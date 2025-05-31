A rambling speech by Donald Trump shall henceforth be known as a #TACO salad. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 10:13 PM



Our Very Serious Major Media might find it… unsettling… to honestly report mock someone they’ll need to placate for many news cycles to come, but there’s always a reliable celebrity distraction:

(Ann Telnaes via GoComics.com)

Musk says he’s “leaving government” but with everything DOGE stole is more like he’s “leaving with the government” — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 1:33 AM

Per the NYTimes, “On the Campaign Trail, Elon Musk Juggled Drugs and Family Drama” [gift link]

As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities. Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it. It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview. At the same time, Mr. Musk’s family life has grown increasingly tumultuous as he has negotiated overlapping romantic relationships and private legal battles involving his growing brood of children, according to documents and interviews. On Wednesday evening, Mr. Musk announced that he was ending his stint with the government, after lamenting how much time he had spent on politics instead of his businesses… The White House declined to comment on Mr. Musk’s drug use. At a news conference with Mr. Trump on Friday afternoon, Mr. Musk was asked about The New York Times’s coverage. He questioned the newspaper’s credibility and told the reporter to “move on.”

As a large government contractor, Mr. Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, must maintain a drug-free work force and administers random drug tests to its employees. But Mr. Musk has received advance warning of the tests, according to people close to the process. SpaceX did not respond to questions about those warnings… “Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behavior more and more,” said Philip Low, a neuroscientist and onetime friend of Mr. Musk’s who criticized him for his Nazi-like gesture at a rally. And some women are challenging Mr. Musk for control of their children… He plays video games for hours on end. He struggles with binge eating, according to people familiar with his habits, and takes weight-loss medication. And he posts day and night on his social media platform, X. Mr. Musk has a history of recreational drug use, The Wall Street Journal reported last year. Some board members at Tesla, his electric vehicle company, have worried about his use of drugs, including Ambien, a sleep medication…

people think this strains credulity but i could see musk getting his shit rocked by a toddler [image or embed] — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 3:06 PM

Basically the musk story boils down to: immigrant on drug-fueled rampage massacres hundreds of thousands of innocents and robs your social security checks and Medicaid plans as law enforcement shrugs. — Philip Gourevitch (@pgourevitch.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 12:06 PM



The thing in the NYT story about he gets tipped off about federal drug tests ahead of time is eyebrow raising, not because it's surprising, but it's surprising they have that sourced well enough to actually print it. It's a very serious accusation that implicates many others in serious crime [image or embed] — mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM



"Musk has become much less of a political attention magnet. What changed?"

honestly a lot of it is you guys got bored covering all the damage he was doing [image or embed] — Schrödinger's Sneetch Belly (@rtodkelly.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:19 AM

… Indeed, whereas Trump has—on the whole, if not always—seemed to benefit from understanding that any attention is essentially worth having, all the negative attention Musk has attracted in recent months, not least that related to the DOGE cuts, looks really to have harmed the tech mogul. Polls have shown that Musk is unpopular. Democrats have turned him into a campaign punching bag and seem set to keep punching, whatever his future role; many Republicans, in turn, have distanced themselves from him. (“People hate him,” a party operative told Politico. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. . . . It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”) Hayes told Klein that Musk’s purchase of X had turned out to be “an enormous, almost Archimedean, lever on the electorate.” If that was true, the lever may have cranked back against him…

(John Deering via GoComics.com)