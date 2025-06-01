Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Politics Open Thread: It’s Not Paranoia…

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it's all being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir. It was always going to be Peter, who has dreamed of dictatorship for decades, patiently built his "political project". 1/
www.nytimes.com/2025/05/30/t…

[image or embed]

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM

Per the (very neutral,of course) NYTimes [gift link]:

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power.

Mr. Trump has not publicly talked about the effort since. But behind the scenes, officials have quietly put technological building blocks into place to enable his plan. In particular, they have turned to one company: Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm.

The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.)

Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions.

The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department. Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said…

Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status.

Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said. Privacy advocates, student unions and labor rights organizations have filed lawsuits to block data access, questioning whether the government could weaponize people’s personal information…

Probably it’s just me, but it seems like Thiel & Musk have been in competition since at least last year’s primaries. It could be kayfabe, but it;s not as though superpredator oligarchs haven’t been known to turn on each other. (And it might be a factor in all the recent major-media Musk bashing.)

The NYT doesn't say HOW it was decided to give Palantir all your personal data, only that it was a no-bid contract directed by "Elon Musk's DOGE". (DOGE was always a project of Peter's too.) Thiel had installed a protege as US Federal Chief Information Officer, likely for just this reason. 2/

[image or embed]

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM


===

One of Trump's first actions as president was to install Greg Barbaccia as US Federal Chief Information Officer, a bizarre choice – an ex-Army guy who did "physical security" for Palantir. This account called it: he was there to give Palantir your data. 3/
bsky.app/profile/capi…

[image or embed]

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM


===

Remember: this account has focused on Peter Thiel because of his deep ties to January 6. He launched the alt-right influencers who promoted it – in 2016. He built the Senators who delayed the vote, Cruz and Hawley – from 2008. Peter is very, very patient, and it works. Journalists look away. 4/

[image or embed]

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 9:38 AM


===

All this was so forseeable. Here's a 3-month-old prediction that's spot on: Elon would be disposed of once his task was done, and Peter would get a contract to take your data. Now suddenly we see major leaks about Elon's drug use – and Palantir gets that contract. We need to wake up, fight back. 5/

[image or embed]

— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 12:31 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marc
  • Michael Bersin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pat
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Steve LaBonne
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

    37Comments

    3. 3.

      frosty

      OK, that’s enough news for me today. I’m going to go out and plant more of my vegetable square foot garden. Is it possible to have a subsistence farm on <1/8 acre?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pat

      So musk has Destroyed Our Government Everywhere and the remains are being turned over to Thiel.

      We are so screwed….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      Musk promised budget cuts. He delivered a panopticon.

      Caleb Ecarma
      May 12, 2025

      The Department of Government Efficiency, the secretive White House initiative founded by Elon Musk, was sold to the American public under the guise of cost-cutting. In this regard it has failed. After more than 110 days of austerity theater, DOGE has shaved just a few billion dollars from annual federal spending. Musk, who is poised to “significantly” reduce his involvement in the project, had promised $2 trillion.

      DOGE has had much more success expanding the executive branch’s domestic surveillance capacity.

      Citing whistleblower complaints, Rep. Gerald Connolly divulged last month that DOGE is building a “master database,” a single exhaustive repository containing personal data held by numerous federal agencies, including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

      “The DOGE team is reportedly engaged in an unprecedented effort to build a massive database using data from SSA and across the federal government,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote in a letter to the SSA Office of the Inspector General.

      Efforts to build the database are part of a Trump executive order dictating the elimination of the federal government’s “information silos.” In signing the executive order in March, Trump tied it to DOGE’s nominal mission of “stopping waste, fraud, and abuse.”

      But in action, amalgamating federal data is part of the White House’s push to deport and intimidate undocumented immigrants, including by falsifying SSA death records to prevent undocumented immigrants from accessing housing and banking services. DOGE employees are also using data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to remove undocumented immigrants from housing, even if they are living with family members who are legal residents.

      The DOGE master database is being built and housed at the Department of Homeland Security and includes the use of biometric data to track immigrants, according to Wired. “They are already cross-referencing immigration [data] with SSA and IRS as well as voter data,” one DHS official told the outlet. FedScoop reported last week that members of DOGE have been spotted at a DHS border security office that houses fingerprint, facial, and iris records.

      https://www.muskwatch.com/p/musk-promised-budget-cuts-he-delivered

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Marc

      I tried to warn you folks :)
      I’ll mention again that the primary outside funding for Palantir came from In-Q-Tel, the CIA venture capital office.  The CIA was also their first customer.​

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Raoul Paste

      Boy, you’d like to relax on a Sunday, and then you read this.  It sounds like the antithesis of what a freedom-loving, get-the-government-out-of-my-business  republican would support.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Elizabelle:

      Bring back the guillotines. Sharpish swords fine too. 

      How about all Harris voters get to punch these fuckers in the face?  Or would that violate the amendment from the Constitution that they don’t believe in?

      Fascist shitstains.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Raoul Paste:

      It sounds like the antithesis of what a freedom-loving, get-the-government-out-of-my-business republican would support. 

      Oh, they’re perfectly fine with government control as long as they get to tell how you can live your life.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bbleh

      It IS prudent now to assume that your tax data will find its way to credit and loan agencies, your medical data to insurance companies, and general compendia of your personal information to marketing firms.  But this isn’t a new problem, only a major escalation of an existing one.

      The thing that worries me more is, neither Elmo’s Kids nor the minions of Evil Vampire Peter Thiel are likely to be very sophisticated when it comes to data security, nor to care in any case, and as a result, your data also are likely to find their way into the hands of scammers.  And I am particularly concerned about elderly people, who may not have the sophistication to recognize likely scams.

      Fkin moron Republican voters …

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud: I’ll still comment but all my comments will be paens to our Dear Leader Donald Jackass Trump. Oops, I screwed that up didn’t I. Back to the drawing board.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.