Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republicans in disarray!

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

Let me file that under fuck it.

This blog will pay for itself.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

Everybody saw this coming.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Second rate reporter says what?

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

This is something:

Donald Trump doesn’t like being asked about that Qatari jet, but that might now be second on the list when it comes to questions he doesn’t want to hear.

The new frontrunner for questions the president doesn’t want to be asked might be anything regarding the “TACO trade.” And no, we aren’t talking about Taco Bell here.

TACO is the new term rolling around Wall Street, and it is used to reference Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff threats, according to CNN. TACO is short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Investors have coined the phrase to remind themselves not to panic when the president announces a new tariff.

Trump was asked about the term on Wednesday, and he claimed it was the first time he had heard of it. He also, clearly, did not appreciate it.

“I chicken out?” Trump said. “Oh, I’ve never heard that. You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100 and then to another number?.

How the fuck did this moron get elected?

***

Today I learned something new:

It really does sound like some sort of a skit, right? “You can’t pass that civil rights law because it violates my right to be racist!”

Along with the Chapelle Show it reminded me of this treat from SNL:

***

It was another rainy shitty day here, go figure. It is allegedly supposed to be nicer tomorrow, so we shall see. Did spend the afternoon and got my office clean. I have a problem cleaning. I don’t know how to clean without cleaning the way I would in the army which is to take everything out of a room that isn’t bolted down or a major piece of furniture, then wash the walls, wash the windows, wash everything in the room, vacuum around all the floorboards and windowsills, sweep the floor, mop it, let it dry, then bring back items and clean them before they are allowed to cross the threshold of the room. It takes forever, but it is the only way to keep me from getting distracted by side quests.

And since this is the office, you do not even want to know the procedure to clean the monitors, speakers, tower case, and every single wire.

At any rate, the office is sparkling and smells of murphy’s oil soap and incense. I can deal with that. And yes, I do still burn incense because I like it, that’s why. Back to Bosch:Legacy.

Thanks for coming around here still and listening to us.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      About those tariffs,

      A federal court has struck down President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on a wide range of countries, saying his effort to justify them with broad claims of national emergencies exceeded his legal authority.

      The unanimous ruling of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade strikes a blow to one the central planks of Trump’s economic agenda at a time he is seeking to use tariffs as leverage to strike trade deals around the world.

      “The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs,” the New York-based federal court said in its opinion, referring to the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act

      The court also ordered that the tariffs that the Trump administration has collected so far be “vacated.”

      A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      How the fuck did this moron get elected?

      77 million Americans thought Trump was super-duper smart. And compared to them, he is.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      Wow, this is BIG!  I expect you will be able to hear the explosion in the White House from space.

      “US Court of International Trade just issued decision in case against Trump tariffs filed by Liberty Justice Center and me. All “Liberation Day”/IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, and blocked by injunction! See link for opinion.”

      https://bsky.app/profile/ilyasomin.bsky.social/post/3lqbbigh6sc2w

      From the Court’s Conclusion: “The court holds for the foregoing reasons that IEEPA does not authorize any of the Worldwide, Retaliatory, or Trafficking Tariff Orders.”

      in other words, the Court threw out and permanently enjoined ***ALL*** of T—-p’s tariffs, finding that they exceeded the grant of power by Congress for the President to impose tariffs in case of emergency.

      On Wall Street, futures have already rocketed higher by 1.5%.

      E.T.A.: this case was a slam dunk, provided the Supreme Court respects its own “major questions doctrine.” We’ll find out the answer to that question soon enough.

      E.T.A. 2: I see Scout211 got there sooner!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Cool. Even if the Supremes take it up, tariffs will be on hold for a year. I don’t imagine he’ll be able to get a stay.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Picking a new book to read to Spawn. Leaning toward Number the Stars.

      I have a box of kids’ and young adult books in the garage that I need to dig out this weekend.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      On not unexpected news:

      “The Department of Health and Human Services has notified Moderna that it is canceling a nearly $600 million contract with the company to develop, test, and license vaccines for flu strains that could trigger future pandemics, including the dangerous H5N1 bird flu virus,” Stat reports.

