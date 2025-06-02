Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I feel much the same. This is why I wake up before everyone else. Gotta take a few minutes for myself before I commence disappointing everyone.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      Watch something light and fun like Tina Fey’s Four Seasons on Netflix. It has its serious plot twists, but it’s uplifting in the end.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      That thing we knew was coming? It’s here.

      Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were left baffled on Monday after David Richardson, the head of the U.S. disaster agency, said during a briefing that he had not been aware the country has a hurricane season, Reuters reports.

      The U.S. hurricane season officially began on Sunday and lasts through November and this year’s season is expected to bring as many as 10 hurricanes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      Hey, I resemble that remark.

       

      @Sure Lurkalot: actually, I think studies in the 70s correlated air pollution and heat with more aggressive behavior. Air here is pretty polluted from Canadian wildfires.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trollhattan: Well, if it’s an official thing, they can eliminate hurricane season with the stroke of a Sharpie. Problem solved!

      The hurricanes may have other ideas, but we can always use the Joni Ernst approach.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gretchen

      @zhena gogolia: I found The Four Seasons incredibly depressing – the story of people in a long marriage who thought everything was fine and find out that their partner is sick of them? It made me wonder how many people are in that situation. I had to turn it off and find something as a palate cleanser and still felt sad the rest of the night.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @trollhattan: OMFG.

      I’ll raise you another OMFG:

      A 23-Year-Old Crypto Bro Is Now Vetoing NSF Grants While Staring At His Water Bottle

      Meet Zachary Terrell, DOGE’s apparent authority on scientific merit. Fedscoop identified him as one of three DOGE operatives deployed to NSF. They had such little info on him that they didn’t even list any associations (unlike the other two DOGE kids at NSF). Terrell’s apparent qualifications for overruling decades of scientific expertise? A 2022 bachelor’s degree from Kansas State and a brief career in crypto.

      Since graduating, Terrell has managed to found three companies, including “Spindl,” which Coinbase acquired earlier this year for its groundbreaking innovation of… putting ads on the blockchain. His LinkedIn profile lists his current government role as “Yeoman” — apparently the official title for “person who kills research grants while playing with water bottles.”

      This is the expertise now trumping peer review at the NSF. Not content knowledge, not research experience, not even basic familiarity with how science works. Just the confidence that comes with being a 23-year-old techbro who thinks he knows better than any actual expert.

      . . .

      What we’re witnessing isn’t just administrative incompetence — it’s the systematic replacement of expertise with ideology.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @trollhattan: I’m sure many of the residents of Gulf Coast and Atlantic states, being primarily and in many places overwhelmingly Republican, will be glad to hear it.  Better living through ignorance!

      There’s some (heavily Republican) parts of the country that haven’t even recovered from Helene.  And then there’s the more recent storms and tornadoes and floods in MO, AR, KY, etc., where states have basically been told “yer on yer own.”

      Thanks again, Republicans!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh: ​
      Yeah, the family did a quick overnight to Asheville last week and saw up close what a yard of rain in a day can do. Nobody needs that mess.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @satby: Our air quality here in Denver is decent today so that’s no excuse for all the assholery that’s come my way today.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @Gretchen: I don’t think that’s quite what happened. I want to avoid spoilers, but “thought everything was fine” isn’t really what emerges. You think that at first, but subsequent dialogue reveals that it’s not the case. I didn’t see anything unbelievable about it as the story unfolded.

      To each his/her own, but I thought it was funny and touching.

      ETA: I guess stories of marriage troubles seem like an escape these days from the destruction of the republic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      “Can I watch past seasons relive past years on a streaming service? I’m not at all keen with the way 2025 is going.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Extreme sports, meet extreme death wish in the form of Taco Bell 50k.

      What began as a goofy event in Denver is now spreading across the country. This past weekend the first “Taco Bell 50K” in Minneapolis was run — which garnered more attention for the event, while also underscoring how this is the most diabolical concept in sports.

      Imagine running a long distance, 50 kilometers more precisely, which is further than a marathon. Now mix in that you need to make multiple stops along the way to consume Taco Bell items — and no, drinks don’t count as an “item.”

