Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

Democracy cannot function without a free press.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

People are complicated. Love is not.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

No one could have predicted…

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

EVERYTHING IS FINE:

Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were left baffled on Monday after the head of the U.S. disaster agency said during a briefing that he had not been aware the country has a hurricane season, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

The U.S. hurricane season officially began on Sunday and lasts through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast last week that this year’s season is expected to bring as many as 10 hurricanes.

I guess all the red states that voted for this are gonna get what they voted for and get it hard. Shame they will all have to go through this.

***

Bill in Glendale, a magnificent photographer whose work has been displayed here more times than I can count, is very close to hitting his goal to help with a housing crisis. If you can pitch in, let’s help him reach his goal.

***

Bring on the pain:

Trump’s budget dramatically reduces the robustness of the federal social safety net, on which three in ten Americans (including nearly half of children) rely for critical programs ranging from health care to food security. Most drastically, the bill is set to cut Medicaid by nearly $800 billion over 10 years, add burdensome and ineffective work requirements and kick as many as 13 million people off their health insurance.

These cuts will have demonstrably negative consequences for millions of Americans, including those who are not themselves enrolled in Medicaid. The irony is that despite nearly every Republican House member voting for its passage, it is rural, Republican majority communities that will face the most extreme consequences.

Nineteen percent of Americans, or over 72 million, are insured by Medicaid and the share of the 66 million rural Americans on Medicaid is even higher at 23 percent. And not only do America’s rural communities tend to vote more conservatively, but this is even true of Medicaid beneficiaries, the very people whose health coverage Republican legislators seek to strip away.

The good people of West Virginia have no idea what is about to hit them.

***

You folks were not kidding about Andor- it’s amazing.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Elizabelle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Jackie
  • Leto
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • prostratedragon
  • RevRick
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • SpaceUnit
  • The Audacity of Krope
  • XeckyGilchrist

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      They should just go ahead and cancel hurricane season altogether.  No one really likes it except for the folks at The Weather Channel.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      WRT FEMA:  it was once a very well run agency.  The Trump dumpster team is just in there to destroy.

      I think it was rikyrah (?) who put up Norm Ornstein’s tweet (also on Bluesky) today:

      We need a new term for what is happening under Trump and with the Republican Party. They are mindlessly blowing up government and government services not to save money but to destroy. It’s nihilism mixed with autocracy. Call it nihilocracy.

      Here is the bluesky link.  Here is George Conway reposting it.

      With Conway’s own take:

      The guiding forces in today’s GOP are nihilism, narcissism, and sadism.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The “good folks of WV” will be told to find a way to blame the pain on Democrats.  And follow suit on those instructions.

      The modern GOP pays *no* electoral consequences for this shit.

      None.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      You folks were not kidding about Andor- it’s amazing.

      Found this the other day: PaleyLive: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Tony Gilroy: Andor Season Two

      Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy discuss Andor Season 2 with Stephen Colbert. They touch on what items they took from the show, how the sets are built to really work, the writing process and how long it takes to create a season of Andor, how they shot the season so that it would lead into Rogue One, and how all three of them first got hooked by Star Wars.

      Hour long, but very enjoyable.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      NBC   The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was joking when he said in a meeting today that he was not aware of the upcoming hurricane season.

      “Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season. FEMA is laser focused on disaster response, and protecting the American people,” a spokesperson for DHS said. The spokesperson added Richardson is “activated in preparation for Hurricane Season.”

      LOL. It was locker room talk braggadocio a joke, people!

      CBS   It was not clear to staff whether he meant it literally or as a joke, but current and former employees who spoke with CBS News said the comment flustered many who genuinely believe Richardson was truly surprised to learn that hurricane season had started.

      Others suggested that any joke made by the leader about the upcoming season was delivered in poor taste, offending agency staff already suffering from low morale amid a flurry of resignations, firings, leadership overhauls and polygraph tests distributed to staffers.

