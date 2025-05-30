Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

AI Slop and Sloppy thinking

I’m speaking only for myself, and not for the University or State of South Carolina. But AI/Large Language Models produce sloppy writing and slopping thinking even if the data sources are pristine and there is not a virtual prior disease occurring (thanks Rose!).

The most relevant recent example is the MAHA report where the citations are invented, inverted or just hallucinated:

NEW: Citations in the MAHA Report have telltale signs of AI chatbot use — we reviewed all 522 of the listed citations, and at least 37 of the footnotes appear multiple times in the citations with another 21 having dead links

w/ @laurenweberhp.bsky.social

www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/…

[image or embed]

— Caitlin Gilbert (@caitlingilbert.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM

As I quipped on BlueSky, if I was teaching a class and received multiple bad citations on a grade-able piece of work from a student, I would be having an academic integrity discussion that likely involved the student, my department chair and someone whose title included the word “Dean.” I understand making errors in citations. I am prepping a manuscript submission today and as my second to last step, I reviewed every citation. One citation, my citation manager (Zotero if you need to know) had inserted it as a website instead of a journal article. I updated the data fields that were automatically extracted, re-clicked a button and the citation was correctly updated. That type of error happens with good faith. However, if I see that in a manuscript that I’m reviewing more than once, I am thinking about brown M&Ms and doing an exceedingly deep quadruple check of everything. Little errors destroy the presumption of care and regularity.

But I’m digressing for a moment. When I teach and assign written assignments, I want students to write out their thoughts on their own. I believe, pedagogically, that writing is an excellent way to figure out what one actually thinks and what one actually knows. I want to see messy, I want to see the connections that are being drawn and the connections that are being missed. I want to see the struggle. I am not expecting a student memo to change a state senator’s mind. I am expecting that memo to force them to figure out what they think and know. Using LLMS to do the hard work of writing something that looks like an assignment with decent grammar negates the point of the assignment.

And it also is too facile. Since ChatGPT has been a thing, I have performed a quick check before the start of each semester where I prompt ChatGPT to write, in the style of Health Affairs with appropriate citations, the impact of Silverloading on insurance premiums and affordability. I ask this because this is something I know I am an expert in.

The returned passage is well written bullshit. I know it was trained on some of my writing, and it is mostly-ish right-ish. The citations are plausibly sounding titles with authors (who I know) who have written in the ACA space. But those articles don’t exist. If this is the return that I can validate as an expert on a topic that I am an expert in, I am assuming it is bullshit generation and sloppy thinking on everything else. But for a student who heard about Silverloading for 15 minutes in the 9th class of the semester, a CHAT-GPT print-out from a bad prompt seems good enough.

So why am I talking about pedagogy when I should be talking about the MAHA report?

My bet is that the “authors” of the MAHA report just wanted something that looked like reasonable research and did not have either the expertise or the interest to validate the print-out on some pages or some sections (or the entire document). That takes a lot of time and effort and expertise. It might be easier and faster to write it yourself rather than validate a questionable output if you have the deep expertise and knowledge. But who needs expertise?

Instead, we get a prima facie case of exceedingly sloppy process and likely sloppy thinking as the AI models are trained on their own slop and feed it back to people who just want to drink Slurm and not think about where it came from.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      When I saw the reporting about the lies and bullshit in the MAHA report, I instantly thought of Dan Davies and his post called “The D-Squared Digest One Minute MBA – Avoiding Projects Pursued By Morons 101″. One of the theses there is “Good ideas do not need lots of lies told about them in order to gain public acceptance.”  When somebody gives you something like this MAHA document, filled with lies and bullshit, once you find the first couple, it isn’t worth continuing, and for the sake of our society you should not.  Instead, you should strike the author out of the list of good-faith participants in our society, and tell everybody the same.

      That’s the for-adults version of “a meeting with the student, the department chair, and the Dean”.

      Instead, our society is giving him a pass.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Not a scientist or anything like that but I do love your description of how students should write papers. In my day back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, I found that the process of writing (history not science) really very much clarified my thoughts

      ETA And checking and double checking citations was crucial.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Layer8Problem

      It stands to reason that The Mahablog is the only place qualified to render a judgement on the MAHA report.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      However, if I see that in a manuscript that I’m reviewing more than once, I am thinking about brown M&Ms and doing an exceedingly deep quadruple check of everything. Little errors destroy the presumption of care and regularity.

      I once did exactly that on a paper I was refereeing. Not so much a formatting mistake in the reference list, but a complete misrepresentation of what that reference said. Along the lines of the manuscript text saying “x is a purely theoretical construct that doesn’t exist in the real world [12]” and reference 12 being all about the properties of a real-world version of x. And I knew this because, well, I have also worked on real-world versions of x. At that point, I checked every reference on a page of the manuscript, came up with something like 7 or 8 mis-statements or misrepresentations in just that one page, and wrote a scathing report that said that the authors had lost any claim to credibility in this manuscript. There were other issues as well. Probably the easiest “reject this manuscript” report I’ve ever written.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Quaker in a Basement

      writing is an excellent way to figure out what one actually thinks

      Exactly right. Clear writing requires clear thinking.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      Bobby Jr should be expelled for cheating.  Except in this administration, that is a feature, not a bug.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      … the presumption of care and regularity.

      … exceedingly sloppy process and likely sloppy thinking …

      I think it’s important to recognize, in MAGA/MAHA world, the former is not a virtue nor the latter a fault.

      Like their Christianism, they and their followers want the form but don’t care about the substance.

      And now that it’s “out there,” a lot of the media don’t care either.

      And unfortunately, for a HUGE percentage of our population, it’s just not something they worry about — or are even aware of — nor will they make the connection between it and its consequences for them and their families.

      And that is today’s Sunshine Report.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      So it wasn’t “formatting issues” like the White House press secretary told us?   Huh. This is my shocked face.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      The MAHA “report” was always going to be swill. A1 (snark) or no A1.

      It was always going to be written to confirm an ideological philosophy not grounded in science or medicine.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mappy!

      The next iteration will probably be a cover page, index and a ream of blank paper. The best performances are the ones that let you exercise your imagination.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @mappy!:

      The next iteration will probably be

       

      All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      twbrandt

      I am expecting that memo to force them to figure out what they think and know.

      Using an LLM to write a memo is like a forklift to lift weights at the gym.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sally

      It is not “sloppy thinking”, but no thinking. I believe these people rant that “nobody wants to work anymore” because they do not want to work. Not do they work. They wouldn’t know work if it bit them on the nose. It’s the thing I always return to: we think other people are like us. It’s our (Dems) biggest weakness. They think, they don’t work, they don’t write their own reports, they fashion argument entirely around their target conclusions, so they assume everyone does.

      I suggested my researcher son draft his paper, then ask an AI to write something, and see if he thinks he missed anything important, or got something wrong. Using it as an aid like that, as a sounding board, has worked quite well for him. And also shown how vulnerable AI is. He also uses his mother as an editor!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud He would replace “Jack” with “Bobby Jr.”  And why aren’t there sarcastic AIs spitting out exactly that sort of thing when given stupid requests?  Intelligent, maybe not so much.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JetsamPool

      My semi-serious conspiracy theory is that these people think that they can do medical/scientific research, or really anything that requires expertise, using AI, and that AI justifies the cuts to NIH, NASA, NSF, etc.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bupalos

      If I was currently teaching, I’d have kids put everything away and write me an essay on what they feel was their most formative experience. With a pen, on paper.

      And go from there. I’d read the essays at home and discuss them for 3 minutes with each kid.

      In other words, I’d get fired inside a week. For wasting an inexcusable amount of time.

      People not connected to education have no idea what’s happening to this generation.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Phylllis

       I know it was trained on some of my writing, and it is mostly-ish right-ish.

      I was helping our Adult Ed director with her funding renewal application recently and one of the items to address was the value of technology instruction with adults. I found a good article online to summarize and cite. Out of curiosity, I ran the prompt through Claude (education-based AI) and it returned…the exact text of the article. Without attribution, natch.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      Using LLMS to do the hard work of writing something that looks like an assignment with decent grammar negates the point of the assignment.

      Well said.

      Plus, about the quickest way to set your professional reputation on fire is to put your name on something that is made up. A LLM making the stuff up is no excuse, and might be even more damning.

      ICYMI, Brad DeLong from March 2023:

      […]

      I think I have found a long-winded way of explaining why I think what I do about Chat-GPT4 and its cousins.

      I continue to try to train BradAssistantBot to, starting from the underlying ground truth of the text of my Slouching Towards Utopia, be a ChatBot that will give answers close to the answers I would give.

      I continue to fail—to get answers in the Uncanny Valley, and answers that are not so smart.

      Consider the question that I asked BradAssistantBot last night, and its answer:

      How did Russia manage to survive the first two years after the Nazi attack of 1941?

      I believe Brad DeLong thinks this: that Russia managed to survive the first two years after the Nazi attack of 1941 due to a combination of luck, resilience, and the support of its allies. According to DeLong’s book, Concrete Economics, the Nazis launched their attack on the Soviet Union in June 1941. At the time, the Soviet Union was already weakened due to internal strife, the Stalinist purges, and the ongoing war against Finland. As the Nazis advanced, the Soviet Union was able to hold them off for two years due to luck, resilience, and the support of its allies.

      Luck played a huge role in the Soviet Union’s survival, as the Nazis experienced delays in their push due to logistical problems, the weather, and the terrain of the Eastern Front. The Soviet Union was also able to survive due to its resilience and the strength of its people. The Soviet Union was able to mobilize its people to fight, build fortifications, and retreat when necessary. Finally, the Soviet Union received support from its allies, notably through the Lend-Lease Act, which provided the Soviets with essential supplies and materials. All of these factors combined to allow the Soviet Union to survive the first two years after the Nazi attack in 1941.

      This answer is not what I had hoped for.

      I would have wanted it to draw on Slouching Towards Utopia’s relevant passages, and construct an answer like:

      I believe Brad DeLong thinks this: Stalin had purged and repurged the army of anyone he thought might be a threat. And the competent are a threat. Thus it is little surprise that the USSR lost an entire army, as large as and as well equipped (but not nearly as well trained or capable) as the army the Nazis attacked with, in June and July 1941 in battles near the border. It then raised an entire second army. It then lost that second army between July and October as Stalin and STAVKA misread the situation, and tried to hold the line and counterattack. As of December 1941 Nazi armies had advanced 600 miles. They were at the gates of Leningrad, Moscow, Kharkov, and Rostov.

      But the USSR had raised a third army.

      This army held, and counterattacked, and fought the battles of the winter of 1941–1942.

      The USSR then avoided losing that third army in the summer and fall of 1942. They were mauled. But they were not destroyed. They fell back. And, scraping their manpower barrel, relying on the armaments factories that Aleksei Kosygin’s team had evacuated and moved to safety in the east, plus benefitting from the first waves of Lend-Lease supplies, the USSR had built a fourth army with which to launch the winter 1942–1943 offensives.

      The Soviets attempted two great offensives in the winter of 1942–1943. Operation Mars against the Nazi center was a very costly failure. Operation Uranus against the long exposed Nazi flank of Stalingrad was a total and overwhelming success, with mammoth strategic consequences. It was a victory that was in some sense lucky: it was made possible only by the extraordinary strategic lapses that had ordered the Nazi forces to their dispersed late–1942 positions.

      The Red Army might thus have grasped the last chance for the Allies to win a victory in World War II that did not require reducing German to a radioactive wasteland.

      If Operation Uranus at Stalingrad had failed as catastrophically as did Operation Mars in front of Moscow, and if the fourth tranche of the Red Army had, like its three predecessors, also been ground up into ineffectiveness in the months after its deployment, would Stalin have been able to raise a fifth? Or would that have been the end of the Soviet Union?…

      I see how page-level autocomplete gets to the first answer. I am damned if I can think how page-level autocomplete is ever going to get from the first answer to the second.

      BradAssistantBot is, after all, just a Chinese-Speaking Room: manipulating symbols according to rules:

      […]

      I haven’t checked recently, but I suspect he’s still a very strong skeptic of LLMs for his application. And if it can’t even produce a sensible answer based upon a single book of his, well, …

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bupalos

      @Gloria DryGarden: I always love seeing your contributions here, and your poetic sensibilities. I always wonder, too, if you have any interaction with early education. I’d want my kids exposed to you.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TheOtherHank

      When ChatGPT first came out we had a conversation at work about it. The question being discussed was “Are you afraid of ChatGPT?” My answer was no, since it’s trained on what they can find on the internet and the internet is going to fill up with LLM output, it’s going to end being like doing serial Xeroxes of an image. The quality will steadily decrease until the output is unrecognizable. I’m pleased to see that my prediction is coming true

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Bupalos

      @TheOtherHank: Yeah I wouldn’t be afraid of ChatGPT just like I wasn’t afraid of AOL.

      I am very afraid of the AI thing, which is codified social media on crack and 22,241 volts, where all the books have been burnt. Humans may be about to get rocked yo! With other human’s at the joystick. And yet other humans being like “you talk about this ‘being human’ thing all the time… what do you mean, and why does that not show up when I ask deepseek this question?”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      I am sooo glad I stopped teaching college English nine years ago.  Even then, there was the constant issue of essay mills plagiarism.   Must be miserable going these days.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Bupalos

      @Another Scott:

      People have been asking me: “How is it that you were so amazingly prescient about Iraq? Why is it that you were right about everything at precisely the same moment when we were wrong?”

      Hard first sentence to get past. And no disclaimer follows. This author really needs to check into how you do this without alienating everyone (Tim Snyder is a maestro at this), and the fact that he doesn’t see a problem is going to color what I read from here.

      Like “HEY CHATGPT! WRITE ME A SENTENCE WITH THE ESSENCE BUT NOT THE STYLE OF TRUMP

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bupalos

      @Quaker in a Basement: I guess. Good writing really doesn’t though. Just to be algorithmic about this, Trump’s writing is fairly clear. Wait, I mean ‘Trump is very Clear in His Writing. EVEN THO IT’S TERRIBLE!!!!’

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sab

      Bubalos . 35 comments and no one agrees. Just saying.Obviously you are not a troll, but you don’t have a big following here on this.

      Probably just me.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Math Guy

      As a demonstration for my students in a combinatorics class, I asked about the existence/non-existence of a projective plane of order 10 on Google. The Google AI replied that it was an open question. It is not: the question was settled in the negative in 1987. It also asserted that a projective plane of order n is a finite geometry with n points per line, also incorrect. I think that scared them off of using AI on my homework assignments.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bupalos

      @West of the Rockies: I just made a comment elsewhere about the collapse of education because of all the teachers basically openly agreeing this is now bullshit and not having any compunction about announcing their desire to flee/ happiness at having fled.

      We’re going to reap the whirlwind.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @Bupalos:

      His next sentences were:

      No honestly, they have.

      I’d love to show you the emails I’ve received, there were dozens of them, honest. Honest.

      Maybe his humor is too subtle for you??

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bupalos

      @sab: What are you referring to? I mean, if you’ve followed, my contributions in this forum are mostly about how the forum itself shapes the opinions expressed. I don’t count it as either a plus or minus that my posts are agreed with or not.

      Also, Cole specifically avoids the “like” thing and this is one of the few political spaces where they don’t exist. I’m vaguely fascinated by the idea that you did a manual count?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Bupalos

      @Another Scott: I did. Good call.

      Going too fast. 5 conversations.

      On first blush even seeing what you’re calling out, I do think this was kind of “kidding on the square…” I’m not sure it’s a very grounded kind of humility. But yeah, I missed it

      But in other words, it says “people should have noticed that I make excellent predictions from my prior track record….”

      It’s making fun of the fact that the author hasn’t received the recognition he deserves.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bupalos

      @MagdaInBlack: It didn’t actually alter the reality that the author is just claiming predictive powers. He was making fun of how little recognition he got for his genius. Right? Which literally millions of people shared, but he’s acting like it’s special and a kind of slight that he doesn’t get emails about what a special boy he is.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Bupalos

      @Randal Sexton: That’s probably the best hope. Just judging from how these things play out, I think we’ll still be talking about AI on our deathbeds, and not as “remember when people thought AI was a thing???!”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Bupalos

      I wish I had time to answer all the emails lauding me for being able to post 5 times in a row!! I know people, it’s just a talent!!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Another Scott: Haha yes!  And delong’s copy is linked-to so much, that it’s the first hit; DSquared’s is the second.  Which, well, OK, but still, Delong is very up-front about the credit being to DSquared, so it’s alright.  I’ve sometimes linked Delong’s copy instead of DSquared’s original, just out of laziness.

      Reply

