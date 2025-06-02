There is hope 🙏
— Lev Parnas (@levparnas.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:14 PM
====
"At the end of the day, taking money from the poor to give tax cuts to the rich, sadly, isn’t that heavy a lift for modern Republicans."
— LOLGOP ??? (@thefarce.org) June 2, 2025 at 6:34 AM
====
Hurricane season is here. But with FEMA and NOAA in turmoil, experts fear the real disaster could be in the response.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 1, 2025 at 2:45 PM
====
Guys, the election is over, you don't have to keep up that old charade.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM
====
I should offer a more substantive critique than this but look at this guy’s face and listen to his voice when he talks; you are a mark if you trust him
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 1:54 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings