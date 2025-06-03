On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

Back in 2019, my wife and I planned an anniversary trip to Dry Tortugas National Park for the spring of 2020. Then Covid hit. After multiple reschedules (including one postponement due to very rough seas), we finally made it 5 years later.

Dry Tortugas ranks as one of the least visited national parks as it is accessible only by boat (private or using the daily ferry) or seaplane. While it is possible to camp overnight, we opted to take the Yankee Freedom ferry out of Key West for a day trip.

The ferry leaves at 8:00 and arrives around 10:15. There is a short presentation in the fort, followed by an optional guided tour at 11:00 and then lunch is provided by the boat (Jersey Mike’s subs). The ferry leaves at 3:00 pm and arrives back in Key West in time for dinner around 5:15. In between, we walked around the fort (some sections were closed for repairs when we visited), explored the coral reef on the outside of the moat wall by swimming from the south swim beach and birdwatched.