Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

Republicans do not trust women.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

If rights aren’t universal, they are privilege, not rights.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Promoted from the Comments: ‘Tell me, Senator, is this why you came to Washington?’

Promoted from the Comments: ‘Tell me, Senator, is this why you came to Washington?’

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

With thanks to Stately Plump Buck for this inspirational letter to their senators.

My letter to Senators Budd and Tillis:

“Hey, asshole –

There’s a kind of rot that sets into a soul long before the body is cold. You can smell it in the air at certain town halls, rising like sulfur from the mouths of the self-righteous. And recently, it came reeking from the lips of Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who, when faced with a citizen trembling for the lives of the poor under the knife of Medicaid cuts, declared with the serenity of a hangman: “Well, we all are going to die.”

Senator, I write to ask whether you kneel at the same altar of indifference.

Do you whisper the same dark catechism?

Would you stand before a mother whose child clings to life by the threads of public care and offer her that same benediction? Would you lay a hand on her shoulder, look into her red-rimmed eyes, and say, “Well, we all are going to die”?

Would you utter that phrase to the parents of Laken Riley, whose tragic death your party holds up like a lantern in the dark, not to mourn, but to signal your arrival at the gates of another argument? Would you, too, speak of death so glibly when it serves the interests of the weak, not the strong?

Do not mistake Senator Ernst’s remark for gallows humor. It was not irony—it was revelation. It was a glimpse into a soul that has bartered compassion for ideology and now hides the trade behind a grin and a scripture verse. She speaks of Jesus but walks among the tombstones as if she planted the crosses herself. She speaks of the poor but signs their death warrants with a fountain pen engraved with donor names.

This is not just one woman’s callousness. It is a sickness of spirit that has crept like mold across your party. The House budget—which she so heartily praises—is not a piece of legislation. It is a bloodletting. It strips the frail and the fearful so that billionaires may keep polishing their yachts and building their fancy rocket ships.

Tell me, Senator, is this why you came to Washington?

To let the hungry starve, the sick suffer, and the poor die quietly, out of view, while you balance ledgers and flatter donors?

If Senator Ernst’s words made your conscience stir, even faintly, then you must speak. Because if you say nothing, we will know what you believe. That we are all, in your eyes, just waiting for death—and some of us deserve to arrive there a little sooner if it keeps the budget balanced.

You were not sent to D.C. to preside over despair with a smirk. You were sent to serve. And so I ask plainly:

Do you agree with Senator Ernst—that “we’re all going to die” is an acceptable answer to Americans pleading for their lives?

If not, then say so. Say it loud. Say it in the record, in your votes, in your actions. Because if you will not rebuke this cruelty, then you stand with it—like Pontius Pilate, who washed his hands and let the innocent be condemned.”

It seems like this amazing letter should be shared far and wide.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eric S.
  • geg6
  • Hilfy
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Kristine
  • Lapassionara
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Luther M. Siler
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • montanareddog
  • Old Man Shadow
  • RevRick
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Torrey
  • Urza
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Urza

      I just scrolled past a meme that’s relevant.

      “The Wicked become even worse when they are tolerated”

      We really needed to ostracize these people decades ago and make it clear they weren’t welcome in society.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Urza:

      We really needed to ostracize these people decades ago and make it clear they weren’t welcome in society.

      We are always told that we need to reach out to them, understand them, and every time we lose, abandon our own people & beliefs to appease them.

       

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old Man Shadow

      and some of us deserve to arrive there a little sooner if it keeps the budget balanced.

      It does not.

      You aren’t being ordered to die for your country. You aren’t being sacrificed for the future generations or even for a good harvest this year.

      You’re being ordered to die so Caesar and his inner circle can enjoy more bacchanals and have another pleasure yacht.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Excellent read about the ghoul highlighted above. Actually, too short. A taste:

      Medicaid expansion is clinging, and clinging is the enemy of inner peace. The truly enlightened refuse coverage, choosing to drift from urgent care to urgent care like cherry blossoms on the wind. Like their pulse, thoughts of single-payer systems soon fade.

      snip

      Repeat this mantra as your prescription is denied on religious grounds: Everyone dies. Everyone dies. Everyone dies. Let the liberals weep, for you are free and clear, though not in the medical sense, of course.

      The Zen of Dying Quietly, and Other Teachings by Senator Joni Ernst

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Urza:

      The late, great Steve Gilliard was preaching this 20 years ago.  Driftglass called it years later after Steve’s death “The Gilliard Doctrine”:

      https://web.archive.org/web/20050910004807/http://stevegilliard.blogspot.com/2003/12/im-fighting-liberal-you-know-ive.html

      I’m tired of people acting like these people can be reasoned with or talked to. They don’t want to talk, they want to drive us away into a corner and ridicule our ideas.

      I’m not writing to make conservatives happy. I want them to hate my opinions.

      I’m not interested in debating them.

      I want to stop them.

      And this:

      It’s is time to stop looking for an accommodation with the right. They want none for us. They want to win, at any price.

      So, you have a choice: be a fighting liberal or sit quietly.

      In soooo many ways, we as a Party haven’t learned shit in the intervening 20+ years.

