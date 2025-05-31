Someone at the CDC is living the most important slogan of the moment ("fuck you, make me")

The CDC updated its warning about the risk of contracting measles while traveling on Wednesday this week, after dozens of cases in travelers who were infectious while flying within the US, and recommends NOT FLYING if your measles vaccinations are not up to date. 1/ www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-mea…

[image or embed]

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 10:44 AM