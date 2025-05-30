On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

This year’s 5th Ave. Easter Bonnet Festival and Parade (22:10 min) was chock-full of Easter Bunny pretenders. It also featured one real bunny, and, of course, a ton of people.

Speaking of people, I should like to register an official complaint. This event is not a real parade. Nobody organizes it and it shows. The NYPD closes 5th Ave. to cars, people show up and walk around, and everybody squishes together and contorts to get a look at the hats and outfits. This makes it hard for parade goers to fully enjoy the lovely and original costumes on display.

Put me in charge of this event and I guarantee you a much more pleasant experience. (Ordnung, people, ordnung!) Until that unlikely appointment happens, I shall continue to admire the creativity and generosity of my fellow New Yorkers who put a ton of work into their outfits and then take the time to share them with the rest of us.

Back to the wannabe Easter Bunnies and their clever disguises (as if!):

N.B. I thought I could just include a composite picture of people in spiffy Easter outfits at the end of this one, but I have too many pictures. I will make a separate submission.