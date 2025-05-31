Your scholarship is in danger, your friends aren’t human, and something ancient is awakening in the dreamlands. Welcome to Miskatonic University.

Hello jackals! I am super chuffed to formally show you all the video game my friend and I have been working on. We’re sort of thinking of it as a weird expensive art project, but if you ask us, it’s got some potential. The going has been a little slow what with the baby and all, and working with artists can always be time-consuming, especially if you include yourself in that category, but the demo is finally ready!

It’s an adventure game & dating sim set in the H.P. Lovecraft universe. You play a college student who wakes up one day from a very strange dream to find that everything’s a little stranger than it was yesterday–even your best friend, it turns out, is some sort of fish-monster. Even worse, you’ve been thrust into a conflict that’s far older than humanity itself, and threatens to unravel two worlds. Along the way, you can use your free time to make friends with the other main characters, and even romance them, if you play your cards right. There are ten potential story routes based on the choices you make.

It’s… been a lot of work! But now it’s time to show it off.

We’ll be launching a Kickstarter soon to raise funding to finish the game. There’s still a lot of art to go, and only so much that we can self-finance. You can read about it here on the pre-release page, including the cool rewards we’re offering, like an original short story collection. That page also contains links to the ~40-minute demo, available on Steam and itch.io. If you think you’d be interested, definitely click that “notify me on launch” button. Or don’t–I’ll be back to bug you all about it once it’s live! Oh, and you can follow us on Bluesky, too.

So that’s been my big creative project for, ah, about two years now. Time sure flies when you’re moving, installing a garden, panicking about the state of things, having a baby…

What has everybody else here been up to, project-wise?

And since I need to pay the cat tax, here’s a peek at everybody’s favorite character, which is, okay, probably not actually a cat: