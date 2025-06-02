Control of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is at stake in November. This November.

November 2025.

As the last several years have taught us, state courts have a huge impact on key issues that have personal and national impact.

I received this note today from Laura, founder and CEO of The Civics Center.

I hope you are doing well. I want to thank you for all you and Balloon Juice are doing to support our work and reach your goal. I saw this piece on the PA Supreme Court race, and thought it might be of interest to your community. Our overall goal is to deploy between $250K and $500K in PA starting in July and through the school year. It comes down to $125K-$250K per semester. So when you reach your goal, you will have made up 1/5 of our minimum goal for the summer/fall. Plus the match, and it’s >2/5. That’s a huge impact for the race. We’re hoping you can reach the goal before June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year for us. I’ll keep looking for articles to send you. I know the PA Supreme Court elections are not getting much attention now, but it’s going to be a huge race, and our ability to make an impact genuinely depends on us raising these funds. In other words, what you are doing really matters.

Republicans are looking to overturn the Democrats’ majority on the state Supreme Court in an unusually aggressive campaign.

State judicial elections typically garner little attention, but Pennsylvania’s 2025 state Supreme Court races are shaping up to be the next major political battleground. Three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are seeking to retain their seats on the state’s highest court, but Republican activists are looking to nix them from the court. If even two of the Democrats were to be unseated, Republicans would then gain a majority on the state’s highest court. Scott Presler, a Republican voter registration activist known for his grassroots efforts during the 2024 presidential election, is campaigning to get voters who have galvanized behind President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to vote against retaining the three Democratic justices, citing their past rulings on pandemic “lockdowns” and voting laws. He accuses Democrats on the court of helping Joe Biden win in 2020. “They allowed and engineered the stolen election here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he told a group recently in Erie. “If you want justice, if you want accountability, if you want to reshape Pennsylvania, you vote no to these people.” The state Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that counties are allowed to accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and which are received up to three days later, shooting down Republican-led challenges to have the ballots not count toward that year’s election. The decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 in a 4-4 split decision, without newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We “could have a 5-to-2 Republican majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court going into the 2028 presidential election,” Presler told the Delaware Valley Journal. That has Kadida Kenner, a voting rights activist and CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, concerned about the impact on how the court makes those decisions. She says that a “MAGA majority” on the court would lead to voter suppression, as well as restrictions on reproductive rights. “It’s really important to ensure that our congressional districts and those maps are not gerrymandered politically or racially,” she said. “And it’ll be the state courts to determine whether or not people have access to abortion in the Commonwealth.”

Our donations are double-matched until we get to $20k, but the thermometer will only show $19k at that point because one of our BJ Angels sent in a check.

Then we’re on our own for the final $5,000, with no external matches.

We have $375 left on the Angel Match from PatrickG.

In order to be angel-matched, please tell us about your donation in the comments or by email to me.