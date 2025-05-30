Yes, they are as awful as you think they are:

The Trump administration knew that the vast majority of the 238 Venezuelan immigrants it sent to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in mid-March had not been convicted of crimes in the United States before it labeled them as terrorists and deported them, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security data that has not been previously reported. President Donald Trump and his aides have branded the Venezuelans as “rapists,” “savages,” “monsters” and “the worst of the worst.” When multiple news organizations disputed those assertions with reporting that showed many of the deportees did not have criminal records, the administration doubled down. It said that its assessment of the deportees was based on a thorough vetting process that included looking at crimes committed both inside and outside the United States. But the government’s own data, which was obtained by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and a team of journalists from Venezuela, showed that officials knew that only 32 of the deportees had been convicted of U.S. crimes and that most were nonviolent offenses, such as retail theft or traffic violations.

We are going to be international pariahs for a long time coming.

***

Also today I learned that a Glenn Greenwald sex tape has been leaked, and if I have to have that fucking information in my head, you are god damned right I think you need to know it, too. I’m a giver.

***

That local meme above is no joke- it rained all day and I am sort of in a funk. I really need some sunshine and dryness so I can get some outdoor stuff done. The rain is supposed to break.

I’m gonna finish off the Bosch series tonight.