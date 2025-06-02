On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

We have two 2-day trips this week, and one Albatrossity! Good week ahead, at least on this front! :-)

Albatrossity

More April birds, some coming and some going, in today’s offering. By the time you read this, I will be doing a lot of that coming and going myself. We have plans to spend some time in the Nebraska Sandhills with an old friend and fellow prairie aficionado, and then head up to Bozeman MT to spend time with my daughter before she heads off to her summer field sites in the high prairies of eastern Montana.