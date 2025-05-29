On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Mike in Oly
Part three of the Procession of the Species parade. Part of the annual Arts Walk celebration in Olympia, WA.
The narwhal lead off the sea contingent.
This giant crab was well done and new this year.
The octopus was a crowd favorite.
This whale spun on the axis so it jumped and dove down the street.
This fun fish had eyes that moved about.
The anglerfish has been a regular for years now. So well done.
I loved that the salmon was escorted by bears.
Axolotl for the win!
This person brought a whole coral reef!
This is a geoduck (pronounced gooey-duck). A local clam species, and considered a delicacy. One of the local colleges uses it for their sports mascot. It even squirted water at the crowd.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings