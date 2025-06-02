Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“But what about the lurkers?”

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

This fight is for everything.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2025-26 / Republicans Run an Unusually Aggressive Campaign to Take Control of the PA Supreme Court

Republicans Run an Unusually Aggressive Campaign to Take Control of the PA Supreme Court

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Control of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is at stake in November.  This November.  

November 2025.

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (LIVE AUDIO)

As the last several years have taught us, state courts have a huge impact on key issues that have personal and national impact.

I received this note today from Laura, founder and CEO of The Civics Center.

I hope you are doing well. I want to thank you for all you and  Balloon Juice are doing to support our work and reach your goal.

I saw this piece on the PA Supreme Court race, and thought it might be of interest to your community.

Our overall goal is to deploy between $250K and $500K in PA starting in July and through the school year. It comes down to $125K-$250K per semester. So when you reach your goal, you will have made up 1/5 of our minimum goal for the summer/fall. Plus the match, and it’s >2/5. That’s a huge impact for the race.

We’re hoping you can reach the goal before June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year for us.

I’ll keep looking for articles to send you. I know the PA Supreme Court elections are not getting much attention now, but it’s going to be a huge race, and our ability to make an impact genuinely depends on us raising these funds. In other words, what you are doing really matters.

Pa. GOP seeks to gain control of state’s highest court, where final decisions are made on voting and abortion  (PBS)

Republicans are looking to overturn the Democrats’ majority on the state Supreme Court in an unusually aggressive campaign.

State judicial elections typically garner little attention, but Pennsylvania’s 2025 state Supreme Court races are shaping up to be the next major political battleground. Three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are seeking to retain their seats on the state’s highest court, but Republican activists are looking to nix them from the court.

If even two of the Democrats were to be unseated, Republicans would then gain a majority on the state’s highest court.

Scott Presler, a Republican voter registration activist known for his grassroots efforts during the 2024 presidential election, is campaigning to get voters who have galvanized behind President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to vote against retaining the three Democratic justices, citing their past rulings on pandemic “lockdowns” and voting laws.

He accuses Democrats on the court of helping Joe Biden win in 2020.

“They allowed and engineered the stolen election here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he told a group recently in Erie. “If you want justice, if you want accountability, if you want to reshape Pennsylvania, you vote no to these people.”

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that counties are allowed to accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and which are received up to three days later, shooting down Republican-led challenges to have the ballots not count toward that year’s election. The decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 in a 4-4 split decision, without newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

We “could have a 5-to-2 Republican majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court going into the 2028 presidential election,” Presler told the Delaware Valley Journal.

That has Kadida Kenner, a voting rights activist and CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, concerned about the impact on how the court makes those decisions. She says that a “MAGA majority” on the court would lead to voter suppression, as well as restrictions on reproductive rights.

“It’s really important to ensure that our congressional districts and those maps are not gerrymandered politically or racially,” she said. “And it’ll be the state courts to determine whether or not people have access to abortion in the Commonwealth.”

Our donations are double-matched until we get to $20k, but the thermometer will only show $19k at that point because one of our BJ Angels sent in a check.

Then we’re on our own for the final $5,000, with no external matches.

We have $375 left on the Angel Match from PatrickG.

In order to be angel-matched, please tell us about your donation in the comments or by email to me.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • GBinChicago
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Maxim
  • rikyrah
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • WindyCityCat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Your intermittent reminder that California is the nation’s largest agricultural state. How are things on the food safety front?

      Eight of nine California agricultural field offices threatened with closure will remain open, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told Sen. Adam Schiff in a letter.

      The field offices are crucial to the state’s agriculture industry, aiding farmers as they sell and market their crops and helping with disaster aid. The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency had said it would end the leases of field offices in Bakersfield, Blythe, Los Angeles, Madera, Mount Shasta, Oxnard, Salinas, Woodland and Yreka. Schiff, D-Calif., said Monday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins “has informed me of their work with the General Services Administration to ensure that many of these USDA offices will remain open. “

      The Mount Shasta office and newly added Brea office have not been removed from the list of terminations. “We have confirmed that GSA (federal General Services Administration) has rescinded the termination notices for Bakersfield, Blythe, Los Angeles, and Salinas, and we will continue to work with GSA to ensure that the remaining termination notices are rescinded,” Rollins said in a letter to Schiff.

      As for Mount Shasta, she said that “while GSA sent a termination notice to the lessor of the Forest Service lease in Mount Shasta, USDA is still in discussions with GSA concerning the viability of continuing that lease or if the services provided out of that office can be performed in a more suitable location.” The agriculture department, Rollins wrote, “supports optimizing building capacity and consolidating underutilized offices to reduce inefficiencies, while continuing to prioritize frontline services for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.”

      Among the agencies served by the department’s California offices are the Farm Service Agency, Forest Service, Agricultural Marketing Service and others. Schiff and other Democratic lawmakers wrote to Rollins and the General Services Administration’s acting administrator last month, urging them to keep the offices open.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article307706720.html#storylink=cpy

      Most NOAA Weather offices in the Central Valley no longer have 24-hour staffing, because weather only happens during the day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      Yes to what rikyrah said.

      And thank you to PatrickG for the angel match.

      PS: The Scales of Justice image is gorgeous.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.