      No other flu vaccine production approach can produce doses with the speed of the messenger RNA platform used by Moderna and other companies that work with mRNA.

      The rest of the article is paywalled.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sherparick

      @Splitting Image: Beat me to it. I was going to “because we are obviously a nation of idiots.” 40% of the country now believes in Young Earth Creationism and all of modern science is a vast conspiracy theory.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      Trump said some things about the negotiations with Iran over their nuclear program.that got attention. He expressed confidence overall that there could be diplomatic resolution.

      Then when asked about stories that, during his phone call with Netanyahu last week, he had warned the Israeli PM against a strike on Iran, Trump said he had. Then he modified that, and said he just told Netanyahu it would be “inappropriate” to strike Iran while a “strong” deal was being worked on. That sounded like a warning to me though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Urza

      I hope that reporters happy, he screw up probably hundreds of billions in stock market value when theres an attempt to prove he doesn’t back down.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Rachel Bakes

      Tried to get my 14 yo his Covid booster today since he had the virus in January. He decided that now, after who knows how many vaccines in his life, that he’s going to fight me. Non-verbal kid wrestling his mom in the pharmacy. Go back some other day soon to actually get the jab but with dad along to help hold him still.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Rachel Bakes

      In the growing list of corrupt, previously convicted white people to be pardoned the idiot-in-chief pardoned CT’s multiple times convicted former Governor, John Rowland. Jeeze

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      There could be a new number one, but I guess no one has asked it in 4+ years – Is Putin particular about how you suck his ass?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @mrmoshpotato: Plastic. Trump is very committed to non-renewables.

      @mrmoshpotato: I don’t know, but I suspect Putin doesn’t wipe before the act and demands you constantly tell him how wonderful it is and how honored you are for the opportunity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “You can’t pass that civil rights law because it violates my right to be racist!”

      American Conservatism, in a nutshell.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Danielx

      Damn hell spit. Jim Irsay died of opioid overdose. Hard to work up sympathy for an NFL team owner but he tried hard and did a lot for ye olde hometown.

      Although he did provide lots of local laughs when got popped back in 2014.  Got pulled over at 3 am by Carmel police (pricks when I was a kid, still are). Driving Cadillac Escalade, had 23 grand in cash and a whole shitload of pharmaceuticals that were not prescribed. Out by 6 am, yet further proof  (if any were required) that the justice system is different for the rich – they would still be piping daylight to ME. Still not a bad guy – anybody who acquires the original manuscript of On The Road and Jerry Garcia’s Tiger guitar is okay by me.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      raven

      Elon Musk Is Leaving The Trump Administration After Criticizing President’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      @Rachel Bakes: I’ve often said that the reason bar and bar mitzvahs are scheduled for year 13 is by year 14, you can no longer reliably get a kid to go along with the whole shebang.

      If it makes you feel any better, my 27 y.o. moderate support needs autie started refusing Covid boosters a while back. He still wants flu shots though, reminds me every September it’s time to schedule his, go figure.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Trump Administration completely divorced from the reality of global AI talent flows:

      Secretary Marco Rubio @SecRubio

      The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

      This study clearly illustrates how dependent US AI development relies upon talent that were trained in the field as undergrads in the PRC, went to the US for graduate study & stayed. Just look at the names on AI papers published by US Big Tech firms & academia.

      PRC policymakers are celebrating in Zhongnanhai.

      Incidentally, both University of Hong Kong & Xi’an Jiaotong University have pulled out the welcome mat for international grad students currently at Harvard but affected by the Trump ban, although probably for those in STEM fields only.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      @raven: Musk accomplished all that he could — he has all our data, broken all sorts of systems — so it makes sense he’s ready to leave. Is he taking his underlings with him, I hope. Those little loose cannonyettes.

      ETA: I see Jay disagrees. Time will tell.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      On the bright side, Norway, Norway, the Norwegian Government is evacuating their students from the US.

