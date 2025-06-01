What they doin is blowing up Russian strategic fixed wing aircraft real good!

This will be in textbooks.

Ukraine secretly delivered FPV drones and wooden mobile cabins into Russia. The drones were hidden under the roofs of the cabins, which were later mounted on trucks.

1/ [image or embed] — Maria Avdeeva (@mariainkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 10:20 AM

At the signal, the roofs opened remotely. Dozens of drones launched directly from the trucks, striking strategic bomber aircraft. And — Russia can’t produce these bombers anymore. The loss is massive.

Nothing like this has ever been done before. [image or embed] — Maria Avdeeva (@mariainkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 10:21 AM

Flightline on Fire: Spectacular images of SBU special operation “Web” to destroy enemy bomber aircraft.The SBU says over 40 have been destroyed, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers and A-50 aircraft. The enemy’s losses already exceed $2 billion, the SBU says. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 7:35 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

An operation by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) using first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russian and hidden inside trucks has hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at four airfields across the country, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on June 1. The operation — codenamed “Spider web” and a year-and-a-half in the planning — appears to have dealt a major blow to the aircraft Moscow uses to launch long-range missile attacks on Ukraine’s cities. “The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of mobile wooden cabins, already placed on trucks,” the source said. “At the right moment, the roofs of the cabins were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers.” The source said one of the airfields hit was the Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast, more than 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine. Olenya air base in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast, the Diaghilev airbase in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo airbase in Ivanovo Oblast were also targeted. “Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3,” the source added. The SBU later reported that the drone operation caused approximately $7 billion in damages and disabled 34% of cruise missile carriers in key Russian airbases. The agency said that more details will be revealed soon. Also, they vowed to continue to drive Russian forces out of Ukrainian territory. “We will strike them (Russia) at sea, in the air, and on the ground. And if needed, we’ll get them from underground too,” the SBU said. A video provided by the source shows what appears to be a row of heavy bomber aircraft on fire at one of the airbases. The A-50 provides several critical functions for the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as detecting air defense systems, guided missiles, and coordinating targets for Russian fighter jets. Russia possesses fewer than ten of these planes. A-50 aircraft have an estimated price tag of around $350 million. The Tupolev Tu-95, the Tupolev Tu-22, as well as the Tupolev Tu-160, are all Russian heavy bombers regularly used to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities. The Tu-95 is the oldest of the three aircraft, a Soviet-era plane that made its first flight in 1952. It was originally used to carry nuclear bombs but has since evolved to launch cruise missiles. Each aircraft can carry 16 cruise missiles – either the Kh-55/Kh-555 or the newer Kh-101 and Kh-102 air-launched cruise missiles.

Much more at the link!

To bear in mind. FAS: “Russia operates two types of nuclear-capable heavy bombers: the Tu-160 (…“Blackjack”) and the Tu-95 MS (“Bear-H”). We estimate that there are roughly 67 bombers in the active inventory” tandfonline.com/doi/full/10…. FAS doesn’t give Tu-160 numbers, but fewer than 20, IIRC [image or embed] — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:11 AM

These strategic fixed wing aircraft are one of Russia’s key centers of gravity (COG). A center of gravity is defined as:

The source of power that provides moral or physical strength, freedom of action, or will to act. Also called COG.

COGs have the following characteristics:

A source of leverage

Allows or enhances freedom of movement

Can endanger one’s own COGs

As The Kyiv Independent reported in the excerpt above, the Ukrainians have eliminated approximately 34% of these centers of gravity. It is likely that this percentage will be adjusted as the battle damage assessments (BDAs) are further refined as new and better data comes in. By removing these COGs, Ukraine has removed a significant Russian strategic capability. The manner in which they did it, by spending months quietly emplacing containers of drones in delivery trucks and vans, will force the Russians to inspect every similar vehicle, which will be a follow on effect of the operation. And the Russians have no way of knowing if there isn’t a second wave of these drone attacks all queued up and ready to go.

