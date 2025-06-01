Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Home Grown Greens

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Home Grown Greens

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

Auto Draft 136
 
Thank you, commentor No One of Consequence:

I don’t really know what I’m doing. But with the advent of Mexico tariffs decimating produce availability and pricing (or so I thought at the time), the missus and I determined that I should put in a garden.

Newer home, so land is 1-2 inches of topsoil and then straight to clay. So putting one in the ground would take considerable effort. Excavating clay is work for powered tools and people who know what they are doing.

So, I found some cheap (relatively) raised beds from Tractor Supply Co, and ordered four. Then I ordered three tons of garden mix soil from a local landscape provider, and that I moved all by hand and wheelbarrow into the four containers and spare garbage cans in the garage. Nice pre-screened stuff, that I wanted to keep dry for landscaping use.

Anyway, got those in, and my wife had ordered a great deal of seed from a place in California. I started to put in a garden. Growing from seeds kind of sucks. BUT I did have some success.

Bok Choi, the larger leafy green in the images, took off and is going well, but obviously crowding out some of the stuff I had planted alongside: onions, basil, carrots. SO I need to thin things, and harvest some of the overgrowth. Trying to do square foot gardening, but next year I will more carefully plot out where I plant things.

The star of the year so far has been the Tat Soi. That is the smaller dark green leafy in the images. The spinach you can spot because it has bolted and the shapes of the leaves have gone from round to arrowhead shaped. Tat soi is the schniz. It tastes like a mix between spinach and kale, much closer to spinach than kale (almost imperceptible bite). The yield on this plant has been incredible though. I am still harvesting leaves off of the first row I started to take. It really is remarkable. Cannot recommend highly enough.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Home Greens

Lighter lime green leafy is iceberg lettuce, which my son wanted for burgers. Couple of marigolds in the mix to ward off some insects.

The last container was saved (and now being planted) with the sweet potato vines I have been trying to start. This is a new one on me, sinking a whole tuber on its side, halfway in soil in a clear plastic container, and then needing 6-8 weeks for the magic to happen. Managed to get some starts off of the experiment. ost are still alive, as it has been a few days, and I think those will produce leaves for eating within the next 2- 3 weeks.


What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Jeffg166
  • JoyceH
  • rikyrah
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Three tons?  Wow!  Your raised beds look great.  I’ve never heard of Tat Soi, I’ll have to look for it at the Asian market near me.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      satby

      That’s an impressive first effort! Looks great. I also have never heard of Tat Soi, but it sounds like something I would like very much, so I’m going to look for some next year too.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffg166

      Very nice garden.

      I picked, pitted and froze two quarts of sour cherries yesterday. More will get picked today and during the next week. I will be so tired of pitting cherries when this year’s crop is done.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Really great looking bok Choi and tatsoi. Do you have to water them every day? I’ve had no luck with them.

      what kind of tomatoes are you growing? When I grow indeterminates, i sometimes put them as close as 18”, but I try for 2 feet.

      im way behind on planting things, but I’m excited I found pineapple tomatillo seedlings to grow on. I’ve been looking for 4 years, no one had them; I cut back on tomatoes to leave room for them. We’ll see how this goes.

      what does one do with sweet potato leaves?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      In my garden, rain while I was gone and continued cool temperatures resulted in an explosion of grass and weeds. Got the grass mowed, will try to get the grass out of my iris bed today. Early iris are blooming and so are the roses and peonies. But hot weather tomorrow, and smoke from Canadian wildfires are rolling in now and my asthma has been bad, so I’m hoping I get a few things done today before I need to just stay inside.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.