      I thought the Nordics were the bright, right white “immigrants”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sentient ai from the future

      that dipshit chris cillizza is whining on substack and bluesky about how someone “vandalized” his tesla by putting a “musk is a nazi” word balloon on his window.

      with tape.

      he is of course decrying the politicization of politics because of it.

       

      what a world.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RSA

      It was a rainy day in Baltimore and DC too (where I live and where I work). The commute has been horrific the past couple of days, what with the rain. On the plus side, pulling weeds in the backyard is much easier on a drizzly evening in comparison with other times and conditions.

      I’ve just moved into a row house in a historic Baltimore neighborhood, and I’m trying to get it into shape inside and out. Myself too, come to think of it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      @RSA: ​My daughter lived in a row house in a historic Baltimore neighborhood for a number of years. It was a really nice place, but ended up being kind of unsuitable for a family with two small children.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      How old is Spawn? The kiddo still has a bookcase full of the books we used to read to him. I might have some recommendations.

      Regardless of age, I’ll recommend The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. It’s fun for little kids, and fun at any age after that, like up to my current age > 70. The illustrations by Axel Scheffler are great too. I like her stories better than Dr. Seuss, and I grew up on Dr. Seuss.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jay

      @Ohio Mom:

      In his whinge interview about “people burning Tesla’s” and getting blamed for everything President TACO’s admin does, he said DOGEshit’s pre-puberty Incel coders and Neo-Nazi’s are going to re-write all the US Government’s computer code, and he will lead the project.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @raven@Jay:

      CNN is reporting that Katie Miller is leaving the Trump administration and Doge to work for Elon Musk. So there still is a direct connection from Musk to the White House through Katie Miller to her husband.

      Edited for clarity

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: Spawn the Youngest is about to be six! (Hot damn.) She can read simpler books on her own, but I like to read to her, and it’s been fun with all of them to share some of the books I loved the most.

      Might do some of the Bruno and Boots books next. Very silly fun — and Canadian!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Six? Great age for Julia Donaldson! In addition to The Gruffalo, there’s The Fish Who Cried Wolf, The Gruffalo’s Child, Stick-Man, and a bunch of others. You can probably check some of them out through your library.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      currawong

      As I said a while ago to Watergirl, this site has been a big part of my life for many years – I first arrived via links from the Daily Dish when Sullivan was comparitively saner – kept in check by his audience I suspect. So thank you for the work you and all the front page posters do to keep this going. It is always the first site I open each day.

      I’m enjoying the podcasts too. I feel Ihave a much better understanding of why people possibly vote MAGA through your chats.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: THX for the pro tip! She goes to the library every week — Gruffalo looks cute!

      We are fans of the Mr. Panda books, even though Mr. Panda seems a bit passive-aggressive.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom@Dorothy A. Winsor: Yeah, reading to them is always one of the best parts of my day. I was a voracious reader as a kid, and I saved some of my favorites. Some of them fell apart and I’ve had to replace! When I lived in AZ, if I left a paperback book in the car, the glue would melt and the pages fell out!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      frosty

      I have NEVER cleaned a room the way you described. I’ve never hired cleaners (who do a good job) who would do it that way. Probably, no matter what I offered to pay them. I’m lucky if I can hide the clutter before they come. Many times it’s “Don’t bother with that room.”

      ETA: Good clip from SNL – I hadn’t seen it before. Vermont, yeah!!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​
       For YA, check out Ashfall. I loved it (as a >60 year old). For kid’s books with rhymes and great artwork there’s nothing better than Where The Goose Got Loose. Too young for your kids now, but a great one to have around.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ohio Mom

      @Suzanne: We had two Gruffalo books back in the day. Nice message about a little one taking good care of himself by outsmarting the threat.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jay

      The Serfs (youtube.com/theserfstv)
      ‪@theserfstv.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      This is the world that people like JK Rowling, Matt Walsh, and Jesse Singal work every day to achieve

      ‪Alejandra Caraballo‬
      ‪@esqueer.net‬
      · 4d
      Kady Grass, a lesbian teenager in Illinois, was severely beaten after trying to use the bathroom in a McDonald’s.

      http://www.cbsnews.com/amp/chicago/...

      May 24, 2025 at 2:27 PM

      Everybody can reply

      https://bsky.app/profile/theserfstv.bsky.social/post/3lpx3k4zsz22l

      Reply
    63. 63.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Having lost face on the trade war, Trump is now doubling down on the tech war. w/ the PRC:

      Donald Trump orders US chip software suppliers to stop selling to China

      Move by Washington is latest effort to stymie geopolitical rival’s technological advance

      Donald Trump’s commerce department has told electronic design automation groups to stop supplying their technology to China

      Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington, Zijing Wu in Hong Kong and Michael Acton in San Francisco

      Published 6 HOURS AGO Updated 05:05

      Like so many of the moves by the US in the tech war over the past 6 years, this is the US once again overestimating its leverage & dominance, imposing broad restrictions only after the PRC’s local alternatives have made already substantial progress. Such moves will only serve to divert revenues to these local alternatives, provide them w/ the capital to further invest in R&D to catch up, & the opportunity to develop alternative ecosystems that had been the single biggest moat for Western incumbents. Such moves will divert revenue away from said Western incumbents & inhibit their ability to invest in R&D to stay ahead of the Chinese upstarts.

      Ever since Trump 45 banned Huawei from using Western electronic design automation (EDA0 vendors) for chip design, Huawei (& the PRC government) has worked hard to develop their own EDAs, as well as support the other Chinese EDA vendors. Right now, the best Chinese EDAs (including but not limited to Huawei) can support designs down to 7 nm, which further process optimizations by SMIC can achieve equivalent performance of 5 nm chips. That is how Huawei has been launching advanced chips for phones, laptops, servers & data centers w/ 7 & 6 nm process nodes. Chinese chip designers can wait a couple of years for 5/3/2 nm design capability because a lot of them are banned from accessing foundry processes employing extreme UV lithography, anyway.

      This ban will really hurt players such as Xiaomi in the short term, which just launched a self-designed chip (the X-Ring O1) w/ 3 nm linewidth, fabricated by TSMC, and used on its intermediate range of devices. Presumably, Xiaomi‘s team used Siemens/Cadence/Synopsys EDAs to design the chip. They will now have to go through the painful process of shifting to domestic EDA solutions, and have their chips fabricated by SMIC, instead, & continued to use Qualcomm & MediaTek SOCs in the interim. However, unless Xiaomi‘s leadership is completely naive & obtuse, they will start to de-risk from US origin tech (& indeed any tech w/ US content) w/ the same fervor as Huawei has done for so long.

      Consumer facing Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, Alibaba & Tencent have been quite happy to pay through the nose in licensing fees to access American tech (Qualcomm, Nvidia, Microsoft, the EDAs, etc.), because the American tech are mature, advanced, stable & supported by wide & deep ecosystems, & because they have the money to spend. USG through 3 administrations have worked hard to force them to ween themselves off their dependence on US tech.

      What DC policymakers has long failed to appreciate is that the PRC’s industry (both in terms of output and value added) is that of the US & the EU combined, its industrial/technological ecosystem is by far the most complete & most diverse in the world, its demand for semiconductors constitutes 40% of the global total, & has graduated as many STEM workers as the rest of the world combined for the past decade. It has the market demand, the financial wherewithal, the technological sophistication, & most importantly the human capital (which the US seems determined to supplement by forcing out the ethnically Chinese STEM talent currently in the US), to develop a nearly independent alternative. It may take a few years, & the process will be painful & expensive, but at the end the US will have lost all leverage & created extremely strong competitors w/ huge chips (no pun intended) on their shoulders looking for pay back. Furthermore, in the age of Trump 47, the US’ European & Asian allies/partners will be far less willing to even partially align w/ the US in the tech decoupling from the PRC, at the expense of their own economic wellbeing, only to turn around & face extortion from the US.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      frosty

      @Danielx: I’m sorry, but the Irsay name is poison in Baltimore. We still won’t use Mayflower after the middle-of-the-night move to Indy.
      Sorry Jim had his issues and died from opioid abuse, though.​

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Marc

      @Suzanne: Along with introducing my kid to some of the stuff from my childhood (Make Way For Ducklings) we also found some cool newer ones by Maurice Sendak and William Joyce (Rolie Polie Olie, George Shrinks, and Dinosaur Bob).

