The Level of Lawlessness Criminality and Corruption Is Breathtaking

In spite of everything we’ve seen since 2015, there is still a voice in my head that’s saying “how can this be possible, how can our system not be able to do anything about this?”

When you believe in democracy, truly believe in it, and you have lived in one (even though imperfect) your entire adult life, what we’re experiencing seems impossible, and I think that’s part of what is holding us back in dealing with the breathtaking corruption and lawlessness  criminality.

Judges Consider Managing Their Own Security Force Due to Rising Threats  (Rolling Stone)

Federal judges, worried that the president could withdraw the U.S. marshals protecting them in retaliation for ruling against his administration, are considering managing their own security force as threats to the judiciary are rising.

The Wall Street Journal reports that judges discussed the idea of creating their own security detail behind closed doors at the semiannual meeting of the Judicial Conference, national policymaking body for the federal courts, in early March. Security committee members described increased threats in the wake of Trump’s attacks.

The judiciary’s fears of Trump’s reprisal are not unfounded. The president has withdrawn security protection in the past from those he perceives as his enemies, including his former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former national security advisor John Bolton. Trump also recently ended Secret Service protection for former president Joe Biden’s adult children.

Democrats in Congress share the judges’ concern. Led by Sen. Cory Booker, they introduced a bill last week that would transfer control of the U.S. Marshals from the executive to the judicial branch, allowing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Judicial Conference to appoint a director.

“President Trump has made it abundantly clear through his words and actions that he does not respect the law, court orders, the safety of our judges, or our institutions,” Booker said in a statement. “Congress must act to move the bureau into the judicial branch. Our U.S. Marshals are critical to protecting the rule of law, and they must be able to do their jobs without political interference.”

It’s all so fucked up, and I’m not sure what to do to fight this more effectively.

 

    149Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I know this is a tiny thing, but it distresses me that every time I try to select a Balloon Juice category for posts about what we’re living through, they all seem wholly inadequate.  If I can’t even fucking name it, how can I fight it?

      I would welcome suggestions in the comments for a category name that captures this moment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      The last living grandson of the 10th U.S. President John Tyler has died at 96 years old — the end of a link to a bygone era of American history.

      Harrison Ruffin Tyler died on Sunday evening, May 25, his family said in a statement to CBS News. His grandfather, who was born in 1790, left the Oval Office more than 179 years ago, after serving from 1841 to 1845, well before the Civil War. President Tyler’s immediate descendants lived into the modern age because of two generations of late second marriages to much younger wives.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      band gap

      I think the term “criminality” better conveys the trump administration’s behavior than “lawlessness”.  It was used by one of the judges that ruled against orange anus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      And decide the outcome of a government study, use AI to “find”  the scientific studies to back your chosen outcome and you have The MAHA Report.

      Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his “Make America Healthy Again” Commission report harnesses “gold-standard” science, citing more than 500 studies and other sources to back up its claims. Those citations, though, are rife with errors, from broken links to misstated conclusions.

      Seven of the cited sources don’t appear to exist at all.

      The corruption is breathtaking.  The timid Republicans in Congress are such cowards and are getting strong pushback from their constituents at town halls but so far, that has not moved them to act in any way other than to let the corruption and lawlessness continue.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      The conservative judges and justices, especially those who are members of the Federalist Society, are part of the problem. They played a big part in allowing Republicans to this point. I hope they go to bed every night fearing for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, because that’s what they’ve ensured for the weakest and most isolated in our society.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      When you believe in democracy, truly believe in it, and you have lived in one (even though imperfect) your entire adult life, what we’re experiencing seems impossible, and I think that’s part of what is holding us back in dealing with the breathtaking corruption and lawlessness.

      This is what I mean when I say that I don’t think we (royal we, liberals) were really imaginative enough, and we underestimated how hated we are by the right. We are taken off-guard, because we are mostly good-hearted people, and we didn’t realize what we are up against, how deeply felt the urge to dominate and destroy really is over there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      You have an entire political party that doesn’t mind threatening a branch of government. They think that it’s ok.

      We can’t find “common ground” with these ghouls.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Timill

      @WaterGirl: What are the constraints (eg max length) for a category?

