



Thank you, commentor No One of Consequence:

I don’t really know what I’m doing. But with the advent of Mexico tariffs decimating produce availability and pricing (or so I thought at the time), the missus and I determined that I should put in a garden.

Newer home, so land is 1-2 inches of topsoil and then straight to clay. So putting one in the ground would take considerable effort. Excavating clay is work for powered tools and people who know what they are doing.

So, I found some cheap (relatively) raised beds from Tractor Supply Co, and ordered four. Then I ordered three tons of garden mix soil from a local landscape provider, and that I moved all by hand and wheelbarrow into the four containers and spare garbage cans in the garage. Nice pre-screened stuff, that I wanted to keep dry for landscaping use.

Anyway, got those in, and my wife had ordered a great deal of seed from a place in California. I started to put in a garden. Growing from seeds kind of sucks. BUT I did have some success.

Bok Choi, the larger leafy green in the images, took off and is going well, but obviously crowding out some of the stuff I had planted alongside: onions, basil, carrots. SO I need to thin things, and harvest some of the overgrowth. Trying to do square foot gardening, but next year I will more carefully plot out where I plant things.

The star of the year so far has been the Tat Soi. That is the smaller dark green leafy in the images. The spinach you can spot because it has bolted and the shapes of the leaves have gone from round to arrowhead shaped. Tat soi is the schniz. It tastes like a mix between spinach and kale, much closer to spinach than kale (almost imperceptible bite). The yield on this plant has been incredible though. I am still harvesting leaves off of the first row I started to take. It really is remarkable. Cannot recommend highly enough.

Lighter lime green leafy is iceberg lettuce, which my son wanted for burgers. Couple of marigolds in the mix to ward off some insects.

The last container was saved (and now being planted) with the sweet potato vines I have been trying to start. This is a new one on me, sinking a whole tuber on its side, halfway in soil in a clear plastic container, and then needing 6-8 weeks for the magic to happen. Managed to get some starts off of the experiment. ost are still alive, as it has been a few days, and I think those will produce leaves for eating within the next 2- 3 weeks.