Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Open Thread: We’re Getting Through to Them…

Sunday Morning Open Thread: We’re Getting Through to Them…

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Sunday Morning Open Thread: We're Getting Through to Them...

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Pouring one out for the White House staff that did everything they could to make sure Trump never found out about “TACO.”

[image or embed]

— Brendan Duke (@brendanvduke.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 10:24 AM

President Donald Trump’s move-fast-and-break-things ethos this week led to a major setback for his trade policy, leaving the White House scrambling to chart its way around a potentially devastating legal ruling.

Yet with the central element of his economic agenda in jeopardy, Trump is digging in on his vow to impose steep tariffs by any means necessary — and stick it to those who question his strength and think he’s bound to “chicken out.” He and administration officials have said that negotiations with other countries will continue, are insisting they’ll win their current tariff battle in court and are even preparing back-up strategies for new tariffs in case they don’t…

Trump and his top lieutenants see the speed with which he is moving to enact not just trade policy but his entire agenda as a feature, not a bug. Trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been with Trump since his first term, often refers to the pace as “Trump time,” and other senior White House staff members frequently chalk up any inconsistency or volatility in the president’s policymaking approach to his dealmaking acumen…

(And here we thought “Trump time” was all those work hours he spent watching Fox.)

President Trump irritated that his team didn’t tell him about ‘TACO,’ sources say: cnn.it/3HfeMS1

[image or embed]

— CNN (@cnn.com) May 31, 2025 at 8:29 AM


… The TACO acronym’s journey to the Oval Office is, in and of itself, a telling narrative about the current information environment.

It originated with a May 2 column from Robert Armstrong, a Financial Times commentator and author of the publication’s popular finance newsletter “Unhedged.”

Armstrong coined the phrase as a way of capturing Trump’s frequent willingness to walk back, pause or provide carve outs from his most expansive tariff threats. The idea, in short, is that Trump’s threats had created a pattern of driving stocks down, only to see them surge when he changed course weeks later.

He used the term to try and explain the steady upward trajectory taking place in late April, which he wrote had “a lot to do with markets realizing that the U.S. administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure, and will be quick to back off when tariffs cause pain. This is the TACO theory: Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The acronym became something of a running joke on finance Twitter, the informative and generally good-humored corner of X where financial commentators and analysts debate the day’s most interesting, market moving or, at times, arcane topics.

Within a few weeks, the TACO trade had become a fixture of Wall Street chatter and started appearing in client notes from financial analysts and economists. The rapid acceleration of the acronym’s role in finance lexicon caught Armstrong, who has been sharply critical of the economic merits of Trump’s tariffs, by surprise…

“The outcome I really, really hope does not happen is that this has anything to do with the president stopping his habitual chickening out,” Armstrong added. “Let us state clearly, chickening out is good and something to be celebrated. Bad policy chickening out — hooray.”

Trump made it clear to the reporter on Wednesday that he preferred a different description.

“You call that chickening out?” Trump asked. “It’s called negotiation.”

He's not just a diva. He's a total TACO BELLE.

— Rob Thorne ???? (@torenware.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 10:15 PM


====

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • BellyCat
  • Butch
  • cmorenc
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • m.j.
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Quiltingfool
  • Raoul Paste
  • Scout211
  • Spanky
  • SW
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • WaterGirl
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      @Butch: Can we please see some evidence of these supposed negotiations?

      You mean like this?

      US President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a truce on tariffs struck earlier this month, a claim China has responded to with its own accusations of US wrongdoing.

      Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily lower tit-for-tat tariffs after talks in Geneva.

      But Trump said on Friday that China had “totally violated its agreement with us”. He did not give details but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later said China had not been removing non-tariff barriers as agreed under the deal.

      Beijing’s response on Friday did not address the US claims directly but urged the US to “cease discriminatory restrictions against China”.

      It’s The Art of the Deal!  I hear there’s a whole book about it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      @Butch:

      Can we please see some evidence of these supposed negotiations?

      You clearly don’t understand that Trump has successfully negotiated a plan to arrive at a concept of a plan for tariff agreements with multiple countries, a feat that is only possible because Trump is the best deal-artist ever, very bigly so.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Spanky

      As I said yesterday,

      It occurs to me that if or when Trump realizes that Wall Street is mocking him, he’s gonna try to retaliate somehow. And I’m sure retaliating against the money boyz is gonna go just swimmingly.

      And here we are. Bring on the popcorn!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      He’s not just a diva. He’s a total TACO BELLE.

      I’m sure it works effectively on Cheeto Benito, but I’m not really OK with using variations on “you’re like a girl” as a way of insulting a man. Being a woman or girl isn’t being weak or anything else along those lines.

      JMHO.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BellyCat

      The question is whether or not the Great TACO Depression can or will be averted now that Trump is going to dig in on tariffs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      @Spanky: Butbutbut… Armstrong meant chickening out as a compliment!

      “The outcome I really, really hope does not happen is that this has anything to do with the president stopping his habitual chickening out,” Armstrong added. “Let us state clearly, chickening out is good and something to be celebrated. Bad policy chickening out — hooray.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Let’s take a trip on the way back machine to uh, May 16 of this year to get a great example of the TACO trade “negotiations.”

      Trump says US will unilaterally set new tariff rates for scores of countries

      The president said that his treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, and the commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, would be “sending letters out essentially telling” some of Washington’s trading partners what tariff rates would be imposed on their goods exports to the US market.

      “At a certain point over the next two or three weeks, I think Scott and Howard will be sending letters out essentially telling people – it will be very fair – but we’ll be telling people what they’ll be paying to do business in the United States,” he said.

      . . .

      However, his comments suggest Washington lacks the bandwidth to negotiate with hundreds of countries at once, while indicating that the president will instead push to dictate terms.

      Actually, Trump lacks the bandwidth.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Scout211: The PRC government did agree to remove non-tariff barriers raised in response to the US tariffs from 4/2 & on, such as the ban on purchasing US farm produce & ban on taking delivery of Boeing airliners already purchased. The Trump Administration is accusing the PRC of not loosening the export controls on rare earth elements & rare earth magnets. However, those export controls were implemented in retaliation against tightening US export controls on all things semiconductor related (imposed by Biden, escalating from the tech. war that Trump 45 initiated, which Trump 47 escalated from in turn). The PRC export controls on REEs & REMs are not part of the retaliation package against “Liberation Day” & aftermath, but in response to the 7 years hold tech war the US has been waging against the PRC.

      Indeed, just w/in the past couple of weeks  the Trump Administration has banned the sale of downgraded (so much so that they are no longer compelling against the local competition) Nvidia H20 GPUs to the PRC, warned (backtracked from what was initially worded as sanctions) against companies around the world (including in the PRC!) from purchasing local alternatives made by Huawei, banned the sale & service support of Electronic Design Automation softwares (used for designing semiconductors) to PRC firms. Now the Trump Administration is considering to place all subsidiaries of PRC companies on the Entity Lists (where they own > 50% share) on the Entity Lists, as well. This will make it virtually impossible for US companies to even sell non-dual use inputs to subsidiaries of PRC companies on the Entity List that produce non-dual use products.

      W/ all of that, any wonder the PRC government is in no mood to issue export licenses of REEs & REMs to US firms (after issuing them to European/Japanese/South Korean firms, w/ stern warnings against reselling to the US)? Now, many US manufacturers (including auto manufacturers) faces production stoppage w/in weeks.

      We’ll see if it will be TACO again, or will Trump double down until the US manufacturing supply chains is in chaos. However, much of this new round of escalation could have been avoided if the Trump Administrations had any China expertise in any of the White House organizations or Executive branch departments. Even the “Blobby” China Hawks were recently purged from the NSC. Instead, white supremacists such as Peter Navarro, who still think it is 2005 & the US enjoys absolute tech. dominance over the PRC, has Trump’s ear.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Audacity of Krope

      I don’t know about you, but I always start negotiations by unilaterally imposing extra demands above the original agreement in place before I set foot in the room.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.