      Suggestions:

      Decline and Fall
      The Fall of the American State
      Into the Abyss
      After the Coup
      More Doom & Gloom
      Things Fall Apart

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      Trump and Comp. have been “flooding the zone” with chaos and incompetence from Jan. 21sr.  But you flood the zone enough and you drown your own camp, too.

      It’s easy to lose faith, but Trump is decaying before our eyes (not fast enough, I know).  Physically, cognitively, politically, and in terms of his political capital. Keep fighting, folks!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rusty

      Maybe all those Federalist Society judges could take a look in the mirror.  The threat of withdrawal of the marshals is from a conservative president, and I am guessing that most of the threats are from the gun-toting right.  They have worked hard to create this mess, maybe they could actually be accountable and take responsibility for what they have created.  Of course that would require not acting like the reactionaries they are on the bench, so it’s not going to happen.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rusty

      Suggestions for tag:  Arsonists burning down their own house, Drunks at the wheel, Parachutes are for wimps. Hate and Chaos as governing principles, Playing Russian roulette with the US

      More sympathetically:  Grieving for our nation,

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @Suzanne:

      It’s not impossible but it is unusual. We’ve had this country without very many tries to a monarchy for a long time. Of course they are trying to make it a stupidarchy, what with shitforbrains the leader, a guy who inherited a fair amount of money, who has done absolutely nothing for anyone else, and actually very little even for himself other than to decide that if he can’t have everything then he’ll do what? Give up or destroy it, and he has zero idea how to give up. But does know how to screw up, and he’s very, very good at that. It’s possibly the only thing he’s got. When I was in the USN we had screwups – guys that refused to fit in or even try. Now that never actually worked for them but still they held that concept that they were too good to do what they volunteered for. They weren’t too good – they were too stupid, pompous and arrogant. And they always ended up paying a price for it. Now we have the same character with all the same views in charge of a country, with the same views of himself, all of which he continues to prove are stupid, asinine and actually about as smart as drinking bleach.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      When I think of the “Trump era,” I think of the British foreign secretary Edward Grey who said re WWI, “the lamps are going out all over Europe, we shall not see them lit again in our lifetime.”

      So I propose “the lamps are going out” for what Trump and his ilk are doing to this country & climate.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      @West of the Rockies:

      Trump is decaying before our eyes (not fast enough, I know).  Physically, cognitively, politically, and in terms of his political capital.

      And yet, the MAGA congress will continue to enable and prop him up day after day after day. THEY are the roots of this dilemma. Nov 2026 is way too far away.

      In the meantime we have to hope our justice system stays strong (and alive!) and continues to fight FOR us.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Timill:

      Suggestions:

      Decline and Fall
      The Fall of the American State
      Into the Abyss
      After the Coup
      More Doom & Gloom
      Things Fall Apart

      I particularly like “Into the Abyss” because that’s where they’re doing their level best to take us.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      When the crooks take over the police department and the prosecutor’s office, what the fuck can you do?

      For real— anyone who’s looked at the history of authoritarian regimes knows the first thing the dictator does is grab control of the power ministries.

      Here that’s DoD, DoJ, and the FBI. ALL headed by his henchmen. By his OBVIOUSLY corrupt henchmen.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jackie

      transfer control of the U.S. Marshals from the executive to the judicial branch

      This is needed. But will it get to a vote?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jeffg166:

      I knew four of my eight great-grandparents. Grampa Kievlan, who died when I was about five, served in both the Civil War and the Spanish-American War. He was too young to enlist in the first instance and too old in the second, so he lied about his age both times.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: Totally Trumpian? If you wanted a tag for senseless evil, “totally Trumpian” seems appropriate. “Trump-ick” also works. “Bad faith” is also appropriate, but it’s not sufficiently dramatic sounding.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RandomMonster

      @WaterGirl: I would welcome suggestions in the comments for a category name that captures this moment.

      Hellscape
      Our Current Hellscape
      Hell Sweet Hell

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Professor Bigfoot: Next step is the courts. Let’s hope ours are able to hold the line. The many many court decisions that have been going against Trump stall his momentum and sap some of his political capital, which gives us a fighting chance. The fact that he’s so obviously and visibly demented also eats into his aura of power.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steve LaBonne

      If we can manage to hold on and then get Democrats over the top in 2028,Trump (if he’s still alive) may be immune but his creatures are not. Musk for example has committed numerous Federal crimes for which, in my understanding, the statute of limitations is 5 years.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      A category?