      Reply
    67. 67.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @New Deal democrat: Even if constrained by the courts, the Trump gang will simply pivot to the sectoral tariffs (Sections 232 & 301) that are coming. & the forced tech decoupling will sow chaos in the global technology supply chains. Still plenty of ways to tank the markets, yet.

      Not to mention the continuous assault on the full faith & credit of the US.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      frosty

      @RSA: ​
      I’ve just moved into a row house in a historic Baltimore neighborhood …

      Which one, if you don’t mind my asking? I lived in three, if you include close-in Baltimore County. And I have friends who’ve lived in others.

      ETA: I just saw your response to someone else. We have friends in Locust Point. We moved from Remington to Rodgers Forge when our kid got to be school age. It’s a pretty common move.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Jay: To be honest, I am surprised at the way MAGA has been going after White immigrants. Perhaps beyond the racial element, there is indeed an ideological element, too. MAGA sees the Western countries not dominated by the far right to be ideological enemies, & thus people originated from such places suspect. I guess I have not heard of any Hungarians & Italians expelled, yet.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      NotMax

      …take everything out of a room that isn’t bolted down or a major piece of furniture, then wash the walls, wash the windows, wash everything in the room, vacuum around all the floorboards and windowsills, sweep the floor, mop it, let it dry, then bring back items and clean them before they are allowed to cross the threshold of the room.

      Exhausted and longing for a nap just from reading that.

      Card carrying member of D-tripleA-P: the Dust Acts As A Preservative club.   ;)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jay

      @NotMax:

      Well, it does act as a dating strata, like carbon dating.

      And if the wind is blowing and the windows are open, the bunnies are entertaining.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jackie

      @NotMax: Let alone, besides the cats, who’s around to applaud? That’s some MAJOR OCD.

      ETA: as a cat, I’d immediately do some major shedding in distress.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: More tech decoupling (gift link to NYT article below):

      U.S. Pauses Exports of Jet Engine and Chip Technology to China
      President Trump has stopped some critical products and technologies made only in the United States from flowing to China, flexing the government’s power over global supply chains.

      By Ana Swanson

      May 28, 2025 Updated 9:13 p.m. ET

      If Trump is banning the export of the LEAP-1C engines made by CFM (JV between GE & Safran), & France complies, then this will definitely significantly delay the delivery of the domestic COMAC C919s, until the domestic CJ-1000A engine are certified. OTOH, Boeing can kiss the PRC market goodbye.

      Then again, this is Trump we are talking about. The bans on export of engines to COMAC could easily be reversed in a deal where the PRC purchases some Boeing aircraft, & grant more export licenses to US firms for processed rare earth elements & rare earth magnets.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Salty Sam

      So, a few hours ago, a storm blew through Austin, wreaking all kinds of havoc.  I feared that my tinyhome-on-wheels might be knocked off its foundation.  Lots of social media posts about major damage around town.

      I have a bookmarked page to the NOAA/NWS detailed analysis of local weather.  I check it frequently, it is intended to address these kinds of situations.

      I checked that page this afternoon before the storm came in.  It normally is updated every 6 hours.   The last update was at 1:00 am.

      Can I just say FUCK ELON MUSK AND DOGE!

