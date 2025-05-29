Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 91 Comments

I spent the entire day doing outdoor things and just wrapped up at 7pm, so I have no idea what is going on in the world and I think I am going to keep it that way until tomorrow morning. Spent a half hour on the back porch, and I saw dozens to hundreds of birds, a couple squirrels, two bunnies, and a couple chipmonks.

I really, really like all this going on in the backyard. I enjoy creating spaces for other people to enjoy. When I was a drinker I hosted a lot, and I spent most of the time at the sink doing dishes and running errands and what not, and I get the feeling of being around a lot of people and not having the fatigue of actually having to interact with all of them below the surface level. I guess I am just weird. I also dislike it when I introduce people and they become friends and then they try to get me to do shit with both of them- like all three of us trying to coordinate being in the same place at the same time that we all like. Pardon? Eww. No. Absolutely not. The whole point of me introducing you two was I thought you would like each other and could occupy YOUR time together.

Maybe I am not weird, I’m just an asshole.

But I do like sitting on the back porch and watching the critters.

    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      Have a nice evening.  Here, the pooch has finally packed it in and settled down.  Hope your critters are equally sedate,

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NutmegAgain

      Watching the backyard wildlife is good for the soul. In winter, I can see the footprints of deer and other things that can’t get in to my stockade fence. It’s necessary because my dog thinks the safety of the entire galaxy depends on him chasing critters. I still get corvids (crows, and rarely, ravens); raptors (red shouldered hawk, red tailed hawk, and there is a nesting pair of bald eagles out on the river who have not yet come by, but I live in hope). Fireflies! who are not out yet, but I left piles of leaves against the fence so they would have a space to do what they do. And last year I got some amazing butterflies, hope they come back.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rekoob

      @BlueGuitarist: It calls to mind James Keller’s observation that “a candle loses nothing of its light by lighting another candle”. (Okay, I’ll admit a small moment of diminution in the law of Conservation of Energy, but you know what I mean.)

      Mr. Cole may grump about things, but he’s a connector, and we all benefit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Maybe I am not weird, I’m just an asshole.

      Can’t see anything assholish about it. You’re a bit of a misanthrope, and nothing’s wrong with that. You know who you are, you know what you can and can’t handle with respect to being social, and you don’t try to do more than you can handle with people just to please them. Sounds like good sense to me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      John you have to be good interacting in some small groups.  You were a tank crew.  Talk about tight quarters and closely knit.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      Nothing is lost by not being up-to-date on a daily basis as to the ongoing atrocities.  Nothing.  There’ll be more fresh hell tomorrow regardless.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      In “This Fucking Not So Old House” news, we are in the second circle of dishwasher hell.

      The previous owners, who I guess designed the home (it’s a regionally known panelized ‘kit’ company, so maybe they just ordered an existing plan?) went with the DW in the island, not on the perimeter by the kitchen sink. DW is ancient and sometimes leaks (inconvenient!) so we ordered a new one.

      Installers came today and, well, rats. The same 1st owners at some point drywalled the ceiling of the laundry room below, so there’s no easy access to the underside of the island. Code has changed so they cannot just ‘swap it out’, they have to pull the copper pipe, and the drain line, upgrade both, and an electrician has to install a GFCI box.

      So we get to have our laundry room ceiling at least partly yanked down, then electrical and plumbing, then DW install — and then we’ll need a ceiling panel grid system, because I’ll be eff’d if I’d ever put drywall back up! You can’t access any of that shit if there’s a leak later. Jebus people are dumb. And our home inspector 5 years ago – who was mostly incredibly thorough – didn’t seem to catch this future risk either (not that the sellers woulda budged, but I’d have at least known this future cluster was comin’).

      Ah, well. Our relatives who are borrowing this place while we’re away next month will just have to hand wash, like g-d and nature always intended anyway.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      piratedan

      since my move to the Northern Neck, we’ve traded the desert flora and fauna for lush greenery, tall trees and since my arrival we’ve seen beaver, raccoons, deer, foxes, osprey and eagles.  Birdsong in the mornings and geese and toads at night.  Something to be said for critters and creatures getting their usual business done.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m a lot less social these days as well.  The country is a looney bin right now and I don’t want to be engaged with people very much.  I have no desire to get on a plane or go to a concert or pretty much go anyplace where there’s a bunch of unhinged people just waiting to go apeshit.

      I’m hunkering down and waiting for better days.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MagdaInBlack

      I don not have a back yard but I do love sitting on the balcony late at night, and often I am rewarded.

      One drizzly late night I spied a little bit of white something moving around the central green space. A little more looking found more little white somethings, which turned out to be the white markings on 6 skunks, out digging for earthworms and grubs. =-)

      One late night a fox wandered thru.

