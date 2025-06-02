Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Unto the Fray(ed)

14 Comments

This post is in: 

There is hope 🙏

[image or embed]

— Lev Parnas (@levparnas.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:14 PM


====

"At the end of the day, taking money from the poor to give tax cuts to the rich, sadly, isn’t that heavy a lift for modern Republicans."

[image or embed]

— LOLGOP ??? (@thefarce.org) June 2, 2025 at 6:34 AM


====

Hurricane season is here. But with FEMA and NOAA in turmoil, experts fear the real disaster could be in the response.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 1, 2025 at 2:45 PM


====

Guys, the election is over, you don't have to keep up that old charade.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 9:45 AM


====

I should offer a more substantive critique than this but look at this guy’s face and listen to his voice when he talks; you are a mark if you trust him

[image or embed]

— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 1:54 PM

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Guys, the election is over, you don’t have to keep up that old charade.

      Talking points for the base. They want to keep them people believing that Dems are lying and not to be trusted.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      Special mention of Joni Ernst and her sarcastic “apology” after her “we’re all going to die” comment. How dare people question their betters?

      Sorry, link was paywalled. You can see it all over the web though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I wish the reporter would put the points from Project 2025 for the relevant topic on the screen and then ask him about them one at a time. Isn’t that the job of a reporter, to get the truth? You don’t just let them lie about it and shrug your shoulders.

      ETA – They’re predicting a good chance of rain for the next nine days after today. Just shoot me now……For context, we set a rain record in April of over 12 inches, had over 7 inches in May, and look like we’re on track for lots more rain in June. Time to start growing rice! The worst thing is that my strawberry plants are doing well, but if we can’t get any sun I won’t have strawberries!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: This is true, it’s really the only thing that makes sense. I wish Democrats could get it through their heads that people by and large don’t vote for issues, they vote based on feelings. Even if things are bad under a Republican, for some reason they aren’t willing to share they just “feel better”. Even if things are good under a Democrat, they just “feel bad”. Joe Biden’s administration was the best one for unions in a long, long time, yet I’d bet that lots of union people voted for FFOTUS. That’s about feelings, not their pocketbooks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      (I can’t link.) According to Ohio Capital Journal : 1 in 9 families in Ohio received SNAP benefits last year, averaging $6.28 per person per day. To qualify a family of four must have an income under $32,150 per year.

      My expectation is that both our senators will vote for the Huge Horrible Bill because those benefits are too generous.

      Please call your senators again today.

      Ohio Capital Journal can be found via Statesnewsroom.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m seeing videos showing truck traffic pretty much at a standstill all over russia. Pretty inconvenient when every container could be a Trojan horse.

      At the “peace” talks in Istanbul, Ukraine released its proposals to the media, in writing – in Ukrainian and English, of course. russia hasn’t presented anything, and is now whining that Ukraine didn’t also release its proposal in russian. I like the Ukrainians’ insistence that russian is a foreign language – at the last round (and I expect this one) they insisted on having a russian-Ukrainian interpreter.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      This is note that I left for my patrons over at Patreon this morning:

      I normally don’t talk much about my personal life and concentrate more on my photos, that’s what you are all here for. I have mentioned that I work for the Home of the Orange and probably a rough outline of what I do, deliveries. I’ve been going though a really rough patch lately, culminating with an eviction notice last Friday. I took early Social Security in hopes that even with working, it would provide enough additional income to make ends meet. My last check from Social Security was a year ago. This is hard for me to say, but I feel alone and scared.

      I have GoFundME here

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Happy Monday.

      In yet more news you can use, … Science.org – Will your car hit that deer? Depends on your headlight bulbs—and the deer’s personality.

      All life doesn’t perceive things the same way we do. It makes sense to actually do the work to see how types of lighting affects wildlife’s reactions, and understand how animals aren’t automatons, because your gut isn’t going to give you the right answer all the time. Whodathunkit??

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply

