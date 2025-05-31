Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Come on, man.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

Let there be snark.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

When we show up, we win.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Saturday Morning Cartoon Villains Open Thread

A rambling speech by Donald Trump shall henceforth be known as a #TACO salad.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 10:13 PM


===

He's not just a diva. He's a total TACO BELLE.

— Rob Thorne ???? (@torenware.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 10:15 PM

Our Very Serious Major Media might find it… unsettling… to honestly report mock someone they’ll need to placate for many news cycles to come, but there’s always a reliable celebrity distraction:

(Ann Telnaes via GoComics.com)

Musk says he’s “leaving government” but with everything DOGE stole is more like he’s “leaving with the government”

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 1:33 AM

Running interference

[image or embed]

— Craig Hillman (@craighillman.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 4:02 PM

Per the NYTimes, “On the Campaign Trail, Elon Musk Juggled Drugs and Family Drama” [gift link]

As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities.

Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.

It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

At the same time, Mr. Musk’s family life has grown increasingly tumultuous as he has negotiated overlapping romantic relationships and private legal battles involving his growing brood of children, according to documents and interviews.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Musk announced that he was ending his stint with the government, after lamenting how much time he had spent on politics instead of his businesses…

The White House declined to comment on Mr. Musk’s drug use. At a news conference with Mr. Trump on Friday afternoon, Mr. Musk was asked about The New York Times’s coverage. He questioned the newspaper’s credibility and told the reporter to “move on.”

As a large government contractor, Mr. Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, must maintain a drug-free work force and administers random drug tests to its employees. But Mr. Musk has received advance warning of the tests, according to people close to the process. SpaceX did not respond to questions about those warnings…

“Elon has pushed the boundaries of his bad behavior more and more,” said Philip Low, a neuroscientist and onetime friend of Mr. Musk’s who criticized him for his Nazi-like gesture at a rally.

And some women are challenging Mr. Musk for control of their children…

He plays video games for hours on end. He struggles with binge eating, according to people familiar with his habits, and takes weight-loss medication. And he posts day and night on his social media platform, X.

Mr. Musk has a history of recreational drug use, The Wall Street Journal reported last year. Some board members at Tesla, his electric vehicle company, have worried about his use of drugs, including Ambien, a sleep medication…

people think this strains credulity but i could see musk getting his shit rocked by a toddler

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 3:06 PM

Basically the musk story boils down to: immigrant on drug-fueled rampage massacres hundreds of thousands of innocents and robs your social security checks and Medicaid plans as law enforcement shrugs.

— Philip Gourevitch (@pgourevitch.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 12:06 PM


===

The thing in the NYT story about he gets tipped off about federal drug tests ahead of time is eyebrow raising, not because it's surprising, but it's surprising they have that sourced well enough to actually print it. It's a very serious accusation that implicates many others in serious crime

[image or embed]

— mtsw (@mtsw.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:50 AM


====

not a denial!

[image or embed]

— Sean O’Kane (@seanokane.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 12:17 PM


===

"Musk has become much less of a political attention magnet. What changed?"
honestly a lot of it is you guys got bored covering all the damage he was doing

[image or embed]

— Schrödinger's Sneetch Belly (@rtodkelly.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 11:19 AM

Indeed, whereas Trump has—on the whole, if not always—seemed to benefit from understanding that any attention is essentially worth having, all the negative attention Musk has attracted in recent months, not least that related to the DOGE cuts, looks really to have harmed the tech mogul. Polls have shown that Musk is unpopular. Democrats have turned him into a campaign punching bag and seem set to keep punching, whatever his future role; many Republicans, in turn, have distanced themselves from him. (“People hate him,” a party operative told Politico. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. . . . It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”) Hayes told Klein that Musk’s purchase of X had turned out to be “an enormous, almost Archimedean, lever on the electorate.” If that was true, the lever may have cranked back against him…

Saturday Morning Cartoon Villains Open Thread 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      honestly a lot of it is you guys got bored covering all the damage he was doing

      The destruction of America can’t compete with Biden being old.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Michael Bersin

      The second event in west central Missouri in three days – of three:

      March and Rally – Warrensburg, Missouri – May 30, 2025

      Around 100 people showed up for a march and rally yesterday evening – protesting the travesties of the second Trump Administration and the right wingnut-controlled Missouri General Assembly. Missouri House Democratic Leader, Representative Ashley Aune and Representative Ray Reed (D) marched and later spoke at the rally.

      Later today, the annual Warrensburg Pride Festival.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TONYG

      Just my opinion, but … when the New York Times refers to Elon’s bizarre collection of baby-mamas as “family life” and “romantic relationships” it looks like more sane-washing to me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      immigrant on drug-fueled rampage massacres hundreds of thousands of innocents

      Ah, but these were dark skinned furriners. When have those deaths ever upset Americans?

      Probably around a million Iraqis died as a result of our invasion and inability to control their country in the years following. Did America care? Ha.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Princess

      Meanwhile, Trump is so angry that every day is now TACO Tuesday, he’s doubled the tariffs on steel and aluminum for Canada and other countries and he’s not allowing US exporters to export certain things to China without licenses in retaliation for China slow-walking the export of rare minerals.

      Its a good thing the US doesn’t make things with steel and aluminum because the US still doesn’t produce enough and won’t any time soon, and American manufacturers are still going to have to buy it elsewhere at the new higher-tariffed price.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      White House responds to our story: “The drugs that we’re concerned about are the drugs running across the southern border.”

      OK, so they pick and choose which illegal drugs they should be concerned about. On what basis? Seems to me that people playing major roles in running the U.S. government shouldn’t be doing so while having their brains messed up with drugs, and that it should be a BFD if they are. JMHO and all that.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      When Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt aren’t willing to lie to protect your drug use, that is a shitload of drugs.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mappy!

      Maybe the wedge issue has finally surfaced that can end the media hegemony of protecting the Big Taco and Republicans everywhere… Trump chickens out about Musk Melon’s drug use. Trump chickens out about getting tough with Putin. Trump chickens out about directing Republicans not to touch Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security in the Big Taco’s Big Beautiful Burrito. Every day is Taco Tuesday and Republicans everywhere acquiesce.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      Meanwhile:

      Elon Musk will not be fully exiting the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—and its activities are only intensifying. On Friday, President Donald Trump threw cold water on the idea that Musk would fully disappear from DOGE and the White House forever. “Elon’s really not leaving,” Trump said in a joint press conference with Musk in the Oval Office. “He’s gonna be back and forth. It’s his baby, he’s going to be doing a lot of things.”
      “I expect to continue to provide advice,” Musk, wearing a black hat with DOGE written on it and a black shirt reading “DOGEFATHER,” said during Friday’s press conference, while noting that his legal limit for service as a special government employee was coming to an end. “I expect to remain a friend and an advisor.”

      More,  sadly, at the link.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      @mappy!: ​

      Every day is Taco Tuesday and Republicans everywhere acquiesce.

      And of course all the TACOpublicans all chicken out at the mere thought of putting any limits on what TACO Grande can do.​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      Mr. Musk’s family life has grown increasingly tumultuous as he has negotiated overlapping romantic relationships

      Assumes facts not in evidence. I would hardly call sliding into someone’s DMs on Xhitter and impregnating them via IVF because your dick was mutilated by an implant “romantic”.

      No flowers, dinner, foreplay?!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      CNN (web archive version) has a whole big news story up about TACO’s big mad when the reporter first asked his reactions to the new name for his tariff policies.

      The origin of the name was interesting to me because I am not on social media. Most of you probably already knew this but it was new to me.

      It originated with a May 2 column from Robert Armstrong, a Financial Times commentator and author of the publication’s popular finance newsletter “Unhedged.”

      Armstrong coined the phrase as a way of capturing Trump’s frequent willingness to walk back, pause or provide carve outs from his most expansive tariff threats. The idea, in short, is that Trump’s threats had created a pattern of driving stocks down, only to see them surge when he changed course weeks later.

      He used the term to try and explain the steady upward trajectory taking place in late April, which he wrote had “a lot to do with markets realizing that the U.S. administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure, and will be quick to back off when tariffs cause pain. This is the TACO theory: Trump Always Chickens Out.”

      The acronym became something of a running joke on finance Twitter, the informative and generally good-humored corner of X where financial commentators and analysts debate the day’s most interesting, market moving or, at times, arcane topics.

      Within a few weeks, the TACO trade had become a fixture of Wall Street chatter and started appearing in client notes from financial analysts and economists. The rapid acceleration of the acronym’s role in finance lexicon caught Armstrong, who has been sharply critical of the economic merits of Trump’s tariffs, by surprise.

      The story went on to quote anonymous White House sources who said TACO was really mad at his advisers who didn’t give him a heads up that TACO tariffs was being used to describe his big, beautiful, art-of-the-deal tariff negotiations.

      So sad that his advisers spend so much time and energy stroking his ego and keeping things from him to protect that big ego that they now are being blamed for not informing him that financial experts were dissing him. So sad.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      OK, so they pick and choose which illegal drugs they should be concerned about. On what basis? 

      The drugs rich white people take are OK. The drugs poor white people take have been inflicted on them by Mexicans trying to humiliate America. Do try to keep up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Rusty

      Nice of the NYT to time this story story just as Musk officially leaves,  so the administration can refuse to answer questions and say its no longer relevant since he doesn’t work their any longer.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Butch

      The idea that Musk told his kid to punch him and thinks that’s a good reason to have a black eye really says something about the man.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Barney

      @TONYG: You’re right. The last person whose relationship with him could possibly be called “romantic” was Grimes, who used to publicly admit liking him, and gave birth to his child in Sept 2023, so you could extend the “romantic” rather than “paid mother” description to Jan 2023 or later if you’re generous. By Oct 2023 she was suing him, so it was over for sure by then.

      Since then, he’s had the extremely simple relationship status of “nobody in the world likes him”, all through the campaign and since.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @lowtechcyclist: Honestly, I wouldn’t give a single nano-fuck that they’re getting high or what they’re getting high on if the motherfuckers were doing their jobs and following the goddamn law.

