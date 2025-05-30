Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I was faster i was always behind.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Confusion to Our Enemies (Open Thread)

Confusion to Our Enemies (Open Thread)

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Maybe we’ve reached the “eating their own” stage: (Politico)

President Donald Trump leveled unusually pointed criticism of a prominent conservative legal activist and organization Thursday as he railed against a ruling that struck down his sweeping tariffs.

The president, in a post on his social media platform, slammed Leonard Leo, the former chair of the Federalist Society, calling him a “sleazebag” who “probably hates America.”

It was a striking characterization of Leo, who played a key role in working with Trump to shape the conservative Supreme Court.

“He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is!,” Trump wrote.

I tried to check Trump’s janky Twitter-clone platform to see how much Politico cleaned up the outburst, but it was down when I looked. It’s down a lot lately. I hear the same is true of the Nazi and crypto-grifter bot platform owned by Trump’s top campaign donor.

Speaking of the flounder-faced, ketamine-addled oligarch who installed the current government, apparently he and the ceremonial head of state are holding a joint press conference in the Oval Office later today to mark Musk’s alleged departure from government “service.”

I will not be watching. I hope y’all find better things to do too. Lots of dryer lint traps need cleaning!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chief Oshkosh

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      GMA report on the hinky RFK, jr ends the piece with the WH statement that, though there were regrettable formatting errors, the substance of the report is solid.

      Everyone involved in science (or even just normal thinking) knows that the report is total bullshit. Yet not a single alternative POV is provided post-formatting statement other than the MOS’s* reassurance.

      Our fucked up media…

      *MOS = Mouth of Sauron

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.