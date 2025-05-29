Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Mike in Oly

Part three of the Procession of the Species parade. Part of the annual Arts Walk celebration in Olympia, WA.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 8
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The narwhal lead off the sea contingent.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 9
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This giant crab was well done and new this year.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 6
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The octopus was a crowd favorite.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 7
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This whale spun on the axis so it jumped and dove down the street.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This fun fish had eyes that moved about.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 4
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

The anglerfish has been a regular for years now. So well done.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 5
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

I loved that the salmon was escorted by bears.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

Axolotl for the win!

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 1
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This person brought a whole coral reef!

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Procession of the Species, Olympia, WA 3/3 2
Olympia, WAApril 26, 2025

This is a geoduck (pronounced gooey-duck). A local clam species, and considered a delicacy. One of the local colleges uses it for their sports mascot. It even squirted water at the crowd.

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      So the anglerfish has been scaring adults and children alike for years?  Excellent!  Freaky fish!

      Also, that octopus looks very confused. :)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I love these so much!  Sad that this is the last day of this procession of the species, consoled only by knowing that ema has an Easter bunny parade for us tomorrow.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      I *love* parades that are community-based, where people make their own floats and displays.

      This may be an e3vent I need to get down to Olympia next year to attend.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cope

      Parades usually scared me when I was a kid.  This one wouldn’t have.  What fun, thanks.  Was there a tardigrade entry?  If so, I missed it.  I’ll go back through the previous posts.

      Thanks again.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike in Oly

      @cope:  I did not notice a tardigrade, but there was likely one in there somewhere.

      So glad you all enjoyed the photos. The parade is one of the highlights of the year for me.

      Reply