      If you wanted swearing I could give you a fair number of descriptions, having been at one time in the USN.

      But without going there the best I’ve got is worst category of human traits that are stupid, obnoxious, pompous, jackass, and designed to  show that the human holding them is far stupider than his education, and upbringing should have provided for. And his stupidity is not his intellectual side (he has one?) but his view of himself as if his money had bought him a personality. And it may have, it’s just that he’s paid way, way, way too much for what he got, because anything over 2 cents was too much. Way too much.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Steve LaBonne: Ah, but even if the courts continue to rule based on the Constitution, who will enforce their orders?

      Ultimately it ALWAYS comes down to men with guns, and at this point he owns all of ‘em.

      The “official” ones, anyway.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      karen gail

      The US is like an old house that people keep patching, repairing, fixing the obvious in plain sight things while ignoring that the very foundation is rotting.

      One of the blogs/daily posts I read commented the Trump oligarchy is the third incarnation of oligarchy.

      The first being the “founding fathers;” these were wealthy, white, male slaveowners who broke away because British was outlawing slavery. It was dressed up, much like the red hats and rants about ‘draining the swamp,’ but it boiled down to fear of losing what power and riches they had gathered on the back of slaves and indentured servants.

      The second time was the time of the “robber barons” which ended in 1920’s. These were people who built their wealth and empires on the backs of workers in company towns, factories and prison farms.

      Now we have billionaires; not just buying the government but running it. We have an idiot in Oval Office who has no clue about what is happening other than he has the power to bully other countries and seek revenge one enemies real and perceived.

      Side note; one thing that Michelle Obama brought up and has been ignored or swept aside was that the White House was built with slave labor, it was built as the biggest, fanciest plantation house and highlights that US is still deep inside the same slave owning mentality as the founders of country.

      We as a people have enabled ICE and LOA to act like slave catchers, worse we give police immunity when they shoot and kill innocent black people.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Next step is the courts. Let’s hope ours are able to hold the line.

      I hope for the best, but don’t believe they are reliable.

      Everything depends on the midterms. And by that I don’t mean do nothing in the meantime, I just mean we have to win the midterms and we have to be working toward that right now.

      It is frustrating that it is so hard to get the general public and persuadable voters to realize the degree to which that asshole and his cohort are corrupt and criminal.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I’m in favor of Today’s Fresh Hell.

      It’s the kind of snark and dark humor that I come to Balloon Juice for.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Melancholy Jaques: I don’t think the midterms will save us. Trump is trying to rule by decree and intends to ignore Congress once it passes the Big Beautiful Bullshit. Even in the unlikely event of a slim Senate majority along with the House, there is very little that can be done. Frightening though it is, we are very highly dependent on the courts preventing Trump from completely shredding the Constitution.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Ah, but even if the courts continue to rule based on the Constitution, who will enforce their orders?

      Exactly.  Which is why (just to pick one item off the list) Kilmar Abrego-Garcia is still in El Salvador.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: “The only way out is through” is kinda where I am most days.

      Apparently, it’s from Robert Frost:

      […]

      But I don’t count on it as much as Len.
      He looks on the bright side of everything,
      Including me. He thinks I’ll be all right
      With doctoring. But it’s not medicine –
      Lowe is the only doctor’s dared to say so –
      It’s rest I want – there, I have said it out –
      From cooking meals for hungry hired men
      And washing dishes after them – from doing
      Things over and over that just won’t stay done.
      By good rights I ought not to have so much
      Put on me, but there seems no other way.
      Len says one steady pull more ought to do it.
      He says the best way out is always through.
      And I agree to that, or in so far
      As that I can see no way out but through
      Leastways for me – and then they’ll be convinced.
      It’s not that Len don’t want the best for me.

      […]

      Hang in there, everyone. (You too, Baud.)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WTFGhost

      @Old School: I’d just make it “Breathtaking corruption” for punchiness’ sake.

      @band gap: “Criminality” does work well, and I think it’s better than “corruption” except for rhythm. (“Breathtaking corruption” is 2 three-syllable-words, “criminality” is a four-syllable.)

