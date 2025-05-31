Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This fight is for everything.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Healthcare Updates

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Healthcare Updates

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , ,

This is MAGA's one, big, beautiful healthcare plan.

[image or embed]

— JB Pritzker (@jbpritzker.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Someone at the CDC is living the most important slogan of the moment ("fuck you, make me")

[image or embed]

— Joseph Fink (@planetoffinks.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 12:07 AM

The CDC updated its warning about the risk of contracting measles while traveling on Wednesday this week, after dozens of cases in travelers who were infectious while flying within the US, and recommends NOT FLYING if your measles vaccinations are not up to date. 1/ www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-mea…

[image or embed]

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 10:44 AM


===

CDC tells Americans to CANCEL their flights after finding world's most infectious disease (RFK Jr’s measles) is spreading on planes
www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-mea…

[image or embed]

— nullifie (@nullifie.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 9:32 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ahasuerus
  • anastasio beaverhausen
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • caringandsensitive
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dnfree
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Hilbertsubspace
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • lollipopguild
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Major Major Major Major
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Ohio Mom
  • Percysowner
  • Ruckus
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Suzanne
  • suzanne
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      and recommends NOT FLYING if your measles vaccinations are not up to date.

      Also, too, vaccinations are now illegal.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      A reminder: MAHA is about eugenics, and the primary goal is killing disabled, fat, and sick people.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hilbertsubspace

      RFK Jr.:  I don’t think anyone should take medical advice from me.

      CDC:   I heard that!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      In its Wednesday update, the CDC dropped its list of countries now facing “high incidence” of measles. Instead, the agency now warns only that the virus is “an ongoing risk around the world, and more international travelers are getting infected.”

      Better than adding the US, I guess.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      HHS Sec. Kennedy Announces Closure Of CDC
      And Transfer Of Entire Staff To El Salvador
      Action Taken In Support Of Budgetary Goals
      “We expect substantial reduction in personnel costs
      as headcount, um, decreases,” says spokesperson.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      Two months ago I mentioned to my doc that I was worried about infectious diseases that might be prevalent in countries without modern standards of medicine like ….. the USA.  He chuckled and we reviewed my vaccination history (from 2015-ish, since my childhood records were lost decades ago).  The only one that jumped-out was MMR, and he agreed readily to give me the shot.  I also got my 6mos covid booster.

      I know others have gotten their “measles immunity titer” instead, and that works too.  He initially offered that, but when I asked if it was any cheaper than the booster, and whether there were any downsides to the booster, he switched to the booster.  I know that young people in the US got modern MMR shots and such.  Us olds should be pushing our docs to find out if our immunity is adequate for these times ….

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @Suzanne: yes, and other undesirables as well, eg certain persons with suboptimal melanin concentrations or language skills, or inappropriate or poorly-aligned belie systems.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      If someone actually got measles in the pre-vaccine days, they don’t need a vaccine, is that right? (Asking for, well, me.) Same question for mumps and chickenpox.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @JoyceH: Know I had both measles–very memorable–but clueless about the other two and mom’s not available to consult. I did get the first version of the shingles jab (the most fucking painful injection I have ever experienced in a lifetime of them) on account of shingles being so horrid it didn’t matter if I’d had chicken pox or not.

      Now reading the shingles jab seems to be effective against other maladies. Bonus!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JoyceH

      @trollhattan: I don’t have to ask anyone – I remember it well! My sister and I jointly got measles, mumps and chickenpox all in second grade. That was a spotty year!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Virginia’s two reported measles cases were contracted by international travelers. The first one was reported April 27 and apparently resulted in no other infections.

      The second one was more recent, a teenager returning from international travel. The state depsrtment of health has listed 5 times and venues for potential exposure: Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Tueday, May 20th and a sporting good store and Goodwill center that same afternoon; a primary care clinic on Thursday, May 22nd and the U.Va. Medical Center’s emergency room from 12am to 5am on Friday, May 23.

      I think I read that infections generally occur 2 to 4 weeks after exposure, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed on this one.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eclare

      @trollhattan:

      Your Dr can do blood work to determine whether or not you had chicken pox.  Mine did, answer was no, and now I’m vaxxed against chicken pox.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      German Chancellor Merz will soon learn the worst part of his job as he travels to DC next week to meet with Trump.

      Hope his shots are up to date.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good afternoon, y’all. Taking a break from yard work. Beautiful day down here today!

      Mentioned this before but, according to Momma, I had the chickenpox when I was about 6 months old and still carry a couple of scars, one at the corner of my eye.  I also had the mumps, twice.

      I guess I need to get the shingles vax, but I just haven’t got around to it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @JoyceH: I remember once transferring to a new school district in a different state as a kid and them asking for my (lost) shot records.  I had had a few of the things they wanted proof of vaccination for.  They said – not good enough.  Have to have the vaccination record to enroll.

      Which is understandable.

      So, I got the shots.

