Donald Trump doesn’t like being asked about that Qatari jet, but that might now be second on the list when it comes to questions he doesn’t want to hear. The new frontrunner for questions the president doesn’t want to be asked might be anything regarding the “TACO trade.” And no, we aren’t talking about Taco Bell here. TACO is the new term rolling around Wall Street, and it is used to reference Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff threats, according to CNN. TACO is short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Investors have coined the phrase to remind themselves not to panic when the president announces a new tariff. Trump was asked about the term on Wednesday, and he claimed it was the first time he had heard of it. He also, clearly, did not appreciate it. “I chicken out?” Trump said. “Oh, I’ve never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100 and then to another number?.

How the fuck did this moron get elected?

Today I learned something new:

It really does sound like some sort of a skit, right? “You can’t pass that civil rights law because it violates my right to be racist!”

Along with the Chapelle Show it reminded me of this treat from SNL:



It was another rainy shitty day here, go figure. It is allegedly supposed to be nicer tomorrow, so we shall see. Did spend the afternoon and got my office clean. I have a problem cleaning. I don’t know how to clean without cleaning the way I would in the army which is to take everything out of a room that isn’t bolted down or a major piece of furniture, then wash the walls, wash the windows, wash everything in the room, vacuum around all the floorboards and windowsills, sweep the floor, mop it, let it dry, then bring back items and clean them before they are allowed to cross the threshold of the room. It takes forever, but it is the only way to keep me from getting distracted by side quests.

And since this is the office, you do not even want to know the procedure to clean the monitors, speakers, tower case, and every single wire.

At any rate, the office is sparkling and smells of murphy’s oil soap and incense. I can deal with that. And yes, I do still burn incense because I like it, that’s why. Back to Bosch:Legacy.

