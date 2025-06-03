Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Books are my comfort food!

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Petty moves from a petty man.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

In my day, never was longer.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Hell is Any Mandated Workshop with the Word “Collaborative” in the Title

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Avalune
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Belafon
  • brendancalling
  • cmorenc
  • dc
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Gretchen
  • Josie
  • JustRuss
  • Kelly
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Leto
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Old Man Shadow
  • piratedan
  • Redactor
  • RepubAnon
  • satby
  • suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My better half is chained in a cold room in Salt Lake City grading AP exams all week.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Josie

      I have always been an introvert in addition to having a bit of a problem with authority. So you are on target in describing a required workshop that forces one to collaborate with others. It is a form of torture. We used to have these at the beginning of every school year (public school librarian here). Longest week of my life–every year.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JustRuss

      Our division had a big end-of-year awards and feel-good 4-hour event a couple weeks ago. Came back from vacation today to learn our department is doing their own version this afternoon.  Shoot me now

      Edit: I see we’re hiring a new director for our Collaborative Innovation Complex.  I had no idea it existed or what it even is.  Shoot me again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @Leto: Nice.  Next year they are switching to Cincinnati.  No comment. She joined a group of people to visit the Great Salt Flats the other night. Then she made the driver who needed gas get it in Nevada so she could check that off her State visited list. LOL

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kelly

      I’m very good help collaborating with others working on real tasks. I’m terrible collaborating with others on made up training scenarios.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      @tam1MI: Tapper’s book sold 53,000 copies during the first week. For comparison Bob Woodward’s sold 1.1 million the first week.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      suzanne

      “Collaborative” is number one on my list of words that no longer mean anything. See also: “integration”, “literally”, “innovation”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      @tam1MI: LOL that makes my day!  Thank you!

      As to Required Team-Building Exercises, IIRC in the days of the Soviet Union the term “iron butt” (or whatever it is in Russian) referred to someone with the ability to sit stoically through uncounted hours of meetings and lectures and whatever without ever losing his/her sh!t.  I am not so endowed

      @zhena gogolia: whenever I heard that, I couldn’t help but think of acne eruptions.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      suzanne

      @tam1MI: Liberals are the main audience for political books! Certainly newspapers. I don’t know what Tapper was thinking.

      (I know what he was thinking.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      suzanne

      In another example of a Total Failure to Read the Room, I just read that Target’s customer woes continue since it backed off its DEI efforts.

      Silly rabbits. Alienating their core customers.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: Hey! Cincinnati has a few pluses. If she opts to come here, let me know, we’ll have a welcoming party for her.

      P.S. We are across the river from Kentucky if she needs to check the Bluegrass state off her list. And not far from Indiana, either.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ohio Mom

      @Gretchen: I wonder how many sales were from public libraries which are basically guessing what will be popular, they are probably agnostic on most of the books they order.

      ETA: I see Suzanne got here first.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      piratedan

      nice to see the collaborative effort made to reject Tapper’s hit job,  now if there were only some ethics in media journalism that could be applied short of simply not watching him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.