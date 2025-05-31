This is MAGA's one, big, beautiful healthcare plan.
— JB Pritzker (@jbpritzker.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Someone at the CDC is living the most important slogan of the moment ("fuck you, make me")
— Joseph Fink (@planetoffinks.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 12:07 AM
The CDC updated its warning about the risk of contracting measles while traveling on Wednesday this week, after dozens of cases in travelers who were infectious while flying within the US, and recommends NOT FLYING if your measles vaccinations are not up to date. 1/ www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-mea…
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 10:44 AM
===
CDC tells Americans to CANCEL their flights after finding world's most infectious disease (RFK Jr’s measles) is spreading on planes
www.cbsnews.com/news/cdc-mea…
— nullifie (@nullifie.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 9:32 AM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings