political violence continues.
www.detroitnews.com/story/news/p…

[image or embed]

— Barb McQuade (@barbmcquade.bsky.social) May 24, 2025 at 8:45 PM

    90Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’ve said before and I’ll say again, I have no idea what will work, and most people are not like me.

      ETA: My only rule is don’t punch inside the tent, I’m not talking about honest disagreement and debate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Whitmer’s popularity in Michigan & approval rating when she is not running for president don’t mean anything. Cf. Hillary Clinton’s approval rating before the Repubilcans started attacking her because she was running for president.

      I am sorry if I sound like I’m hating on Whitmer – I do not dislike her at all.  We don’t put aside our differences with Trump, he doesn’t share any values with us, and our fight with him & MAGA is not fucking petty! (He screamed)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BellyCat

      I honestly miss Kay and MisterMix, but I respect their choices.

      This. Not sure I understand how we Jackals got to “this” but, whatever…

      ETA: Needed not is some kind of pedantic logorrhea. Saw it in real time. Not our finest moments.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Marc

      @Baud: I have no idea either, but it seems like it’s time to being doing something other than more of the same old ideas.  What kind of future do the Democrats want to lead us towards and how will it happen?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hoytwillrise

      Tariffs will not bring back auto manufacturing jobs, why pretend Trump is ‘right’ in any way ?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Marc

      @Baud: Oh, I don’t know, thinking that the economic system is working fine, and with just a bit more regulation everything will be cool?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Archon

      Is there a correlation between popularity as governor and viability as a Presidential candidate, especially in a primary?

      I don’t remember anyone critiquing her treating Trump as a normal President as bad politics in Michigan.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Marc:

      I just don’t think enough people feel that way. But I have no problem if someone wants to try it out and see if it works.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John Sterling

      I remember when Biden promised he’d get “bipartisan support” on his bills.  There was no end of jeering that he was hopelessly naïve.  Okay, so he didn’t exactly get everybody doing Kumbaya.  But he did get bills passed with both party support.  He didn’t get much credit, unfortunately.  But maybe Whitmer is off the radar of those out to smear progressives.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      different-church-lady

      …even if it meant helping tens of thousands of constituents.

      Which nobody here seemed to mention at the time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marc

      @Baud: Seriously, we’re heading for a major shift in job categories on the order of what happened during the Industrial Revolution, and everything will just hum along, no more than a few non-entities will end up on the streets?

      By the way, I’m not exactly saying that any of this AI stuff is, in fact, all as intelligent as we are supposed to believe, but they’re selling to CEOs, not me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Marc:

      I have no idea what will happen. But I have seen no evidence up till now that enough people are interested in a message that promises to reform the economic system, except when it comes to making it less diverse.  I think such a message from our side would have the effect of frightening people, who are wary of change.

      By 2028, with everything Trump is doing, who knows?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Trivia Man

      Fun story today – trumple thin skin took a question about a TACO stock rally. Trump Always Chickens Out.

      he went wild. People need to cluck at him in public and hold up tacos as he passes by

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Marc

      @Baud: We’ll put the wheels back on and speed tape everything together, and make it bigger and better than it was before the vandals got hold of it.  Not much of a winning message, given that the vandals won twice.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Marc:

      I’m not going to argue about what will work because I don’t know. Someone just needs to do it successfully. I’m beyond being convinced by words.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Marc

      @Baud: I’m not arguing either, just asking, what the hell might work under these circumstances?  Someone here must have some imagination…

      Reply
    31. 31.

      stinger

      So that “disastrous” opinion turns out to be pretty wrong — like really, really wrong. Trying to get out from under the wrongness by calling a poll “planted” doesn’t help. Few polls aren’t, and these numbers are spectacular.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      @Marc:

      So far, Software start up laid off programmers, “hired” AI to do much of the coding. The result was garbage, buggy code that did not work. Tried hiring back programmers, but word was out. Startup went bankrupt.

