With thanks to Stately Plump Buck for this inspirational letter to their senators.
1.
I just scrolled past a meme that’s relevant.
“The Wicked become even worse when they are tolerated”
We really needed to ostracize these people decades ago and make it clear they weren’t welcome in society.
2.
Very few people can do that even today.
Now they are society.
3.
Whatever staffer is assigned to read that, if there even is one, is going to bin it after the first sentence.
4.
You’re right. It is amazing. Thanks.
5.
We are always told that we need to reach out to them, understand them, and every time we lose, abandon our own people & beliefs to appease them.
6.
@Luther M. Siler: Maybe. But it’s our job to keep saying these things. We don’t have any say over how people what people do in answer to us. All we can do is speak.
8.
and some of us deserve to arrive there a little sooner if it keeps the budget balanced.
It does not.
You aren’t being ordered to die for your country. You aren’t being sacrificed for the future generations or even for a good harvest this year.
You’re being ordered to die so Caesar and his inner circle can enjoy more bacchanals and have another pleasure yacht.
9.
That’s wise. I initially thought the letter was addressed to me!
10.
Excellent read about the ghoul highlighted above. Actually, too short. A taste:
Medicaid expansion is clinging, and clinging is the enemy of inner peace. The truly enlightened refuse coverage, choosing to drift from urgent care to urgent care like cherry blossoms on the wind. Like their pulse, thoughts of single-payer systems soon fade.
snip
Repeat this mantra as your prescription is denied on religious grounds: Everyone dies. Everyone dies. Everyone dies. Let the liberals weep, for you are free and clear, though not in the medical sense, of course.
The Zen of Dying Quietly, and Other Teachings by Senator Joni Ernst
11.
The late, great Steve Gilliard was preaching this 20 years ago. Driftglass called it years later after Steve’s death “The Gilliard Doctrine”:
https://web.archive.org/web/20050910004807/http://stevegilliard.blogspot.com/2003/12/im-fighting-liberal-you-know-ive.html
I’m tired of people acting like these people can be reasoned with or talked to. They don’t want to talk, they want to drive us away into a corner and ridicule our ideas.
I’m not writing to make conservatives happy. I want them to hate my opinions.
I’m not interested in debating them.
I want to stop them.
And this:
It’s is time to stop looking for an accommodation with the right. They want none for us. They want to win, at any price.
So, you have a choice: be a fighting liberal or sit quietly.
In soooo many ways, we as a Party haven’t learned shit in the intervening 20+ years.
Driftglass’s post on this from 2011:
https://driftglass.blogspot.com/2011/03/gilliard-doctrine.html
12.
That needs to be narrated in one’s best Werner Herzog voice.
13.
I just sent the following to my two blue Senators (quoted letter shortened here to save space). May as well make sure they know about this letter.
Dear Senator X,
Thank you for all that you do for the citizens of Z. You and Senator Y are bright points of hope an increasingly dark time.
“I am told that one of their constituents just sent the message below to Senators Tillis and Budd. In case their staffers choose to hide this letter from their bosses, could you see that they receive the message? And maybe do it in a public fashion?
Thanks again for being a great Senator,
Chief Oshkosh
—
Letter to Senators Tillis and Budd:
“There’s a kind of rot…and let the innocent be condemned.” “
-
14.
Excellent idea!
15.
In all due seriousness; I would drop the “Hey, asshole ” because that is personal attack, and the senator’s staff will just trash it and not read the rest. But the rest of it is well written.
16.
@WaterGirl: So take out “hey asshole” and send it. :-)
Yes, the rest is gold, “hey asshole” is just a distraction.
-
17.
Joni Ernst is learning Michael Kinsley’s maxim, which is that a gaffe in Washington is when someone accidentally tells the truth. The truth is, she doesn’t give a flying fuck about her constituents. Nor does Trump. Anyone who thinks otherwise is lost in a haze of mistaken thinking about who is in the tribe. Why this isn’t more obvious to more people is sort of an enduring mystery to me.
I just wish I felt more optimistic that Ernst will actually pay any price for it.
19.
