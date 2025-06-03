Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey, Night Shift, This is Your Chance (Open Thread)

Hey you evening and nighttime BJ peeps.

I always seem to put up the fundraising posts with Angel matches in the daytime, so I want to give you guys a chance to get in the game.  We don’t have an Angel Match, but we do have about $1,250 left on the double-matching by external groups that The Civics Center found for us.

Until the thermometer hits $19,000, all donations of any amount that land in the thermometer will be double matched.  That means that donations of $5 or $50 or $500 in the thermometer will turn into $15 or $150 or $1,500!

For the external matches, you don’t even need to tell us about your donation in order to be matched – if the thermometer isn’t at $19k yet and you donate, you will be double matched – though you can tell us about your donation if you want to!

Why are these races so critical?

It’s a win-win, x2.  Or a double-double-win.

  1. Protecting the PA Supreme Court from right-wing decisions on bodily autonomy, voting rights, and more.
  2. Getting young people engaged in the process as early as possible.
  3. Turning out the BIPOC Youth vote with the big Pittsburgh push.
  4. PA is a crucial swing state!

Never forget that we are not just raising funds; we are in a fight for justice.

The United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit (LIVE AUDIO)

For those of you who missed it, here’s a message to Balloon Juice from Laura Brill, founder and CEO of The Civics Center:

When you reach your $25,000 goal, you will have made up 1/5 of our minimum goal for the summer/fall. Plus the match, and it’s >2/5. That’s a huge impact for the race.

We’re hoping you can reach the goal before June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year for us.

I know the PA Supreme Court elections are not getting much attention now, but it’s going to be a huge race, and our ability to make an impact genuinely depends on us raising these funds. In other words, what you are doing really matters.

Let’s do this!  

Totally unrelated, I just want to thank everyone for all the fun and clever ratings in last week’s Medium Cool.  That  made my night.

Open thread.