      @Ruckus: Unfortunately, Trump can’t earn himself a Big Chicken Dinner, and let us off the hook, as some of the screwups in the ranks can. (Big Chicken Dinner = Bad Conduct Discharge)

      @rusty: “Grieving…” is good – something has died, or some innocence is lost.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @WaterGirl: For a category: maybe “The End of the American Dream”, or “The American Dream Is Now a Nightmare”, or even more bleak, “The Decline and Fall of America”.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I will just note that a lot of the suggestions here seem to accept the inevitability of what is happening.  As such, I do not think they are good choices.  If you can’t see your way clear to a bit of hope for our future, how about a little stubbornly bull-headed refusal to let those fuckers win?  And with that, I will probably bounce from this thread.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WTFGhost

      For taglines, continued suggestions:
      “Is evil, in fact, winning? News at 11” — or “at 6:66”

      “Depths of depravity”

      “Extravagantly evil”

      “Final Circle of Hell” — if you want to go all classics, for betrayal.

      “Endless despair”

      “Conservativism Kakistocracy”

      “USA: Abandon Hope, All Ye Who Enter

      And my sudden pedantic favorite:
      “Precisely what the founders worried about”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowtechcyclist

      @karen gail:

      One of the blogs/daily posts I read commented the Trump oligarchy is the third incarnation of oligarchy.

      The first being the “founding fathers;”

      The problem I have with seeing the Founding Fathers as an oligarchy is that that was pretty much the whole Western world in 1776.  Well-off landowners and businessmen were about as far as power had worked its way down from kings and princes and dukes.  That was democracy to the extent that it existed.  Widening the franchise to where it is now has been a long, slow, intermittent process.  (And given the obstacles that red states are throwing up to make it harder to vote, we ain’t nearly done yet.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Belafon

       I’m not sure what to do to fight this more effectively

      Sometimes, some problems can only be solved by doing the hard work. You can spend too much time trying to think of more efficient ways. The only way through the mud is one step at at time.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Omnes Omnibus: Some commenters may not be what they seem on the surface. Especially ones that have arrived more recently and seem to be trying a persona which keeps shifting.

      The US is far more resilient than what either the MAGAs or tankies think. Day to day things are not going to change much. Rest up for the 2026 midterms.

      The trolls and bots feed on our outrage. Deny them their joy. Fuck them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​And speaking of hope for the future, my bright spot for the day.

      My daughter lives in the area between Baltimore and DC. Her daughter is in the 4th grade at a local public school. Today was “multicultural day” there (I don’t know if just 4th grade) and I was just sent a picture. Twenty 10- and 11-year-olds in various forms of traditional dress holding little flags representing their country of origin/heritage. Can’t see them all well in the photo, but it’s clear there are students representing east and south Asia, Africa, Central and South America and eastern and western Europe. This is the U.S. I know and was taught to respect, and I just pity the narrow, constipated worldview that now seems to be in vogue which cannot see this as a unique strength of this nation. I mean, you can move from Somalia or Estonia to Baltimore and become an American; you can’t move to Osaka and become Japanese.

      That photo lifted my heart this morning.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kirk

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      That is actually the part that has me spending part of my day getting away from.

      They officially hold all the official guns. But I’m not sure they hold all of them, and despite what they believe they don’t have that large a margin in holders of unofficial guns.

      And I pray each day that we really don’t have to find out what the true distribution is – of official or unofficial holders of guns.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: The irony is that if they did manage to stomp us all into the ground, they’d discover that they aren’t any happier or better off so they’d have to find a new “enemy” to blame all of their problems on.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
      Enough to help rebuild the White House.

      Q: Did enslaved people help rebuild the White House after the British burned it down in 1814?

      A: Enslaved laborers were involved in the reconstruction of the White House. Evidence suggests that there were fewer enslaved workers involved in the reconstruction than the initial construction of 1792-1800.

      Q: Which U.S. presidents relied on enslaved labor at the White House?

      A: According to surviving documentation, at least nine presidents either brought with them or hired out enslaved individuals to work at the White House: Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, John Tyler, James K. Polk, and Zachary Taylor.

      The White House Historical Association.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Eyeroller

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
      As we know, a big reason for the dysfunctional system we ended up implementing was the bitter fights between slave and free states. It’s a significant oversimplification to say it was all on the slavers, but they had too much influence because most of the largest (in population) states at the time were slave states.

