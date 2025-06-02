As could both be expected and was predicted, yesterday’s Ukrainian strikes on Russian strategic aviation did not positively affect the Russian negotiators in Istanbul.

Senior Ukraine official on peace talks to @financialtimes.com: No major breakthroughs, just “minor steps as we expected.” Russians “just putting on a show of diplomacy for Trump.” New POW exchange possible. Ukraine gave list of abducted Ukrainian children it wants ASAP.

From The Financial Times:

Ukraine and Russia remain far apart on terms for a lasting ceasefire after a second round of peace talks in Istanbul on Monday where Moscow laid down stringent demands to end its three-year invasion. After negotiations at the Çırağan Palace on the Bosphorus, Kyiv’s and Moscow’s delegations said they had agreed to swap all seriously wounded and sick prisoners, as well as prisoners of war under 25, in what Russia described as the largest such exchange during the conflict. But the countries’ conditions for peace remained a chasm apart. Moscow insisted on terms that would all but hand it control of Kyiv, while dismissing Ukraine’s demands for an immediate ceasefire and greater US involvement in the talks. The negotiations, which lasted for just over an hour, were the second round of talks brokered by Turkey and the US after the peace process resumed last month for the first time since early in the conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the meeting was “great” and added he would move to organise a summit involving Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin and presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and the US’s Donald Trump. Zelenskyy later on Monday said he and Erdoğan had discussed holding the possible meeting in late June or early July in Turkey. Even if the four leaders did meet, however, Zelenskyy said it would not result in a lengthy ceasefire because Putin was not ready to end the war. The Russian memorandum “appears to contain ultimatums rather than serious proposals”, he said. Russia offered a limited two to three-day ceasefire in a few select locations along the 1,000km front line to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers, Zelenskyy said. But he dismissed this as a ploy to show Trump that Putin was engaged in the peace process, calling it an attempt to ease sanctions rather than a genuine move towards peace.

This is a good lead into the question that Geminid asked in last night’s comments:

Adam, I’m wondering if you’d care to comment on Turkiye’s role in tomorrow’s talks. I saw a picture of the May 16 talks in Hurriyet News that showed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presiding.* I expect he will again tomorrow. Fidan was in Moscow last week, while his boss President Erdogan spoke with President Zelensky by phone. So the Turks has been active in preparations at least. And some time if you’d care to give your appraisal of Turkiye’s strategic goals regarding this war, I’d appreciate that also as I appreciate all your posts and comments.

Erdogan has long been trying to position Turkiye, with himself as its leader, as the protector of the different ethnic Turk communities in Asia Minor and Central Asia, as well as a protector of (Sunni) Muslims in general. This was one of the follow on effects of the EU creating so many hurdles for Turkiye’s ascension that it amounted to a rejection. I think the interest is a result of Turkiye’s historic relationship with Ukraine’s Muslims. As for his strategic goals, I think he would like to offset his reputation as a soft authoritarian who has transformed Turkiye into an illiberal managed democracy with that of being a peacemaker. And one who has helped to end a major interstate war in Europe when the EU, which rejected Turkiye, couldn’t.

Here’s Russia’s actual demands:

The Kremlin has constantly intoned the mantra that the "root causes" of the conflict have to be resolved. The "root causes" are Ukraine's existence as a fully sovereign, independent state. Moscow wants to turn democratic Ukraine into a vassal state like Belarus.

President Zelenskyy had a very busy day. He attended the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Countries Summit. Video of his address below, transcript after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine Following the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Countries Summit Gitanas, Mr. President! It’s important to be here in Vilnius today! Dear friends, partners! We all want the same thing – to stop the Russian war, to bring real peace, and to make security last. That’s what we’re all working for. First, I informed our partners about the situation at the front. We also talked about our operation inside Russia, which has seriously weakened their military. Operation “Spiderweb” showed what modern war really looks like and why it’s so important to stay ahead with technology. All our joint investments in drone production, all our shared battlefield experience, everything we’re doing together with our partners – it’s making Europe stronger. Today, we agreed with our partners on several joint decisions that will strengthen our defense even more. I thank everyone for your willingness to help. There will be new packages. There will be new investments in Ukraine’s weapons production – especially drones. Ukraine can produce much more, and we see partner investments as a way to give those partners priority access to restock their arsenals after this war. Second, I thank you all for our shared view of what diplomacy needs in order to succeed. Today, we see the situation clearly – if Russia turns the Istanbul meeting into an empty talk, there must be a new level of pressure – new sanctions, and not just from Europe. We need to work on joint sanctions at the G7 level – including with the United States – and with everyone in the world who wants peace. It’s very important that each of our partners supports this exact approach. Sanctions against Russia are necessary. It’s important to seriously limit Russia’s oil trade and its use of tankers. Sanctions, including secondary ones, tariffs, and price caps, can work and push Russia toward peace. Without pressure, Putin will just keep playing games with everyone who wants this war to end. Talks in Istanbul just ended, and I’m waiting for Minister Umerov’s full report. They exchanged documents through the Turkish side, and we’re preparing a new release of prisoners of war. Third – the upcoming NATO Summit can strengthen Europe’s security, or, if it sends the wrong signal, it will only encourage Putin. The key to lasting peace is clear – the aggressor must not receive any reward for war. Putin must get nothing that would justify his aggression. Any reward would only show him that war pays off. Geopolitical gains are just as important to Russia as money or territory. If Putin is allowed to decide who joins NATO, where NATO infrastructure can or can’t be, then Russia’s appetite for war will only grow. Our shared goal is the opposite – to completely end Russia’s hunger for aggression. Ukraine is doing its part. I’m grateful to all partners who are doing theirs. And we must act as one united Euro-Atlantic community. The NATO Summit in June is the right place and the right time to send a clear message – Russia will not get anything from this war. Strong decisions are needed. Decisions for Europe, not for Putin. We all need to work together to make this really happen. And it’s doable. Thank you to everyone who helps us. Thank you so much!