      Customer Service Company, laid off 40% of their Customer Service Staff, replaced them with AI to handle the digital services. Did not work. Now desperately trying to hire their CS people back, but you know, “people don’t want to work anymore”.

      Just two off the top of my head. There are more, many more.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anyway

      @zhena gogolia: People on here were slamming Whitmer and writing her political epitaph.

      i don’t remember that, must have missed it. Newsom is by far the winner of the Most Hated D Governor (pol) here — Cuomo might give him some competition soon.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m always here. I’m just creepily silent most of the time. My therapist says I should try for ‘enigmatic’, but I know my limitations.

      To be honest, I’d rather say a lot, infrequently, than burble the same rote chorus thread after thread after thread.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Miss Bianca: I think both Kay and MisterMix are exactly where they should be. Both have so much to contribute but neither reacted well to their opinions being questioned or objected to.  And we all know that commenters here can be loudly opinionated and argumentative at times and it’s best if you can let some comments roll off your back.

      Now they have a good platform that fits them well.  I do read some of their posts there and appreciate their opinions.  But I’m happy they found a home that fits them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      We’re a big tent, and we should expect that leaders can and will tailor their message to their electorate.

      What works in Flint, MI probably isn’t going to be what works in Beacon Hill, MA.  (And this is why trying to have some perfect bumpersticker slogan is doomed to fail and a waste of time.  We need lots of bumperstickers – not just The One.)

      Smart politicians know how to read their electorate and their voters.

      And what’s necessary to win quite often isn’t a 1:1 mapping of what policies we or they want to enact.  [ Insert my often told observation about Jimmy Carter’s race for Governor in 1970. ]

      “Just win, baby.” – N. Pelosi

      In 2025, 2026, 2028 and going forward, as long as the Republican Party is insane, the thing that matters most is having large enough Democratic majorities to repair the damage, move forward on making things better for normies and not-so-normies (;-), and keep the monsters out.  I welcome polka dot dogs, as long as they vote to have Democratic leadership.  Eyes on the prizes.

      Big Democratic majorities won’t necessarily quickly give us the liberal utopia that many of us seek, but they will make things better and move us forward toward that more-perfect Union.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Omnes Omnibus

      You know who else knew that his job was to deliver, not to posture?   Joe Biden.  And here we are with a posturing fascist in charge of our government.  It makes one think.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Citizen Alan

      @Marc: i would like to hear someone hear at least attempt to give a coherent explanation of what Democrats are supposed to do in the face of the fact that the majority of the house and senate, the entire Executive Branch, the majority of the Judiciary, all of the major opinion leaders in the media, and the 40+ percent of the electorate who are unabashedly white supremacist literally want us to die. At this point I genuinely worry that any democratic politician who actually starts to make traction, leading up to the next elections wiill get disappeared!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      karen gail

      @Citizen Alan: I agree with you; we have proof of just how far those in power are willing to go. I don’t believe things are going to change through elections since we know that money rules and buys politicians and elections.

      Sadly, when a country or empire reaches this point it takes a revolution to change things. As long as so many are willing to do anything to keep white men in power this country will continue to turn back the calendar and take away rights from anyone not white male.

      Personally, I find revolting the number of white women who willingly support white males who basically want to once again women as powerless as slaves. They don’t care just as long as they see others hurting and can wallow in their enjoyment of cruelty. I saw and still see Phyillis Schlafay as the patron saint of these women; she ranted about women’s place in home while she toured the country, had live in help and nannies for her children. Yet, she presented herself as shinning example of stay at home housewife.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Marc

      @Jay: Just two off the top of my head. There are more, many more.

      I worked in the software industry 50+ years, this is the second AI boom/bust cycle I’ve experienced first hand.  There is the “AI” that people use to justify trillion dollar valuations, then there is the stuff that works well enough that one can just start seeing how it might be used.  The latter won’t make anyone rich, but it will be around long after the former are forgotten.  Anyone still remember Lisp Machines, Inc., The Connection Machine, Prolog, etc.?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @karen gail: Sadly, when a country or empire reaches this point it takes a revolution to change things.

      That conclusion leads to very bad places.  I would say we should work our asses off to avoid going there.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​

      Or the way I like to put it, Who are the Democrats? What do they stand for?

      1, Inclusiveness. We’re not throwing anyone under the bus. We’re not going to beat up on one group in order to win over the members of another group.

      2. Widely shared prosperity.

      IMHO, the Biden Administration did a good job on #1, and did far more than I’d have expected they’d be able to on #2.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Steve LaBonne

      @lowtechcyclist: Exactly. We are not FTFNYT and need to goddamn well stop pretending that Democrats haven’t been doing anything. Some of the self-destructive behavior on our side really amazes me.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Eyeroller

      @Scout211: Regardless of what I think of Kay and Mistermix, I miss the old days of blogs and blogrolls when people could make their own blogs with their own opinions and we didn’t rely on algorithms to suggest to us what we should read, but would get recommendations from other humans. So I’m glad they have set up something for themselves.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist:

      1, Inclusiveness. We’re not throwing anyone under the bus. We’re not going to beat up on one group in order to win over the members of another group.

      2. Widely shared prosperity.

      That’s really it.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      You know who else knew that his job was to deliver, not to posture? Joe Biden. And here we are with a posturing fascist in charge of our government. It makes one think.

      Maybe it makes you think. It makes my brain want to to short-circuit.

      Biden accomplished one hell of a lot in his four years.  But one would never have gotten that impression from the media, and that was the problem IMHO.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Marc

      @Citizen Alan:  I’m happy to say what I’d like to see happen, but I know I’m on the fringe.  There need to be some basic ideas around which one can even start to organize a coherent opposition.  What does the Democratic Party represent?  How about starting with an unequivocal statement that the Democratic Party:

      – We respects the rights of all persons in the US to receive due process before incarceration, deportation, or expulsion from the US.
      – We will not sell out the interests of the American people to a few oligarchs and glorified ad salesmen, we will make sure the wealthy pay more than their fair share until equity is re-established.
      – No one should ever be allowed to accumulate enough wealth to threaten the entire political system.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ohio Mom

      @Miss Bianca: That is my feeling as well. MM stirred up a lot of sh*t. He kinda reminds me of the culture of LGM.

      Kay sometimes got into an argumentative mood — I thought of it as her getting her lawyer on — but it always passed like a summer storm. And she’d left the blog before and came back but I guess not this time.

      Kay has inside knowledge of my state’s inner workings, which I can’t get anywhere else. I especially miss that.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Eyeroller

      @schrodingers_cat: I am extremely gunshy about running a woman again, even a white woman.  I don’t think I will live to see a woman President.  Just too much sexism in this country.  So Whitmer’s approval rating (was that just in Michigan? I didn’t check) doesn’t really matter IMHO.

      People will vote for a woman for less-powerful positions like Governor or Senator (and of course Representative) but there’s clear evidence that in this country a large fraction will not vote for a woman for President.  Too many think the head of state needs to be “tough” and “strong” and protect us from all those other scary countries.  Funny how such a powerful country is so scared, but if one thinks about it, it may not be that strange–when a group has more resources, perhaps more than their share of resources, they become distrustful of others.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      cain

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Yet in this timeline – Biden is accused of being a traitor because he didn’t share his health issues.

      Even better, you have Jake Tapper comparing it a bigger than Watergate cuz he has a book to sell.

      Watching the GOP slam this man and call him names while he’s fighting a treacherous life killing disease just shows how far we’ve gone down in this country and how  half this country has no empathy, honor, or wisdom.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ohio Mom

      @lowtechcyclist: I would add, Democrats take a pragmatic approach to policy.