      Britain didn’t outlaw slavery until 1833 (!) so that wasn’t an immediate motivation, but there concerns. Also the merchant and professional class in free states were tired of British mercantilism. So there was self-interest on both sides.

      The best example of a region leaving because the government was going to outlaw slavery was Texas seceding from Mexico. That’s what the Texas Revolution was all about.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      WaterGirl

      @Leto:

      According to surviving documentation, at least nine presidents either brought with them or hired out enslaved individuals to work at the White House:

      Wow.  That provides a certain perspective, doesn’t it.  All men are created equal, except the ones that aren’t.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Kirk

      A small argument I got into many years ago – multiple times – was about the US being “melting pot”. I argued instead that we are a salad bowl.

      A melting pot implies we all become the same. Salad bowl? A wide mix of things that retain their individual uniqueness while forming part of a greater whole.

      To objectors I would ask what the only BBQ or Pizza should be, feed the arguments, then ask if they were sure we were a melting pot. Sometimes it worked.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Timill

      @Eyeroller:

      Britain didn’t outlaw slavery until 1833 (!) so that wasn’t an immediate motivation, but there concerns.

      As we have discussed here recently, slavery in England was made unlawful in 1772. In Scotland, it was 1778, and in Ireland apparently 1833.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      WTFGhost

      It’s all so fucked up, and I’m not sure what to do to fight this more effectively.

      Well, what are your real-life superpowers? Do you have super speed? Invisibility? Can you fly without visible means of support? Have you been given a ring by some strange looking fellows, who swear it makes you an intergalactic policeperson?

      Friend, sometimes, there’s nothing you can do, and if you let that dig into you too deeply, it causes the worst kind of wounds, the ones that drag you down to despairing moods that sound all romantically powerful, but are, in fact, like long crowded bus trips to other bus company’s bus stations, so you can take another long bus trip, which might end… someday. Despair is best when viewed as a montage – someone else’s montage.

      If you don’t have any superpowers, then, think of this: every time Superman takes a nap, there’s a good chance someone dies that he could have saved. You don’t have that power; therefore, you don’t have that responsibility; therefore ,you can take a nap almost any time you want, and hope you feel just a tiny bit less despairing when you wake up.

      (Hm. Reminds me of a person who had a recipe for cranky partners, cookie, nap, and (ahem) personalized sexual activity, oral-in-type. Take care of the needs that are most obviously potentially deficient (“hungry? Tired? Lonely/deprived feeling?”), and it might put them to right in all ways. Imma stopping right here before this gets creepy.)

      Thing is, you don’t have to worry about how to stop Galactus; the Fantastic Four usually handles him without us even noticing; you only have to worry about being Watergirl, and that, only after you dash into a phone booth and switch from your civilian identity. You don’t have to stop out of control Presidents, or protect vast numbers of judges. That said, if you come up with good ideas (and you often do), you’ll have lots of people who perk up. That’s not nothing.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Marc

      @Gin & Tonic: This is the U.S. I know and was taught to respect, and I just pity the narrow, constipated worldview that now seems to be in vogue which cannot see this as a unique strength of this nation.

      The same with me.  In fact, until I was 6 my world was a diverse multi-cultural place filled with black and white family and friends from the US along with immigrants from various islands, and we all played and looked out for each other.  Then we moved to the suburbs and I suddenly discovered there’s a wider world where that just wasn’t the way things were going to work.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Eyeroller

      @Leto: Doesn’t mean that all those Presidents owned the slaves.  The ones from Virginia definitely owned slaves but I would question whether they’d want to risk their personal “property” on anything dangerous like some types of construction work.  But Virginia and Maryland were slave states and slaveholders frequently “rented” their slaves for construction projects and the like.  They would have been an abundant, cheap labor force in the area at the time.

      I know the most about Jefferson and he had a number of skilled-labor slaves and his own nail factory (staffed by slave boys and teenagers) so he would likely have utilized some of those people’s efforts, but for the main work a lot was probably “day labor” from nearby plantations.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Leto

      @Timill: ​
      and yet it continued unabated until “the Slave Trade Act 1807 prohibited the slave trade in the British Empire. However, it was not until 1837 that the trade of slaves was made illegal throughout the empire, with Nigeria and Bahrain being the last British territories to abolish slavery.”

