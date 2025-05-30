Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Yes, they are as awful as you think they are:

The Trump administration knew that the vast majority of the 238 Venezuelan immigrants it sent to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in mid-March had not been convicted of crimes in the United States before it labeled them as terrorists and deported them, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security data that has not been previously reported.

President Donald Trump and his aides have branded the Venezuelans as “rapists,” “savages,” “monsters” and “the worst of the worst.” When multiple news organizations disputed those assertions with reporting that showed many of the deportees did not have criminal records, the administration doubled down. It said that its assessment of the deportees was based on a thorough vetting process that included looking at crimes committed both inside and outside the United States. But the government’s own data, which was obtained by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and a team of journalists from Venezuela, showed that officials knew that only 32 of the deportees had been convicted of U.S. crimes and that most were nonviolent offenses, such as retail theft or traffic violations.

We are going to be international pariahs for a long time coming.

***

Also today I learned that a Glenn Greenwald sex tape has been leaked, and if I have to have that fucking information in my head, you are god damned right I think you need to know it, too. I’m a giver.

***

That local meme above is no joke- it rained all day and I am sort of in a funk. I really need some sunshine and dryness so I can get some outdoor stuff done. The rain is supposed to break.

I’m gonna finish off the Bosch series tonight.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    88Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      That meme is inaccurate. It’s been sunny and beautiful most of the week.

      Of all the people….. I honest-to-FSM never thought Glenn Greenwald would have a sex tape.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Lying brazenly and even angrily is “strong,” and just because the particular details aren’t 100% exactly true, if you’re arguing for Greater Truths then you’re “telling it like it is.”

      If they’re awful it’s because that’s what their followers want.  The problem is Republicans, not just the current administration.

      (ETA: Greenwald is a putz. Please to ignore.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Speaking of weather, it’s 100 degrees and the power just went out for over 4,000 customers. But our whole house backup generator turned on!  Yay! Last week the power was out for almost four hours and the backup generator turned on!

      One of the best purchases we ever made for the house last year

      Sorry about all the rain in your area, though.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      frosty

      I just sent that meme to my Pittsburgh son.

      @Suzanne: Not steadily sunny and beautiful down on the Mason-Dixon Line. Woke up to a semi-warm sunny morning. Closed out the day with rain. Lots of variability. Two nights ago I lit a fire in the fireplace to fight off the dreariness. Second time I’ve done that this month!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      well, we’ve cleared our tornado warning unscathed, so time for more Brokenwood (got the much batter half hooked)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      caphilldcne

      It’s pouring and we’re under a tornado watch in DC. I told my Alabama located family to take their weather back.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      @frosty: Pottsville? Pottstown? Punxatawny?

      Heavy rain here atm, though we seem to have dodged the thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Could be rough again later tonight.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jay

      Trump just let a ketamine addict spend the last three months plundering every American’s personal data, so I’m really glad Jake Tapper came out with a book about Biden. – Andy Borowitz

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Hallmark of a good summer is the first three-digit day does not come before July 4.

      Current temp: 101.

      Shoot me now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Josie

      We had a norther just last week, in the last week of May, in Houston. Seriously?

      ETA: A norther is what we call it when it rains and the wind is out of the north, causing temps to drop. They are usually confined to the months of December to February.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      LeftCoastYankee

      In eastern PA its been cloudy in April and May, with only a few days in May with deluges of rain.

      Just like that old childhood poem: “April clouds bring May clouds and flooding, but not an end to the drought.  Also a Tornado watch, but we totally haven’t broken the weather.”  It rhymes better in Latin.

      Oy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      columbusqueen

      Dear GOD, I need brain bleach. Between this & Katie Miller being impregnated with Musky’s sperm soon, the grossness seems never ending.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      Another defiant deportation after federal judges grant migrant permission to stay:

      For at least the second time since President Donald Trump took office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deported a migrant in defiance of federal judges — this time a Salvadoran man long held in detention in Western New York.

      The Trump administration’s most recent action occurred May 7. That morning, a panel of federal judges with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City granted the man, Jordin Melgar-Salmeron, permission to remain in the United States while his immigration case wound its way through the courts. 

      Twenty-eight minutes later, however, Melgar-Salmeron was on an ICE Air flight from Louisiana to El Salvador. In a court filing, Peter Sukmanowksi, assistant director of the Buffalo ICE office, said he notified the New Orleans office that Melgar-Salmeron was not to be deported, but only after the flight had taken off.

