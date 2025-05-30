I’m speaking only for myself, and not for the University or State of South Carolina. But AI/Large Language Models produce sloppy writing and slopping thinking even if the data sources are pristine and there is not a virtual prior disease occurring (thanks Rose!).

The most relevant recent example is the MAHA report where the citations are invented, inverted or just hallucinated:

NEW: Citations in the MAHA Report have telltale signs of AI chatbot use — we reviewed all 522 of the listed citations, and at least 37 of the footnotes appear multiple times in the citations with another 21 having dead links w/ @laurenweberhp.bsky.social www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/… [image or embed] — Caitlin Gilbert (@caitlingilbert.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM

As I quipped on BlueSky, if I was teaching a class and received multiple bad citations on a grade-able piece of work from a student, I would be having an academic integrity discussion that likely involved the student, my department chair and someone whose title included the word “Dean.” I understand making errors in citations. I am prepping a manuscript submission today and as my second to last step, I reviewed every citation. One citation, my citation manager (Zotero if you need to know) had inserted it as a website instead of a journal article. I updated the data fields that were automatically extracted, re-clicked a button and the citation was correctly updated. That type of error happens with good faith. However, if I see that in a manuscript that I’m reviewing more than once, I am thinking about brown M&Ms and doing an exceedingly deep quadruple check of everything. Little errors destroy the presumption of care and regularity.

But I’m digressing for a moment. When I teach and assign written assignments, I want students to write out their thoughts on their own. I believe, pedagogically, that writing is an excellent way to figure out what one actually thinks and what one actually knows. I want to see messy, I want to see the connections that are being drawn and the connections that are being missed. I want to see the struggle. I am not expecting a student memo to change a state senator’s mind. I am expecting that memo to force them to figure out what they think and know. Using LLMS to do the hard work of writing something that looks like an assignment with decent grammar negates the point of the assignment.

And it also is too facile. Since ChatGPT has been a thing, I have performed a quick check before the start of each semester where I prompt ChatGPT to write, in the style of Health Affairs with appropriate citations, the impact of Silverloading on insurance premiums and affordability. I ask this because this is something I know I am an expert in.

The returned passage is well written bullshit. I know it was trained on some of my writing, and it is mostly-ish right-ish. The citations are plausibly sounding titles with authors (who I know) who have written in the ACA space. But those articles don’t exist. If this is the return that I can validate as an expert on a topic that I am an expert in, I am assuming it is bullshit generation and sloppy thinking on everything else. But for a student who heard about Silverloading for 15 minutes in the 9th class of the semester, a CHAT-GPT print-out from a bad prompt seems good enough.

So why am I talking about pedagogy when I should be talking about the MAHA report?

My bet is that the “authors” of the MAHA report just wanted something that looked like reasonable research and did not have either the expertise or the interest to validate the print-out on some pages or some sections (or the entire document). That takes a lot of time and effort and expertise. It might be easier and faster to write it yourself rather than validate a questionable output if you have the deep expertise and knowledge. But who needs expertise?

Instead, we get a prima facie case of exceedingly sloppy process and likely sloppy thinking as the AI models are trained on their own slop and feed it back to people who just want to drink Slurm and not think about where it came from.