      From the same article:

      In 1772, Somerset v Stewart held that slavery had no basis in English law and was thus a violation of habeas corpus. This built on the earlier Cartwright case from the reign of Elizabeth I, which had similarly held the concept of slavery was not recognised in English law. This case was generally taken at the time to have decided that the condition of slavery did not exist under English law. Legally (“de jure”) slave owners could not win in court, and abolitionists provided legal help for enslaved black people. However actual (“de facto”) slavery continued in Britain with ten to fourteen thousand slaves in England and Wales, who were mostly domestic servants. When slaves were brought in from the colonies they had to sign waivers that made them indentured servants while in Britain. Most modern historians generally agree that slavery continued in Britain into the late 18th century, finally disappearing around 1800.[14]

      Slavery elsewhere in the British Empire was not affected — indeed it grew rapidly especially in the Caribbean colonies. Slavery was abolished in the directly governed colonies, like Canada or Mauritius, through buying out the owners from 1834, under the terms of the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.[15] Most slaves were freed, with exceptions and delays provided for territories administered by East India Company, in India, Ceylon, and Saint Helena. These East India Company exceptions were eliminated in 1843, though slave holdings, within the indirectly ruled Indian Princely states, were still being captured by the 1891 Census of India.[16][17] While in indirectly ruled British Protectorates, incorporated after this date, like the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria (1914–1954), Sudan (1899–1956), Maldives, Trucial States (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, slavery remained legally permissible, under local Sharia legal codes, for the majority of the twentieth century.[18][19][20]

      Scots who worked in the mines had been slaves since, approx, 1606, and didn’t gain their freedom until 1799.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      marklar

      @WaterGirl: “I know this is a tiny thing, but it distresses me that every time I try to select a Balloon Juice category for posts about what we’re living through, they all seem wholly inadequate.  If I can’t even fucking name it, how can I fight it?”

      How about “BOHICA!”

      Reply
    109. 109.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: The problem I have with seeing the Founding Fathers as an oligarchy is that that was pretty much the whole Western world in 1776.  Well-off landowners and businessmen were about as far as power had worked its way down from kings and princes and dukes.  That was democracy to the extent that it existed.

      Well, I just had a new-to-me thought that, the acceptance of chattel slavery created a special kind of oligarchy, where “oligarchy” might not be the right name, but, where it might be the right way to think about early America, to see the correct patterns.

      Still, I do agree with the main thrust of your point: the founders weren’t oligarchs, the way we think of Russian Oligarchs today. Hypothetically, at least, they were willing to let anyone into the club who could become a property owner, the new franchisee worrying about being pushed out of a window.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Marc

      @Timill: slavery in England was made unlawful in 1772. In Scotland, it was 1778, and in Ireland apparently 1833.

      Slavery was finally made unlawful in all of the colonies in 1833, which also freed my ancestors on several Caribbean islands.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: I see Rep. Steny Hoyer has a Democratic challenger. Harry Jarin, a 35 year-old volunteer firefighter and emergency services consultant, has announced for the primary and is raising Hoyers age and long tenure as issues.

      The Politico article about this says Hoyer has not announced his plans, but I suspect he intends to retire. Same with Nancy Pelosi.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Eyeroller

      @Timill: Meaning throughout the Empire in 1833.  But they could have seen the writing on the wall.  I’d have to look it up, but I have a recollection that a possibly even bigger or more immediate concern was whether they would be able to expand slavery to new territories.  That certainly became a fracture point later on.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      BethanyAnne

      I do keep returning to a few thoughts. This fresh hell is the culmination of 75 years or so of hard political work by the Right. They organized, they found allies, they created stories and made up grievances to bind everyone together. They did politics. For 75 years. That’s at least the scope of the effort. Searching for a shortcut is likely not the way forward. Schluck, schluck, schlucking out of this fucking swamp is. One stuck fucking foot at a time.

      And the world keeps ending. Like, in the 20th century, we had WW1, which was “The War to End All Wars”, if I remember my history correctly. Then WW2. Then the nuclear terror that had us on the brink of missiles flying. Now the climate crisis. Just one fucking thing after another. Fighting for gains, to make and keep them is constant. It looks like the institutions are burning, and we mourn their loss. But mourning isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning. The world has been through hell so many times. This is ours to fix.  If we wage the war to break the ownership of America by the oligarchs, the game is in play again. Years of work is the only way I’ve seen.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Timill: Now I’m thinking of the Grateful Dead. “I may be going to hell in a bucket, but at least I’m enjoying the ride.”