      I guess hearing your boss tell a joke in poor taste beats having an idiot for a boss.  But I repeat myself.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SpaceUnit

      They should cancel shark week too while we’re at it.  Sure sharks were popular back in the day but now people mostly avoid them.

      They’re like the marine equivalent of jello salad.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @Scout211: The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was joking when he said in a meeting today that he was not aware of the upcoming hurricane season.

      Funny thing about jokes, they tend to speak toward something true.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RevRick

      When we speak of all the children on Medicaid, who we really are talking about is almost exclusively their working mothers. The “work requirements” are supposedly designed to keep able-bodied non-working adults off of Medicaid. Spoiler alert: they are also the ones eating cats and dogs, that is they don’t exist. What these requirements are actually designed to do is make keeping those benefits a hellish nightmare for said working moms. Eighty-hours a month sounds reasonable… until you factor in childcare… or a kid getting sick… or the irregularity of part time work… or the endless aggravation of paperwork… or you get the picture.
      That’s the economic part of this agenda. But ultimately it reflects the reactionary project of putting women in their place— back in the kitchen, out of the workforce, and utterly dependent on a man, who will, by right, boss her around. Behind every policy move by the GOP lurks a cultural war.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Audacity of Krope

      @RevRick: They don’t want us dependent on something we all worked to build together. They want us dependent on a handful of business owners.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      XeckyGilchrist

      The good people of West Virginia have no idea what is about to hit them.

      Once they find out, they’re going to be REALLY mad at the Democrats.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      Ohio Son has been on a Medicaid Waiver for about twenty years, and every year we have to re-submit paperwork.

      We used to have to prove he was still autistic and a citizen but now that he is an adult we just have to prove he has less than $2,000 in unsheltered assets (though they insist on documentation of the Trust and the ABLE account, which is ridiculous because those accounts don’t count. We paid a lawyer a lot of money to make that so).

      Anyway, every year I have an anxiety attack over this, even though I have the file and notes from the year before and know what paperwork is needed and where to find it, and I have Ohio Dad (the ace at fine print) to help and the nice benefits administrators at the county board of developmental disabilities holding my hand.

      Too long/didn’t read: Government benefits already require recipients to run through gauntlets. Repeatedly. You have to have all sorts of paperwork at the ready, and access to a copy machine. It’s time-consuming and intimidating.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RevRick

      @The Audacity of Krope: No doubt they would just love to restore the ancien regime , with plutocrats the new feudal lords. What these idiots don’t understand is that all their power and wealth depends on a healthy middle class. They don’t understand that the most complex systems in our society, which produce the real goods and services, are fragile and easily broken. A society composed of lords and serfs looks just like the 1300s. Again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Im just thinking the head of FEMA needs to move to hurricane lands for a several month home stay. He can check out what it’s like first hand to not know when you need to evacuate.. or to have his town flooded..

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      O/T  Is this a deliberate poke at Murkowski’s defiance to FFOTUS?

      “The Trump administration said on Monday that it planned to eliminate federal protections across millions of acres of Alaskan wilderness, a move that would allow drilling and mining in some of the last remaining pristine wilderness in the country,” the New York Times reports.

      eta, I would think republican Senator Robinson would object? Unless as a Repug, he’s owned by Big Oil?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      No more of this futzing around with gauges and meters and dials. Arm the hurricane hunters to kill that thing dead.
      //

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @The Audacity of Krope: i have experience with those work demands, for SNAP. I was working 25-30 hours a week as a substitute paraprofessional w kids, no sick time when I caught the flu from them, just loss of work for a week or two. And I was supposed to put in another 20 hrs a week at goodwill, on my feet, lifting and moving stuff, because my work was irregular or temporRy and not a steady regular minimum of 20 hours. Not even a Mom. It was going to be untenable and exhausting, and I had chronic pain, so thankfully I was able to get a waiver via doctor letter. But it would have been so oppressive. I would not hate had the energy to water my garden, but and prepare meals. And for Moms, completely untenable. those kids need meals and shopping and to.e a d attention and human connection. we are not machines.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.