You’re being ordered to die so Caesar and his inner circle can enjoy more bacchanals and have another pleasure yacht.
Don’t forget more plastic surgery for wives and girlfriends.
20.
I love the nym.
21.
I agree with Old Man Shadow at #8 that “if it keeps the budget balanced” is not the right phrase. Balancing the budget is a good thing and using that wording gives the reader room to say, “well, but it’s vital that the budget be balanced, and we can’t do everything, so we have to focus on the vital issues.” Perhaps change that phrase to something like “if it keeps billionaires from having to pay a few dollars more in taxes.”
Definitely lose the “hey, asshole.”
Maybe you can have the letter published as an open letter to the senators in a newspaper, if there’s one that will take it as an op-ed.
22.
@Luther M. Siler: Fully agree. I am totally on board with the sentiment of the letter but I don’t think anyone reading it will get to the meat of the letter.
23.
@Sure Lurkalot: Thanks for this link.
25.
@Melancholy Jaques: Because there have always been more of them than us. There have just been times when we’ve been able to shame them into not acting on their impulses.
26.
@WaterGirl: Yes, the “hey asshole!” salutation will guarantee it never gets read. Back in the olden days, I was taught to use honorifics to address doctors, lawyers, officials, clergy, professors. I hope manners still matter, because they are a witness against barbarism.
27.
Unmarked vehicles, check.
No stinking badges, check,
Full face masks, check.
Body armour and full combat load for a night out in Falluja, check.
Squad Automatic light machine gun, check.
All to kidnap somebody’s gardener, home care worker, house cleaner or the family that mans all three shifts at the 7/11 and put them in a Concentration Camp.
-
28.
Because there have always been more of them than us.
QFT
29.
I agree with Old Man Shadow at #8 that “if it keeps the budget balanced” is not the right phrase.
Perhaps change that phrase to something like “if it keeps billionaires from having to pay a few dollars more in taxes.”
“if it keeps the budget balanced” jumped out at me, too.
Perhaps something along the lines of “if it provides a fig leaf to pass deficit-exploding tax cuts for billionaires” (I am sure others could word that sentiment better).
-
30.
This is happening NOW! Noon to 2pm and 🌮 are FREE!
The Democratic National Committee will park a taco truck outside the Republican National Committee’s headquarters on Capitol Hill with a graphic of President Trump in a chicken suit and the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan per Axios.
-
32.
Free food is the element we’ve been missing.
34.
@Urza: “Decades ago” their reach was limited to print media, flyers and Postal Service delivery. The Imternet has allowed them to swell their ranks or the price of a single hosted server with website and email engine, a GoDaddy-issued internet domain, and a decent workstation: about 6 months’ worth of postage in the traditional model.
What worked as late as the 90s is no longer effective. What we need is their complete disconnection.
-
35.
@montanareddog: “If it lets the rich get richer.”
37.
Man. That’s some righteous writing. My son already reads this blog, and I’ve forwarded it to my sister. Has anyone posted it on bluesky yet? I only wish I could have said anything half as eloquently true.
38.
@Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): I blame cable TV.
-
39.
@montanareddog: I agree. The problem is that it explodes the deficit and make our borrowing costs even higher. So, not even a veneer of fiscal conservatism.
40.
@here – is it just me, or is “hey asshole” the nym of the person who wrote the missive?
41.
@Barbara: For me, the most galling part of Ernst’s non apology is her claim that embracing Jesus Christ is the answer when throughout church history those who did strove to ameliorate life’s vicissitudes. From feeding the hungry in the earliest church to establishing hospitals to centers of learning to homes for the aged, the mission to care has always been a centerpiece of the historic church. Her cavalier disregard tells me that her relationship to Jesus is purely transactional: what’s in it for me? GOP Jesus is a son of a bitch.
42.
@Belafon: Cable before Fauxnews brought us little more than televangelism, Married With Children and reruns of Benny Hill. What we see now is far more recent – and malevolent.
43.
use honorifics to address
doctors, lawyers, officials, clergy, professors
Let’s focus on what’s important!
It seems like this amazing letter should be shared far and wide.