      Then there are the geese, which land on the roof above me with a thump…and a couple stomps to slow down and stop.

      The suburbs to have their late night wild-life after all

      eta: and of course, squirrels, everywhere. We do have black squirrels tho.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      In more pleasant news, I was burning some dry twigs and some fresh barberry clippings (nasty things, plants I’d never select for a landscape) late this afternoon and heard a couple brief loon calls. Love that!

      It’s surprisingly late in the season for a loon down here in SE WI, I think. I’m not hugely up on local phenology, but previously it’s been mostly March for migrating loons.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @piratedan: One of the surprising things for me about leaving the desert and landing in the forest….. there’s so much roadkill. Animals, don’t cross the road!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      indycat32

      Speaking of critters, the Cat Distribution System strikes again. I took a young homeless tortie to the clinic to be spayed a couple of days ago. Turns out she was in heat, so the vet said keep her inside for 10 days so the male cats can’t get to her and give her time to heal. Well, of course, she is the cutest, sweetest, friendliest kitty and how can I ever bring myself to put her out in 10 days. She is currently sleeping contentedly on my bed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Just found this Rachel Maddow &Stacey Abrams podcast interview, on How to fight fascism

      it was a worthwhile 15 minutes. Now that I know Stacey is doing podcasts, I think I’ll look her up for the longer version. Like Pete, she takes aim in a clear manner, and I feel better for listening to her.

      Enjoy!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I get it. I live just outside the DC border but our house sits next to a woodlot that connects to Sligo Creek Park and sitting on the back deck just listening to the birds is great. I’m messing with the Merlin app and when I play the call on my phone to see which song belongs to which birds, sometimes the bird will flit right onto the deck to investigate the interloper. Had a Catbird and Eastern Towhee do that last weekend. Pretty neat. We have Bard Owls that hoot at dusk and I think that’s just great.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @BethanyAnne:

      I heard on the radio that Steve Miller is touring this year.

      My first thought was WTF???

      Then I got it. Steve, NOT Stephen LOL

      The Steve Miller Band always gives a great concert!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      An update on the MAHA report we have been making fun of all day in the comments:

      It was “ formatting issues”, people!

      Citation errors and phantom research used as scientific evidence to bolster Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s landmark “Make America Healthy Again” commission report were apparently due to “formatting issues,” according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

      LOLOLOL!

      She also didn’t say whether the report was generated by artificial intelligence, or AI, as some have questioned.

      Of course she didn’t say.  Because of course!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jackie

      @Scout211:

      She also didn’t say whether the report was generated by artificial intelligence, or AI, as some have questioned.

      Ya, I think her words were “I can’t speak to that.”

      Verbiage akin to “I don’t recall.”Whatever.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jay

      @Scout211:

      And so let’s take a quick trip to NOTUS:

      The White House is downplaying the “Make America Healthy Again” Commission report’s citation issues, even as it scrambles to fix them.

      A NOTUS investigation published Thursday found that at least seven of the report’s citations appeared to not actually exist. The White House publicly blamed any problems with the report on “formatting issues.”

      Hours later, a new version of the MAHA report was published on the White House website with all seven of those citations replaced — five with completely different references and two with references to real studies written by the same authors of the nonexistent earlier citations.

      While the replacement references all appear to be to real sources, it’s not immediately clear whether they all support the claims the report is making.

      The study included in the original report supposedly written by epidemiologist Katherine Keyes, for example, was replaced with a link to an article from KFF Health News on a similar topic.

      The two nonexistent studies linking direct-to-consumer advertising to the rise in prescription medication use in children were replaced with links to a 2013 New York Times article about ADHD medications and a 2006 study titled, “Trends in the Use of Psychotropic Medications Among Adolescents, 1994 to 2001.”

      And the mysterious study by pediatric pulmonologist Harold J. Farber titled “Overprescribing of oral corticosteroids for children with asthma”? It was replaced by one of Farber’s real publications, a study titled “Oral Corticosteroid Prescribing for Children With Asthma in a Medicaid Managed Care Program.”

      https://mockpaperscissors.com/2025/05/29/news-that-will-drive-you-to-drink-2298/

      GIGO.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      prostratedragon

      @Scout211:  Formatting, eh? I do not think that word means what she thinks it means. And it will do her no good to come back and say, I meant kerning.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SW

      There is an irrigation ditch about a block away from my house and for the past five or six years I have Mallards that hang out in my yard munching on the seeds that fall from the bird feeder.  I started throwing a little on the ground for them.  The blue jays appreciate it too.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Scout211: It was about as scientific as the junk science report on trans healthcare that “concluded” the only acceptable treatment is conversion therapy to torture trans kids until they’re no longer trans.

