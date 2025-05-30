Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Second rate reporter says what?

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

In my day, never was longer.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

T R E 4 5 O N

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Giving up is unforgivable.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / This Piece of Shit

This Piece of Shit

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

I loathe Elon Musk:

Now, Musk’s Washington adventure is coming to an end, with the disillusioned billionaire announcing that he’s leaving government behind. “It sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in D.C., to say the least,” he told The Washington Post.

There is one place, however, where Musk, with the help of his minions, achieved his goals. He did indeed shred the United States Agency for International Development. Though a rump operation is now operating inside the State Department, the administration says that it has terminated more than 80 percent of U.S.A.I.D. grants. Brooke Nichols, an associate professor of global health at Boston University, has estimated that these cuts have already resulted in about 300,000 deaths, most of them of children, and will most likely lead to significantly more by the end of the year. That is what Musk’s foray into politics accomplished.

Guy has a net worth of over 400 billion, enough to buy all 8 billion people on the planet a five dollar happy meal.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CHETAN MURTHY
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Gin & Tonic
  • gratuitous
  • hells littlest angel
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • Splitting Image
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • The Red Pen
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      10 of them, even!

      The image that’s going to stick with me is that in one of his whiny interviews about how unfair it was that everyone hated him, he said something like “you can always put it back! If it turns out we really need one of these cut programs, just put it back.”

      Which really shows how ignorant and callous this guy is. He was treating our mechanisms for keeping people alive like he treated the Twitter codebase. Just rip shit out left and right and if everything breaks, just put something back. No harm done, right?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      gratuitous

      “It sure is an uphill battle.” So annoying when the victims fight back by holding you to the law. Musk wants to go back to a place where his word is law and no uppity underlings dare question his deathless wisdom.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      Yes, the bullshit narrative the media will shamelessly pump is going to be “It’s so hard to reform ‘The Swamp'” and not the truth of “billionaire illegally and unconstitutionally destroys our government by the people, crippling America, starving millions, and condemning many more to disease, famine, and misery.”

      You would think it might be embarrassing to give him sloppy blowjobs in public, but the media will do it anyway.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Professor Bigfoot

      We could expect something other than outright fuckery from an Apartheid era soutpiel?

      “Eet ees to laugh.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Ebola for Elon.  I hope his wealth and companies flame out faster than a Starship.

      And he should not be getting ANY contracts for Starlink.

      I think we will ultimately regain control of the government—after how much damage? — and legislating against corruption and for reforming and expanding the Supreme Court has to be fast tracked.

      I wonder if Trump’s blatant criminality and disregard for the sacred US Constitution might make it easier to rid ourselves of the Electoral College?  You have not seen such a POTUS of and for the White People in over 100 years.  Slavery’s long distorting hand has to be disassembled.  (As fast as an Elon spacecraft, please, although it will take effort and patience.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      He’s so much like Trump. For instance, when he dies it will be the first decent thing he’s ever done.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son’s master’s thesis a while back at a very well-known school of international relations had to do with “soft power” – precisely what USAID specialized in. The average right-wing ignoramus really has no clue how much bang for the buck this country used to get from that. But, like the Dead sing, “he’s gone, and nothing’s gonna bring him back.” This is a multi-generational fuckup.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CHETAN MURTHY

      The bastard cut pepfar. He cut pepfar.  As bad as w was, w created pepfar, and this bastard cut it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      IDK if Harvard should feel proud of getting all Trump’s wrath but it does comprise a kind of accomplishment. Now as a citizen of the United States I get to ask what the actual fuck are you doing using my government’s resources to try and fix some unknowable source of butthurt, you tiny, tiny man.

      “The White House convened officials from nearly a dozen agencies on Wednesday to brainstorm additional punitive measures… The administration official said that forthcoming actions are expected from the State, Treasury, Health and Human Services and Justice departments, among others, and could happen as early as next month.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      I will say this much… i am grateful to Elon…

       

      For allegedly bringing humiliation and pain to Stephen Miller (bowww-chicka-bowww-bowww.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Gin & Tonic: Add in turning away international students; making even tourists afraid to come here; using diplomatic missions to promote white nationalism rather than human rights- this country will not recover its already spotty reputation even in two generations. So much permanent damage in only 4 months.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      Brooke Nichols, an associate professor of global health at Boston University, has estimated that these cuts have already resulted in about 300,000 deaths, most of them of children, and will most likely lead to significantly more by the end of the year. That is what Musk’s foray into politics accomplished.

      I’m sure that all of the “Genocide Joe” creeps will get right on that. Soonish.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CHETAN MURTHY

      @Gin & Tonic: a number of years ago general Mark Milley said that if we cut these programs, we would have to buy him a f*** ton more bullets. The man knew what he was talking about.  He understood the value of soft power.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Red Pen

      In an interview recently Musk literally said, “I haven’t killed anyone.”

      Yes you have, Elon. Yes you have.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      There are few people I have wished to be beaten to death by a mob, and Elon Musk is one of them.  between his poor little rich boi attitude, him taking delight in abusing the people forced to work for him,  cheating at computers games, and his constant nerd posing he really is just loathsomely.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      This piece of shit is a drug addict.

      Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Matt McIrvin:

      If it turns out we really need one of these cut programs, just put it back.”

      Sure, Elon. Just like they were able to return your penis to its former glory after the botched implant surgery.

      300,000 children dead, and for what?

      Fuck every single Trump voter. Here’s hoping they get to thoroughly experience what they voted for, up close and very personal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: ​
      Thing about being a self-absorbed rich bastard you can afford to surround yourself with yes men and sycophants, eliminating anybody who might question your decisions or behaviors.

      May those tendencies reward him with a premature fate. The three dozen children can death-battle over the tablescraps.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      So do we have confirmation that the Elon drug story was leaked by Katie Miller’s husband?

      Just asking questions. . .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.