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Leto

      @Eyeroller: from the available documentation, all the slaves the presidents brought with them were their domestic help. They weren’t used for the construction; Hobson brought 4 slaves with him, but like you said the rest were sourced from the surrounding area.

      From the National Museum of African American History and Culture:

      Located between Maryland and Virginia, the nation’s capital was positioned deep within slaveholding territory. Despite the strong presence of abolitionists and organized Underground Railroad stations in the nation’s capital, forced labor was an everyday part of the government.

      Enslaved African Americans, leased out by their owners, mined sandstone from local quarries and built the United States Capitol, the White House, and the Smithsonian Castle. Congress, the institution that guarded the peoples’ freedom, held sessions in a building constructed by forced labor. Slave holding pens and markets were prominent throughout the National Mall, and early Americans witnessed the march of enslaved men and women on a daily basis.

      None of the presidents actual slaves were used to build/rebuild the WH, but enslaved people were used for both.

      Edit: Time to walk the pup. You guys have fun.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      scav

      There’s never really going to be a time, nation or culture that’s going to perfectly embody all moral aspirations of all people at all times.  But by all means, let us enumerate the failings of everything before addressing the practical gaping wrongs of the current failing vessel.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WTFGhost:  One of the reasons I mentioned John Adams above is that he was a well-off lawyer but he had nowhere near the wealth that Washington, Jefferson, and the major plantation owners had.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Omnes Omnibus: I agree. In the spirit of Public Enemy and fighting the power (song reference for my elders), I’d go with Republic Enemies or What We Fight.

      Slightly off topic, but watching Andor has been really interesting during this time. I recommend it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      BethanyAnne

      I think it was MLK, Jr. that someone quoted or attributed recently here. That America didn’t build prosperity via the Protestant Work Ethic™, it built it by stealing the labor of Black and poor people. That really reframed the world for me. Sometimes talking about the past wrongs makes it easier to see those pitfalls in the future.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Eyeroller

      @Marc: No surprise that they’d outlaw it for their own peeps fairly early, but wait till they couldn’t resist the pressure anymore to outlaw it in the rest of the Empire.

      They also didn’t have any qualms about trying to continue importing Confederate cotton or selling arms to them.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Geminid: Yes! These things aren’t a cross to bear or reason to despair but a condemnation and an inspiration to FIGHT.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m with you; if for no other reason than the condemned man who made the deal with the King to teach his horse to sing.

      “…and who knows, maybe the horse will sing!”

      We need to keep our minds clear and our eyes open for “the main chance,” and there will be more than one.

      We ain’t fuckin’ dead yet!

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Professor Bigfoot: Speaking of opportunities, have you heard about the big fight brewing between MAHA and farmers over banning a pesticide? They aren’t all unified. We can exploit these rifts.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Eyeroller

      @JML: He didn’t personally own slaves.  When he was in Congress and President, he lived in an area (basically Maryland on the Virginia border) that was saturated in the “peculiar institution.”  It would have been impossible to avoid.  There is a bit of a blurb about it on the hopefully-unadulterated (yet) White House website here https://www.whitehousehistory.org/the-enslaved-household-of-john-quincy-adams.  Also his wife had roots in Maryland and apparently some of his in-laws owned slaves. Then through a series of deaths and remarriages he ended up with some enslaved people in his household.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Jackie

      Today, another federal judge – Judge Contreras – has jumped in to block FFOTUS’s illegal tariffs.

      Another federal judge has blocked President Trump’s tariff policy as unlawful.

      This is a separate injunction by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. which is unrelated to the block issued yesterday by judges on the federal trade court.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Eyeroller

      @Omnes Omnibus: Neither John nor John Q owned slaves but apparently (as I have already mentioned) John Q had in-laws who did, and he ended up with some enslaved people in his household.  Plus the whole Virginia-Maryland area (as well as further south) ran on slave labor so it would have been impossible to avoid when one was there.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Tenar Arha

      @Jeffg166: I like that example. I usually use the two or three little old ladies back to back. For example, if my mother was still alive she’d be 89. A woman of that same age who died 10 years after my mom was born would have been born in 1857. In this example, that woman would have been 8 in 1865, at the end of the Civil War, just as my mother was 9 at the end of WWII. ie old enough to remember it.

