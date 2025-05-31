(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Air raid alerts for drone swarms are up for almost all of Ukraine at 2:15 AM local time in Ukraine/7:15 PM EDT. Russia is continuing to just strike Ukrainian civilian targets day and night. This has been an ongoing series of strikes going back a few months that have not had any of the breaks that past tranches have had.

There were 8 explosions in Kharkiv just now, at around 3 in the morning. Russian drones attacked a peaceful sleeping city yet again. Hope it’s over for now. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 8:24 PM

Over 100 Russian drones are over Ukraine right now. Some are approaching Kharkiv ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 4:50 PM

Some of this may be because of what we’re now seeing reported, which is that Putin has remade the Russian economy into an economy solely focused on war.

From The Wall Street Journal: (emphasis mine)

Russia’s successes on the front lines in Ukraine are a big reason why Vladimir Putin isn’t yet ready to sign up to President Trump’s peace efforts. Some of his neighbors fear the success of the war machine now driving its economy means he never will. In the early stages of the war, the Russian president put the country on a footing for a long conflict. Putin retooled the economy to churn out record numbers of tanks and howitzers, while using sizable signing bonuses of up to a year’s salary to raise a massive army. At one point, more than a thousand recruits were signing up each day to fight. This increase saved Moscow from the initial losses it suffered after failing to quickly capture Kyiv three years ago. Now it is helping Russian forces advance westward again, taking more than 100 square miles in the past month. The gains have given Putin the latitude to slow walk peace negotiations and shrug off direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, despite growing European pressure and Trump’s own exasperation with the lack of progress in ending the war. But if or when Putin is ready to make peace, unwinding his military buildup could prove a trickier task. “It is absolutely imperative for Russia to continue to rely on the military industry, because it [has] become the driver of economic growth,” said Alexander Kolyandr, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “For a while, it will be next to impossible for Russia to reduce military spending.” Russia’s arms industry has enjoyed billions of dollars in stimulus in recent years to boost production lines and keep them running at breakneck speed 24 hours a day. The influx of cash has boosted wages—partly to compete with military payouts—and fueled rising living standards for thousands of Russians in the country’s poorer backwaters. If the war does end in Ukraine, some of Russia’s neighbors worry its war economy might be refocused on them. In the Baltics, Estonian military planners grimly discuss the possibility of war spilling into NATO territory. In Kazakhstan, analysts carefully watch for signals that Russia could make a move into the north of the country, where a large ethnic Russian population still lives. These fears stem partly from the belief that the Kremlin would rather keep the tens of thousands soldiers fighting on some other front line rather than bring battle-hardened and often traumatized men back home. After the end of World War II, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin viewed returning veterans as a threat and sent many to the gulags to rid himself of the domestic pressures they could cause. Today, peace would likely see many of the hundreds of thousands of troops in Ukraine, particularly those who signed short-term contracts, demobilized and sent back to civilian life at a time of slowing economic and wage growth. “It’s not going to be a good idea to cut those wages radically or in a very short time,” said Volodymyr Ishchenko, of the Free University of Berlin. “It’s not a good idea for the state to disappoint armed men.” If the fighting in Ukraine ends, Russia’s military will still need men. The arms industry will still be building the guns and vehicles needed to replace the Soviet stockpiles lost on the front line, but at a slower pace than during the war. Job losses on factory lines, together with an increasingly stagnating economy, could stir some discontent among those who saw the war bring the biggest redistribution of wealth since the fall of the Soviet Union. “Without an existential crisis like the war in Ukraine, it would be hard to justify continuing to pour money into the defense industry at the rate we already are,” said Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. “And Putin—even if they say he is an evil totalitarian—he is very sensitive about what people think and what they want.” Already there are signs that the boost from the war and a surge in wages and living standards is beginning to level out. The declining price of oil adds another note of uncertainty for the future.

Do you know whose arms industry has NOT enjoyed billions of dollars in stimulus in recent years to boost production lines and keep them running at breakneck speed 24 hours a day to meet this threat? I bet you can’t guess?

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine Will Not Simply Wait for Russia to Mature Enough to End the War – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians, We are now preparing for new diplomatic steps together with our partners in Europe and, importantly, with our partners in the United States. In fact, we are in contact almost daily with everyone who can make diplomacy meaningful. As of now, there is no clear information about what exactly the Russians plan to bring to Istanbul. We don’t have it, Türkiye doesn’t have it, the United States doesn’t have it either, and neither do other partners. And at this point, it looks far from serious. We discussed this yesterday with President Erdoğan of Türkiye. Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for an actual ceasefire to take place. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing games with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants a serious peace — and Russia must agree to that. That should be the agenda of the meetings. We have already presented our agenda. We hope the American side will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help bring peace closer. For now, however, we are only seeing new Russian strikes and new Russian assaults. Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report. The situation at the front remains complicated — in some directions, we are detecting increased Russian activity. The fiercest battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupyansk directions. We are also continuing our Kursk operation, which prevents a significant number of Russian troops from operating on Ukrainian territory. The war must be pushed back onto Russian territory — back to where it came from. I want to thank our warriors today for their resilience, and I want to thank everyone for their precision. Looking at this week’s results, I will give special recognition primarily to the assault regiments operating in the Kursk region. These are the 33rd, 225th, and 425th Separate Assault Regiments. Also among the best in this direction is the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. Thank you! In the Pokrovsk direction, the warriors of the 1st Assault Regiment are performing especially effectively, and in the Toretsk direction, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade has achieved good results. Well done! And of course, the 82nd Bukovynska Separate Air Assault Brigade. Thank you, guys! We are working very actively to guarantee that our Defense Forces are fully equipped with everything they need. Weapons — both production and supplies, financial support, training — for every need, we are developing new agreements with our partners. Special thanks this week to Sweden: we are making active progress within the announced aid packages. Germany: we have very good agreements on investment in our Ukrainian weapons production. The Netherlands is working on supplying F-16s. The United Kingdom is directing proceeds from frozen Russian assets specifically for weapons and equipment repairs for Ukraine. Altogether, this amounts to billions of dollars strengthening the defense of our state and strengthening our people. Next week, we are preparing agreements with the Baltic and Nordic countries. We are also filling out the agendas for our summits — the G7 and NATO summits, which will take place soon. We are also actively engaging with everyone who can toughen sanctions against Russia and who supports such very important decisions. Ukraine will not simply wait for Russia to mature enough to end the war. We are doing everything to ensure that Russia is effectively forced into peace. I thank everyone who is helping us! I am proud of our people! Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska addressed the Superhumans Reunion ’25 festival.

Olena Zelenska: It Is Vital That After Any Injury, People Find Their Place in Society, in a Profession, in Life The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, addressed participants of Superhumans Reunion’25 – a festival that brings together a community of veterans, their families, and all those who care about the reintegration and recovery of people affected by war injuries. Overall, the festival, organized by the Superhumans Center, gathered more than 600 veterans and their families, over 60 partners, government officials, foreign ambassadors, and Ukrainian artists. “When Superhumans was launched two years ago, we interpreted its name like this: Ukrainians are not victims, but superheroes. What unites us is not trauma but overcoming it together. This ‘super’ prefix is not some formal honorary title – it is born of teamwork, resilience, and the commitment of everyone involved to fight. I thank everyone who is working to give our people back their opportunities,” said Olena Zelenska. The First Lady called on government officials and businesses to support graduates of the Superhumans Center in finding their place in life. In particular, it is important that the Ministry of Economy assist graduates with employment, a key need expressed by veterans. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs is responsible for integrating them into life, from sports to solving any social issues. “Meanwhile, the graduates of Superhumans themselves often ask: ‘How can we help our country?’ I’ll take the liberty of answering. Dear Superhumans, above all, we want to see you feeling well and thriving in whatever it is you wish for yourselves. And your example, your resilience, even just your smiles already help, right now,” the First Lady emphasized.

Georgia:

My child is a prisoner of the regime” — Parents and family members of prisoners of conscience held a protest in the Tbilisi metro today. #GeorgiaProtests

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 1:03 PM

Poland:

The US:

With all due respect to the General, returning these children is impossible if we can’t even name their abductors. Russia will not willingly return anyone, nor will it concede a single inch. The only path forward is sustained pressure. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 4:27 PM

Trump said he “doesn’t know yet” whether he will support the bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia. Earlier, Senator Graham stated that the U.S. would hit very hard if Russia does not show a willingness for peace. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 6:34 AM

The UN:

“No new sanctions, arms supplies to Ukraine, or any other hostile actions against Russia will be able to prevent the inevitable military defeat of the ‘Zelensky regime’.” – Nebenzya. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 1:26 PM

Back to Ukraine.

The cost and the reason:

A moment worth fighting for: after 17 months in russian captivity, Ukrainian soldier Dmytro embraces his little son for the first time. When asked what kept him going all that time, he gave a simple answer: ‘My son.’ [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 10:23 AM

Ukrainian drones and missiles now cover the vast majority, likely 80–90%, of relevant Russian targets. Systems like Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG and Taurus are primarily needed for heavily hardened or buried sites. 1/3 — Fabian Hoffmann (@frhoffmann.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:57 AM

Taurus is uniquely suited for destroying targets like the Kerch Bridge, given its high-yield penetrating warhead and programmable fuse. At this stage, the Taurus debate is driven more by politics than military necessity, and delivery has become more important for Germany than Ukraine. 2/3 — Fabian Hoffmann (@frhoffmann.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:57 AM

That’s because Taurus has come to symbolize German reluctance and escalation angst. The Chancellor must correct that perception. If Berlin ultimately withholds the missile, it will need to offer something of equal political weight. 3/3 — Fabian Hoffmann (@frhoffmann.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 9:57 AM

#SLD25 panel on defence innovation w/ defence chiefs from Germany & India, Ukr dep def min & Indopacom cdr. German chief: innovation cycles in war now short as 15 days. “There is no rear area any more.” AI “key to integrate data across all domains. “Both high & low tech needed” [image or embed] — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 5:06 AM

Ukrainian dep def minister says his country producing 10m drones per year. Drones do 80% of damage in battlefield he says. Ukrainian made FPV IS $500, he says, in contrast to $1,500 for foreign models. Low-cost interceptor drones at $5,000 “affordable alternative” to traditional SAMs. [image or embed] — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 5:28 AM

Interesting to hear a Ukrainian official state the theory of victory simply & explicitly. Ukrainian deputy defence minister: “This is a war of technology: whoever has the bigger amount and the faster scaling solution will win” — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 5:52 AM

📊 May 2025 Combat Report Shared by the “Birds of Magyar” Unit Total for May 2025:

• 2,221 Russian KIA/WIA ; +23% increase vs April (+417) 🎯 Unit’s Goal:

• 100 Russian KIA/WIA per day

• 3,000/month t.me/robert_magya… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 12:58 PM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Krasnagorsk, Moscow Oblast:

A massive fire has broken out just 10 kilometers from Putin’s residence. In Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, the “Ltd Kolesnic” factory, which produces galoshes and rubber footwear, is engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses report that smoke pillars can be seen from various districts of Moscow itself. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 3:11 PM

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Russians have opened the largest military training camp for children in Volgograd, Russia. Several hundred children aged 14 to 17 are being taught to kill Ukrainians and Europeans. One third of them are children from the occupied territories of Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 5:44 AM