      Echoes of what happened to Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

      https://www.investigativepost.org/2025/05/30/another-ice-deportation-in-defiance-of-court-order/

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mathguy

      From Meidas Touch:

      Stephen Miller’s wife Katie is leaving the Trump admin to work directly for Musk, which has prompted rumors that she may soon end up being Musk’s latest baby mama given his predilection for procreation. CNN: “She is reportedly helping Musk to set up media interviews unrelated to his govt work now that he has officially stepped down as head of DOGE. Musk has given interviews this week to Ars Technica, CBS News and WaPo, where he complained about WH betrayal and criticized the ‘big beautiful bill’ Trump was trying to push through Congress.”

      … USA Today columnist Rex Huppke: “I read the words ‘Stephen Miller’ and ‘throuple‘ then passed out for like 20 minutes. Has it stopped yet or are all the worst things imaginable still happening all at once?”

      James Palmer, editor of Foreign Policy: “Congratulations to Katie Miller for being literally the only woman in the world for whom joining Elon Musk’s harem would be a step up.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nukular Biskits

      Ref the meme:

      Sorry, John, but it’s really hard to sympathize.  According to weather.com, here in GPT, as of 8:38 Central, it’s 82 degrees but, with humidity, feels like 86.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rikyrah

       

      Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) posted at 1:02 PM on Fri, May 30, 2025:
      Plantir, owned by Peter Thiel, is collecting sensitive personal and financial data on American citizens to create detailed profiles for the government.

      Thiel once wrote “freedom and democracy may not be compatible,” and “capitalism and authoritarianism” are.

      Do you get it yet? https://t.co/zvJnlAqzzn
      (https://x.com/DarrigoMelanie/status/1928512315760009469?t=qGuHWJEos1LCncBqxddHGg&s=03)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kelly

      Sunny 81° here in Oregon’s western Cascade Foothills. I just returned from my first swim of the year the river a brisk but comfy 67°

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kelly

      @trollhattan: Twenty years ago my river swimming around here started in July. Exhilarating plunges in June but I rarely swam across the river until July. I had a pleasant swim all the way across the river this evening.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Pete Downunder

      Late autumn here in SE Queensland, temp is 15 C (59F) and raining. We’ve had a very wet fall, with at most two or three sunny days between rainy ones. Given that part of the country (South Australia) is in drought and just south of us in New South Wales they have had record flooding, we can’t really complain. Reading about the US horror stories particularly at the border, my Aussie friends have decided they are not going to the US anytime soon. A Canadian friend says that Air Canada is re-routing its flights so passengers don’t have to transit through the US. For some reason, unlike most countries, the US does not allow transfers without clearing customs if you are only stopping in the US on the way to another country.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jay

      @Dangerman:

      @Kelly:

      Keep in mind, this will be the hottest summer you will ever have experienced,………………………

      So far.

      The current wildfire situation in Canada is 3x larger than all of 2023, and it’s just May.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Marc

      @rikyrah:  Plantir, owned by Peter Thiel, is collecting sensitive personal and financial data on American citizens to create detailed profiles for the government.

      That would be Palantir, a company funded in large part by In-Q-Tel, the CIA venture capital office (yes, they have one, in Silicon Valley, of course). They’ve been collecting detailed profiles on everyone in the world for two decades, for sale to your favorite corporations and governments.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kelly

      @Jay: Last year’s Oregon wildfires burned record acreage. Most of it was sparely populated sagebrush steppe. Spread out over a couple months and burned less than 100 homes. Smoke mostly blew into Idaho. They drew much less attention the 2020 Labor Day fires.

      My Dad pushed fire trails with a Cat in the 60’s and 70’s. 50,000 acres was a big fire. One year had 2 50,000 acre fires at the same time and it was big, big deal.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jackie

      A long, but very interesting article about the history of the jet JD Vance used to campaign for VP:

      After Donald Trump tapped him as his running mate, J.D. Vance crisscrossed the country and gave speech after speech in which he, like Trump, demonized immigrants and promised to mount a mass deportation effort if elected.

      The Boeing 737 he used to travel around the nation is now being used to deport immigrants. Records show that it has made at least 16 flights to Central and South American countries to deport immigrants this year.