      Driftglass’s post on this from 2011:

      https://driftglass.blogspot.com/2011/03/gilliard-doctrine.html

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I just sent the following to my two blue Senators (quoted letter shortened here to save space). May as well make sure they know about this letter.

      Dear Senator X,

      Thank you for all that you do for the citizens of Z. You and Senator Y are bright points of hope an increasingly dark time.

      “I am told that one of their constituents just sent the message below to Senators Tillis and Budd. In case their staffers choose to hide this letter from their bosses, could you see that they receive the message? And maybe do it in a public fashion?

      Thanks again for being a great Senator,

      Chief Oshkosh

      Letter to Senators Tillis and Budd:

      “There’s a kind of rot…and let the innocent be condemned.” “

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      In all due seriousness; I would drop the “Hey, asshole ” because that is personal attack, and the senator’s staff will just trash it and not read the rest. But the rest of it is well written.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      Joni Ernst is learning Michael Kinsley’s maxim, which is that a gaffe in Washington is when someone accidentally tells the truth.  The truth is, she doesn’t give a flying fuck about her constituents.  Nor does Trump.  Anyone who thinks otherwise is lost in a haze of mistaken thinking about who is in the tribe.  Why this isn’t more obvious to more people is sort of an enduring mystery to me.

      I just wish I felt more optimistic that Ernst will actually pay any price for it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: Maybe we should all send the letter to our senators?

      (I would remove the “hey asshole” part, but would otherwise leave it exactly as it it.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Torrey

        I agree with Old Man Shadow at #8 that “if it keeps the budget balanced” is not the right phrase. Balancing the budget is a good thing and using that wording gives the reader room to say, “well, but it’s vital that the budget be balanced, and we can’t do everything, so we have to focus on the vital issues.” Perhaps change that phrase to something like “if it keeps billionaires from having to pay a few dollars more in taxes.”

      Definitely lose the “hey, asshole.”

      Maybe you can have the letter published as an open letter to the senators in a newspaper, if there’s one that will take it as an op-ed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: Yes, the “hey asshole!” salutation will guarantee it never gets read. Back in the olden days, I was taught to use honorifics to address doctors, lawyers, officials, clergy, professors. I hope manners still matter, because they are a witness against barbarism.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jay

      Ted Cruz called the FBI on me
      ‪@weareronin.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      San Diego neighborhood makes ICE agents retreat
      San Diego neighborhood makes ICE agents retreat
      1:05

      0:15 / 1:21

      June 2, 2025 at 2:29 PM

      Everybody can reply
      9.2K reposts
      2.4K quotes
      35.1K likes

      Turn the sound on.

      https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:yay3iwpcbmvq5po3vuqeunmj/post/3lqnpuphux225?ref_src=embed

      Unmarked vehicles, check.
      No stinking badges, check,
      Full face masks, check.
      Body armour and full combat load for a night out in Falluja, check.
      Squad Automatic light machine gun, check.

      All to kidnap somebody’s gardener, home care worker, house cleaner or the family that mans all three shifts at the 7/11 and put them in a Concentration Camp.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      montanareddog

      @Torrey: @Old Man Shadow:

      I agree with Old Man Shadow at #8 that “if it keeps the budget balanced” is not the right phrase.

       

      Perhaps change that phrase to something like “if it keeps billionaires from having to pay a few dollars more in taxes.”

      “if it keeps the budget balanced” jumped out at me, too.

      Perhaps something along the lines of “if it provides a fig leaf to pass deficit-exploding tax cuts for billionaires” (I am sure others could word that sentiment better).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      This is happening NOW! Noon to 2pm and 🌮 are FREE!

      The Democratic National Committee will park a taco truck outside the Republican National Committee’s headquarters on Capitol Hill with a graphic of President Trump in a chicken suit and the “Trump Always Chickens Out” slogan per Axios.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Eric S.:  Like the Illinois Lottery motto:

      You can’t win if you don’t play.

      Or the sports phrase:

      You lose 100% of the shots you don’t take.

      I’m not up for giving up before we try.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Urza: “Decades ago” their reach was limited to print media, flyers and Postal Service delivery. The Imternet has allowed them to swell their ranks or the price of a single hosted server with website and email engine, a GoDaddy-issued internet domain, and a decent workstation: about 6 months’ worth of postage in the traditional model.

      What worked as late as the 90s is no longer effective. What we need is their complete disconnection.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      Man. That’s some righteous writing. My son already reads this blog, and I’ve forwarded it to my sister. Has anyone posted it on bluesky yet? I only wish I could have said anything half as eloquently true.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @here – is it just me, or is “hey asshole” the nym of the person who wrote the missive?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RevRick

      @Barbara: For me, the most galling part of Ernst’s non apology is her claim that embracing Jesus Christ is the answer when throughout church history those who did strove to ameliorate life’s vicissitudes. From feeding the hungry in the earliest church to establishing hospitals to centers of learning to homes for the aged, the mission to care has always been a centerpiece of the historic church. Her cavalier disregard tells me that her relationship to Jesus is purely transactional: what’s in it for me? GOP Jesus is a son of a bitch.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Belafon: Cable before Fauxnews brought us little more than televangelism, Married With Children and reruns of Benny Hill. What we see now is far more recent – and malevolent.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.