      Thanks.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Trivia Man

      @Suzanne: opinions vary, but i enjoyed reading my boys the junie b jones series. Im a ducker for sassy girl characters. She is kind and loving and earnest but can be obstinate. I like the cadence of her dialogue.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: A good assessment (summarized by the chart at the beginning) of the landscape in the Sino-US trade/tech/Cold War, which I have posted before:

      Double-edged swords in the US-China Cold War
      The US and China are in a cold war, not a trade war. And they are fighting with double-edged swords that end up harming both sides.
      KYLE CHAN
      APR 25, 2025

      The tech war is mutually damaging. However, the PRC having a broader, deeper & complex/sophisticated techno-industrial ecosystem, should enable it to make it through the turmoils & emerge in a more advantageous position.

      On the trade war, the PRC might have lopsided advantage (see chart through the link):

      Mitch Presnick 柏力 @mitchpresnick

      Reposted from Roland Rajah, lead economist at @LowyInstitute in Sydney:

      “A very interesting US-China trade war chart from Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser’s talk last night at Lowy Institute.

      Andrew was recently in China just as the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs were announced. He provided a download of what he saw and heard. Basically, China is very confident in this trade war.

      A rare treat to hear candidly on such things from a top central banker. Link to the full talk below, including the panel discussion after chaired by me with Richard McGregor and Jenny Gordon joining Andrew with lots of useful further thoughts.”

      https://resources.lowyinstitute.org/events/an-address-by-andrew-hauser-deputy-governor-of-the-reserve-bank-of-australia

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Scout211: There are apparently rumors flying that Miller’s wife has cucked him for Elon, and that Miller is subtweeting Musk.  The bsky account “Gwen Snyder is uncivil” has deets.

      All I can say is, couldn’t happen to nicer guys.  I’m rooting for mortal injuries.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Jackie: Sorry, I don’t have a bsky acct.  I saw this over at LG&M.  And ….. haha, I don’t care enough to -get- a bsky acct just to read about the stuff.

      Rooting for mortal injuries.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jay

      @Jackie:

      Felon Husk doesn’t marry anymore.

      He pays his “brood mares” up to millions, to carry IFV implants.

      Even more to move to his Baby Ranch “Compound” in Space City.

      When you are bailing on Steven Miller and the White Supremacy House for that,……………………… well.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Marc

      @frosty: Of all the YA books we read to our kid (yeah, we were weird, she got a heavy dose of Harry Potter), Philip Reeve wrote my favorite Larklight:

      Art Mumby has a very bothersome older sister, Myrtle, and they live with their father in a quirky house named Larklight which distantly orbits the earth. One day Larklight is invaded by huge white spiders who kidnap their father. Art and Myrtle manage to escape but, crash on the moon and are captured. Art and Myrtle are rescued by space pirates, led by the notorious Jack Havoc. As the children race through space with Jack they begin to suspect that the spiders may have a more sinister plan. Fearing for the great British Empire they race back to earth to save the world and stop those dastardly clever spiders.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @YY_Sima Qian: Trump & gang determined to sink US higher education:

      Dexter Tiff Roberts‬ ‪@dtiffroberts.bsky.social‬

      “The chilling effect on Chinese students choosing the United States as their preferred place to go for study will be enormous,” said Rosie Levine, executive director of the US-China Education Trust, a nonprofit education group. politi.co/43jOXc3 via @politico.com

      “There are some 99 million Communist Party members in China, so depending on how they enforce this, it could catch up probably every Chinese student interested in coming to the US who could have some Communist Party connection within their background.” http://www.politico.com/news/2025/05...

      The below coming from a China Hawk:

      Matt Schrader ‪@mattschrader.bsky.social‬

      For example: Many if not most students applying to US schools from China will be members of the Communist Youth League. Often they aren’t given a choice—it’s either join or have no chance of going to a good high school.

      A visa rejection on those grounds would be punishing 18 year-olds for something they were coerced into doing as 13 year-olds. I am hopeful but not optimistic this administration will apply the scalpel instead of the hammer in making these kinds of distinctions.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Jay: Although generally reality based, the guy has conservative sympathies, so probably has not quite come to terms w/ the current incarnation of far right politics that is dominant. He also spent years early in his career working in China as a consultant, so has real sympathies toward the young Chinese who wants to study in the U.S.

