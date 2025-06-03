Today is National Biscuit Day, and it’s about time that I populated this account with biscuit (cookie) sets from the past few years. Here are some of my favourites. 🧵 First up, a set inspired by the delicious designs of William Morris and John Henry Dearle.

I used to follow Dr. Hawkins’ amazing artwork on twitter, and I’m very glad she’s come over to the less fraught BlueSky!

These biscuits recreate stained glass fragments found a few years ago in the triforium of Westminster Abbey.

Most of my biscuits get eaten, but I hung on to this one.

The flavour is orange, cardamom, and vanilla, and the design was painted by hand onto royal icing using food colouring gels and vodka.

— Dr Ella Hawkins (@ellamchawk.bsky.social) May 29, 2025 at 3:09 AM