      The rules were even more diabolical broken down into line items:

      -Consume one menu item at each of seven Taco Bell locations along the race route
      -Runners must consume one burrito and one crunchwrap as part of their seven items
      -Consuming Pepto Bismol, vomiting, bathroom breaks are all allowed

      In total 50+ people actually competed in the event.

      https://www.sbnation.com/2025/6/2/24441590/taco-bell-50k-sporting-event?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

      Anybody remember JFK’s Fitness Test? This be Donny’s.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Harrison Wesley

      Hurricanes? Those are in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Florida legislature, I live next to the Gulf of America. No problem here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Golden Bear

      “King of the Hill” voice actor Jonathan Joss was murdered Saturday in a particularly horrific hate crime (serious trigger warnings regarding homophobic harassment and animal cruelty).

      And now the FBI is threatening to investigate any healthcare provider who provides “gender affirming” surgery to minors, and set up a snitch line to report doctors, clinics and hospitals.

      Happy Fucking Pride.

      *I’ll note that the numbers are minuscule. I’m too pissed off to find the original study, but there were 150 breast reduction surgeries done on minors in the U.S. during the year that was studied — and all but four were for cisgender boys with gynecomastia. In other words, gender affirming surgery is good for cis boys, but it’s “mutilation” if performed on trans boys.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      @trollhattan: If it was a golf cart 50k he’d be fine, otherwise in this incarnation he’d be dead before the first burrito stop. Hopefully they enter him. 50k’s used to be weekend training runs for me, and I wouldn’t have minded a taco stop or two. Don’t know about TB though.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Anne Laurie

      BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Season 11. is streaming on Amazon now. New Zealand not-that-‘cozy’ series, 90-minute episodes, just exotic enough, plus a stellar continuing cast!

      Spousal Unit & I are currently watching HARRY WILD on Amazon — it doesn’t really find its feet until the fourth or fifth episode, but title character Jane Seymour is backed by a pretty good cast and some very pretty Dublin landscapes / interiors.

      And I want to re-watch FOREVER AFTER… a thirty-years-younger Drew Barrymore in a Terry Pratchett-style version of Cinderella.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      Excerpts from a llongish read (emphasis in original).

      A little more than four months into his second term, the president’s personal cellphone has become, in many ways, the most pivotal technological device in the federal government, directly linking Trump to the outside world. Lawmakers, friends, family members, corporate titans, celebrities, world leaders, and journalists regularly call it, knowing that, unminded by aides, Trump remains open to picking up the phone, even when he does not recognize the number.
      [snip]
      Several aides told us Trump has two different devices, and at least one aide said they have seen him with three. (One of the phones, some aides suggested, is mainly devoted to his social-media use.) The lock screen of one, captured by a Reuters photographer Friday night, shows an image of Trump’s own face, stern and commanding, with a finger pointing directly at the camera.
      [snip]
      But Trump treats his direct line to the world as an enhancement of—not a risk to—his presidency. “I’ve been on the phone with him before, and he’s just said, ‘I’ve got to go. I have someone from another country calling,’” an outside adviser told us. “He doesn’t even know which country. He just sees the number and thinks, This might be a foreign leader I want to talk to.
      [snip]
      Advisers tried to break his habit. John Kelly, the retired U.S. Marine Corps general who became Trump’s second chief of staff in 2017, was particularly strict about operational security, several advisers, current and former, told us. Kelly repeatedly warned Trump about how vulnerable cellphones are—to hacking by the Russians and the Chinese, and also to the phones themselves being turned into listening devices by foreign or other bad actors. He and his deputies would regularly remove Trump’s cellphone from the Oval Office, storing it in a padded box outside.

      But Trump either didn’t understand or didn’t care. “He’d just reject it and say, ‘It’s not true,’” one of the former advisers told us. “He’d say, ‘My phone is the best on the market.’”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @NotMax: well I don’t believe a WORD of this!  He takes security VERY seriously!  I mean, he kept his TS/SI and RA files in his PERSONAL OFFICE at Mag-a-Lardo.  All the ones in the bathroom were just TS or lower, and they were behind a shower curtain!  (According to Alina Habba.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @bbleh:

      I’m sure many of the residents of Gulf Coast and Atlantic states, being primarily and in many places overwhelmingly Republican, will be glad to hear it.  Better living through ignorance!

      You ARE aware a lot of BJ jackals live in these states – including BettyCracker? Your flippant/snarky comment is in poor taste.

      Yet another ignorant comment suggesting that ALL red states only have Republican/MAGA voters.

      Reply