      ETA added first sentence

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Kirk: TBH, I don’t worry so much about the official gunmen.

      I worry about the brownshirts, the “Proud Boys” and others of their ilk, the people who sacked Tulsa and burned Rosewood.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      cmorenc

      @Steve LaBonne:

      The fact that he’s so obviously and visibly demented also eats into his aura of power.

      Too many of his MAGA cult are visibly demented and what should eat into Trump’s aura of power instead feeds it to their warped perceptions.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      gene108

      In spite of everything we’ve seen since 2015, there is still a voice in my head that’s saying “how can this be possible, how can our system not be able to do anything about this?”

      When you believe in democracy, truly believe in it, and you have lived in one (even though imperfect) your entire adult life, what we’re experiencing seems impossible, and I think that’s part of what is holding us back in dealing with the breathtaking corruption and lawlessness criminality.

      A large part of the country wants this to happen. The unhinged reaction to President Obama’s election and the apocalyptic rage* that followed his 2012 re-election made me realize a great many people in this country want to burn it all down, rather than give up their perceived control over society.

      Part of this is a feeling, I think most people have, that working hard doesn’t get you as far as it used to, and racists firmly believe there are lazy black people stealing tax dollars by going on Section 8 housing, SSI or SSDI, etc., which is why things are harder for them.

      There’s a general frustration that things are stacked against ordinary people**. Trump feeds into this by using his racism and stupid understanding of how the world works to appeal to voters.

      *Sometimes The Onion is prescient. After Obama Victory, Shrieking White-Hot Sphere Of Pure Rage Early GOP Front-Runner For 2016

      **People have felt things are harder for them than people had it in the past for as long as I can remember. Watch media from the 1950’s onwards, when things were prosperous and this sentiment gets echoed. I think it’s been the USA’s default setting for the better part of the last 50 years.

      Edited for clarity.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Citizen Dave

        I appreciate this John Tyler grandson news. Was wondering about him the other day. Several years ago the CBS sunday morning show did a story on this. I think back then two grandsons were living.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Jackie

      Heh, President 🌮:

      Jonathan Last (The Bulwark) believes “TACO” has the potential to hurt Donald Trump:

      • It’s simple. Trump Always Chickens Out. You can put that phrase anywhere, apply it to anything, and everyone knows what it means.
      • It’s meme-able. You have the slogan. You have the word mark. And you have a universally recognizable image. Hell, there’s even a pre-built emoji for it. 🌮
      • It’s universal. You can apply it to any situation. Trump pulls back on tariffs? TACO. Trump gives in to Putin? TACO. Trump increases the national debt? TACO.
      • It’s organic. No Democratic strategist came up with TACO. It’s an observation that emerged from the finance world—from the very same bros who voted for Trump in the first place. You can feel the disdain of his own supporters dripping off of it.
      • It hits at something deep inside Trump. It’s about his soul. It’s about his weakness.

      “By hitting him with TACO over and over, you (a) reveal his pull-backs as weakness and (b) dare him to go through with the stuff that will screw up the real world—and, in theory, create pain for his movement.”

      Reply
    144. 144.

      lowtechcyclist

      @zhena gogolia: ​
       

      That’s why I didn’t mind “Today’s fresh hell.” It implies that tomorrow might be better. 😀

      “After all, tomorrow is another day.” – S. O’Hara

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Marc

      @scav: One of the things these failings relate to for me is exemplified by a picture I received from a college friend of herself and her family at her home.  She, her husband, her six kids, their spouses, and something like 15 grandchildren, along with various dogs and cats.
      I can remember a time when we had that sort of family grouping (except sometimes in the hundreds) was a twice yearly thing.  I imagine that a lot of the dissatisfaction these days comes out of a loss of family connection.  All those failing towns where the kids can’t stay as there is no work.  Figure out a way to make those towns viable again for those who want to live in them, maybe they’ll leave the rest of us alone.  Or, so I’d like to hope ;)​

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Soprano2

      @Gin & Tonic: I often think about my three grand nieces whose mother is of Mexican and Pilipino ancestry; her husband, who is my nephew, is of mostly Polish/Irish extraction. Those girls are more like the future of our country than I am.

      Reply