He also participated in a joint press conference with several other leaders who attended the summit.

He also did an online press conference regarding the day’s diplomatic efforts.

Georgia:

The Georgian Dream now files lawsuit against independent TV channels Formula and TV Pirveli. They are to be prohibited from using terms: "illegitimate authorities," "Russification," "regime," "state capture" and so on. These are virtually the only two major democratic media.

According to Formula, Georgian Dream is suing the channel over terms that highlight the alleged illegitimacy and political bias of the Georgian Dream-led parliament, various officials, and institutions.

These include phrases such as: "illegitimate parliament," "so-called chairman of the parliament," "oligarch's deputy," and "regime's city court."

"Georgian Dream is suing Formula for referring to Bidzina Ivanishvili as an 'oligarch'," the channel reports.

As for the complaint against TV Pirveli, lawyer Tornike Migineishvili says it claims that "TV Pirveli's journalist should not have used terms like 'regime', 'Russification', 'clan court', etc."

Broadcasting license issue — that is, being taken off the air", – says the head of the news service of TV Piveli, Nodar Meladze.

Russian-style dictatorship 101: it doesn't care if you admit an offense and offer to make up for it, such as to pay for a material damage. It wants you in jail and will put you in jail regardless. First final verdicts against protesters in Georgia.

The US:

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the absence of the U.S. in Istanbul: it was a Russian demand that the American side not be present.

This is getting somewhat lost. The night before Ukraine’s drone raid, Russia conducted what was the largest drone attack on Ukraine in the war to date—and, I guess, ever—with 472 Shahed-type attack drones. Broke last week’s record by 100 drones.

kyivindependent.com/russia-shatt… [image or embed] — Shashank Joshi (@shashj.bsky.social) June 2, 2025 at 12:11 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine in a mass overnight aerial attack, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the morning of June 1. Russia attacked Ukraine during the night with 472 Shahed-type attack drones, breaking its previous record — set just last week on May 26 — by over 100 drones. In addition to nearly 500 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Moscow also targeted Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and four Kh-101, Iskander-K air and ground-based cruise missiles, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defense units shot down 210 drones, while another 172 were suppressed by electronic warfare, according to the Air Force. Russian drones were intercepted in 18 different locations across the country. The record-shattering drone attack came on the eve of Ukraine’s “Operation Spider Web” — a major strike on Russia’s military airfields coordinated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). The operation hit 41 Russian bombers at four airfields, according to the SBU. The attack, planned for over a year, involved smuggling first-person-view (FPV) drones deep into Russia. The operation caused approximately $7 billion in damages and disabled 34% of cruise missile carriers in key Russian air bases, the SBU reported. Ukraine’s strike on Russia’s military aircraft follows some of Moscow’s heaviest aerial bombardments since the beginning of the full-scale war. For three nights in a row from May 24-26, Russia barraged Ukraine with drones and missiles, launching a record 298 drones on May 25 only to break the record with 355 the following night. The escalating attacks form the backdrop against which Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare for their second round of direct peace talks, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. The Kremlin has claimed it will submit a memorandum outlining its ceasefire conditions during the meeting — though previous promises to present terms have been followed by weeks of delays. The first round of talks, held May 16, failed to produce any significant breakthroughs towards a peace settlement. Russia continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

Today, Ukrainian intelligence launched 117 attack drones from trucks that had been placed near Russian air bases. I tasked several collects this morning via Umbra and my first images have already started processing. What a remarkable success in a well-executed operation.

🚀Ukrainian Su-27 of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade successfully engaged and destroyed a Russian surface-to-air missile system (SAM) using an HARM missile. The strike occurred while the aircraft was performing an escort role for a strike group.

Kharkiv:

Russian drones in Kharkiv skies right now ‼️ air defense is working

At dawn, russia launched a combined attack on Kharkiv, striking the city with drones and missiles. Homes were destroyed. One of the missiles struck a road, leaving a gaping crater and the phrase "thank God it wasn't a house" hanging in the air. Six people were injured, including two children.

Two residents of Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region were killed in russian attack on the village around 4:30 PM. A 64-year-old woman died at the scene, and a 62-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and could not be saved, according to the prosecutor's office.

Kharkiv, following last night's Russian drone attack on the city. Six people were injured, including a child. Homes and cars were damaged

The Kursk cross border offensive:

Irkutsk Oblast, Russia:

View along the Russian air base Belaya, Irkutsk region. Showing multiple fires throughout the area. It looks like the northern part of the airbase (where Tu-160 were located) was less affected than the rest.

The Borisoglebsk military airfield, Russia:

Russian sources associated with military aviation report that Ukrainian jet drones targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield last night, located 350 km from the frontline. "Today a large number of jet UAVs attacked the airfield in Borisoglebsk. No equipment losses. Eternal memory to the killed."