      You, of course, are right that w/ Trump it is always the hammer or TACO.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Marc

      It probably seemed like a bit of a stretch back in 2017 when it came out, but Matteo Pizzolo’s Calexit comic book scenario gets closer and closer:

      Following an order from the United States federal government to deport all immigrants, California declares itself a sanctuary state, triggering a military intervention by the federal government plunging the state into chaos. The series follows Jamil, a smuggler, and Zora, a resistance leader, who escape together from a detention facility in Occupied Los Angeles.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Chetan Murthy

      @YY_Sima Qian: I had a thought: what person with real skills and experience would come to the US?  Risk getting deported, maybe to a gulag hellhole, or at least detained in some ICE prison for N days before getting shipped back to your origin country, your life upended, etc ?  The only people who would come, are people with nothing to lose.

      It completely upends the idea of “skill-based migration” and all.  These jamokes are so goddamn inept, it makes their obvious cruelty all the more maddening.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Marc

      @Chetan Murthy: It completely upends the idea of “skill-based migration” and all. These jamokes are so goddamn inept, it makes their obvious cruelty all the more maddening.

      I think you know the truth.  They think they can run everything with just white men (and the rich), giving them visas as necessary.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Chetan Murthy

      @YY_Sima Qian: I have a relative who was running an AI project for a major, major US university.  She told me that b/c the uni didn’t pay market wages (and didn’t sponsor work visas), the only people she could hire were white men.  Women, minorities, simply didn’t apply b/c the wages weren’t competitive.

      Chortle.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Sigh, it seems the U.S. will be outside of our future for quite a while. Not a good place for my wife & daughters.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Chetan Murthy

      @YY_Sima Qian: I could be very wrong about this, but  …. maybe you should count yourself lucky: you have a safe place to wait out the insanity.  It may not be perfect, but it’s a damn sight more -stable- than the US.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Marc

      @Chetan Murthy: I worked at a university for 20 years, there is a reason for this.  Basically, white guys with PhDs from rich families can afford to park themselves in a low wage university research job for a few years for the connections (plus hoping they’ll get a faculty offer), most women and minorities can’t.  They’ll take a real job with decent pay, as a lot of them (from the US) have loans to pay off.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Jay

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      I really don’t mind that the US is killing Higher Ed.

      T works for a Uni, a well regarded one.

      The Canadian and Provincial governments seriously cut back Foreign  Student enrollments last year. Lot’s of Uni layoffs and some “Uni’s” closed*.

      Part of the reason for the cuts, was despite Foreign Students being a “cash cow”, in some regards, the Uni’s are publicly funded. More students, mor money.

      Part of the reason, was that a bunch were just “Diploma Mills”.

      So the US initial moves, resulted in an expansion of Foreign Student placements at the “real” Uni’s, and a bit of a hiring binge.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Chetan Murthy: You are correct, although the PRC has its own uncertainties in the medium to long term (cough, Xi’s succession, cough). & the trade & tech war could have direct implications on my career & livelihood, as I work for a U.S. company (whose profits in China makes tempting target for PRC retaliation if they so choose), & US export controls means I as a U.S. citizen cannot work for Chinese tech companies targeted (which will soon be all of them, at this rate).

      Still, I sleep much better in China than if I am living in the U.S. right now.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Marc

      @Chetan Murthy: Hah, that’s odd.  I will say that SU IT  was mostly white guys, but that seems to be by, uh, choice.  My wife works in IT at the other university which has even lower wages (since it’s public), there are a lot more older women and minorities, but not so many young ones.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      West of the Rockies

      It would be spectacular if someone could loudly play the Chicken Dance song at all Trump appearances.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Marc

      @Chetan Murthy: Or, perhaps they were trying to hire people to do what my wife does, write Java and PL/SQL code to extract legacy data from the existing database systems for import into new ones (or AI).  They’re hard to find, and they’re mostly older white guys.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Marc: Nope, this is a straight-up AI project, using LLMs and all that shit.  All modern stuff, greenfield project.

      Reply

