Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / KULCHA! / Open Thread: Evanescent Art

Open Thread: Evanescent Art

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: ,

Today is National Biscuit Day, and it’s about time that I populated this account with biscuit (cookie) sets from the past few years. Here are some of my favourites. 🧵
First up, a set inspired by the delicious designs of William Morris and John Henry Dearle.

[image or embed]

— Dr Ella Hawkins (@ellamchawk.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 3:05 AM

I used to follow Dr. Hawkins’ amazing artwork on twitter, and I’m very glad she’s come over to the less fraught BlueSky!

From Arts & Crafts patterns to medieval archaeology.

These biscuits recreate stained glass fragments found a few years ago in the triforium of Westminster Abbey.

[image or embed]

— Dr Ella Hawkins (@ellamchawk.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 3:06 AM

Most of my biscuits get eaten, but I hung on to this one.

The flavour is orange, cardamom, and vanilla, and the design was painted by hand onto royal icing using food colouring gels and vodka.

[image or embed]

— Dr Ella Hawkins (@ellamchawk.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 3:09 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chat Noir
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • laura
  • MrPug
  • Noskilz
  • Old School
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • suzanne
  • Trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Trollhattan

      Too pretty to eat has just replaced too big to fail.

      Amazing

      Also, a jumper is not a sweater. Had to be said.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      suzanne

      Those are beautiful.

      Biscuits are really the only British food for which I have much affection. Maybe fish and chips, but I can’t eat fried food more than once or twice a year.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      Reminds me of a friend’s Mehndi cookies. I’m impressed with anyone who has that ability to visualize, focus, and produce such detail, in any medium. Especially cookies.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Dr Hawkins’s CV is exactly why the liberal arts are so important to civilization.

      And highlights how the liberal arts in higher edumacation have suffered massively under 40 years of underfunding of higher ed in general and STEM mania.

      For those of you/us not on BlueSky and have no intention of going there, here’s her Facebook account:

      https://www.facebook.com/EllaMakesCakes/

      She also does “biscuit art workshops” that I’d love to attend just to see how she does it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MrPug

      Look, this is Murica where biscuits are biscuits and cookies are cookies and never the twain shall meet!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Trollhattan

      Big “I was only pretending to like him” vibes.

      Elon Musk on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s sweeping legislation making its way through Congress “outrageous,” “pork-filled” and “a disgusting abomination,” the Washington Post reports.

      Said Musk, on X: “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

      Too late, my weird dude.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      laura

      Off topic, but am I happy to see that BillinGlendale’s GFM met, and exceeded its goal. I really hope that BillinGlendale feels the love and esteem that this community has shown and that his burden has been eased enough to wring some cortisol out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.