As someone who is Joint Targeting certified and, among my other areas of expertise, a strategic planner, this was an excellently planned and executed operation. The Ukrainians were thorough and patient. The weaponeering – matching the munition to the target – was innovative and, based on the results, very effective. As the full details of the planning for Operation Spider Web will become a case study at senior leader colleges (the war colleges) and the strategist schools.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

A Brilliant Operation Was Carried Out on Enemy Territory, Aimed Exclusively at Military Targets – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Just now, I received a report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk – a brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets – specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine. Russia suffered truly significant losses – entirely justified and deserved. I thank the Security Service, General Maliuk personally, as well as everyone who was involved in the operation. The preparation took over a year and a half. Planning, organization, every detail was perfectly executed. I can say with certainty that this is an absolutely unique operation. What’s most interesting – and this can now be stated publicly – is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions. In total, 117 drones were used in the operation – with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. 34% of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit. Our personnel operated across multiple Russian regions – in three different time zones. And the people who assisted us were withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation, they are now safe. It is genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work. Even before this operation was carried out, we had intelligence indicating that Russia was preparing another massive strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore the air raid alerts. Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike. Now, they have also prepared Kalibr missiles launched from naval carriers. We know exactly who we are dealing with. And we will defend ourselves by all means available to us – to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Not for a single second did we want this war. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who chose to continue the war – even under conditions where the entire world is calling for an end to the killing. And pressure is truly needed – pressure on Russia that should bring it back to reality. Pressure through sanctions. Pressure from our forces. Pressure through diplomacy. All of it must work together. Today, I held an extended meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Head of my Office, the heads of our intelligence agencies, and military leadership. We discussed our expectations for the meeting in Istanbul on Monday. We continue to propose a full and unconditional ceasefire, along with all dignified and rational steps that could lead to a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal we presented to the Russians is logical and realistic. The Russians have not shared their “memorandum” with anyone – we don’t have it, the Turkish side doesn’t have it, and the American side doesn’t have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will attempt to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace. Today, I also received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – on the situation at the front and on our Kursk operation. I am grateful to all our units. Resilience on the ground is just as important as our operations on enemy territory – operations that truly inspire. And one more thing. Today, the Russians launched a missile strike on a military training facility in the Dnipro region. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Our servicemen were killed. My condolences to all their families and friends. This is not the first such attack when Ukraine loses people. I have scheduled a meeting – with the participation of, among others, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Andrii Hnatov, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Defense Minister Umerov upon his return from the negotiations in Istanbul – to address this issue in detail. All our fighters are needed on the front line – defending Ukraine. Every one of them. And every life must be protected. All necessary decisions to that end will be made. I thank everyone who is helping. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Georgians celebrate Ukraine’s mesmerizing Spider Web mission. ❤️😍🇺🇦🇬🇪 We’ll keep fighting just like our dearest ally. This is our day 186 of daily nationwide protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 2:11 PM

So, a terrorist state with economy as big as that of Italy (no offense, Italy) makes demands about NATO non-enlargement and then proceeds to lose a massive share of its entire air force on home soil and a continent away from the war zone. Russia is a joke. TREAT IT AS SUCH! — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:54 AM

The US:

Obligatory:

Back to Ukraine.

A drone attack is ongoing against Russian airbases with strategic bombers. While the full damage is still unclear, several videos show multiple bombers have been badly hit. Satellite images from yesterday confirm that Belaya hosts various Tu-95 models, Tu-22M3s, and Tu-160s — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:13 AM

Satellite imagery of Olenya Airbase from May 26 at 09:50 UTC, shared by @avivector on the X, shows the presence of 11 Tu-95MS (Bear-H), 5 An-12 (Cub), and 40 Tu-22M3 (Backfire-C) aircraft. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:13 AM

Another suspected target is Belaya Airbase. Satellite images from May 31, analysed by @avivector on the X, show the presence of 7 Tu-160 (Blackjack), 6 Tu-95MS (Bear-H), 2 Il-78M (Midas), 6 An-26, 2 An-12, 39 Tu-22M3, and 30 MiG-31 aircraft. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:13 AM

This is a serious development, as Russia’s operational fleet of strategic bombers is limited, with each type (like Tu-95 or Tu-160) numbering only in the two-digit range. The loss of over a dozen bombers could seriously impact Russia’s ability to carry out long-range strikes — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:13 AM