      For one current example, since the data shows that providing health care to people makes them ready and able to work, we provide health coverage. It seems obvious to me that this is the most effective approach since sick people are not very hireable, and taking too many sick days is going to get you fired.

      Versus the wildly unpragmatic and expensive approach the Republicans have adopted, work first if you want health coverage. And if you can’t work because you got sick, sucks to be you.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m with the No more women candidates please group.

      Even John McCain couldn’t drag a woman over the finish line. Yes, she was a doozy but lots of VPs are less than stellar. Thinking here particularly of Dan Quayle and Mike Pence. Oh yeah, JD Vance too.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @Ohio Mom: I thought Kay was a very perceptive analyst of what she saw firsthand. That was a lot; she knew the conditions of white working class people because she sees them in her legal practice. She cut through a lot of the projection people here make about that group.

      Kay also reported well on another significant part of the Republican base: the professional class. Again, she knows those folks firsthand in her professional life.

      And Kay has a lot of hand-on experience with Democratic party work, more than all but a few people here. She also pays a a lot of attention to issues of women’s health and autonomy.

      I clashed with Kay a lot, but it was mainly over national Democratic politics, and later over the Gaza war. I always thought she brought a lot of value, especially in the areas she knows firsthand and/or studies intensively like women’s rights. So I was sorry to see Kay leave.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      chemiclord

      At the end of the day, Whitmer played to her audience.  Much like Sean Fein, the head of the damn UAW did, yet no one seems to be dragging the damn labor leader who gave the same damn mouth noises.  I wonder why…

      (Actually, I don’t wonder why for a second.  It’s called misogyny.)

      Union workers (and union voters) wanted to hear that Trump’s tariff nonsense could bring jobs “back home.”  Whitmer (and Fein) basically said, “Yes, if these steps are followed, and these actions are taken, it could lead to an increase in manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

      And then lefty social media lost their minds, even as it didn’t take a genius to use some reading comprehension and know that neither Whitmer nor Fein actually thought Trump’s plan could work.  But it was the performative politics that one of Whitmer’s key voting blocs wanted to see Whitmer at least pretend to entertain.  Which she did.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Ohio Mom

      @zhena gogolia: Oh, Kay can be quite the pit bull but it seemed to me that when the thread was over, she let go and didn’t bring it to a new thread. Mister Mix on the other hand, always seemed to be perserverating on whatever.

      That entire argument about trans rights was a microcosm of the larger debate occurring everywhere. With as destructive results.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Marc: it’s absolutely crap at doing legal research as well, as it makes up/hallucinates fake legal citations, which the judges and their clerks catch. (“Perpetuating a fraud upon the court” is the formal phrase).

      My one-sentence summary of generative AI is “we have taught the computers how to steal and how to lie.”

      The Butlerian Jihad is going to be led by the judges and lawyers at this point.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      I miss both Kay and mistermix, and I am sorry both of them are gone.

      I agree that with Kay the arguments weren’t personal, and she didn’t bring the last argument to the next one, which I greatly respect.  Some of you may see it differently, and I didn’t agree with all of Kay’s positions, but I also respect that Kay stood her ground when challenged.

      mistermix has a knack for seeing things that others might not.  Sure, he stirred some shit, and that’s not my style, but I’m not sure that shit stirring in small doses is such a bad thing.

      If only the perfect people stayed on Balloon Juice, it would be a lonely place, indeed.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      sab

      Went to an excellent town hall today by Emilia Sykes. Main topic was Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Lots of information. Good turnout.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      in my experience, kay didn’t like being called out for lying. she also would refuse to stop lying even AFTER being called out.

      IMO, that calls into question pretty much everything else she wrote.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      chemiclord

      @WaterGirl: The big issue I saw with mistermix was that he got extremely up in his feelings when being told to check his privilege.

      When pretty much every black commenter is telling him, “Dude.  Knock it off, your white is showing,” and his answer was to continually double down told me that either the commenters were going to leave, or he was.