      An Arizona Mirror analysis of publicly available data and records obtained by the University of Washington through Freedom of Information Act requests confirms that the 22-year-old jet is part of the fleet of planes known as “ICE Air” that swiftly shuttles immigrants out of the United States. ICE Air consists of multiple charter airlines and other private aviation companies around the country who are contracted to move immigrant detainees inside and out of the country.

      Much, much more at the link.

      It’s a long read, but well worth it. Interesting snippet reveals this plane was also used to transport immigrants out of the country during FFOTUS’s FIRST term.

      https://azmirror.com/2025/05/29/j-d-vances-campaign-plane-carried-anti-immigrant-rhetoric-now-it-carries-shackled-deportees/

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      @Kelly:

      It’s May, and the Taiga is burning. all the way from Northern BC to Manitoba.

      The areas burning are already 3x larger than “everything” that burned in 2023.

      the snow in some of these area’s hasn’t even melted yet. It’s May.

      In 2023, the US East Coast and even Western Europe was choking on the smoke from the Canadian fires.

      Buckle up, get your N95 masks while you can, dig out or buy an air purifier, upgrade your HVAC filters, stock up on eye drops, because forest fire season in Canada hasn’t even hit yet. That arrives in late August.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @LeftCoastYankee: May flowers in Denver, where we have the opposite of too much rain. I don’t think we got April showers in April though. Maybe a few inches in may, almost just in time.

      we get predictions of rain, 52% chance, predicting 0.1”    All those 0.03” rainfalls that up to .3” for the day, is how we add up our annual total of hopefully a whole 14”

      sorry for all the grey chilly too rainy weather so many are having. Great for the plants, hard on the mood.

      you can’t imagine our near incessant sunshine, and we can’t imagine coping with so much grey sky rainy weather.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jackie

      @Jay: That sucks😢  I guess you can be thankful Canada doesn’t depend on our good as dead FEMA for disaster assistance. I’m as prepared as I can be; living in WA, we sadly share wildfire smoke and ash with each other, depending on which way the winds blow.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Mathguy: In the best of all possible worlds Miller would now proceed to assassinate Elmo and then be executed himself. Sadly we don’t live in anything within a parsec of the best of all possible worlds.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Actually it’s not. When I moved from Connecticut to the Pittsburgh area in 1975, the first year there I experienced a mild depression. Curiosity led me to my Almanac (remember those), and I discovered that the Pittsburgh area has almost 100 fewer sunny days than my Connecticut hometown. (BTW, Binghamton NY is the gloomiest).

      Reply
    55. 55.

      mvr

      @Jay: Yes, we are getting the smoke down here in Nebraska.

      Tomorrow I go about 150 miles North to guide some breast cancer survivors fly fishing in the Northern part of the state Sunday morning.  Always enjoy these trips.  One doesn’t have to be all that good at fly fishing to do it.  The great thing about fly fishing is that it takes all of your concentration so you don’t worry much.  Same when helping someone else fish. You focus on helping them to enjoy it.

      I don’t think the smoke will ruin anyone’s trip, but they are putting out health warnings for vulnerable people. Looking forward to it with fingers crossed.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      mvr

      @rikyrah: I was once at a conference with their ethics officer.  The schtick spouted was that they were ethicao because people were never forced to work on things they found too unethical to do.  Not comforting. And it would not have been comforting had one thought the people who worked there actually had any compunction.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jay

      @mvr:

      What river are you fishing and what is the “hatch”? Is it Green Drake season yet? PMD’s? March Browns? Do you get Stonefly hatches in Nebraska?

      In a few weeks it will be “Stonefly” season on the Thompson.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      mvr

      @Jay: In Eastern Nebraska with relative beginners it is fishing a stocked pond in Ponca State Park (which is on the Missouri but we fish the pond).  I fished Virdigre Creek a couple of weeks ago – our furthest East Trout Stream and got skunked.  Maybe a few caddis flies but I spooked the fish.

      In two weeks we’ll head out to the Sierra Madre Mountains of WY and then on to Teton and Yellowstone.  Generally early season in Yellowstone is stoneflies and PMDs in the Western part of the park.  If I get lucky the Green Drakes will still be hatching when I get back to the cabin in the Sierra Madres at the end of June.  I only really caught that hatch once in early July, but it was amazing!

      I’ve been seeing what look like Hex hatches (one or two at a time) on our local reservoir.  But they’re sparse and the fish (panfish, bass & crappie) aren’t keyed onto them.  Getting a bit better at not just focusing on trout which just don’t exist around here much and are mostly put and take fishing even if I release them.  Smallmouth are a lot of fun ion a couple of the I-80 lakes that were once quarries for the highway.

      Thompson is a nice river, I hear, but I have never fished it.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mvr

      @Bupalos: ​
        You all know this is BS, right? Even in the reddest places there are people who are unsympathetic to racism and Trump. And in any case this is no way to build a coalition. Democratic politics has to be coalition politics.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Shalimar

      @Gloria DryGarden: I absolutely regret getting out of the boat and learning about Glenn’s weird fetishes.  Whoever doxed him should face criminal charges for letting that out into the public discourse.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Bupalos

      @Suzanne: The aspects of this I find interesting are

      1.  Glenn Greenwald has never been less politically relevant. The “someone was out to get me excuse” would have seemed plausible right up until about 2 or 3 months ago. I just have a hard time thinking of a public figure that anyone might have less of a motive to discredit now. Which brings up
      2. How does Glenn Greenwald think that releasing a sex tape (I guess technically it sounds like it’s a sex-and-placing online-orders tape) is going to make him relevant for more than a day or 2? Does he not understand he’s like 5 years late to the conspiracy theory party? Is he planning to kill himself next week?
      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ohio Mom

      @Marc: This is exactly why Ohio Dad has been completely unfazed by the thought that DOGE has been mining our data; he has always assumed it’s long been thoroughly mined by the NSA and CIA.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Shalimar

      @mvr: They may have an unfortunate affinity for Trump, but even Idahoans don’t like Nazis in their communities and try to drive them out.  Not their fault so many crazy assholes want to set up compounds there.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jay

      @mvr:

      I’ve cut back on my gear, I have only a 1 2# weight, 3 4# weights, 2 6# weights, 1 8# weight and an 8#weight Spey rod, 1 10# weight and a custom 12# weight Spey.

      A couple of years ago, bored with “regular” flyfishing, I set up one of my 4# weights, (11 feet) for Euro, (Czech) nymphing, and am still learning.

      Here we have cutthroats, sea run cutthroats, FVS rainbows, steelhead, (summer and winter), all 6 species of salmon, Dolly Varden, Bulltrout, Northern Pike Minnows, Crappies, Sunfish, Smallmouth Bass, and that is just freshwater, all within a bus ride.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jackie

      @Bupalos:

      All the people in Idaho deserve whatever they get! That’s a red place full of red people with red babies that now get to enjoy red asthma!!!

      I have Democratic relatives in Idaho. Quit with the painting of ALL people who live in Red states. I, myself live in Blue WA, but in one of the reddest counties. It’s uncool to paint everyone with a red brush just because of life circumstances.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      It has rained all of May.  I organized a field trip of 60 inner city kids to a summer camp spot for today. It sits by a lake and it was just for some outdoor green space and woods fun.  It was 70 and sunny.  Picture perfect.  I swear a student of mine smiled for the 1st time all year.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Bupalos

      @Ohio Mom: I think people badly underestimate the degree to which the non-reaction to Trump is because many people already basically gave America up for dead.

      That we just tried rather desperately to ally will Liz Cheney is a real thing, and we wouldn’t have been able to miss the existential significance of it 10 years ago.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Bupalos

      @Jackie: I’m trying to be sarcastic, but I mean I get it, there’s basically no bottom to the dumbass polarization in spaces like this, so I shouldn’t joke.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      mvr

      @Jay: I’m a self-taught complete amateur.

      I sometimes travel for work and have figured out how to pack a rod in checked baggage.

      Latest kick is trying to catch native salmonids in original waters.  So far did all four native Cutthorats in WY last year and Westslope Cutts in MT.  Possibly also a coastal rainbow in northern California earlier this Spring, but I need to make sure that it was a native coaster.

      Your mention of the Thompson made me think you were in Colorado, but Coastal Cutts put you somewhere on the West Coast.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jackie

      @Bupalos: Most of us follow a joke, snark, sarcasm with this: //

      That way, even if “we” don’t get the humor, “we” know not to take whatever literally or seriously.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Bupalos

      @Jackie: Nope. I’m not going to live in a world where I have to signify with slash marks that I don’t really wish asthma on babies because of their retrograde political views.