      They ain’t. Their drug use is almost certainly a proximate cause of the sheer irrationality of their actions, but really, when a meth-head kills while under the influence he still gets charged with murder.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sure Lurkalot

      What is it about drug use that is disqualifying for Elon? There are well sourced rumors that Trump has sniffed Adderall for years, many videos of Don Junior yapping at the speed of light apparently on cocaine and don’t forget the reports of Dr. Ronny’s drug use and the stories relating his improperly dispensing prescription drugs to staff in Trumps previous administration.

      It sounds like Musk’s drug use was his least reprehensible habit that could be reported on with a tsk tsk by the FTFNYT. “He was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities” begs the question, “previously known by whom at the FTFNYT?”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TONYG

      @Barney: Musk’s “relationships” with these women and their children is a throwback to the way it was for wealthy men for. thousands of years.  The women and the kids are just property. “Efficiency”!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Barney:

      he’s had the extremely simple relationship status of “nobody in the world likes him”

      “Simple” doesn’t mean “wrong,” you know.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      They ain’t. Their drug use is almost certainly a proximate cause of the sheer irrationality of their actions, but really, when a meth-head kills while under the influence he still gets charged with murder.

      I guess my point is elementary caution and prevention.  If you know someone in your life is a meth-head, you’d want to do what you could to keep them from accessing weapons.  Or being in a position of power in our government.

      Either way, yes, they should be held personally liable for any crimes they commit and any damage they do, but if someone else hands the meth-head the gun, or puts the meth-head in a position where he can take a chainsaw to the U.S. government, that someone else should be liable as well.

      (If we get through all this and come out the other side in a position to do so, there damn well needs to be a special court to assess the damage to our government, identify the laws broken and the names of those who broke them, and hand out appropriately long prison sentences. But that’s a different topic.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gin & Tonic

      Yesterday I learned that one of the hated foreign students at Harvard is the daughter (only child) of Xi Jinping. And now Trump’s fellatrix Laura Loomer is lobbying for her expulsion and deportation. A brilliant strategy, no?

      For anyone who wants a simple, one-sentence explanation of American “soft power” here it is – paramount leader of America’s premier global adversary sends his only child to university in America.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      schrodingers_cat

      Speaking of cartoon villains, Bernie Sanders is mouthing off again, about Democrats. He has done far more damage to our brand than any Republican has. And yet we never hear calls for him to step down from the likes of Hogg or other BS bros even though he is older than Biden.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      And, if nothing else, all this demonstrates is that, yes, there as that dickhead Sean Hannity whined about for the last 4 years, two tiers of justice:  the “throw-the-book-at-’em” justice for us little guys and the “get out of jail free” one for the wealthy and politically-connected.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Sure Lurkalot: ​
       

      What is it about drug use that is disqualifying for Elon? There are well sourced rumors that Trump has sniffed Adderall for years, many videos of Don Junior yapping at the speed of light apparently on cocaine and don’t forget the reports of Dr. Ronny’s drug use and the stories relating his improperly dispensing prescription drugs to staff in Trumps previous administration.

      I don’t give a damn about drug use by people who are in no position to mess anything up besides their own sorry lives. Elon, OTOH, was placed in a position to do an incredible amount of damage to our government, as evidenced by the fact that he did so.

      If Trump’s some sort of drug addict, not a whole lot we can do about that: the American people elected him to his current office.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gvg

      @Baud: There are at least thousands of dogs named taco and many cats too. I think they will be ok.

      Petsmart and others have sold taco Halloween costumes for pets for years. This years Halloween celebration is likely to have a protest edge to it. Not just with taco’s, with everything. It’s always got a little contemporary humor sarcasm. This time with all the slashing and offending people, I think it’s going to have multiple streams of creative commentary.

      I recall when the Hubble telescope was looking like a failure early on, there was a lot of costume commentary with blind scientists. Around the same time education budgets were being cut here, and teachers were dressed up covered in bandaids….

      so start thinking about your costumes people!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @lowtechcyclist:If we get through all this and come out the other side in a position to do so, there damn well needs to be a special court to assess the damage to our government, identify the laws broken and the names of those who broke them, and hand out appropriately long prison sentences. But that’s a different topic.

      A-MF-MEN.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Honestly, I wouldn’t give a single nano-fuck that they’re getting high or what they’re getting high on if the motherfuckers were doing their jobs and following the goddamn law.

      They ain’t. Their drug use is almost certainly a proximate cause of the sheer irrationality of their actions, but really, when a meth-head kills while under the influence he still gets charged with murder.

      I could use a lot less fentanyl and meth in my neighborhood, personally. I don’t want any of those people to suffer, but some of them are not keeping their fucked-up behavior to themselves, behind closed doors. That’s my problem with Elon here…. he’s sure AF in no proper state of mind to make important decisions on behalf of others.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Hating on long term visa holders, international students and scholars and the foreign workers is pretty mainstream and not just on the MAGA right

      Foreign workers, maybe.  But the rest? That’s news to me.  Been awhile since my grad school days, but back in the 1980s and 1990s there were lots of foreign grad students already.  If anyone was upset by it, I sure missed it.

      Reply

