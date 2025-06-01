Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it's all being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir. It was always going to be Peter, who has dreamed of dictatorship for decades, patiently built his "political project". 1/

www.nytimes.com/2025/05/30/t… [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM

Per the (very neutral,of course) NYTimes [gift link]:

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power. Mr. Trump has not publicly talked about the effort since. But behind the scenes, officials have quietly put technological building blocks into place to enable his plan. In particular, they have turned to one company: Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm. The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.)

Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions. The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department. Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said… Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status. Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said. Privacy advocates, student unions and labor rights organizations have filed lawsuits to block data access, questioning whether the government could weaponize people’s personal information…

Probably it’s just me, but it seems like Thiel & Musk have been in competition since at least last year’s primaries. It could be kayfabe, but it;s not as though superpredator oligarchs haven’t been known to turn on each other. (And it might be a factor in all the recent major-media Musk bashing.)

The NYT doesn't say HOW it was decided to give Palantir all your personal data, only that it was a no-bid contract directed by "Elon Musk's DOGE". (DOGE was always a project of Peter's too.) Thiel had installed a protege as US Federal Chief Information Officer, likely for just this reason. 2/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM



===

One of Trump's first actions as president was to install Greg Barbaccia as US Federal Chief Information Officer, a bizarre choice – an ex-Army guy who did "physical security" for Palantir. This account called it: he was there to give Palantir your data. 3/

bsky.app/profile/capi… [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM



===

Remember: this account has focused on Peter Thiel because of his deep ties to January 6. He launched the alt-right influencers who promoted it – in 2016. He built the Senators who delayed the vote, Cruz and Hawley – from 2008. Peter is very, very patient, and it works. Journalists look away. 4/ [image or embed] — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:38 AM



===