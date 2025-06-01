(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Pouring one out for the White House staff that did everything they could to make sure Trump never found out about “TACO.”

Trump and his top lieutenants see the speed with which he is moving to enact not just trade policy but his entire agenda as a feature, not a bug. Trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been with Trump since his first term, often refers to the pace as “Trump time,” and other senior White House staff members frequently chalk up any inconsistency or volatility in the president’s policymaking approach to his dealmaking acumen…

Yet with the central element of his economic agenda in jeopardy, Trump is digging in on his vow to impose steep tariffs by any means necessary — and stick it to those who question his strength and think he’s bound to “chicken out.” He and administration officials have said that negotiations with other countries will continue, are insisting they’ll win their current tariff battle in court and are even preparing back-up strategies for new tariffs in case they don’t…

President Donald Trump’s move-fast-and-break-things ethos this week led to a major setback for his trade policy, leaving the White House scrambling to chart its way around a potentially devastating legal ruling.

(And here we thought “Trump time” was all those work hours he spent watching Fox.)



President Trump irritated that his team didn’t tell him about ‘TACO,’ sources say: cnn.it/3HfeMS1



… The TACO acronym’s journey to the Oval Office is, in and of itself, a telling narrative about the current information environment.

It originated with a May 2 column from Robert Armstrong, a Financial Times commentator and author of the publication’s popular finance newsletter “Unhedged.”

Armstrong coined the phrase as a way of capturing Trump’s frequent willingness to walk back, pause or provide carve outs from his most expansive tariff threats. The idea, in short, is that Trump’s threats had created a pattern of driving stocks down, only to see them surge when he changed course weeks later.

He used the term to try and explain the steady upward trajectory taking place in late April, which he wrote had “a lot to do with markets realizing that the U.S. administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure, and will be quick to back off when tariffs cause pain. This is the TACO theory: Trump Always Chickens Out.”

The acronym became something of a running joke on finance Twitter, the informative and generally good-humored corner of X where financial commentators and analysts debate the day’s most interesting, market moving or, at times, arcane topics.

Within a few weeks, the TACO trade had become a fixture of Wall Street chatter and started appearing in client notes from financial analysts and economists. The rapid acceleration of the acronym’s role in finance lexicon caught Armstrong, who has been sharply critical of the economic merits of Trump’s tariffs, by surprise…

“The outcome I really, really hope does not happen is that this has anything to do with the president stopping his habitual chickening out,” Armstrong added. “Let us state clearly, chickening out is good and something to be celebrated. Bad policy chickening out — hooray.”

Trump made it clear to the reporter on Wednesday that he preferred a different description.

“You call that chickening out?” Trump asked. “It’s called negotiation.”