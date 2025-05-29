I spent the entire day doing outdoor things and just wrapped up at 7pm, so I have no idea what is going on in the world and I think I am going to keep it that way until tomorrow morning. Spent a half hour on the back porch, and I saw dozens to hundreds of birds, a couple squirrels, two bunnies, and a couple chipmonks.

I really, really like all this going on in the backyard. I enjoy creating spaces for other people to enjoy. When I was a drinker I hosted a lot, and I spent most of the time at the sink doing dishes and running errands and what not, and I get the feeling of being around a lot of people and not having the fatigue of actually having to interact with all of them below the surface level. I guess I am just weird. I also dislike it when I introduce people and they become friends and then they try to get me to do shit with both of them- like all three of us trying to coordinate being in the same place at the same time that we all like. Pardon? Eww. No. Absolutely not. The whole point of me introducing you two was I thought you would like each other and could occupy YOUR time together.

Maybe I am not weird, I’m just an asshole.

But I do like sitting on the back porch and watching the critters.