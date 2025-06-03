John Cole does not play well with others.
Honestly I just revolt internally whenever I am somewhere I don’t want to be but have to be. If this was voluntary I would probably be less miserable.
by John Cole| 37 Comments
RepubAnon
Can we collaborate on a response? 🙂
Old Dan and Little Ann
My better half is chained in a cold room in Salt Lake City grading AP exams all week.
Josie
I have always been an introvert in addition to having a bit of a problem with authority. So you are on target in describing a required workshop that forces one to collaborate with others. It is a form of torture. We used to have these at the beginning of every school year (public school librarian here). Longest week of my life–every year.
JustRuss
Our division had a big end-of-year awards and feel-good 4-hour event a couple weeks ago. Came back from vacation today to learn our department is doing their own version this afternoon. Shoot me now
Edit: I see we’re hiring a new director for our Collaborative Innovation Complex. I had no idea it existed or what it even is. Shoot me again.
different-church-lady
Why didn’t you just agree to community service instead?
Leto
@Old Dan and Little Ann: my dad did that for a decade, first in San Antonio and then in Trenton, NJ, for AP history exams. I think he enjoyed SA more than Trenton, but he was always happy to be home.
tam1MI
In happier news, is this ever music to my (and hopefully your) ears…
brendancalling
@Old Dan and Little Ann: my girlfriend is supposed to be there too! However, she was worried about flying. What with the FAA not working anymore, so she is doing it remotely from home.
Kelly
I’m very good help collaborating with others working on real tasks. I’m terrible collaborating with others on made up training scenarios.
zhena gogolia
The most dreaded words in the universe: “Breakout groups.”
zhena gogolia
And contrary to current pedagogical wisdom, I don’t inflict this on my students either.
Josie
@WaterGirl: How did you guess?
dc
@zhena gogolia:
Lots of laughing emojis
suzanne
“Collaborative” is number one on my list of words that no longer mean anything. See also: “integration”, “literally”, “innovation”.
bbleh
@tam1MI: LOL that makes my day! Thank you!
As to Required Team-Building Exercises, IIRC in the days of the Soviet Union the term “iron butt” (or whatever it is in Russian) referred to someone with the ability to sit stoically through uncounted hours of meetings and lectures and whatever without ever losing his/her sh!t. I am not so endowed
@zhena gogolia: whenever I heard that, I couldn’t help but think of acne eruptions.
@Gretchen: OK, I’m happy to jeer at Tapper.
But if I somehow sold 53K books in a week, I’d faint dead away.
zhena gogolia
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I know, it’s sad that he could sell that many.
cmorenc
OTOH Tapper’s book is a huge hit with Trump Administration officials and GOP political operatives.
NotMax
If this was voluntary
LeftCoastYankee
Why didn’t you just agree to community service instead?
That hit the LOLspot.
Old Man Shadow
Meetings: Because you know what you did in a past life to deserve this.
suzanne
In another example of a Total Failure to Read the Room, I just read that Target’s customer woes continue since it backed off its DEI efforts.
Silly rabbits. Alienating their core customers.
Ohio Mom
@Old Dan and Little Ann: Hey! Cincinnati has a few pluses. If she opts to come here, let me know, we’ll have a welcoming party for her.
P.S. We are across the river from Kentucky if she needs to check the Bluegrass state off her list. And not far from Indiana, either.
Old Man Shadow
@Mr. Bemused Senior: Let’s mesh later after lunch. I have some sexy new metrics to dive into with the team. Really sync up everyone into synergy.
piratedan
nice to see the collaborative effort made to reject Tapper’s hit job, now if there were only some ethics in media journalism that could be applied short of simply not watching him.
satby
@Dorothy A. Winsor: @zhena gogolia: bet that didn’t cover his advance though.
So he torched his already poor reputation for a failure. Darn.
