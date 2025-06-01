Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Rate the Shows!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a Medium Cool Free-for-All about the shows we’ve been watching.

Tonight, there’s a twist.  Don’t just tell us what you’ve been watching.  Please tell us more than that!

  • what you’ve been watching
  • the premise of the show
  • where it’s streaming (or at the library)
  • favorite or worst thing about the show
  • any favorite actors that are in the shows
  • anything else you want
  • be sure to rate the show in whatever fashion strikes your fancy

Is it a 5 cookie show?

5 giraffes on a scale of 5?

On The Road - lashoharangue - Botswana - Makgadikgadi Pans National Park 2
Image by lashoharangue (4/1/25)

Or perhaps less than one cookie?  (But on what scale?)

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

 

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We’re watching Good Girls on Netflix. It was NBC series for a couple of year maybe 5 years ago.

      It’s about 3 suburban women who all wind up needing money and decide to rob a grocery store. They’re quite bad at criming, and keep getting themselves in deeper and deeper trouble. It darkly funny.

      I don’t know the actors. I never know the actors. We both find it unexpectedly watchable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I thank whoever here on BJ recommended Ludwig (on Amazon).  Very enjoyable 6-episode comedy/mystery.  The premise is that Ludwig is a master puzzle setter and his twin brother, a Detective Inspector has disappeared.  His brother’s wife cajoles him into masquerading as his brother to try to find a clue.  Meanwhile they keep sending him out to solve murders.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I was quite enrapture$ by Simon baker as patrick jane, in the mentalist. I binged the whole series in a few weeks when I first got Hulu. I go back and watch some episodes again.
      I like his quirky mischievous character, how his mind is so fast at connecting clues, and how’s he’s playful even while serious.
      5 stars, sure. Not always ideal as a going to sleep video, a bit too exciting.

      worse, though fun to watch, we’re elementary, about Sherlock Holmes, and house, with Hugh Laurie. Too much adrenaline and excitement during each show, but the interplay of characters has been intriguing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Craig

      Mobland. Streaming on Paramount.

      Title says it. Blood feud kicks off between two London gangs. Tom Hardy stars as the fixer for the Irish Harrigan’s led by a very good and right terrifying at times Pierce Brosnan as Conrad . Helen Mirren is his bonkers wife Meave. She’s a lot. Paddy Consadine is Conrad’s son, a teenage friend of Hardy’s Harry Da Souza. Geoff Bell is Ritchie Stevenson. Tremendous performance from him as a right villain. His portrayal of Ritchie is nuanced evil. Toby Jones sneaks in and does another great role in his box full of great characters. Janet McTeer, the lawyer from Ozark, slides in and delivers in a small, important role. Nothing ground breaking here, but solid English gangster story. Tom Hardy really excels at this shit, and his Harry is charming, and can be incredibly menacing, and of course when pushed beyond menacing completely ruthless. First episodes are work for hire direction from Guy Ritchie. I found it kinda interesting that Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren were both in legendary 80s gangster film The Long Good Friday. 4 bullets

      Reply
    9. 9.

      emjayay

      Luna and Sophie on PBS. A police (nonuniformed) procedural with two 30something women doing most of the investigations and several guys in the office doing research and also joining in. In German, set in Potsdam.

      It turns out it’s the first four seasons of SOKO Potsdam, one of a number of SOKO franchises that go back years, like the CSI franchises here. After the first four seasons the leads moved on so it wouldn’t be Luna and Sophie any more.

      I don’t know what the other and older ones were like, but this one is really well acted and directed with very uncopish characters of different types who act and dress like people I would know. It’s the least presentational and theatrical and most real show of its kind I’ve seen (assuming some German police investigation offices are really casual and not traditionally German at all). But Germans I know are like that too today.

      Of course like all of these kinds of shows crimes get solved by brilliant noticing some details, internet researching and adding things up, all within each show, along with misdirection and the cops maybe coming up with wrong hypotheses first. Like most it sometimes goes into the personal lives of everyone in the office, and their personal lives impact their work. Also a bit of a comic edge at times.

      All on a low budget- a lot of scene setting drone and street shots of Potsdam (former residence of Prussian kings and the the German emperor until 1918 near Berlin). But it’s actually otherwise shot someplace else in Germany, and of course the office is a studio set.

      On broadcast PBS (maybe not everywhere) and their pay online service and also PBS or Masterpiece or whatever they call it on Amazon Prime.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hoytwillrise

      Women’s college world Series; also Rebus on Britbox (old show). somewhat good but npot too much like the books.

      Reply

