Winter Wren
Back in 2019, my wife and I planned an anniversary trip to Dry Tortugas National Park for the spring of 2020. Then Covid hit. After multiple reschedules (including one postponement due to very rough seas), we finally made it 5 years later.
Dry Tortugas ranks as one of the least visited national parks as it is accessible only by boat (private or using the daily ferry) or seaplane. While it is possible to camp overnight, we opted to take the Yankee Freedom ferry out of Key West for a day trip.
The ferry leaves at 8:00 and arrives around 10:15. There is a short presentation in the fort, followed by an optional guided tour at 11:00 and then lunch is provided by the boat (Jersey Mike’s subs). The ferry leaves at 3:00 pm and arrives back in Key West in time for dinner around 5:15. In between, we walked around the fort (some sections were closed for repairs when we visited), explored the coral reef on the outside of the moat wall by swimming from the south swim beach and birdwatched.
Here is the view as we approached Fort Jefferson on the ferry. To the starboard side were several small sandbars and further west the lighthouse on Loggerhead Key (marking the beginning of the Florida Strait and Gulf Stream) could be seen in the distance.
The fort itself was constructed to protect a deep water harbor which could be used to host warships patrolling and protecting the busy shipping lane with traffic entering and leaving the Gulf of Mexico between Florida and Cuba. It is one of the largest forts ever built, but was never fully completed, nor was it ever attacked. It served as a prison during and after the Civil War, most famously hosting Dr. Samuel Mudd (who set the broken leg of John Wilkes Booth after Lincoln’s assassination). The USS Maine left from its harbor to start its fateful voyage right before the Spanish-American War.
As you approach on the ferry, you pass the “South coaling dock” ruins pictured here, with the campground area behind and the most popular swimming beach on the left. During one point in its history, it served as a coal refueling station for ships.
The seaplanes that other visitors came on would dock near the ferry, but along Bush Key. Bush Key is connected to Garden Key by a sometimes sandbar (while we were there it all seemed part of the same island). Bush Key itself was off-limits for visiting as it was nesting season for the large breeding colony of Sooty Terns.
Here you can see the ferry from the small bridge which is used to enter the interior of the fort. The back of the ferry hosted open air showers, which I think are well appreciated by the campers.
Garden Key Lighthouse pictured here is inside the fort. When we visited, a large gathering of dozens of Magnificent Frigatebirds were soaring largely stationary above the fort. Perhaps looking for a tern to harass so that they could steal its catch. The interior of the fort has a few scattered trees, but is mostly short grass.
There isn’t much shade anywhere on the island, but the interior of the fort was relatively cool and can give a respite from the strong mid-day sun.
A view from one of the fort windows over the moat toward the south coaling docks.
The moat surrounds the fort and is connected to the ocean. In the moat, we saw a few small sharks like this one (less than 3 feet), a puffer fish and some other fish that might have been red snapper. You are not allowed to swim in the moat unfortunately.
You are allowed to walk a small portion of the moat wall, which is great for trying to spot fish in the sandy moat or denizens of the coral reef on the ocean side. Earlier in the day, we swam the ocean section here using tight fitting swim goggles (instead of snorkeling) and were able to see a few fish like sergeant majors and various corals. A snorkeler we passed had an encounter with a barracuda. Unfortunately, my underwater camera battery was dead, so I was unable to take pictures in the water. I took this picture during a brief passing midday shower, but most of the day was bright and sunny.
The western side of the fort and moat, looking toward the North swimming beach. The North Coaling dock ruins are to the right, as is Bush Key.
Part 2 highlights the bird life on Dry Tortugas during the breeding season and early spring migration.