      You probably won’t encounter that situation!  ;-)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      Open thread, so….. a new wrinkle in the Case of the Sex Tape of Glenn, Who I Do Not Support: there’s rumor — don’t know how founded this is — that Mossad released his sex tape? Anyone else seeing this?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @Suzanne:

      So the sugar fast food eugenics complex is off the ground.

      Get folks hooked on high sugar, high carb, and high sodium diets and then let them fall prey to diseases and then let them die.

      Cool.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      suzanne

      @cain: Obesity is strongly correlated to economic class, as well as race. And it’s more heavily socially policed in women. Hatred of fat people is another facet of all the other ways we hate each other.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: In hopes they’d use it as psychological warfare against Hezbollah, thereby leading to dates with hawt closeted gay terrorists?

      Glem, International Man of MysteryMisery. Who absolutely hates attention.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nukular Biskits

      @JoyceH:

      I apparently had a case probably about 30 years ago but didn’t realize it at the time.

      About a month or so after the rash healed, I happened to be at doctor’s office and described it. She looked at me as if I were daft and said, “You had shingles.”

      Fortunately, for me, it was what would be considered a mild outbreak, with a 1-inch rash running along a nerve pathway from the center of my abdomen to my right side.  I couldn’t stand for anything to touch it but the worst of it only lasted a couple of days.

      Again, I was lucky, based on what I’ve heard.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      anastasio beaverhausen

      If you had chickenpox earlier in life you almost certainly still harbor latent virus, which can recur as shingles.  About the time I retired we were noticing younger patients (think 40s and 50s) who were otherwise healthy but getting very serious attacks of herpes zoster ophthalmicus.  Get vaccinated!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Oh yeah, this affair is being blamed on “the Zionists” who want to suppress Greenwald’s “support” for the Palestinian cause. It’s a hot topic in some social media circles. But Greenwald is just one of many “anti-Zionist” public figures and plenty have a wider audience.

      What I don’t get is that, from my understanding, Greenwald produced and acted in several pornographic films after he moved to Brazil. My source on this– the “Centrist Fan Account guy– might have been bullshitting but if he wasn’t, that makes this current controversy even stranger.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      @suzanne: White peoples’ diets in places like Alabama and Mississippi are very nearly as bad, if not as bad, as what their poorer, darker neighbors eat.  In fact, the black folks’ diets might be slightly healthier, traditional black Southern diets having, I think,  more greens and fewer refined white carbs.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MagdaInBlack

      Couple weeks ago a friend messaged about some blisters near her eye, and sent me a picture. I asked if she had had the shingles shot, she said no, I said you better get thee to your Dr.

      She did, it was shingles, doc said we caught it soon enough the vaccine should catch it.  Fortunately it did, and friend had only about a week of pain and itching, it did not spread and now is over.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Geminid: I don’t believe he did, but basically everything I have learned about Glenn has been against my will so I might not be the best source here.

      And, good lord, of course people are blaming (((Mossad))). Everything is the Jews’ fault with these people

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ohio Mom

      @Nukular Biskits: My advice is to schedule the shingles vax for a Friday so if it hits you hard, you can loll around in bed for the next day or two, as needed. I didn’t feel bad after the first one but the second, whoa!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Major Major Major Major: I could research this question, but I probably won’t because it seems like Greenwald is not that significant a figure anymore. This matter impresses me as a tempest in a very small teapot.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @CaseyL:

      White peoples’ diets in places like Alabama and Mississippi are very nearly as bad, if not as bad, as what their poorer, darker neighbors eat.  In fact, the black folks’ diets might be slightly healthier, traditional black Southern diets having, I think,  more greens and fewer refined white carbs. 

      Absolutely. Obesity rates in West Virginia are higher than in Alabama and Mississippi, also.

      But there’s a higher rate of wealthy white people in the U.S., so the average rate of obesity is lower.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      I’m old enough to have had all 3. Measles, mumps and chickenpox. Everyone I knew in school got them as well. The smallpox vaccine came out when I was young and I got that. Had tonsillitis as well.

      Good times.

      It’s shame that a very unreasonable percentage of humans, at least in this country, wants to live in the 12th century rather than this one. And I think their version of history of the last 200 years is everyone else deserves to live in poverty and death while they live as top of the heap. Which they actually do but their heap is not made of gold, frankincense and myrrh, but a dense, smelly animal exhaust product.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Percysowner

      I’m and old. I had measles, rubella and chickenpox. Never had mumps that I know of, but science says that if I haven’t had it by now, I’m not going to get it. Plus my kids and grandkids are as vaccinated as they can be. Youngest grandchild is turning 3 in August. He’s not due for his second shot until he’s four, but I’m going to suggest my kids ask if he can get the booster early. I’m afraid because he isn’t fully vaccinated AND because I can’t be sure when he turns 4 there will BE a booster. What a World!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I am convinced that much of the anti-vax movement is a false flag, attempting to make people afraid so that they get sick and die.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      I know some adults really are true victims of misinformation, but there are too many of them for me to feel too much sympathy when the leopards give them measles.

      One way or another, people need to learn to start listening to what we have to say and taking it seriously.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.