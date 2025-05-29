lol spacex has apparently lost attitude control of the big metal spaceship after the cargo bay door failed to perform a simulated satellite deployment [image or embed] — e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) May 27, 2025 at 8:09 PM



===



====



===

have been watching a documentary about starbase, that town elon musk is using to destroy the world and burst out laughing at this part about cybertrucks [image or embed] — onion person (@junlper.beer) May 28, 2025 at 8:13 PM



===



===

Elon Musk donating $300 million to Trump and the Republican Party is fucking insane. This is exactly why we need massive campaign finance reform to save our democracy. [image or embed] — Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:53 AM



===