Maybe we’ve reached the “eating their own” stage: (Politico)

President Donald Trump leveled unusually pointed criticism of a prominent conservative legal activist and organization Thursday as he railed against a ruling that struck down his sweeping tariffs. The president, in a post on his social media platform, slammed Leonard Leo, the former chair of the Federalist Society, calling him a “sleazebag” who “probably hates America.” It was a striking characterization of Leo, who played a key role in working with Trump to shape the conservative Supreme Court. “He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is!,” Trump wrote.

I tried to check Trump’s janky Twitter-clone platform to see how much Politico cleaned up the outburst, but it was down when I looked. It’s down a lot lately. I hear the same is true of the Nazi and crypto-grifter bot platform owned by Trump’s top campaign donor.

Speaking of the flounder-faced, ketamine-addled oligarch who installed the current government, apparently he and the ceremonial head of state are holding a joint press conference in the Oval Office later today to mark Musk’s alleged departure from government “service.”

I will not be watching. I hope y’all find better things to do too. Lots of dryer lint traps need cleaning!

Open thread.