      In the end, he chose to leave, which was probably for the best.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      meander

      Want to buy an alternative weekly newspaper in Lansing, Michigan?  Lansing City Pulse is for sale, to the right buyer.  It would be a chance to influence thinking in a swing district (MI-07) in a swing state.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Jackie

      I miss Kay, and her passion for her beliefs. I hope she’s lurking and pops in once in awhile, if nothing more.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Marc

      @Kayla Rudbek: What “Big AI” is selling right now is crap.  They went completely off on the wrong tangent, overspent on hardware as they were moving too quickly to optimize their code. They will crash and burn as there is no current justification for their ridiculous expenditures in this area.

      What I’m finding is that there are already lots of niche areas using open source versions of these tools for image/video upscaling, captioning in multiple languages, along with generation.  You don’t just give these tools a single prompt, you usually have to create a node-based pipeline to control the process, then feed specific prompts as needed.

      Likewise, coding models are being oversold for building ridiculously complex systems.  Since that was my main interest, I was surprised at how well something like Qwen Coder does at producing short snippets of correct code for obscure APIs on obscure architectures.  It’s like having an assistant that will look up the relevant documentation and search Stack Overflow, then provide a suggested piece of code.  Sometimes it takes a couple of prompts to get it right, but it works fine with 20 or 30 lines of code at a time, as long as you can recognize the occasional weird mistake.

      None of this stuff is really ready for prime time, but the way many people work is going to change dramatically in the next decade.  Just not the way Sam Altman or Elon want to think.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      RevRick

      @Baud: I find this search for Democratic messaging maddening. It’s looking for the one weird trick that will solve all our political problems, and frankly that’s ridiculous.

      What makes it even more ridiculous is the fact that we already know what the Democratic message is. But all too often we overthink it and complicate it.

      Democrats believe in treating all human beings justly.
      Democrats believe that caring for the environment is caring for human welfare. 

      Democrats believe there is no real freedom if people are constantly forced to live on the thin edge.

      Democrats believe that forced belief is not belief, it’s tyranny.

      How hard is it to say these things over and over again? How hard would it be to hammer Republicans in contrast?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      New Deal democrat

      @lowtechcyclist:

      You know who else knew that his job was to deliver, not to posture. Joe Biden…..

      …. Biden accomplished one hell of a lot in his four years.

      I really appreciate *all* of what Biden accomplished. Especially with razor thin majorities in the House and Senate.

      But on his ****NUMBER 1 ****** priority – keeping T—p out of the a White House – he was an abject and total failure. Because he could not bring himself to believe that the Sacred American Constitutional Institutions [genuflecting] could fail.

      But they failed miserably.

      And for that, I do not forgive Joe Biden.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      chemiclord

      @New Deal democrat: And how, exactly, could Biden have “stopped” it?  By arresting him?  Dude already has 34 felony convictions.  His supporters didn’t care.  The non-voters didn’t fucking care.

      Garland could have had Trump in shackles on Jan. 21st 2021, and do you know how much it would have mattered on Nov. 5th 2024?  Jack fucking shit.

      You can’t legislate yourself around a shitty electorate.  And you can’t law your way around a shitty electorate, either.  By November of 2024, a plurality of Americans were going to vote for Donald J. Trump, come hell or high water, and there’s fuck all Biden could have done about it… other than what he did, the job as best he could, and hoped that would be enough to convince the idiot masses that they didn’t want to go back.

      Well, the idiot masses did, and nothing was going to sway them.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jackie

      @New Deal democrat:

      Because he could not bring himself to believe that the Sacred American Constitutional Institutions [genuflecting] could fail.

      But they failed miserably.

      And for that, I do not forgive Joe Biden.

      WHAT did you expect Biden to do? We ALL KNEW what Trump planned to do if elected… And, yet, here we are. The majority voted him in anyway. How is this one man’s fault?

      Reply

