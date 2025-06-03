Hey you evening and nighttime BJ peeps.
I always seem to put up the fundraising posts with Angel matches in the daytime, so I want to give you guys a chance to get in the game. We don’t have an Angel Match, but we do have about $1,250 left on the double-matching by external groups that The Civics Center found for us.
Until the thermometer hits $19,000, all donations of any amount that land in the thermometer will be double matched. That means that donations of $5 or $50 or $500 in the thermometer will turn into $15 or $150 or $1,500!
For the external matches, you don’t even need to tell us about your donation in order to be matched – if the thermometer isn’t at $19k yet and you donate, you will be double matched – though you can tell us about your donation if you want to!
Why are these races so critical?
It’s a win-win, x2. Or a double-double-win.
- Protecting the PA Supreme Court from right-wing decisions on bodily autonomy, voting rights, and more.
- Getting young people engaged in the process as early as possible.
- Turning out the BIPOC Youth vote with the big Pittsburgh push.
- PA is a crucial swing state!
Never forget that we are not just raising funds; we are in a fight for justice.
For those of you who missed it, here’s a message to Balloon Juice from Laura Brill, founder and CEO of The Civics Center:
When you reach your $25,000 goal, you will have made up 1/5 of our minimum goal for the summer/fall. Plus the match, and it’s >2/5. That’s a huge impact for the race.
We’re hoping you can reach the goal before June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year for us.
I know the PA Supreme Court elections are not getting much attention now, but it’s going to be a huge race, and our ability to make an impact genuinely depends on us raising these funds. In other words, what you are doing really matters.
Let’s do this!
Totally unrelated, I just want to thank everyone for all the fun and clever ratings in last week’s Medium Cool. That made my night.
Open thread.
