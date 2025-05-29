lol spacex has apparently lost attitude control of the big metal spaceship after the cargo bay door failed to perform a simulated satellite deployment
— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) May 27, 2025 at 8:09 PM
===
I dunno, man. These rapid unscheduled disassemblies seem like they all keep happening right on schedule.
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 8:44 PM
====
By "80%" Elon really meant 0%
— Anthony Pesec (@anthonypesec.bsky.social) May 27, 2025 at 9:03 PM
===
have been watching a documentary about starbase, that town elon musk is using to destroy the world and burst out laughing at this part about cybertrucks
— onion person (@junlper.beer) May 28, 2025 at 8:13 PM
===
UNDEFEATED
bsky.app/profile/maxt…
— e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) May 27, 2025 at 8:14 PM
===
Elon Musk donating $300 million to Trump and the Republican Party is fucking insane. This is exactly why we need massive campaign finance reform to save our democracy.
— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:53 AM
===
Elon Musk gave about $250 million more to Republicans than the next closest Democratic billionaire (Bloomberg). Dems have nothing close—except low-dollar online donors, which is why Trump’s going after ActBlue.
— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:57 AM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings