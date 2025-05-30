Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes

5 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This year’s 5th Ave. Easter Bonnet Festival and Parade (22:10 min) was chock-full of Easter Bunny pretenders. It also featured one real bunny, and, of course, a ton of people.

Speaking of people, I should like to register an official complaint. This event is not a real parade. Nobody organizes it and it shows. The NYPD closes 5th Ave. to cars, people show up and walk around, and everybody squishes together and contorts to get a look at the hats and outfits. This makes it hard for parade goers to fully enjoy the lovely and original costumes on display. 

Put me in charge of this event and I guarantee you a much more pleasant experience. (Ordnung, people, ordnung!) Until that unlikely appointment happens, I shall continue to admire the creativity and generosity of my fellow New Yorkers who put a ton of work into their outfits and then take the time to share them with the rest of us. 

Back to the wannabe Easter Bunnies and their clever disguises (as if!):

N.B. I thought I could just include a composite picture of people in spiffy Easter outfits at the end of this one, but I have too many pictures. I will make a separate submission. 

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 9

This is what a real Easter Bunny (24s) looks like. (I was able to pet him, squee!) Everybody else, not a real bunny.

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 8

This was one of the best behaved (23s) pretend bunnies at the parade.

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 7

Talk about imagination! (6s) Maybe they are professional puppeteers?

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 6

This one was a very friendly pretend bunny (6s).

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 5

A resplendent wannabe rabbit (5s).

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 4

A Guatemalan pretender (14s).

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 3

Dog Lady (DL): “No, she’s tired (38s). I gave her a little CBD. I wanted her to kind of be calm.”

Photographer: “Does that help?”

DL: “I don’t know, she seems to be falling asleep.”

Does this sound right to you? I would think you don’t zonk out your pet if you don’t have to. If you know they do not like crowds, just don’t drag them along.

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 2

Love the way he delicately accepts the treat (30s), knowing full well that he totally deserved it for putting up with all those silly people around him.

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes 1

Photographer Lady: “Very attractive! What I would like to ask you, what does it mean, your very original costume?”

Lady in Black: “Reaction to the state of America at the moment.” (27s)

Spectator Lady: “Uh-huh, it’s a good reaction!”

On The Road - ema - Invasion of the Easter Bunny Wannabes

Last, but not least, does this look like an inviting scene to you, or more like a teeming mass of people one is obligated to wade through in an attempt to enjoy this pretend parade (37s)? 

  • arrieve
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • MagdaInBlack
  • oldster
  • Rusty

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Rusty

      These are all so beautiful and joyful,  such a relief from the current state of the country, even the wonderful bunny in black!  Thank you for so generously sharing.

    4. 4.

      oldster

      The very friendly pretend bunny, ie human with a bunny head on —

      I dunno, I get scary clown vibes from that one. The animals are adorable. But with humans, I want to see their face.
      Thanks for the report, Watergirl! (And for the random bits of German.)

    5. 5.

      arrieve

      OMG, that last picture. I made a bonnet and walked in the Easter Parade once. It wasn’t nearly that crowded, but I’ve never been tempted to do it again. Thank you for your service!

