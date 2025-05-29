In spite of everything we’ve seen since 2015, there is still a voice in my head that’s saying “how can this be possible, how can our system not be able to do anything about this?”

When you believe in democracy, truly believe in it, and you have lived in one (even though imperfect) your entire adult life, what we’re experiencing seems impossible, and I think that’s part of what is holding us back in dealing with the breathtaking corruption and lawlessness criminality.

Judges Consider Managing Their Own Security Force Due to Rising Threats (Rolling Stone)

Federal judges, worried that the president could withdraw the U.S. marshals protecting them in retaliation for ruling against his administration, are considering managing their own security force as threats to the judiciary are rising. The Wall Street Journal reports that judges discussed the idea of creating their own security detail behind closed doors at the semiannual meeting of the Judicial Conference, national policymaking body for the federal courts, in early March. Security committee members described increased threats in the wake of Trump’s attacks. The judiciary’s fears of Trump’s reprisal are not unfounded. The president has withdrawn security protection in the past from those he perceives as his enemies, including his former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former national security advisor John Bolton. Trump also recently ended Secret Service protection for former president Joe Biden’s adult children. Democrats in Congress share the judges’ concern. Led by Sen. Cory Booker, they introduced a bill last week that would transfer control of the U.S. Marshals from the executive to the judicial branch, allowing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Judicial Conference to appoint a director. “President Trump has made it abundantly clear through his words and actions that he does not respect the law, court orders, the safety of our judges, or our institutions,” Booker said in a statement. “Congress must act to move the bureau into the judicial branch. Our U.S. Marshals are critical to protecting the rule of law, and they must be able to do their jobs without political interference.”

It’s all so fucked up, and I’m not sure what to do to fight this more effectively.