More importantly, Russia has struggled to produce new strategic bombers since the collapse of the Soviet Union, focusing instead on modernizing and preserving its existing fleet. New bomber production, like Tu-160, has been limited to just a few aircraft per decade. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:13 AM

Ukraine’s negotiators will present a draft peace proposal to their Russian counterparts on Monday in Turkey. It lays out what Kyiv sees as a viable path to the end of the war. I’ve got a copy and have written what it includes in our updated story @financialtimes.com: www.ft.com/content/16f3… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) June 1, 2025 at 1:21 PM

From The Financial Times:

The massive co-ordinated attack by the SBU came as the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would dispatch a team of negotiators to Istanbul for another round of peace talks. According to people familiar with the operation, the drone attack, codenamed Spiderweb, was planned more than a year in advance and “personally supervised” by Zelenskyy. It used dozens of small “first-person view” drones armed with explosives. The SBU smuggled the drones into Russia, followed later by small wooden mobile cabins, the people said. The drones were concealed under the roofs of the structures, which had been loaded on to lorries. On Sunday, the roofs were remotely opened and the drones launched towards Russian military airfields. “This is exactly what we need to win the war, which is an asymmetric conflict — military creativity like that,” said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee. A former Ukrainian officer who runs analytical group Frontelligence Insight said that while the damage would probably not directly influence Russia’s position on the battlefield, it was still significant. “It does reduce Russia’s strategic capabilities [which] mean the ability to project power globally, the ability to deliver nuclear strikes and overall military posture in Eurasia,” he said. “When [the Russian] general staff plans wars, they don’t look just at one theatre of war or specific part of the front line. They assess the military capabilities and project how to execute the political will of leadership.” Ukraine’s attack would dent Russia’s “geopolitical confidence”, he added. In recent days, Zelenskyy has blasted Putin for failing to provide a “memorandum” outlining Russia’s conditions for peace. The memo had been promised to Kyiv and Washington ahead of the next round of negotiations. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s delegation would again be led by defence minister Rustem Umerov and that Russia had received his terms already. The president said he was seeking a full and unconditional ceasefire, the release of all prisoners, the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia and an agreement for him to meet Putin. “The key issues can only be resolved by the leaders,” he said.

One of the strategic objectives of Lee’s invasion of the North in June and July 1863 was to force the Army of the Potomac to concentrate in one place to try to push his Army of Northern Virginia back across the Mason Dixon line. A letter had been prepared for delivery to President Lincoln delineating the Confederacy’s terms once Lee was successful in finding, fixing, and finishing the Army of the Potomac. Fortunately, Lee, who was an excellent leader, but terrible general, lost the Battle of Gettysburg and the letter was never delivered. Unfortunately, Major General Meade, who was temporarily commanding the Army of the Potomac allowed Lee and his army to retreat rather than finishing them while he had the chance. This resulted in the war dragging on for another two years until President Lincoln brought Lieutenant General Grant and his subordinate commanders from the Army of Tennessee to take command of the Army of the Potomac in order to find Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia, fix it in place, and finish them.

That President Zelenskyy has prepared terms to be delivered after such a successful operation is not a coincidence. This operation may have been eighteen months in the making, but it’s execution was intended to create the most significant strategic effect possible. I would not be surprised at all that when Russia refuses President Zelenskyy’s terms, and they will refuse them, that another significant operation is teed up and ready to go.

Reuters is publishing Ukraine’s list of conditions to be presented at negotiations in Istanbul: – 30-day complete ceasefire.

– All-for-all prisoner exchange.

– Meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

– No restrictions on Ukrainian forces.

– No recognition of Russian territorial gains. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:52 AM

– Russian reparations payments.

