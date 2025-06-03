Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Vulgar Schadenfreude

If you're feeling bad about your life choices, remember that there's a woman in this world who not only married Stephen Miller, but she left him for Elon Musk.

— soonergrunt (@soonergrunt.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 12:01 AM


i swear to god, if naziferatu’s wife is leaving him to go be a sister womb donor in the chief weeb for boers technocommune, i may need to find a church to go repent in

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) May 28, 2025 at 9:02 PM

As a descriptor, Naziferatu is *golden*.

Major media speculation about a threesome seem to have appeared first in Wired, back in February: Elon Musk’s Takeover Is Being Aided by a Trumpworld Power Couple – Stephen and Katie Miller—he’s “the prime minister,” sources say; she’s DOGE’s comms guru—liaise between the White House and Elon Musk, and are centrally involved as he tears the government apart.

If you find the idea distasteful, do not go brlow the fold…

so Musk out and he’s taking Stephen Miller’s wife with him? do I have that right

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 8:52 PM

From a widely shared BlueSky thread:

All of this would be funny in and of itself, but the (published!) DC rumor mill also has Stephen and Katie Miller in a torrid polycule situation together, so now it very much looks like Stephen tried to use his wife to honeypot Musk into compliance, but managed to lose his wife to Musk instead…

Obviously this is all speculation rooted in circumstantial fact and gossip. But what gloriously damnlng circumstantial fact and gossip it is

Miller's marriage undergoing a rapid unscheduled disassembly, like so many things in which Musk is involved.

— (CMDR) Alan Crowe (@alancrowe.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 1:35 PM


I forgot that Katie Miller, who wed Stephen five years ago, was Mike Pence's press secretary at the time. So she's not exactly a stranger to betrayals and infighting in the inner circles of the MAGA movement.

— Brainspore (@brainspore.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 1:13 AM


I am going to laugh so hard if this sparks an actual rift between the government and Musk, or Trump fires Miller for getting in the way of what the money man wants. Either way it counts as a win.

— Robert Hill (@vonotar.bsky.social) May 28, 2025 at 11:32 PM


All of this talk about Elon Musk and Stephen and Katie Miller is making me throuple 🤮 in my mouth

— Jay Jaffe (@jayjaffe.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 2:40 PM


She is 100% sleeping with Musk

[image or embed]

— Rude Law Dog (@esghound.com) May 29, 2025 at 1:25 PM


Whatever's going on with Stephen Miller, his wife Katie Miller, and Elon Musk is between the three of them, Musk's army of baby mommas, their personal assistants, Trump admin staffers, various fertility professionals, high value donors, and the D.C. press corps.
It's really none of my business.

— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 12:55 AM


When the whistle blows, and the work day's done, that's when Elon knows: it's Miller time.

[image or embed]

— Greg Olear (@gregolear.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 10:00 PM

