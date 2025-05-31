Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

This chaos was totally avoidable.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Come on, man.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Artists In Our Midst / Finally Introducing The Game I’m Making, What Are You Making?

Finally Introducing The Game I’m Making, What Are You Making?

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Your scholarship is in danger, your friends aren’t human, and something ancient is awakening in the dreamlands. Welcome to Miskatonic University.

Hello jackals! I am super chuffed to formally show you all the video game my friend and I have been working on. We’re sort of thinking of it as a weird expensive art project, but if you ask us, it’s got some potential. The going has been a little slow what with the baby and all, and working with artists can always be time-consuming, especially if you include yourself in that category, but the demo is finally ready!

It’s an adventure game & dating sim set in the H.P. Lovecraft universe. You play a college student who wakes up one day from a very strange dream to find that everything’s a little stranger than it was yesterday–even your best friend, it turns out, is some sort of fish-monster. Even worse, you’ve been thrust into a conflict that’s far older than humanity itself, and threatens to unravel two worlds. Along the way, you can use your free time to make friends with the other main characters, and even romance them, if you play your cards right. There are ten potential story routes based on the choices you make.

It’s… been a lot of work! But now it’s time to show it off.

We’ll be launching a Kickstarter soon to raise funding to finish the game. There’s still a lot of art to go, and only so much that we can self-finance. You can read about it here on the pre-release page, including the cool rewards we’re offering, like an original short story collection. That page also contains links to the ~40-minute demo, available on Steam and itch.io. If you think you’d be interested, definitely click that “notify me on launch” button. Or don’t–I’ll be back to bug you all about it once it’s live! Oh, and you can follow us on Bluesky, too.

So that’s been my big creative project for, ah, about two years now. Time sure flies when you’re moving, installing a garden, panicking about the state of things, having a baby…

What has everybody else here been up to, project-wise?

And since I need to pay the cat tax, here’s a peek at everybody’s favorite character, which is, okay, probably not actually a cat:Finally Introducing The Game I'm Making, What Are You Making?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • El Cruzado
  • Major Major Major Major
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.