– Current location of the front line will be the starting point for negotiations about territory. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:52 AM

The Economist has more details:

SHORTLY AFTER noon on June 1st, Russian social media began flashing, alerting the world to Ukraine’s most audacious operation on Russian territory to date. In Irkutsk province in eastern Siberia, some 4,000km from Ukraine, locals posted footage of small quadcopter drones emerging from lorries and flying toward a nearby airfield, home to some of Russia’s most important strategic bombers. “I work at a tire shop,” one wrote. “A truck pulled in, and drones flew out of it.” From an airbase near Murmansk, in Russia’s far north, came similar stories: “The driver’s running around…drones are flying from his truck toward the base.” Other alarmed posts soon followed from airbases in Ryazan and Ivanovo provinces, deep in central Russia. Ukraine’s main security agency, the SBU , has since claimed responsibility for the operation, which it has codenamed “Spider Web”. It said at least 41 Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged across four airfields, including rare and extremely expensive A -50 early-warning planes (Russia’s equivalent of the AWACS ) and Tu-22 M 3 and Tu-95 strategic bombers. The agency also released footage in which its pugnacious chief, Vasily Maliuk, is heard commenting on the operation. “Russian strategic bombers,” he says in his recognisable growl, “all burning delightfully.” The strike is one of the heaviest blows that Ukraine has landed on Russia in a war now well into its fourth year. Russia has relatively small numbers of strategic bombers—probably fewer than 90 operational Tu-22, Tu-95 and newer Tu-160s in total. The planes can carry nuclear weapons, but have been used to fire conventional cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets, as recently as last week. That has made them high-priority targets for Ukrainian military planners. Many of the aircraft are old and no longer produced—the last Tu-22 M 3s and Tu-95s were made more than 30 years ago—and their replacements, the Tu-160, are being manufactured at a glacial pace. The fact that Ukraine was able to damage or destroy such a large number of Russia’s most advanced aircraft deep inside the country reflects the development of its deep-strike programme, as well as the remarkable extent to which Ukraine’s undercover operatives are now able to work inside Russia. Since the start of the Kremlin’s all-out invasion, Ukraine’s operations have expanded in range, ambition and sophistication. Western countries have provided some assistance to Ukraine’s deep-strike programme—on May 28th Germany promised to finance Ukrainian long-range drones—but much of the technology and mission planning is indigenous. Today’s operation is likely to be ranked among the most important raiding actions in modern warfare. According to sources, the mission was 18 months in the making. Russia had been expecting attacks by larger fixed-wing drones at night and closer to the border with Ukraine. The Ukrainians reversed all three variables, launching small drones during the day, and doing so far from the front lines. Ukraine had launched drones from within Russia previously; the difference was the scale and combined nature of the operations.

Symbolically, on this day 29 years ago — 1 June 1996 — Ukraine handed over its last nuclear weapon to russia under the Budapest Memorandum. In return, russia pledged to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders. Russia got the nukes. Ukraine got “security guarantees.” Remember? [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:26 AM

Exactly 29 years ago, Ukraine transferred its last nuclear weapon to the Russian Federation, shedding its status as a nuclear power. On December 5, 1994, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Great Britain, and the United States signed the Budapest Memorandum. Under this agreement, the signatories were [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 6:58 AM

obligated to respect Ukraine’s independence and existing borders, to refrain from any aggression against Ukraine, including economic pressure, and to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity from attacks. For over 11 years now, we’ve witnessed the true “value” of this document. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 6:58 AM

No country in the future will follow Ukraine’s steps. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Kharkiv:

The air raid signal sounds in many regions of Ukraine. Explosions in Kharkiv Oblast reported. Russia is predictable in its terror [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:37 AM

Kyiv:

‼️The first official published footage of the work of the new Ukrainian units operating Anti-Shahed Interceptor Drones! As said, Kyiv is now protected by 10 such Anti-Drone teams. It’s also claimed that in total 200 Russian drones were downed during 60 days of the units existence. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 11:36 AM

/2. We can see that unit uses the same type of Anti-Shahed Interceptor Drone which was shown earlier in April gone the first time. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 3:34 AM

The Kursk cross border offensive:

Footage from the scene of the collapse of a bridge along with a freight train in the Kursk region of Russia, which blocked a highway, [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 5:41 AM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

In the Bryansk region of Russia, a bridge over railroad tracks collapsed at the moment when a passenger train was approaching it. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) May 31, 2025 at 5:02 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos tonight. Here is some adjacent material.

Open thread!