      Just a reminder that the anti-trans healthcare report was a preview of the strategy they’ll used to ban other types of healthcare, including vaccines and contraception.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BigJimSlade

      Asshole? Nah, I think the word is introvert. For us introverts, being around a bunch of people takes energy. For extroverts it gives them energy.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Grover Gardner

      You’re a delightful misanthrope, John. ;-)

      @sixthdoctor

      To quote the (possibly apocryphal) member of the Philadelphia Orchestra, when told that Eugene Ormandy had died after 44 years at the helm, “It’s not enough!”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      prostratedragon

      @sab, @Sister Golden Bear:

      Maybe, as with much else, they really believe that scientists and scholars as a group are as careless cheats as themselves are, and only get published because the fix is in for some ideology, so no one ever checks anything. Amazing that so-called educated afults thimk any of this.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      sab

      @Chetan Murthy: Maladaptive to what?

      Introversion is okay for farming. Okay for accounting. Okay for tedious handwork ( most of pre-industrial artisan work.)

      Maladaptive for vibrant urban life, which is itself not very adaptive (pandemics, crime, general disease.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Chetan Murthy

      @prostratedragon: I think  the answer is different: They  DGAF.  As in “so it’s all bullshit; whaddayagonnadoaboudit?”  That’s a power play, right?  That’s saying “you don’t matter, and what you think doesn’t matter.”

      That’s what masters say to slaves.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sab: Maladaptive to what?

      Humanity is a social species.  Much of the competitive advantage of humans against other species for the niches humanity inhabits, comes about because of our sociality.  Also, reproduction involves being social.  I think that introversion is maladaptive for these things.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      prostratedragon

      @Chetan Murthy:  I think there’s an awful lot of that in their seemingly clueless responses to things like qeustions about habeas corpus. But here, since their main argument boils down to “’cause we said so” anyway,  why? They didn’t need to try being specific.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @sab: and they don’t pay attention to the lawyers either because we’re telling them not to trust the plagiarism machines (if they want the law changed, they need to lobby harder and with more money than Disney can)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      sab

      @Chetan Murthy: You only need one mate to reproduce. And hopefully that mate stays home to help, and to farm and tend the livestock.

      Even introverts can be friendly and helpful to neighbors. Hanging out with neighbors because you are bored and lonely can really cut into your productive doing chores farming time.

      Those cows don’t milk themselves. Those crops don’t plant themselves. Weeding as a group enterprise stomps on the plants.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @sab: we say that introverts need people, too. But 15 minutes will do it. (Some say 15 minutes is pushing it)

      what’s weird is being highly sensitive, introverted, and sensation seeking. I’ve created a way to be chatty and enjoy people, and I want all the colors and art, and experiences, and a little of the music and theater. And then, I want to garden or read alone, or write, in silence. For a day, at least

      .the balance is hard to get right. Need some of each. And one on one time can be very high quality

      do extroverts need or enjoy quiet alone time? Or is that a foreign concept

      Reply
    80. 80.

      prostratedragon

      @sab:  Another way in which they are clueless about how the world works. There are probably millions of people in this country alone and down to junior high school who might be curious enough about something to check the references. And a Cabinet report will be read more widely.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jay: there’s a lot we can do from the background. You don’t know how deep the thoughts run. Possibilities!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      sab

      @Gloria DryGarden: I have an extroverted step-son and quiet time just makes him wither. He really needs stimulus all the time. He gets a lot at work in a machine shop. At home he has a hyperactive dog that needs Walks

      I don’t know how he functions at all with the level of stimulus in his life, but he seems to need it. Always busy.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Just finished a big knitting project today and my brain is clicking around on which project in progress to pick up next, or whether I should cast on something new. Since I only have 27 rows left on my mom’s shawl, I should be working on that one as the “couch knitting” project. But I feel all jangly and like I want to start a new project. Or maybe I should pick up some of my embroidery or weaving projects instead, as it’s getting more humid and the idea of having wool in my hands feels vaguely unappealing at the moment. Mom’s shawl is alpaca so just as warm as the wool.

      Or maybe I should actually do some decluttering for a change.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      frosty

      @piratedan: I’m heading to Northern Neck to see my oldest friend in a couple of weeks. He sends the nature updates every now and then. The latest was a cow-nosed ray off his pier.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: How many times in your life on a farm do you need a barn built? Once it is built you have a barn.

      No farm community spends all its time building barns. The rest of the time they farm, mostly alone.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab: Harvesting has historically been a group activity.  I don’t think that farming is as solitary an activity as you seem to think.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Sfinny

      @Chetan Murthy:  I think there are many situations historically that introversion would be a helpful trait, so it survived.  I know that during Covid restrictions my extrovert friends were going nuts, but I was fine.  So maybe we have our place in the whole continuity of society :-)

      Reply