      Nope nope nope.

      There are some “me” things, I don’t deny this. But this is not one of them.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Jay

      @mvr:

      Burquitlam, BC. Burnaby/Coquitlam border.

      Thompson/Chehalis river references, along with the Skagit just confuses some people if they don’t know where you live, as we each have one.

      Self taught as well. Dad had a fly rod, (several, I have his old Fenwick and Peerless reel, fiberglass rod made like bamboo rods). He could not cast, and instead trolled in a canoe, with an electric motor and lawn chair.

      One of our last outings was to the Lower Chehalis. I normally fished the canyons, but,………. had tied up a box of flies for him, left him to it in a good spot, came back half and hour later and had to cut all 18 flies out of the back of his fleece.

      Here are the canyons of the Chehalis from a different viewpoint.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x59PIX7HDWQ

      Fished the East Coast, fresh and salt, moved to BC, (Coquitlam) in the 70’s, in the late 80’s made enough to make “expeditions”, chasing salmon, steelhead, tuna, arctic char, moved to the Interior in the late 90’s, to a place where a 10 minute walk took me to Edith Lake, brookies and 3 different strains of Kamloops trout. Now back on the Coast.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      It theoretically should be good for the plants but it’s been cloudy with very little sunshine and no rain.  Then it pours so hard and cold for a day that they wilt.

      I’m sure in a few weeks I’ll be griping that the constant heat and sunshine are drying them out!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jay

      @mvr:

      Oh, BTW, if it looks “sunbleached” or “washed out” it’s a sea run Cutt, if it looks like a “normal” cutt, (cutthroat slash, spots on top, mostly silver outside of spawning season), it’s either a Coastal Cutt or a CuttBow hybrid.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Soprano2

      We had a sunny day for the first time in over a week. We set a rainfall record in April, and had over 7″ of rain since a week ago Wednesday. We’re getting several dry sunny days, and we sure need them!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jackie

      @Bupalos: Understood.

      It’s unfortunate the typed word doesn’t always translate tone of voice. So without signifying somehow that you’re joking, you’re bound to be taken literally – especially with sensitive subjects. 🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    84. 84.

      mvr

      @Jay: Used to a a PNWer myself.  Moved to Portland for college. Stayed on for several years working in Oregon City. Shop there sold rod blanks.  Made myself a fiberglass flyrod form one of them and then whipped the water to a froth.  Most often after work on the Clackamas River or the Sandy River in the Gorge and above. Didn’t catch much but it was still fun.

      When I got tenure I decided to face the fact that i lived here and looked for the closest place with water or mountains and built a small cabin in an inholding in the National Forest 600 miles to the West. Also got involved with fisheries conservation as  way to do politics in a red state.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      mvr

      @Jay: This was a rainbow. Perhaps I misposted? Smith river in Northern California.  47 years after my first time there hitch hiking 78 camping.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      frosty

      @Jay: ​
       One climate change tipping point: The burning of the boreal forests. We’re there. I don’t remember the exact year and stats but the wildfires put more CO2 into the atmosphere than all of Canada’s man-made contributions.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Jay

      @mvr:

      When I was a kid, there were only “rainbows”, now much older, I have learned there are many sub species.

      In local Indigenous lore, they are the fish that pushed the Glaciers back with their nose.

      In the Interior of BC, we have 9 so far, sub species. They would swim up the rivers to a lake, the lake would later get cut off, geologically, and they would evolve in isolation.

      Eg. when there is an Invasive Species, (f/n Bucket Brigade) sitch, the first try Fisheries make is to introduce Blackwater strain. They mostly eat fish.

      All the other strains prefer bugs.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Nettoyeur

      The 800 or so people of middle eastern descent that the W-Vice regime sent to Gitmo post 9/11 were also initially  described as the worst of the worst. After they excluded the kids, old men and  others scooped up by mistake or sold to gullible US forces, the number quickly dropped to less than a hundred and eventually about 30….the worst of whom can’t be tried because key evidence was extracted by torture and is inadmissible. The US spent billions on that shitshow. And of course it was the modern Republicans who did this…they are pretty much incompetent Nazis. The Trump version of SS ethnic cleansing will ruin thousands of  lives until the financial and reputational costs rise to intolerable levels. Whether the US survives in something like its desired form remains to be seen.

      Reply

